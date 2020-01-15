|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure
|
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made hook shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
0-2
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Carl Pierre made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:36
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made dunk
|
2-4
|
18:11
|
|
+3
|
Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Mitchell
|
5-4
|
17:56
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English
|
5-7
|
17:27
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed layup
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sean East II
|
|
17:26
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-8
|
17:26
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-9
|
17:00
|
|
|
Sean East II missed layup
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made layup
|
5-11
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Sean East II
|
7-11
|
16:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Samba Diallo
|
|
16:04
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Sean East II
|
9-11
|
15:50
|
|
|
5-second inbounding violation turnover on St. Bonaventure
|
|
15:33
|
|
+3
|
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|
12-11
|
15:15
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
14:53
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English
|
12-14
|
14:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Winston
|
|
14:22
|
|
+2
|
Samba Diallo made dunk, assist by Tre Mitchell
|
14-14
|
14:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
13:51
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made jump shot
|
14-16
|
13:37
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
13:29
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-19
|
13:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Samba Diallo missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-19
|
13:09
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-19
|
12:48
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Kolton Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:30
|
|
+1
|
Kolton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-19
|
12:20
|
|
|
Kicked ball violation on Massachusetts
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Kicked ball violation on Massachusetts
|
|
12:13
|
|
+3
|
Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
16-22
|
11:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Preston Santos missed hook shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Preston Santos
|
|
10:50
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made fade-away jump shot
|
16-24
|
10:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-24
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-24
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Planutis made driving layup
|
18-26
|
10:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed free throw
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Massachusetts
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Alejandro Vasquez made jump shot
|
18-28
|
9:05
|
|
|
Tre Mitchell missed hook shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed layup
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed layup
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed layup
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Carl Pierre
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Djery Baptiste missed free throw
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Amadi Ikpeze made layup, assist by Dominick Welch
|
18-30
|
7:08
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Djery Baptiste missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Djery Baptiste made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-30
|
5:50
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Samba Diallo
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-30
|
5:32
|
|
+1
|
Samba Diallo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-30
|
5:03
|
|
|
Jaren English missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keon Clergeot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Sean East II missed floating jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
21-33
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made layup, assist by Sean East II
|
23-33
|
3:54
|
|
|
Robert Carpenter missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Mitchell
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dibaji Walker
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
|
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-34
|
3:41
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-35
|
3:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Robert Carpenter
|
|
3:11
|
|
+2
|
Robert Carpenter made jump shot
|
23-37
|
2:34
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Massachusetts
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
|
|
2:32
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-38
|
2:32
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Preston Santos
|
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Preston Santos made dunk, assist by Tre Mitchell
|
25-38
|
2:06
|
|
|
Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Tre Mitchell
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made driving layup
|
27-38
|
1:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Winston, stolen by Dibaji Walker
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robert Carpenter
|
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-38
|
1:33
|
|
+1
|
Tre Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-38
|
1:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Preston Santos
|
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-39
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-40
|
56.0
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made dunk, assist by Sean East II
|
31-40
|
48.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
30.0
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mitchell made hook shot, assist by Preston Santos
|
33-40
|
6.0
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|