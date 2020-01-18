BUTLER
DEPAUL

Reed scores 23 points, DePaul upsets No. 5 Butler 79-66

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) In just two weeks of play in the Big East, DePaul was on the verge of ruining everything it established during an impressive nonconference season.

But on Saturday, DePaul changed course with an elusive victory over a top-five opponent.

Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting and had nine rebounds, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 20 points and DePaul upset No. 5 Butler 79-66.

Coleman-Lands was 3 for 5 from 3-point range and freshman Romeo Weems had 11 points as the Blue Demons knocked off a top-five team for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006.

After a disappointing 0-4 start in the Big East, with close losses to Seton Hall and Villanova, DePaul (13-5, 1-4) left little doubt against Butler that its nonconference season wasn't a fluke. The 12-1 start included road wins at Iowa and Minnesota and a victory at home against last season's national runner-up, Texas Tech.

''The last couple of weeks has not been easy for anybody, our locker room most importantly, but as I kept telling them, `We have stay the course, stay the course,''' DePaul coach Dave Leitao said.

The victory over Butler (15-3, 3-2) reaffirmed that DePaul, which has been a bottom-feeder since joining the conference in 2005, won't be an easy out anymore in the Big East.

''It shows we have really good potential; it shows if we come together, like I said all year long, we can beat anybody, but also if we don't, anyone in this league can beat us, and that has shown itself, too,'' Leitao said.

Butler, which was coming off a home loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday, never led and trailed by double digits the entire second half. The Bulldogs gave up a season-high 44 first-half points, the most since giving up 34 in a loss to Baylor.

Kamar Baldwin led Butler with 16 points and Jordan Tucker added 13. The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak against DePaul.

''They have a really good start to it, setting the tone early,'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''It's going be difficult if we're putting people on the line 32 times in a game, that's an issue. We've got to be able to defend without fouling. If we turn the ball over 17 times, that's not the formula to have a chance in this league. We've got to be better as coaches. Our guys just have to understand every night in the Big East, this is what it is.''

Reed and DePaul wasted no time getting started against the Bulldogs. The Blue Demons jumped out to a 22-6 lead. Reed, who scored 13 of DePaul's first 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, showcased all dimensions of his game. The 6-foot-9 junior made a 3 to give DePaul a 15-6 lead, and then on the next possession, he had a dunk that was set up by Charlie Moore.

Darious Hall had a steal and layup to cap off the DePaul run. Reed continued his hot shooting by burying another 3. Reed picked up his second foul on an offensive call with 6:05 left in the first half. He played sparingly the remainder of the half.

That's when Butler chipped away at DePaul's lead. Tucker's 3 got Butler to 35-31, but Coleman-Lands was fouled on a 3-point attempt, connecting on all three free throws, and Weems made a 3 as time expired to give DePaul a 44-34 lead at the half. Reed finished with 18 in the half on 6-for-6 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Butler: As DePaul found out, the Big East is unforgiving this season. After a tough home loss to Seton Hall and the blowout loss to DePaul, the Bulldogs have to face Villanova next.

DePaul: The Blue Demons showed perseverance after dropping a tough overtime loss at Villanova on Tuesday. With the convincing win over Butler, DePaul proved to be in the mix for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2003-2004 season.

NO HANGOVER

Butler forward Sean McDermott said there was no carryover from Wednesday's loss to Seton Hall. ''No, I don't think that had anything to do with it. They just came out and set the tone, he said. ''We didn't do a great job of responding to it right away. Later in the first half we did, but it was way too late.'' McDermott scored 10 points.

UP NEXT

Butler: At No. 14 Villanova on Tuesday.

