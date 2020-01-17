COLO
No. 20 Colorado overcomes slow start, beats Arizona St 68-61

  AP
  Jan 17, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Colorado's shooting was mediocre and its rebounding was inconsistent. All the while, the veteran Buffaloes never looked concerned, grinding out impressive defensive possessions until a few shots finally fell.

The end result was a rare 68-61 road win over Arizona State on Thursday night. It snapped No. 20 Colorado's six-game losing streak on the Sun Devils' home floor and further solidifies the team's standing in the upper-tier of the Pac-12.

''It feels so good,'' Colorado guard McKinley Wright said. ''We talked about it all week in practice: Championship teams have to win on the road and our end goal is a Pac-12 championship. It starts here - it starts on the road together and we got one.''

The Buffaloes (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12) are off to their best 17-game start since the 2013-14 season. Tyler Bey led Colorado with 19 points and Lucas Siewert added 14. Wright had 11 points despite shooting just 4 of 15 from the field and Shane Gatling scored 10.

Colorado won its first road game in conference play and has won seven of eight overall. Siewert hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and Bey made his only attempt from long range to give the Buffaloes some much-needed offense.

It was a disjointed, physical game that was equal parts good defense and bad shooting. Colorado made a few shots in a row midway though the second half and an 11-0 run pushed its lead to 44-32 with 10:35 left.

''Our guys did what they had to do,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said. ''Sometimes you've got to win ugly on the road. That's what we did.''

Arizona State (10-7, 1-3) has dropped five of its last seven. The Sun Devils pulled within 49-44 with about 7 minutes left but Siewert responded with his fourth 3-pointer to stop the rally.

''We had our chances,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''Really anybody had the chance to take command of the game. We went empty - had some turnovers, missed some free throws. We were never able to gain any momentum.''

Remy Martin scored 25 points and Romello White had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils, who shot just 30% from the field in the second half, including 4 of 19 (21%) from 3-point range.

Arizona State's players besides Martin and White combined to shoot just 6 of 35 (17%) from the field.

''We need some other guys to be a little more consistent than they were tonight,'' Hurley said.

Wright made a layup with 33 seconds left before halftime to tie the game 28-all going into the break. The Buffaloes struggled on offense for much of the half, shooting just 9 of 27 (33%) from the field. But their defense was terrific, just as its been for most of the season.

Colorado came into Thursday giving up 61.3 points per game, which ranks second in the Pac-12.

''That's all we talk about is defense at halftime or before the game,'' Bey said. ''We don't really talk about offense because we let that just come to us.''

Siewert helped the Buffaloes early by scoring 11 points off the bench in the first half, making 3 of 4 shots from 3-point range. Arizona State was led by Martin's 12 points.

The two teams already played once this year, Nov. 8 in China. The Buffaloes won 81-71 but it didn't count as a conference game.

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: It wasn't the prettiest win, but the Buffaloes will take it. Colorado starts three juniors and a senior and the veteran presence was obvious when the team didn't panic after a poor offensive start.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils had a chance to win this game thanks to their defense, but the bad offensive day was too much to overcome.

UP NEXT

Colorado: The Buffaloes travel to face Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils host Utah on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 28
ARIZST Sun Devils 28

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:30   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
19:11   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
18:54   Evan Battey missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
18:33 +2 Remy Martin made layup 0-2
18:18   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Battey  
18:06 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taeshon Cherry 0-5
17:40 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 3-5
17:17   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
17:09 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 3-7
16:58   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
16:38   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
16:27   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
16:14   Evan Battey missed layup  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
16:03   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
15:37   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
15:15 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 3-9
14:51   Offensive foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:51   Turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
14:37 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Remy Martin 3-11
14:37   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
14:37 +1 Romello White made free throw 3-12
14:24 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 6-12
14:03   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
13:50   Traveling violation turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
13:22   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
13:18   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
13:16   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Mickey Mitchell  
13:13   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
13:05 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 9-12
12:49   Offensive foul on Jalen Graham  
12:49   Turnover on Jalen Graham  
12:34   Out of bounds turnover on Daylen Kountz  
12:21 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 9-14
12:04   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
11:57   Evan Battey missed layup  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
11:50   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
11:32   Daylen Kountz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
11:22   Rob Edwards missed layup, blocked by Lucas Siewert  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
11:06   Shooting foul on Remy Martin  
11:06   Eli Parquet missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06 +1 Eli Parquet made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-14
10:46 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 10-17
10:14   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
9:57   Romello White missed jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Eli Parquet  
9:44   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
9:39 +3 Tyler Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shane Gatling 13-17
9:20   Jaelen House missed layup  
9:18   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
9:07   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
9:02   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
8:56   Kimani Lawrence missed layup  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
8:46   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
8:39   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
8:37   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
8:32   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
8:32   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
8:21   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
8:06   Kimani Lawrence missed layup  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
7:56   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
7:54   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
7:51   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
7:41 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 16-17
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Mickey Mitchell, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
7:16   Shooting foul on Kimani Lawrence  
7:02   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
6:43   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
6:41   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
6:36 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 18-17
6:10   Offensive foul on Rob Edwards  
6:09   Turnover on Rob Edwards  
5:54   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Jaelen House  
5:47   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
5:31   Tyler Bey missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
5:24 +2 Remy Martin made layup 18-19
4:56   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
4:57 +1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 19-19
4:57 +1 Lucas Siewert made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-19
4:41   Romello White missed layup  
4:39   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
4:33 +2 Romello White made layup 20-21
4:14   Lost ball turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Jaelen House  
4:10   Bad pass turnover on Jaelen House  
4:01   Traveling violation turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
3:42   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Daylen Kountz  
3:37 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup, assist by Daylen Kountz 22-21
3:15 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Remy Martin 22-23
3:07   Offensive foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
3:07   Turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
2:56   Turnover on Romello White  
2:43   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
2:33 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Remy Martin 22-25
1:58   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
1:44   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
1:32   Bad pass turnover on Jaelen House, stolen by Daylen Kountz  
1:25 +2 Daylen Kountz made layup 24-25
1:04   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
59.0   Shooting foul on Kimani Lawrence  
59.0 +1 Daylen Kountz made 1st of 2 free throws 25-25
1:00 +1 Daylen Kountz made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
43.0 +2 Remy Martin made layup 26-27
43.0   Shooting foul on Eli Parquet  
43.0 +1 Remy Martin made free throw 26-28
33.0 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 28-28
3.0   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Jaelen House  
1.0   Jaelen House missed jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 40
ARIZST Sun Devils 33

Time Team Play Score
19:34   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Tyler Bey  
19:30 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup, assist by Tyler Bey 30-28
19:11   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
18:59   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:55 +2 Tyler Bey made layup 32-28
18:35   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:22   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
18:11   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
18:03   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
17:52   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
17:46 +2 Romello White made layup 32-30
17:35   Evan Battey missed layup  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
17:23   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
17:18   Taeshon Cherry missed jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:01   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
17:01 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 33-30
17:01   Tyler Bey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:47   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
16:36   Rob Edwards missed layup, blocked by Tyler Bey  
16:34   Offensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
16:28   Taeshon Cherry missed layup  
16:26   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:20   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
16:12   Romello White missed layup  
16:10   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
16:05   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
16:02   Evan Battey missed layup  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
15:54   Rob Edwards missed layup  
15:52   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
15:47   Offensive foul on Tyler Bey  
15:47   Turnover on Tyler Bey  
15:24   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
15:18 +2 Romello White made layup 33-32
15:02   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
14:51   Remy Martin missed layup  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
14:22   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
14:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Colorado  
13:54   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Jaelen House  
13:47   Bad pass turnover on Jaelen House  
13:32   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV  
13:13   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
13:06   Personal foul on Rob Edwards  
12:48 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot, assist by Lucas Siewert 35-32
12:25   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
12:25   Remy Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:25   Remy Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
12:15 +2 Shane Gatling made layup 37-32
11:58   Bad pass turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Tyler Bey  
11:53 +2 Daylen Kountz made layup, assist by Tyler Bey 39-32
11:38   Mickey Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
11:24 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey