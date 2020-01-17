CAL
USC

No Text

Southern California routs Cal for wins in 8 of its last 9

  • AP
  • Jan 17, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Southern " data-canon="Southern California Trojans" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="NCAAB" data-team-abbreviation="USC">Southern California's hot shooting from the second half of last Saturday's game at UCLA, carried over to Thursday night against California.

The Trojans made 50% from the floor and sank 14 3-pointers in their 88-56 rout over the Golden Bears. Jonah Mathews scored 19 points and Daniel Utomi added 17 for USC (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12), which has won eight of last nine.

It is also the first time since 2007 that the Trojans have defeated a Pac-12 foe by 30 points or more.

''Tonight we carried it on and knocked them down. We have been having better ball movement and sharing the ball over the past couple games and getting more chemistry,'' Mathews said.

Utomi had a season high in points and has scored in double figures in both of his starts. The 6-foot-6 graduate transfer from Akron was inserted into the starting lineup due to his defense, but he made four 3-pointers against the Golden Bears.

''My coach and teammates are doing a good job of putting me in good positions,'' Utomi said.

Onyeka Okongwu had 12 points and eight rebounds for USC, which led for all but the first 101 seconds.

''We had a very balanced effort tonight,'' coach Andy Enfield said. ''When our big guys got double teamed they were able to get it out to guys for open shots. That's why it's so important that the guards shoot well. But you have to take what the defense gives you.''

Enfield was also pleased with his team's defense. The Trojans outrebounded the Golden Bears by 17 and held Cal to 33.9% from the floor and 5 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Reigning Pac-12 player of the week Matt Bradley scored 13 points and Kareem South had 12 for the Golden Bears (8-9, 2-2 Pac-12) who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Bradley gave Cal its only lead with a layup 33 seconds into the game. The Trojans then scored the next six points and led the rest of the way.

South's jumper brought the Golden Bears within 22-19 when the Trojans scored 11 of the next 12 points to put it out of reach. Utomi had four points during the run as USC was three of four from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers.

USC led 41-25 at halftime and extended its lead to 34 late in the second half.

''We didn't shoot it very good and they shot it great. I thought our struggles offensively affected our mentality on the defensive end,'' Cal coach Mark Fox said.

It is the Golden Bears' fifth conference loss by 30 or more points since 2015.

TIP-INS

The Trojans have won the last five games in the series. ... USC missed its first four free throws before going 22 of 29. ... Cal's Grant Anticevich, who was averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds in his last four games, was 0 of 7 from the field and had five rebounds. ... Bradley is shooting 7 of 17 from beyond the arc in the past three games.

BIG PICTURE

California: The Golden Bears' shooting problems weren't just confined to Thursday night. They have made just 35% or worse in three of the last five.

USC: The Trojans remain unbeaten in 11 games this season and have won 64 of their last 66 when holding opponents under 70 points.

UP NEXT

California: Travels to UCLA on Sunday.

