20:00
Jumpball received by Drake
19:49
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
19:47
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
19:45
+2
Liam Robbins made jump shot
0-2
19:33
Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:31
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
19:04
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:02
Offensive rebound by Drake
19:02
Shot clock violation turnover on Drake
18:54
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:52
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
18:36
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
18:34
Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
18:23
Antonio Reeves missed jump shot
18:21
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
18:02
+2
Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Anthony Murphy
0-4
17:47
Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman
17:32
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:30
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
17:30
Personal foul on Rey Idowu
17:11
+2
Roman Penn made layup
0-6
16:51
+3
Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rey Idowu
3-6
16:43
Anthony Murphy missed layup
16:41
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
16:38
+2
Antonio Reeves made dunk, assist by Zach Copeland
5-6
16:24
Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Antonio Reeves
16:18
+2
Zach Copeland made layup, assist by Antonio Reeves
7-6
16:08
+2
Liam Robbins made layup
7-8
15:47
DJ Horne missed jump shot
15:45
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
15:44
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
7-11
15:44
Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman
15:44
Commercial timeout called
15:33
Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz
15:33
Keith Fisher III missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:20
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:33
+1
Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-12
15:20
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:18
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
15:00
+3
Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
11-12
14:41
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:39
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
14:28
Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:26
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
14:24
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup
13-12
14:24
Shooting foul on Liam Robbins
14:24
Keith Fisher III missed free throw
14:24
Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic
14:15
+2
Garrett Sturtz made layup
13-14
13:50
+3
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
16-14
13:20
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
16-17
13:02
+3
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne
19-17
12:45
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas
19-20
12:23
+2
Rey Idowu made jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland
21-20
11:56
+2
Anthony Murphy made dunk, assist by Antonio Pilipovic
21-22
11:56
Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman
11:56
+1
Anthony Murphy made free throw
21-23
11:42
Antonio Reeves missed jump shot
11:40
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
11:34
+3
Antonio Pilipovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
21-26
11:14
Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:12
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
11:05
+3
D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
21-29
10:38
Bad pass turnover on Ricky Torres
10:25
Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:23
Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga
10:12
Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic
10:12
+1
Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws
22-29
10:12
+1
Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws
23-29
10:01
+2
Noah Thomas made jump shot
23-31
9:40
+2
Rey Idowu made layup, assist by Zach Copeland
25-31
9:17
+2
Liam Robbins made layup
25-33
8:46
Zach Copeland missed jump shot
8:44
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
8:41
Personal foul on DJ Horne
8:27
+2
D.J. Wilkins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
25-35
8:11
+3
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
28-35
8:00
+2
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
28-37
7:41
+3
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
31-37
7:23
+2
Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Roman Penn
31-39
6:59
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:57
Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu
6:49
Zach Copeland missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins
6:47
Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland
6:42
Ricky Torres missed jump shot
6:40
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
6:30
+3
Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins
31-42
6:14
Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:12
Defensive rebound by Drake
5:45
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:43
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
5:23
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:21
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
5:13
Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III
5:13
+1
Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
31-43
5:13
Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
5:13
Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain
4:53
DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:51
Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson
4:26
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:24
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
4:02
+3
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot
34-43
3:42
+2
Roman Penn made layup
34-45
3:24
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Zach Copeland
36-45
3:11
Personal foul on Zach Copeland
3:10
Backcourt turnover on Noah Thomas
2:53
+3
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres
39-45
2:22
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
2:20
Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres
1:54
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Ricky Torres
41-45
1:36
Personal foul on Dedric Boyd
1:36
+1
D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws
41-46
1:36
+1
D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
41-47
1:22
Lost ball turnover on Dedric Boyd, stolen by Jonah Jackson
1:09
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:07
Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain
53.0
Dedric Boyd missed jump shot
51.0
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
22.0
Garrett Sturtz missed jump shot
20.0
Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
4.0
Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz
2.0
Personal foul on Roman Penn
1.0
+2
Keith Fisher III made layup
43-47
0.0
End of period