DePaul: Hosts No. 25 Creighton on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 34
DEPAUL Blue Demons 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
19:50   Charlie Moore missed layup  
19:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
19:16   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:59   Traveling violation turnover on Kamar Baldwin  
18:43 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Jaylen Butz 0-2
18:18   Aaron Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Paul Reed  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:11   Aaron Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:06 +2 Bryce Golden made dunk 2-2
17:48 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 2-4
17:15   Bryce Nze missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
17:07   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Golden, stolen by Romeo Weems  
16:46   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
16:46 +1 Romeo Weems made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
16:46 +1 Romeo Weems made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
16:28   Sean McDermott missed jump shot  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
16:08 +2 Paul Reed made turnaround jump shot 2-8
15:46   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
15:38   Shooting foul on Sean McDermott  
15:38 +1 Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 2-9
15:38 +1 Paul Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-10
15:20   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
15:05   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz  
14:53 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 4-10
14:46   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
14:37   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
14:18   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
14:18 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 5-10
14:18 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-10
14:04   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
14:04 +1 Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
14:04 +1 Jaylen Butz made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
13:39   Offensive foul on Jordan Tucker  
13:39   Turnover on Jordan Tucker  
13:23 +3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot 6-15
12:55   Christian David missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
12:45   Jaylen Butz missed jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
12:36   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
12:28   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
12:05 +2 Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Charlie Moore 6-17
11:30   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
11:14   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
11:12 +2 Jaylen Butz made tip-in 6-19
11:12   Shooting foul on Christian David  
11:12 +1 Jaylen Butz made free throw 6-20
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Darious Hall  
10:56 +2 Darious Hall made layup 6-22
10:36   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Offensive rebound by Butler  
10:27 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 8-22
10:18   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
10:13   Bad pass turnover on Nick Ongenda  
10:02 +2 Bryce Nze made dunk, assist by Aaron Thompson 10-22
9:43   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
9:41   Offensive rebound by Darious Hall  
9:39   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
9:39   Darious Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:39 +1 Darious Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-23
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Derrik Smits, stolen by Jaylen Butz  
9:13   Devin Gage missed layup  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
9:02 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 13-23
8:50 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 13-26
8:30   Khalif Battle missed jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
8:12 +3 Paul Reed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 13-29
7:45 +3 Khalif Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 16-29
7:34   Shooting foul on Derrik Smits  
7:34 +1 Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 16-30
7:34 +1 Paul Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-31
7:14   Bryce Golden missed hook shot  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
7:07   Sean McDermott missed layup  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
6:58   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
6:44 +2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 18-31
6:25   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
6:14   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Paul Reed  
6:05   Offensive foul on Paul Reed  
6:05   Turnover on Paul Reed  
5:51   Personal foul on Darious Hall  
5:40   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
5:40   Aaron Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:40 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-31
5:10   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
5:10 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 2 free throws 19-32
5:10   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
4:57   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
4:49   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
4:47   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
4:47 +1 Sean McDermott made 1st of 2 free throws 20-32
4:47 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-32
4:32   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
4:32 +1 Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws 21-33
4:32   Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Butler  
4:18 +2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 23-33
4:06   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
3:56 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 26-33
3:40   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Butz, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
3:33   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
3:02   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
2:52 +2 Kamar Baldwin made driving layup 28-33
2:36 +2 Charlie Moore made layup, assist by Jaylen Butz 28-35
2:13 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot 31-35
1:52   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
1:47   Shooting foul on Henry Baddley  
1:47 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 1st of 3 free throws 31-36
1:47 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-37
1:47 +1 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3rd of 3 free throws 31-38
1:35   Offensive foul on Aaron Thompson  
1:35   Turnover on Aaron Thompson  
1:22   Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed  
1:04   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
43.0 +3 Devin Gage made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 31-41
13.0 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 34-41
1.0 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 34-44
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 32
DEPAUL Blue Demons 35

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
19:18 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 34-47
18:52 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 36-47
18:36   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands, stolen by Bryce Golden  
18:26   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
18:17 +3 Romeo Weems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 36-50
17:48   Bryce Golden missed layup, blocked by Jaylen Butz  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
17:41   Offensive foul on Charlie Moore  
17:41   Turnover on Charlie Moore  
17:18   Personal foul on Charlie Moore  
17:11 +2 Kamar Baldwin made turnaround jump shot 38-50
17:00   Charlie Moore missed layup, blocked by Bryce Nze  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
16:44   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
16:26   Bad pass turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Charlie Moore  
16:19   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
16:14   Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Romeo Weems  
15:49   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
15:39   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Tucker  
15:19   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
15:19 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 38-51
15:19 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-52
15:01   Offensive foul on Khalif Battle  
15:01   Turnover on Khalif Battle  
14:38   Jaylen Butz missed layup  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
14:22   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
14:00   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Tucker  
13:45   Romeo Weems missed jump shot  
13:43   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
13:31   Paul Reed missed layup  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Butler  
13:12   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
13:06   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
13:06   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
12:54   Shooting foul on Nick Ongenda  
12:54 +1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-52
12:54 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-52
12:35   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Christian David  
12:27   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Romeo Weems  
12:23 +2 Charlie Moore made layup, assist by Paul Reed 40-54
11:59   Personal foul on Nick Ongenda  
11:43   Christian David missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
11:12   Charlie Moore missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kamar Baldwin  
11:10   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
11:10   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
10:54 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Aaron Thompson 42-54
10:42 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 42-56
10:42   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
10:42 +1 Paul Reed made free throw 42-57
10:22   Shooting foul on Jaylen Butz  
10:22 +1 Derrik Smits made 1st of 2 free throws 43-57
10:22 +1 Derrik Smits made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-57
10:10 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Gage 44-60
9:48   Personal foul on Jaylen Butz  
9:48   Derrik Smits missed free throw  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
9:39