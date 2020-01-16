SILL
LOYCHI

No Text

Loyola of Chicago rolls past Southern Illinois 64-48

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) Marquise Kennedy had 17 points off the bench to lead Loyola of Chicago to a 64-48 win over Southern Illinois on Thursday night.

Tate Hall had 16 points for Loyola of Chicago (12-6, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which has won four of its last five games. Keith Clemons added 13 points. Cameron Krutwig had five assists.

Eric McGill had 14 points for the Salukis (8-10, 2-3). Marcus Domask added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Loyola of Chicago plays Illinois State on the road on Sunday. Southern Illinois takes on Drake at home on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SILL Salukis 26
LOYCHI Ramblers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
20:00 +2 Keith Clemons made layup 0-2
19:59   Shooting foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
19:57 +1 Keith Clemons made free throw 0-3
19:55   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:53   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
19:02   Tate Hall missed layup, blocked by Barret Benson  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
18:43   Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Aher Uguak  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:27   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
18:18 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 3-3
18:05   Aher Uguak missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
17:45   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
17:38 +2 Tate Hall made jump shot 3-5
17:17 +2 Eric McGill made jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr. 5-5
16:43   Aher Uguak missed jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
15:53   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
15:50 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 5-8
15:38   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
15:16 +3 Lance Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ronnie Suggs Jr. 8-8
14:59 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 8-11
14:26 +2 Eric McGill made driving layup 10-11
14:11   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Eric McGill  
14:02 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Marcus Domask 12-11
13:47 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Keith Clemons 12-13
13:24   Marcus Domask missed layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
13:17   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
12:59 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Jalon Pipkins 12-15
12:34   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
12:13   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins  
11:55   Shooting foul on Eric McGill  
11:55   Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:55 +1 Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-16
11:30   Out of bounds turnover on Karrington Davis  
11:19   Personal foul on Brendon Gooch  
11:14   Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall  
10:59   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Bruno Skokna  
10:26   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
10:06   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Offensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
9:55   Harwin Francois missed layup  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
9:41   Harwin Francois missed layup  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
9:29 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruno Skokna 12-19
9:19   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins  
9:09   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
8:51   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
8:17 +2 Lance Jones made driving layup 14-19
7:57   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Marcus Domask  
7:30 +2 Marcus Domask made turnaround jump shot 16-19
7:06   Aher Uguak missed layup, blocked by Marcus Domask  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
7:02   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
6:57   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
6:23   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Franklin Agunanne  
6:07   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
6:07 +1 Franklin Agunanne made 1st of 2 free throws 16-20
6:07   Franklin Agunanne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
5:48 +2 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made driving layup 18-20
5:48   Shooting foul on Franklin Agunanne  
5:48 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made free throw 19-20
5:36   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
5:24 +2 Eric McGill made finger-roll layup 21-20
5:14 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 21-22
4:42   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
4:32   Marquise Kennedy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
4:19   Bad pass turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
4:07   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
3:46   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
3:32 +3 Marquise Kennedy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 21-25
3:01   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
2:49   Personal foul on Barret Benson  
2:49   Cameron Krutwig missed free throw  
2:49   Offensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
2:41   Traveling violation turnover on Lucas Williamson  
2:25   Traveling violation turnover on Lance Jones  
2:03   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
1:47 +2 Marcus Domask made finger-roll layup 23-25
1:47   Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig  
1:47 +1 Marcus Domask made free throw 24-25
1:33 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 24-27
1:16   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
1:05   Personal foul on Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
1:05 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 24-28
1:05 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-29
45.0 +2 Eric McGill made jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 26-29
17.0 +2 Cameron Krutwig made layup, assist by Aher Uguak 26-31
4.0   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
0.0   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SILL Salukis 22
LOYCHI Ramblers 33

