|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
20:00
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made layup
|
0-2
|
19:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
19:57
|
|
+1
|
Keith Clemons made free throw
|
0-3
|
19:55
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Aher Uguak
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
18:18
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson
|
3-3
|
18:05
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made jump shot
|
3-5
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
5-5
|
16:43
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
15:50
|
|
+3
|
Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall
|
5-8
|
15:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
15:16
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
8-8
|
14:59
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall
|
8-11
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made driving layup
|
10-11
|
14:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Eric McGill
|
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made layup, assist by Marcus Domask
|
12-11
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup, assist by Keith Clemons
|
12-13
|
13:24
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed layup
|
|
13:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Jones
|
|
12:59
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Jalon Pipkins
|
12-15
|
12:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Clemons
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eric McGill
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:55
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-16
|
11:30
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Karrington Davis
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brendon Gooch
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed layup
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons
|
|
9:29
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Skokna
|
12-19
|
9:19
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Brown
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made driving layup
|
14-19
|
7:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Marcus Domask
|
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made turnaround jump shot
|
16-19
|
7:06
|
|
|
Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Marcus Domask
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lance Jones
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trent Brown
|
|
6:07
|
|
+1
|
Franklin Agunanne made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-20
|
6:07
|
|
|
Franklin Agunanne missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made driving layup
|
18-20
|
5:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Franklin Agunanne
|
|
5:48
|
|
+1
|
Ronnie Suggs Jr. made free throw
|
19-20
|
5:36
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made finger-roll layup
|
21-20
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
21-22
|
4:42
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed layup
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
3:32
|
|
+3
|
Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig
|
21-25
|
3:01
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Barret Benson
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed free throw
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lucas Williamson
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lance Jones
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made finger-roll layup
|
23-25
|
1:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
1:47
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Domask made free throw
|
24-25
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made hook shot, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
24-27
|
1:16
|
|
|
Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-28
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-29
|
45.0
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made jump shot, assist by Barret Benson
|
26-29
|
17.0
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Aher Uguak
|
26-31
|
4.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aher Uguak
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|