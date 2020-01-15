UMASS
Saint Bonaventure wins 4th straight, beats UMass 74-61

  • Jan 15, 2020

Dominick Welch recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Bonaventure to a 74-61 win over UMass on Wednesday night.

Kyle Lofton had 19 points and six assists for Saint Bonaventure (12-5, 4-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jaren English and Bobby Planutis each added 12 points.

Tre Mitchell scored a season-high 28 points and had three assists for the Minutemen (7-10, 1-3). Carl Pierre added 11 points. Samba Diallo had eight rebounds.

Saint Bonaventure plays VCU on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on George Washington at home on Saturday.

1st Half
UMASS Minutemen 33
STBON Bonnies 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
19:41 +2 Osun Osunniyi made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 0-2
19:11 +2 Carl Pierre made jump shot 2-2
18:36   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
18:25   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
18:19 +2 Osun Osunniyi made dunk 2-4
18:11 +3 Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell 5-4
17:56 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 5-7
17:27   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
17:26   Shooting foul on Sean East II  
17:26 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 5-8
17:26 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
17:00   Sean East II missed layup  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
16:40 +2 Justin Winston made layup 5-11
16:25 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Sean East II 7-11
16:16   Bad pass turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Samba Diallo  
16:04 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Sean East II 9-11
15:50   5-second inbounding violation turnover on St. Bonaventure  
15:33 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 12-11
15:15   Traveling violation turnover on Osun Osunniyi  
15:02   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:53 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 12-14
14:36   Personal foul on Justin Winston  
14:22 +2 Samba Diallo made dunk, assist by Tre Mitchell 14-14
14:10   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
13:57   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
13:51 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 14-16
13:37   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
13:29 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot 14-19
13:09   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
13:09   Flagrant foul on Samba Diallo  
13:09   Kyle Lofton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:09   Kyle Lofton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:09   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
13:09   Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:09 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-19
12:48   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
12:30   Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton  
12:30   Kolton Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:30 +1 Kolton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-19
12:20   Kicked ball violation on Massachusetts  
12:18   Kicked ball violation on Massachusetts  
12:13 +3 Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 16-22
11:44   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
11:33   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
11:20   Preston Santos missed hook shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
11:18   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
10:50 +2 Kyle Lofton made fade-away jump shot 16-24
10:33   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
10:33 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 17-24
10:33 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-24
10:20 +2 Bobby Planutis made driving layup 18-26
10:20   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
10:20   Bobby Planutis missed free throw  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
9:49   Shot clock violation turnover on Massachusetts  
9:40   Bobby Planutis missed jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
9:30 +2 Alejandro Vasquez made jump shot 18-28
9:05   Tre Mitchell missed hook shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
8:40   Amadi Ikpeze missed turnaround jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
8:31   Lost ball turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez  
8:13   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
8:07   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
8:04   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
8:01   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
7:59   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
7:59   Djery Baptiste missed free throw  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
7:30 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 18-30
7:08   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
6:54   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
6:45   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
6:19   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
6:00   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
6:00   Djery Baptiste missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:00 +1 Djery Baptiste made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-30
5:50   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton  
5:34   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
5:32   Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis  
5:32 +1 Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws 20-30
5:32 +1 Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-30
5:03   Jaren English missed fade-away jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot  
4:31   Sean East II missed floating jump shot  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
4:25 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 21-33
4:03 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Sean East II 23-33
3:54   Robert Carpenter missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
3:52   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
3:41   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
3:41 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 23-34
3:41 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-35
3:23   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Robert Carpenter  
3:11 +2 Robert Carpenter made jump shot 23-37
2:34   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Turnover on Massachusetts  
2:32   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
2:32 +1 Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 23-38
2:32   Justin Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
2:19 +2 Preston Santos made dunk, assist by Tre Mitchell 25-38
2:06   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
1:57 +2 Tre Mitchell made driving layup 27-38
1:48   Lost ball turnover on Justin Winston, stolen by Dibaji Walker  
1:33   Shooting foul on Robert Carpenter  
1:33 +1 Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 28-38
1:33 +1 Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-38
1:11   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
1:11 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
1:11 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-40
56.0 +2 Tre Mitchell made dunk, assist by Sean East II 31-40
48.0   Traveling violation turnover on Alejandro Vasquez  
30.0 +2 Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Preston Santos 33-40
6.0   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
1.0   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UMASS Minutemen 28
STBON Bonnies 34

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
19:35   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
19:23   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
19:09   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
19:00 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 36-40
18:46 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 36-43
18:22   Tre Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
18:13 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 36-45
17:55   Tre Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Jaren English  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
17:43   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
17:34   Justin Winston missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
17:22 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot 39-45
17:05 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 39-47
16:52   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
16:29   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
16:14 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Sean East II 41-47
15:57 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot, assist by Osun Osunniyi 41-49
15:28   Sean East II missed floating jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
15:14 +2 Jaren English made floating jump shot 41-51
14:50   Keon Clergeot missed driving layup  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
14:42   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton  
14:31   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell  
14:22 +2 Osun Osunniyi made alley-oop shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 41-53
14:01 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 43-53
13:30   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
13:23   Lost ball turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
13:15 +2 Bobby Planutis made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 43-55
12:59   Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Osun Osunniyi  
12:45 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 43-58
12:44   Commercial timeout called  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
11:59   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
11:49   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
11:37 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot 43-61
11:16 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dibaji Walker 46-61
11:02   Jaren English missed layup  
11:00   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
10:55 +2 Kyle Lofton made driving dunk 46-63
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Preston Santos, stolen by Dominick Welch  
10:35   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
10:35 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 46-64
10:35 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-65
10:12   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
10:10   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
10:07 +2 Tre Mitchell made driving layup 48-65
10:07   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
10:07   Tre Mitchell missed free throw  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
9:45   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
9:45 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 48-66
9:45 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-67
9:24   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
9:24 +1 Keon Clergeot made 1st of 2 free throws 49-67
9:24 +1 Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-67
8:57   Kyle Lofton missed driving layup  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
8:46   Samba Diallo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
8:34   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
8:11   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
7:44   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Dominick Welch  