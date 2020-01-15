XAVIER
MARQET

No Text

Howard's big night sends Marquette past Xavier

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP) Markus Howard scored 35 points with five 3-pointers and Marquette beat Xavier 85-65 on Wednesday to end a two-game losing streak.

Sacar Anim scored 12 points with eight rebounds and three steals for Marquette (12-5, 2-3 Big East Conference). Koby McEwen and Theo John each score 10 while John grabbed seven rebounds.

Tyrique Jones scored 16 points for the Musketeers (12-6, 1-4). Naji Marshall added 15 points and eight rebounds, Paul Scruggs 11 and Zach Freemantly 10.

Both teams take on Georgetown the next time they take the floor. Marquette will be on the road for its matchup against the Hoyas on Saturday, while Xavier heads home to host Georgetown on Wednesday.

---

---

1st Half
XAVIER Musketeers 32
MARQET Golden Eagles 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:49   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
19:20 +2 Theo John made layup, assist by Brendan Bailey 0-2
18:54   Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
18:43 +2 Jason Carter made tip-in 2-2
18:36 +2 Sacar Anim made floating jump shot 2-4
18:36   Shooting foul on Naji Marshall  
18:36 +1 Sacar Anim made free throw 2-5
18:24   Personal foul on Theo John  
18:19 +2 Tyrique Jones made hook shot 4-5
18:01 +2 Koby McEwen made driving layup 4-7
17:45   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
17:42   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
17:20   Jayce Johnson missed jump shot  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
17:10   Sacar Anim missed layup  
17:08   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
17:02   Jayce Johnson missed layup  
17:02   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
17:02 +2 Jayce Johnson made dunk 4-9
16:56   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
16:56   Quentin Goodin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:56 +1 Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
16:41 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 5-12
16:13 +2 Jason Carter made hook shot 7-12
16:01 +2 Brendan Bailey made jump shot 7-14
15:38   Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey  
15:38   Naji Marshall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:38 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
15:20   Theo John missed layup, blocked by KyKy Tandy  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
15:02   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
14:58 +2 Markus Howard made driving layup 8-16
14:58   Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs  
14:59 +1 Markus Howard made free throw 8-17
14:43 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin 10-17
14:27 +2 Jamal Cain made reverse layup, assist by Theo John 10-19
14:12 +3 Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 13-19
13:58   Jamal Cain missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
13:50   Quentin Goodin missed jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
13:33   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
13:25 +2 Theo John made dunk 13-21
13:07   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
12:54   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
12:52   Personal foul on Zach Freemantle  
12:52   Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
12:44 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Quentin Goodin 15-21
12:44   Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey  
12:44   Tyrique Jones missed free throw  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
12:21   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
12:14 +2 Sacar Anim made layup, assist by Jayce Johnson 15-23
11:56 +3 Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Moore 18-23
11:34   Jayce Johnson missed hook shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
11:09   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
11:03   Offensive foul on Sacar Anim  
11:03   Turnover on Sacar Anim  
10:35   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
10:32   Shot clock violation turnover on Xavier  
10:22   Personal foul on Bryce Moore  
10:04   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
9:56   Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Goodin  
9:30 +2 Markus Howard made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Cain 18-25
9:05   Quentin Goodin missed layup  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
8:56 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk 20-25
8:37   Markus Howard missed layup, blocked by Bryce Moore  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Bryce Moore  
8:37 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot, assist by Bryce Moore 22-25
8:08   Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence  
7:49   Jumpball received by Marquette  
7:49   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Sacar Anim  
7:30   Lost ball turnover on Sacar Anim  
7:13   Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Sacar Anim  
7:03   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Jamal Cain  
6:53 +3 Koby McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Cain 22-28
6:31   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
6:29   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
6:29   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
6:29 +1 Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws 23-28
6:29 +1 Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-28
6:21   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
6:21 +1 Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
6:21 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
5:56   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
5:41   Theo John missed jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
5:29   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
5:30 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 25-30
5:30   Naji Marshall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
5:16 +2 Markus Howard made driving layup 25-32
5:06   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall  
4:57 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 25-35
4:36 +2 Tyrique Jones made hook shot, assist by Jason Carter 27-35
4:20   Jumpball received by Xavier  
4:20   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
3:56   Flagrant foul on Theo John  
3:56   Commercial timeout called  
3:56   Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:56 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
3:51   Naji Marshall missed layup  
3:49   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
3:45 +2 Naji Marshall made dunk 30-35
3:31 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 30-37
3:11   Tyrique Jones missed layup, blocked by Jayce Johnson  
3:09   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
3:04   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
2:50   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
2:27   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence  
2:18 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 30-40
1:53   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence  
1:45   Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:43   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
1:34   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
1:34 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 30-41
1:34 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-42
1:28   Shooting foul on Jamal Cain  
1:28 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 31-42
1:28 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-42
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Sacar Anim  
1:14   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
47.0   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
45.0   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
36.0   Personal foul on Bryce Moore  
36.0 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 32-43
36.0 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-44
8.0   Quentin Goodin missed jump shot  
6.0   Offensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
6.0   Quentin Goodin missed layup  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
XAVIER Musketeers 33
MARQET Golden Eagles 41

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Brendan Bailey missed layup  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
19:32   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
19:23   Sacar Anim missed layup  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
19:19   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
19:14   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Paul Scruggs  
19:04 +2 Paul Scruggs made layup 34-44
18:55   Lost ball turnover on Koby McEwen, stolen by Jason Carter  
18:48 +2 Jason Carter made layup 36-44
18:42 +2 Theo John made layup, assist by Sacar Anim 36-46
18:23   Personal foul on Theo John  
18:20 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Quentin Goodin 38-46
18:18   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
18:18 +1 Tyrique Jones made free throw 39-46
18:06   Markus Howard missed layup  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:44   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
17:30 +2 Markus Howard made floating jump shot 39-48
17:09   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
17:00 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 39-51
16:29   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
16:22   Sacar Anim missed layup, blocked by Naji Marshall  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:07   Naji Marshall missed layup  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
16:03 +2 Markus Howard made layup 39-53
16:03   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
16:03 +1 Markus Howard made free throw 39-54
15:49   Personal foul on Markus Howard  
15:44   Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Sacar Anim  
15:39 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 39-57
15:25   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
15:15   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
14:49   Bad pass turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Markus Howard  
14:44   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard  
14:24   Paul Scruggs missed jump shot, blocked by Sacar Anim  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
14:22   Personal foul on Paul Scruggs  
13:58 +2 Symir Torrence made jump shot 39-59
13:35   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
13:19   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
13:00 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 39-61
12:40   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
12:40 +1 Tyrique Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 40-61
12:40 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-61
12:18 +2 Theo John made dunk, assist by Symir Torrence 41-63
12:02   Quentin Goodin missed layup  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
11:46   Traveling violation turnover on Symir Torrence