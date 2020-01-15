|
20:00
Jumpball received by Xavier
19:49
Tyrique Jones missed jump shot
19:47
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
19:20
+2
Theo John made layup, assist by Brendan Bailey
0-2
18:54
Paul Scruggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:52
Offensive rebound by Jason Carter
18:43
+2
Jason Carter made tip-in
2-2
18:36
+2
Sacar Anim made floating jump shot
2-4
18:36
Shooting foul on Naji Marshall
18:36
+1
Sacar Anim made free throw
2-5
18:24
Personal foul on Theo John
18:19
+2
Tyrique Jones made hook shot
4-5
18:01
+2
Koby McEwen made driving layup
4-7
17:45
Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:43
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
17:42
Personal foul on Paul Scruggs
17:20
Jayce Johnson missed jump shot
17:18
Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim
17:10
Sacar Anim missed layup
17:08
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
17:02
Jayce Johnson missed layup
17:02
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
17:02
+2
Jayce Johnson made dunk
4-9
16:56
Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson
16:56
Quentin Goodin missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:56
+1
Quentin Goodin made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-9
16:41
+3
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
5-12
16:13
+2
Jason Carter made hook shot
7-12
16:01
+2
Brendan Bailey made jump shot
7-14
15:38
Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey
15:38
Naji Marshall missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:38
+1
Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-14
15:20
Theo John missed layup, blocked by KyKy Tandy
15:18
Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
15:02
KyKy Tandy missed jump shot
15:00
Defensive rebound by Theo John
14:58
+2
Markus Howard made driving layup
8-16
14:58
Shooting foul on Paul Scruggs
14:59
+1
Markus Howard made free throw
8-17
14:43
+2
Naji Marshall made jump shot, assist by Quentin Goodin
10-17
14:27
+2
Jamal Cain made reverse layup, assist by Theo John
10-19
14:12
+3
Zach Freemantle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy
13-19
13:58
Jamal Cain missed jump shot
13:56
Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin
13:50
Quentin Goodin missed jump shot
13:48
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
13:33
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:31
Offensive rebound by Theo John
13:25
+2
Theo John made dunk
13-21
13:07
Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:05
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
12:54
Markus Howard missed jump shot
12:52
Offensive rebound by Theo John
12:52
Personal foul on Zach Freemantle
12:52
Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence, stolen by Tyrique Jones
12:44
+2
Tyrique Jones made layup, assist by Quentin Goodin
15-21
12:44
Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey
12:44
Tyrique Jones missed free throw
12:44
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
12:21
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:19
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
12:14
+2
Sacar Anim made layup, assist by Jayce Johnson
15-23
11:56
+3
Naji Marshall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Moore
18-23
11:34
Jayce Johnson missed hook shot
11:32
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
11:09
Naji Marshall missed jump shot
11:07
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
11:03
Offensive foul on Sacar Anim
11:03
Turnover on Sacar Anim
10:35
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:33
Offensive rebound by Xavier
10:32
Shot clock violation turnover on Xavier
10:22
Personal foul on Bryce Moore
10:04
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:02
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
9:56
Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Goodin
9:30
+2
Markus Howard made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Cain
18-25
9:05
Quentin Goodin missed layup
9:03
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
8:56
+2
Tyrique Jones made dunk
20-25
8:37
Markus Howard missed layup, blocked by Bryce Moore
8:37
Defensive rebound by Bryce Moore
8:37
+2
Naji Marshall made jump shot, assist by Bryce Moore
22-25
8:08
Bad pass turnover on Symir Torrence
7:49
Jumpball received by Marquette
7:49
Lost ball turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Sacar Anim
7:30
Lost ball turnover on Sacar Anim
7:13
Bad pass turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Sacar Anim
7:03
Markus Howard missed jump shot
7:01
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
6:58
Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Jamal Cain
6:53
+3
Koby McEwen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Cain
22-28
6:31
Jason Carter missed jump shot
6:29
Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle
6:29
Shooting foul on Koby McEwen
6:29
+1
Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws
23-28
6:29
+1
Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-28
6:21
Shooting foul on Jason Carter
6:21
+1
Sacar Anim made 1st of 2 free throws
24-29
6:21
+1
Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-30
5:56
Zach Freemantle missed jump shot
5:54
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
5:41
Theo John missed jump shot
5:39
Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall
5:29
Personal foul on Koby McEwen
5:30
+1
Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws
25-30
5:30
Naji Marshall missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:30
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
5:16
+2
Markus Howard made driving layup
25-32
5:06
Lost ball turnover on Naji Marshall
4:57
+3
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
25-35
4:36
+2
Tyrique Jones made hook shot, assist by Jason Carter
27-35
4:20
Jumpball received by Xavier
4:20
Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Tyrique Jones
3:56
Flagrant foul on Theo John
3:56
Commercial timeout called
3:56
Tyrique Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:56
+1
Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-35
3:51
Naji Marshall missed layup
3:49
Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall
3:45
+2
Naji Marshall made dunk
30-35
3:31
+2
Markus Howard made jump shot
30-37
3:11
Tyrique Jones missed layup, blocked by Jayce Johnson
3:09
Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
3:04
Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:02
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
2:50
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:48
Defensive rebound by Xavier
2:27
Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:25
Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence
2:18
+3
Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
30-40
1:53
Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:51
Defensive rebound by Symir Torrence
1:45
Jamal Cain missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:43
Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain
1:34
Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones
1:34
+1
Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
30-41
1:34
+1
Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-42
1:28
Shooting foul on Jamal Cain
1:28
+1
Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws
31-42
1:28
+1
Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws
32-42
1:21
Bad pass turnover on Sacar Anim
1:14
Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:12
Defensive rebound by Markus Howard
47.0
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
45.0
Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim
36.0
Personal foul on Bryce Moore
36.0
+1
Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws
32-43
36.0
+1
Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws
32-44
8.0
Quentin Goodin missed jump shot
6.0
Offensive rebound by Quentin Goodin
6.0
Quentin Goodin missed layup
4.0
Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain
0.0
End of period
