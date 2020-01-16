ILLST
DRAKE

Robbins leads Drake over Illinois St. 84-74

  • Jan 16, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Liam Robbins had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Drake players scoring in double figures and the Bulldogs extended their home winning streak to 10 games, getting past Illinois State 84-74 on Thursday night.

Jonah Jackson and D.J. Wilkins added 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs (13-5, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn chipped in 12 points, and Noah Thomas had 10. Penn also had six assists.

Illinois State totaled 43 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Zach Copeland scored a career-high 32 points and had seven assists for the Redbirds (6-11, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Keith Fisher III added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Drake faces Southern Illinois on the road on Sunday. Illinois State takes on Loyola of Chicago at home on Sunday.

1st Half
ILLST Redbirds 43
DRAKE Bulldogs 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Drake  
19:49   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
19:47   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
19:45 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot 0-2
19:33   Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
19:04   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Offensive rebound by Drake  
19:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Drake  
18:54   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
18:36   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
18:23   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
18:02 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Anthony Murphy 0-4
17:47   Bad pass turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
17:32   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
17:30   Personal foul on Rey Idowu  
17:11 +2 Roman Penn made layup 0-6
16:51 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rey Idowu 3-6
16:43   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
16:38 +2 Antonio Reeves made dunk, assist by Zach Copeland 5-6
16:24   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
16:18 +2 Zach Copeland made layup, assist by Antonio Reeves 7-6
16:08 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 7-8
15:47   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
15:44 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 7-11
15:44   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
15:44   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
15:33   Keith Fisher III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:20   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-12
15:20   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
15:00 +3 Ricky Torres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 11-12
14:41   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
14:28   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
14:24 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 13-12
14:24   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
14:24   Keith Fisher III missed free throw  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Antonio Pilipovic  
14:15 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup 13-14
13:50 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 16-14
13:20 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 16-17
13:02 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DJ Horne 19-17
12:45 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 19-20
12:23 +2 Rey Idowu made jump shot, assist by Zach Copeland 21-20
11:56 +2 Anthony Murphy made dunk, assist by Antonio Pilipovic 21-22
11:56   Shooting foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
11:56 +1 Anthony Murphy made free throw 21-23
11:42   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
11:34 +3 Antonio Pilipovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 21-26
11:14   Taylor Bruninga missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
11:05 +3 D.J. Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 21-29
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Ricky Torres  
10:25   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Taylor Bruninga  
10:12   Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
10:12 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
10:12 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-29
10:01 +2 Noah Thomas made jump shot 23-31
9:40 +2 Rey Idowu made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 25-31
9:17 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 25-33
8:46   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
8:41   Personal foul on DJ Horne  
8:27 +2 D.J. Wilkins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 25-35
8:11 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 28-35
8:00 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 28-37
7:41 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 31-37
7:23 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Roman Penn 31-39
6:59   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Offensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
6:49   Zach Copeland missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
6:47   Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
6:42   Ricky Torres missed jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
6:30 +3 Jonah Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Wilkins 31-42
6:14   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Drake  
5:45   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
5:23   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
5:13   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
5:13 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 31-43
5:13   Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
4:53   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson  
4:26   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
4:02 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 34-43
3:42 +2 Roman Penn made layup 34-45
3:24 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Zach Copeland 36-45
3:11   Personal foul on Zach Copeland  
3:10   Backcourt turnover on Noah Thomas  
2:53 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 39-45
2:22   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
1:54 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Ricky Torres 41-45
1:36   Personal foul on Dedric Boyd  
1:36 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 1st of 2 free throws 41-46
1:36 +1 D.J. Wilkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-47
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Dedric Boyd, stolen by Jonah Jackson  
1:09   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
53.0   Dedric Boyd missed jump shot  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
22.0   Garrett Sturtz missed jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
4.0   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
2.0   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
1.0 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 43-47
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILLST Redbirds 31
DRAKE Bulldogs 37

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
19:39   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
19:14 +2 Zach Copeland made jump shot 45-47
18:54   Liam Robbins missed layup  
18:52   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
18:47 +2 Liam Robbins made layup 45-49
18:35   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
18:29   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
18:22   D.J. Wilkins missed jump shot  
18:20   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
18:20 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup 45-51
18:20   Shooting foul on Antonio Reeves  
18:20   Anthony Murphy missed free throw  
18:20   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
18:04   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
18:04 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 46-51
18:04 +1 Keith Fisher III made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-51
17:48   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
17:32   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
17:27 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 50-51
17:20   Turnover on Roman Penn  
17:00   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
16:42 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 50-53
16:28   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
16:13   Personal foul on D.J. Wilkins  
16:03   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
15:48   Bad pass turnover on Rey Idowu  
15:22   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
15:05 +2 Dedric Boyd made layup 52-53
14:42 +2 Roman Penn made layup 52-55
14:42   Shooting foul on Dedric Boyd  
14:42   Roman Penn missed free throw  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
14:21   Traveling violation turnover on Rey Idowu  
14:01   Roman Penn missed layup  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
13:45   Ricky Torres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
13:14 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 52-57
13:01   Dedric Boyd missed layup  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
12:53 +2 D.J. Wilkins made layup 52-59
12:53   Shooting foul on Zach Copeland  
12:53   D.J. Wilkins missed free throw  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
12:37 +2 Matt Chastain made jump shot 54-59
12:11   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
11:46   Shooting foul on Noah Thomas  
11:46 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 1st of 2 free throws 55-59
11:46 +1 Jaycee Hillsman made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-59
11:30   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
11:15   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
11:13   Personal foul on Antonio Reeves  
10:57 +2 Noah Thomas made jump shot 56-61
10:45   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
10:31   Liam Robbins missed layup, blocked by Keith Fisher III  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Drake  
10:11   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
10:01   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9:52 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 56-63
9:43   Personal foul on Garrett Sturtz  
9:36   Matt Chastain missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
9:10 +2 Garrett Sturtz made layup 56-65
8:56   Matt Chastain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
8:33   Personal foul on Ricky Torres  
8:16 +2 Noah Thomas made layup, assist by Liam Robbins 56-67
7:56   Lost ball turnover on Ricky Torres, stolen by Noah Thomas  
7:50 +2 Noah Thomas made layup, assist by Anthony Murphy 56-69
7:23   Keith Fisher III missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
7:20   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
7:20   Jaycee Hillsman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:20   Jaycee Hillsman missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:20   Offensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
7:18   Jaycee Hillsman missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
7:02   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
6:53   Zach Copeland missed layup  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins