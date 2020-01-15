RI
Russell leads Rhode Island past St. Joseph's 71-61

  • Jan 15, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Fatts Russell scored 23 of his 25 points in the second half, surpassing 1,000 points for his career, and Rhode Island pulled away from Saint Joseph's 71-61 on Wednesday night.

The Hawks led 47-37 with 17 minutes to play but missed their last 16 3-point shots and went 5 of 27 overall with seven turnovers. They even went just 4 of 10 from the foul line.

A Russell tied the game at 53 with a 3-pointer just past the midpoint of the second half. It came in the middle of a 13-0 run over seven minutes when Saint Joseph's went 0 for 11 to fall behind 59-53.

The Hawks scored three points before Russell scored 10 points in a 12-0 run that made it 71-56 with 1:17 to play.

Tyrese Martin had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Rams (11-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cyril Langevine added 14 points and 15 rebounds. Rhode Island shot 28% (11 of 39) in the first half, going 0 for 8 from 3-point range, and 56% in the second half with three treys.

Ryan Daly had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-14, 0-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Saint Joseph's shot 37% for the game, going 5 of 29 behind the arc.

1st Half
RI Rams 29
STJOES Hawks 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
19:49   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
19:26   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
19:16   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
19:05   Toliver Freeman missed layup  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
18:52   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
18:33 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Anthony Longpre 0-2
18:20   Offensive foul on Cyril Langevine  
18:20   Turnover on Cyril Langevine  
17:58 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 0-4
17:44   Jermaine Harris missed layup  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
17:38 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 2-4
17:19 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Myles Douglas 2-6
17:00   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
16:52   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
16:52   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:52   Rhode Island missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:52   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
16:33   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
16:30   Myles Douglas missed layup  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
16:30 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 2-8
16:22   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
16:10   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
16:10   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
16:10   Jermaine Harris missed layup  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
16:00   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
15:51   Shooting foul on Myles Douglas  
15:51 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 3-8
15:51   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
15:19   Shooting foul on Chereef Knox  
15:19 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
15:19   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
15:15   Double dribble turnover on Cyril Langevine  
14:56   Chereef Knox missed layup  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
14:47   Personal foul on Antwan Walker  
14:43 +2 Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Anthony Longpre 4-10
14:43   Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin  
14:43   Ryan Daly missed free throw  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
14:26   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
14:19 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup 6-10
14:01   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Jacob Toppin  
13:57 +2 Jacob Toppin made dunk 8-10
13:37   Chereef Knox missed jump shot  
13:35   Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
13:32   Lorenzo Edwards missed layup  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
13:30   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
13:18   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
13:09   Jacob Toppin missed jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
12:51   Shooting foul on Fatts Russell  
12:51 +1 Anthony Longpre made 1st of 2 free throws 8-11
12:51 +1 Anthony Longpre made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-12
12:39 +2 Antwan Walker made layup 10-12
12:21   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
12:17   Shooting foul on Chereef Knox  
12:17 +1 Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 11-12
12:17   Tyrese Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
12:08   Offensive foul on Anthony Longpre  
12:08   Turnover on Anthony Longpre  
11:52   Antwan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
11:32   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
11:19 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 13-12
11:01 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup, assist by Cameron Brown 13-14
10:51   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
10:36   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:34   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
10:21   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
10:04   Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman  
9:49   Personal foul on Myles Douglas  
9:49 +1 Jermaine Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 14-14
9:49 +1 Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
9:33   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
9:31   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
9:18 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made layup, assist by Toliver Freeman 15-16
8:56   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Daly  
8:38   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
8:29   Ryan Daly missed layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
8:22   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
8:09 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 17-16
7:52   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
7:52   Cameron Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:52 +1 Cameron Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
7:38 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot 19-17
7:10   Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
6:59   Antwan Walker missed jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
6:53   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
6:53 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup 21-17
6:27   Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
6:19   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
6:17   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
6:11   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
6:11 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 23-17
5:50   Shooting foul on Fatts Russell  
5:50 +1 Rahmir Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 23-18
5:50 +1 Rahmir Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-19
5:40 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Jacob Toppin 25-19
5:40   Shooting foul on Chereef Knox  
5:40 +1 Cyril Langevine made free throw 26-19
5:22 +2 Lorenzo Edwards made layup, assist by Anthony Longpre 26-21
5:00   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
4:52 +3 Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 26-24
4:31 +2 Antwan Walker made jump shot 28-24
4:14 +2 Ryan Daly made layup, assist by Cameron Brown 28-26
3:51   Traveling violation turnover on Cyril Langevine  
3:35 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Rahmir Moore 28-28
3:18   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
3:06 +2 Rahmir Moore made layup 28-30
2:54   Fatts Russell missed jump shot, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
2:49   Personal foul on Rahmir Moore  
2:49   Antwan Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:49 +1 Antwan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-30
2:37   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
2:22   Personal foul on Rahmir Moore  
2:22   Jacob Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:22   Jacob Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
2:12   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Jermaine Harris  
2:03   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
1:54   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
1:23   Jermaine Harris missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
1:16 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 29-32
1:03   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
53.0   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown  
38.0   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
36.0   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
27.0   Jermaine Harris missed jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
3.0 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 29-35
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RI Rams 42
STJOES Hawks 26

Time Team Play Score
19:51 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin 31-35
19:24   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Offensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
19:16 +2 Rahmir Moore made dunk, assist by Ryan Daly 31-37
19:08 +2 Fatts Russell made jump shot 33-37
18:48 +3 Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Longpre 33-40
18:31 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 35-40
18:08   Shooting foul on Fatts Russell  
18:08 +1 Anthony Longpre made 1st of 2 free throws 35-41
18:08   Anthony Longpre missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
17:47   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
17:47   Fatts Russell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:47   Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
17:34 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot 35-44
17:18 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup 37-44
17:01 +3 Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 37-47
16:51   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
16:43   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Fatts Russell  
16:38   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
16:38 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 38-47
16:38 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-47
16:24   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown  
16:10   Jermaine Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
16:06   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
15:47   Bad pass turnover on Rahmir Moore, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
15:43   Traveling violation turnover on Fatts Russell  
15:29   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
15:22 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 41-47
15:02   Myles Douglas missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
15:00  