TENN
UGA

Edwards, Hammonds lead Georgia to 80-63 rout of Tennessee

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Georgia's older players were motivated by what happened a year ago in Knoxville.

Anthony Edwards was ticked off about a more recent game.

Bouncing back from a disappointing performance last weekend, Edwards scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, pushing Georgia to a big lead that carried the Bulldogs to an 80-63 victory over Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Edwards headed to the gym for a couple of late-night shooting sessions after an 82-60 loss at Auburn.

The extra work sure paid off.

''He's got a lot of pride,'' Georgia coach Tom Crean said. ''He didn't like the way he played the other day.''

After a brutal three-game stretch against ranked teams, Georgia (11-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) romped past the Volunteers.

This one felt especially good after what happened last January in Knoxville.

Tennessee embarrassed the Bulldogs 96-50, sending Georgia to a dismal 2-16 mark in SEC play.

''That was my worst loss ever in my life,'' said junior Rayshaun Hammonds, who added 21 points. ''No matter what, I wanted to get this win.''

Tennessee (10-6, 2-2) showed a bit of life with a 9-0 run in the opening minutes, but the Bulldogs dominated the rest of the way.

''I'm disappointed in about everything you can be disappointed in,'' coach Rick Barnes said. ''I didn't think we had a competitive, fighting spirit at all.''

With Edwards hitting from all over the court, Georgia built a 47-28 lead that essentially settled this one by halftime.

Late in the opening period, Edwards drove right down the lane for a two-handed dunk that brought the crowd at Stegeman Coliseum to its feet. He had them yelling even louder when a nifty between-the-legs, step-back move at the top of the key freed him up for a 3-pointer that made it 47-25.

Edwards grabbed at the ''Georgia'' written across the front of his jersey and waved his arms to rev up the student section.

''I love the crowd,'' Edwards said. ''Every chance I get, I try to celebrate with them.''

Hammonds connected on back-to-back 3s that suddenly pushed the lead into double figures at 32-19.

Jordan Bowden led Tennessee with 12 points and Josiah-Jordan James added 11.

Barnes said his team must get better play from its guards, and really needs to step up its intensity at the defensive end.

''We just didn't put up the fight we normally do,'' he said.

INJURY REPORT

Georgia's victory was marred by the loss of Sahvir Wheeler.

The freshman guard left the game midway through the second half with what appeared to be a right ankle injury.

''He'll rehab tonight and we'll be 24/7 with him,'' Crean said.

It's not known how long Wheeler might be out.

TENNESSEE NEWCOMER

Uros Plavsic played his first game for the Volunteers after being declared eligible by the NCAA.

He wasn't much of a factor in 17 minutes, scoring five points and grabbing three rebounds.

But Barnes was encouraged by the performance - especially since it was the first game Plavsic has played in a year and a half. He was redshirted last season at Arizona State.

The 7-foot transfer was initially denied a waiver allowing him to play this season.

After appealing the decision, Tennessee announced Tuesday that an NCAA committee had restored Plavsic's eligibility, effective immediately.

''I was shocked,'' Plavsic said. ''I am not going to lie. I was about to cry.''

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols' first six shots were from beyond the arc. They probably should have been working a little closer to the basket, finishing just 6 of 26 from 3-point range. ... Bowden picked up his third foul in the opening minute of the second half but was able to make it the rest of the way.

Georgia: Three freshmen - Edwards, Wheeler and Toumani Camara - started for the second game in a row. Camara had eights points, while Wheeler managed five before he went down. ... Edwards made 7 of 8 free throws after going 4 of 11 at the line in last weekend's loss to Auburn. ... The Bulldogs matched their win total from Crean's first season, when they went 11-21. ... Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford was among the near-sellout crowd.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Faces state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday.