USC: Hosts Pac-12 leader Stanford on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CAL Golden Bears 25
USC Trojans 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern California  
19:44   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup, blocked by Lars Thiemann  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
19:27 +2 Matt Bradley made floating jump shot 2-0
19:16   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
19:16   Ethan Anderson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:16   Ethan Anderson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
18:56   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
18:49   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
18:49   Onyeka Okongwu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:49   Onyeka Okongwu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Joel Brown  
18:28   Joel Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
18:19 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup 2-2
18:19   Shooting foul on Andre Kelly  
18:19 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made free throw 2-3
17:52   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
17:41 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Onyeka Okongwu 2-6
17:18   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
16:59   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Rakocevic  
16:38   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
16:29   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Matt Bradley  
16:24   Matt Bradley missed layup  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
16:22   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Southern California  
16:22   Turnover on Ethan Anderson  
16:22 +1 Matt Bradley made free throw 3-6
16:10 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 3-9
15:49 +2 D.J. Thorpe made jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 5-9
15:41   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
15:28 +2 Nick Rakocevic made jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 5-11
15:00 +2 Matt Bradley made jump shot 7-11
14:37   Jonah Mathews missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
14:22   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
14:09 +2 Nick Rakocevic made jump shot, assist by Daniel Utomi 7-13
13:50   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
13:43   Personal foul on D.J. Thorpe  
13:30   Nick Rakocevic missed layup  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
13:05   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
12:55 +2 Jonah Mathews made layup 7-15
12:55   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
12:55 +1 Jonah Mathews made free throw 7-16
12:45   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
12:31   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
12:16   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Kyle Sturdivant  
12:08   Kyle Sturdivant missed jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly  
11:43 +3 Paris Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Kelly 10-16
11:09   Onyeka Okongwu missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
10:50   Matt Bradley missed jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Sturdivant, stolen by Paris Austin  
10:19   Shooting foul on Quinton Adlesh  
10:19 +1 Kuany Kuany made 1st of 2 free throws 11-16
10:19   Kuany Kuany missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Sturdivant  
10:04   Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Sturdivant  
9:49   Out of bounds turnover on Lars Thiemann  
9:28 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made layup, assist by Isaiah Mobley 11-18
9:28   Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich  
9:28 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made free throw 11-19
9:13   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mobley  
9:00   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Sturdivant  
8:51 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin 14-19
8:27 +3 Isaiah Mobley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonah Mathews 14-22
7:59 +3 Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot 17-22
7:42   Lost ball turnover on Jonah Mathews, stolen by Kareem South  
7:36   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
7:22   Onyeka Okongwu missed layup  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
7:11   Personal foul on Quinton Adlesh  
6:59   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
6:52 +2 Kareem South made jump shot, assist by Joel Brown 19-22
6:39   Shooting foul on Joel Brown  
6:39   Daniel Utomi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39 +1 Daniel Utomi made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-23
6:18   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
6:11   Ethan Anderson missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
5:54   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
5:37   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
5:37 +1 Ethan Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
5:37 +1 Ethan Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
5:22   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
5:11 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 19-28
4:58   Paris Austin missed jump shot  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
4:37   Lost ball turnover on Ethan Anderson, stolen by Grant Anticevich  
4:25   Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
3:58 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 19-31
3:32   Shooting foul on Elijah Weaver  
3:32 +1 Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 20-31
3:32   Paris Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
3:12 +2 Nick Rakocevic made dunk, assist by Elijah Weaver 20-33
2:54 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Kelly 23-33
2:54   Shooting foul on Daniel Utomi  
2:54   Kareem South missed free throw  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
2:43   Elijah Weaver missed jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
2:19   Offensive foul on Andre Kelly  
2:19   Turnover on Andre Kelly  
2:04 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 23-36
1:32 +2 Kareem South made floating jump shot 25-36
1:04   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
41.0   Shooting foul on Kuany Kuany  
41.0 +1 Jonah Mathews made 1st of 3 free throws 25-37
41.0 +1 Jonah Mathews made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-38
41.0 +1 Jonah Mathews made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-39
29.0   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
5.0 +2 Elijah Weaver made layup 25-41
0.0   Paris Austin missed floating jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
0.0   Offensive rebound by California  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CAL Golden Bears 31
USC Trojans 47

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Lars Thiemann missed hook shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu  
19:37   Offensive rebound by California  
19:24   Grant Anticevich missed jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
19:24 +3 Daniel Utomi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 25-44
19:04   Joel Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews  
18:56   Jonah Mathews missed layup  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Lars Thiemann  
18:46 +2 Lars Thiemann made dunk, assist by Matt Bradley 27-44
18:21   Daniel Utomi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
17:59 +3 Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot 30-44
17:47   Lost ball turnover on Nick Rakocevic, stolen by Kareem South  
17:29   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Daniel Utomi  
17:09   Out of bounds turnover on Ethan Anderson  
16:43   Andre Kelly missed hook shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic  
16:32 +3 Jonah Mathews made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rakocevic 30-47
16:12 +2 Matt Bradley made turnaround jump shot 32-47
15:45   Onyeka Okongwu missed hook shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
15:37   Personal foul on Jonah Mathews  
15:35   Lost ball turnover on Joel Brown, stolen by Onyeka Okongwu  
15:35   Shooting foul on Matt Bradley  
15:35   Nick Rakocevic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:35 +1 Nick Rakocevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-48
15:24   Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Kareem South  
15:15   Kareem South missed jump shot  
15:13   Offensive rebound by Kareem South  
15:07 +2 Kareem South made jump shot 34-48
14:59   Daniel Utomi missed jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Ethan Anderson  
14:44   Nick Rakocevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
14:37 +2 Daniel Utomi made jump shot, assist by Ethan Anderson 34-50
14:24   Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic  
14:15   Kareem South missed jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver  
14:06   Jonah Mathews missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley  
14:00   Offensive foul on Matt Bradley  
14:00   Turnover on Matt Bradley  
13:40 +2 Onyeka Okongwu made floating jump shot 34-52
13:24   Personal foul on Kyle Sturdivant  
13:09 +2 Paris Austin made jump shot 36-52
12:56   Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann  
12:56 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 1st of 2 free throws 36-53
12:56 +1 Onyeka Okongwu made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-54
12:46   Out of bounds turnover on Paris Austin  
12:24   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Sturdivant, stolen by Paris Austin  
12:19   Paris Austin missed layup  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Southern California  
11:59   Elijah Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:52   Onyeka Okongwu missed dunk  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich  
11:42   Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Kuany Kuany  
11:25   Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu  
11:18   Shooting foul on Kuany Kuany  
11:08 +3 Quinton Adlesh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Weaver 36-57
10:47   Lost ball turnover on Kareem South, stolen by Kyle Sturdivant  
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Sturdivant, stolen by Kareem South  
10:26   Matt Bradley missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Kyle Sturdivant  
10:19 +3 Elijah Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Sturdivant 36-60
9:57   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Thorpe, stolen by Quinton Adlesh  
9:51