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +3 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 29-31
19:23 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lucas Williamson 29-34
18:59   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
18:44   Aher Uguak missed jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Barret Benson  
18:17 +2 Lance Jones made layup 31-34
17:47   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak  
17:26   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:11   Tate Hall missed jump shot, blocked by Barret Benson  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
17:09   Personal foul on Cameron Krutwig  
16:49   Marcus Domask missed layup  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
16:26   Personal foul on Lance Jones  
16:19 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 31-36
16:01   Barret Benson missed hook shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
15:45 +2 Marquise Kennedy made jump shot 31-38
15:24 +2 Eric McGill made driving layup 33-38
15:01   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
14:53   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Keith Clemons  
14:37 +2 Keith Clemons made driving layup 33-40
14:21   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
14:13   Karrington Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Tom Welch  
13:56   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
13:46 +3 Harwin Francois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 36-40
13:18   Marquise Kennedy missed jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
12:52   Eric McGill missed layup, blocked by Marquise Kennedy  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
12:42 +2 Lucas Williamson made layup, assist by Tate Hall 36-42
12:13   Trent Brown missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
11:51 +2 Tate Hall made driving layup 36-44
11:31   Personal foul on Marquise Kennedy  
11:12   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
10:43   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Lance Jones  
10:24   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins  
10:04   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones  
9:33   Cameron Krutwig missed layup  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
9:20   Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Cameron Krutwig  
9:13 +2 Jalon Pipkins made layup, assist by Tate Hall 36-46
8:53   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
8:39   Personal foul on Eric McGill  
8:27   Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
8:01   Lance Jones missed layup  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
7:36 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot, assist by Bruno Skokna 36-48
7:12   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
6:57   Personal foul on Trent Brown  
6:54 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 36-51
6:23   Shooting foul on Marquise Kennedy  
6:22 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 37-51
6:22 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-51
6:22 +1 Ronnie Suggs Jr. made 3rd of 3 free throws 39-51
6:22   Tate Hall missed layup  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Ronnie Suggs Jr.  
5:33 +2 Eric McGill made jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 41-51
5:28   Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall  
5:09   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
4:52 +2 Marquise Kennedy made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 41-53
4:52   Shooting foul on Trent Brown  
4:52 +1 Marquise Kennedy made free throw 41-54
4:29   Brendon Gooch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
4:00 +2 Tate Hall made layup, assist by Cameron Krutwig 41-56
3:29   Ronnie Suggs Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
3:20   Personal foul on Karrington Davis  
3:16 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot 41-58
3:00   Personal foul on Lucas Williamson  
2:49   Karrington Davis missed layup, blocked by Cameron Krutwig  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
2:27   Keith Clemons missed jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
2:18 +3 Trent Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harwin Francois 44-58
2:01   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
1:53 +2 Marcus Domask made layup, assist by Harwin Francois 46-58
1:45   Personal foul on Karrington Davis  
1:20 +2 Marquise Kennedy made driving dunk 46-60
1:08 +2 Eric McGill made finger-roll layup 48-60
35.0 +2 Keith Clemons made finger-roll layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 48-62
28.0   Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
28.0 +2 Lucas Williamson made dunk 48-64
10.0   Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Marquise Kennedy  
8.0   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
4.0   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
M. Domask
C. Krutwig
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
38.1 Field Goal % 59.3
28.6 Three Point % 0.0
100.0 Free Throw % 71.8
  Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak 2.0
  Lance Jones missed jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois 8.0
  Marcus Domask missed layup, blocked by Marquise Kennedy 10.0
+ 2 Lucas Williamson made dunk 28.0
  Bad pass turnover on Eric McGill, stolen by Lucas Williamson 28.0
+ 2 Keith Clemons made finger-roll layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 35.0
+ 2 Eric McGill made finger-roll layup 1:08
+ 2 Marquise Kennedy made driving dunk 1:20
  Personal foul on Karrington Davis 1:45
+ 2 Marcus Domask made layup, assist by Harwin Francois 1:53
Team Stats
Points 48 64
Field Goals 19-54 (35.2%) 26-48 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 5-26 (19.2%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 24 35
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 21 28
Team 1 4
Assists 10 18
Steals 4 3
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 15 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
E. McGill G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
M. Kennedy G
17 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo S. Illinois 8-10 262248
home team logo Loyola-Chi. 12-6 313364
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo S. Illinois 8-10 62.9 PPG 33.2 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Loyola-Chi. 12-6 70.4 PPG 32.4 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
4
E. McGill G 9.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.9 APG 36.2 FG%
12
M. Kennedy G 9.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.2 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
4