Georgia: Travels to Mississippi State on Saturday for the first of two straight SEC road games.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
TENN Volunteers 28
UGA Bulldogs 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Tennessee  
19:41   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:18   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
19:16   Offensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
19:09   Rayshaun Hammonds missed fade-away jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
18:50   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
18:21 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made driving layup 0-2
18:21   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
18:21 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made free throw 0-3
18:03 +3 Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 3-3
17:46 +2 Toumani Camara made reverse layup 3-5
17:29   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
17:08 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 3-8
16:46   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Offensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
16:43   Personal foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:43 +3 Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yves Pons 6-8
16:39   Personal foul on Jalen Johnson  
16:13   Offensive foul on Rayshaun Hammonds  
16:13   Turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds  
15:54 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 8-8
15:44   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Offensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
15:36   Lost ball turnover on Toumani Camara, stolen by Jalen Johnson  
15:22   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Sahvir Wheeler  
15:00   Anthony Edwards missed driving layup  
14:58   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
14:47 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot 10-8
14:25   Christian Brown missed floating jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
14:08   Jalen Johnson missed layup  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Christian Brown  
14:00   Sahvir Wheeler missed layup  
13:58   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
13:37 +2 Yves Pons made jump shot 12-8
13:15 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 12-11
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
12:49 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup 12-13
12:49   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
12:49   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed free throw  
12:49   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
12:31   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
12:21 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 12-16
11:56 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Johnson 15-16
11:48 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made reverse layup 15-18
11:24   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:17 +2 Donnell Gresham Jr. made layup 15-20
10:51   Uros Plavsic missed hook shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
10:43   Shooting foul on Uros Plavsic  
10:43 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
10:43 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
10:14 +2 Uros Plavsic made layup, assist by Santiago Vescovi 17-22
9:58 +2 Anthony Edwards made reverse layup, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 17-24
9:48   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
9:43   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
9:21   Santiago Vescovi missed layup  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
9:18 +2 Davonte Gaines made tip-in 19-24
8:54 +2 Sahvir Wheeler made finger-roll layup 19-26
8:41   Davonte Gaines missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Georgia  
8:21 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyree Crump 19-29
7:58   Uros Plavsic missed jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
7:52 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 19-32
7:37   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Jordan Harris  
7:33 +2 Jordan Harris made dunk 19-34
6:57   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
6:33   Jordan Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
6:23   Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Tye Fagan  
6:10   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
6:04   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
5:37   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
5:27 +2 Yves Pons made dunk 21-34
5:20   Tye Fagan missed layup  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
5:08   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
5:07   Shooting foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
5:07 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made 1st of 2 free throws 22-34
5:07 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-34
4:48   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
4:42 +3 Sahvir Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot 23-37
4:18   Yves Pons missed reverse layup  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
4:16   Olivier Nkamhoua missed layup  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
3:45   Anthony Edwards missed fade-away jump shot  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
3:20   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
3:16   Sahvir Wheeler missed reverse layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
3:02   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Edwards, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
2:51   Yves Pons missed layup, blocked by Toumani Camara  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Christian Brown  
2:38   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
2:38 +3 Tyree Crump made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sahvir Wheeler 23-40
2:13   Uros Plavsic missed hook shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Tyree Crump  
2:04   Sahvir Wheeler missed jump shot  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
2:02   Personal foul on Yves Pons  
2:02 +1 Anthony Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 23-41
2:02 +1 Anthony Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-42
1:48   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
1:40 +2 Santiago Vescovi made reverse layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 25-42
1:33 +2 Anthony Edwards made driving dunk 25-44
1:02   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Christian Brown  
54.0 +3 Anthony Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 25-47
36.0   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
20.0 +3 Drew Pember made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 28-47
2.0   Sahvir Wheeler missed reverse layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TENN Volunteers 35
UGA Bulldogs 33

Time Team Play Score
19:38   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
19:38   Rayshaun Hammonds missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:38 +1 Rayshaun Hammonds made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-48
19:17 +2 Santiago Vescovi made floating jump shot 30-48
18:54   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
18:42   Personal foul on Toumani Camara  
18:41   Shooting foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
18:41 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 3 free throws 31-48
18:41   Jordan Bowden missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
18:41 +1 Jordan Bowden made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-48
18:24 +2 Toumani Camara made driving dunk, assist by Donnell Gresham Jr. 32-50
18:24   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
18:24 +1 Toumani Camara made free throw 32-51
18:07 +2 Jordan Bowden made driving layup 34-51
17:49   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
17:31   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
17:17 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made layup, assist by Toumani Camara 34-53
16:53 +2 Olivier Nkamhoua made dunk, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 36-53
16:39   Personal foul on Olivier Nkamhoua  
16:38   Donnell Gresham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
16:18   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Olivier Nkamhoua  
16:11   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
16:03   Lost ball turnover on Sahvir Wheeler, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
15:58   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup  
15:56   Defensive rebound by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
15:41   Toumani Camara missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
15:24   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Rayshaun Hammonds  
14:56 +3 Rayshaun Hammonds made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Edwards 36-56
14:39   Personal foul on Sahvir Wheeler  
14:20   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Rayshaun Hammonds  
14:10   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
13:50   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Harris  
13:30 +2 Rayshaun Hammonds made jump shot 36-58
13:10   Personal foul on Tyree Crump  
13:01   Personal foul on Jordan Harris  
12:58 +3 Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 39-58
12:37 +2 Jordan Harris made driving layup 39-60
12:37   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
12:37 +1 Jordan Harris made free throw 39-61
12:25   Shooting foul on Jordan Harris  
12:24 +1 Uros Plavsic made 1st of 2 free throws 40-61
12:24   Uros Plavsic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
11:58   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
11:58 +1 Jordan Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 40-62
11:58 +1 Jordan Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-63
11:34   Lost ball turnover on Uros Plavsic, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:30   Tyree Crump missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Uros Plavsic  
11:27   Personal foul on Donnell Gresham Jr.  
11:27   Uros Plavsic missed free throw  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
11:10   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
10:49   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Christian Brown  
10:38   Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
10:28   Offensive foul on Drew Pember  
10:28   Turnover on Drew Pember  
10:11   Anthony Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Toumani Camara  
9:49   Shot clock violation turnover on Georgia  
9:34   Drew Pember missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Sahvir Wheeler  
9:05   Anthony Edwards missed layup  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
8:54 +2 Jordan Bowden made driving layup 42-63
8:31   Traveling violation turnover on Rayshaun Hammonds  
8:20   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Donnell Gresham Jr.  
8:15   Toumani Camara missed dunk, blocked by Olivier Nkamhoua  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Georgia  
8:11   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
8:11   Toumani Camara missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:11   Toumani Camara missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
8:01   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Edwards  
7:52 +2 Tye Fagan made layup, assist by Anthony Edwards 42-65
7:43 +2