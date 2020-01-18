CLEM
NCST

No Text

Balanced scoring leads N.C. State past Clemson 60-54

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) North Carolina State couldn’t afford to worry about style points, not when it expected a defensive struggle against resurgent Clemson on Saturday afternoon.

“I told them before the game, ‘You’re going to have to win every type of game,’ " N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said. “I knew this was going to be a grind-it-out game.”

Keatts proved prophetic, even though his team surged to an 18-point lead early in the second half before struggling to score for long stretches. Nonetheless, the Wolfpack earned their third win in four Atlantic Coast Conference games, 60-54.

Markell Johnson had 13 points and five assists to lead the Wolfpack (13-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clemson had beaten N.C. State in the teams’ Jan. 4 meeting, the start of a three-game winning streak for the Tigers (9-8, 3-4).

N.C. State shot 50% to take a double-digit halftime lead and Clemson couldn’t overcome shooting struggles from the field and the free-throw line. When N.C. State took a 47-29 lead with 15:27 remaining, it seemed well on the way to an easy win. But Clemson battled back to cut the lead to 56-50 with 1:21 remaining.

Aamir Simms led the Tigers with 18 points, 12 coming in the first 7 ½ minutes, and 11 rebounds. After that initial burst, N.C. State focused more on Simms, and the results showed it. Simms hit five of his first seven shots but then missed six of his final eight.

“When a guy like that at my position, when he starts getting off, I just want to lock him down,” N.C. State forward D.J. Funderburk said. “I just want to make sure he doesn’t put the team on his back. When he’s playing well, they’re whole team is good.”

N.C. State took a 36-24 halftime lead when Devon Daniels scored 12 of his 13 points.

Funderburk finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolfpack, while C.J. Bryce added 11 points and nine boards.

Clemson led early in the half, overcoming missing its first five shots.

The Tigers took a 15-8 lead, with 12 of the points coming from Simms. However, from that point, Clemson missed nine of its final 12 shots of the half. Overall, Clemson was 9 for 23 from the free-throw line (39%) and shot 38% from the floor.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said N.C. State made an adjustment to slow Simms and that the Tigers didn’t help themselves with poor shooting.

“After that, they did a better job on him, and we didn’t have much help today,” Brownell said. “Obviously, when we go 9 for 23 at the line, that’s difficult to overcome. Too many empty possessions.”

N.C. State was 11 of 22 from the floor and 11 of 15 from the free-throw line in the first half. The Wolfpack played most of the game without starting forward Manny Bates, who left with a neck injury after getting tangled with Simms at the 11:40 mark of the first half.

Keatts did not provide an update on Bates after the game, saying that the coaching staff elected to hold him out.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers couldn’t maintain the January momentum that started with a victory over the visiting Wolfpack. Clemson followed that victory up with its first win at North Carolina in 60 tries and then upset No. 3 Duke on Tuesday. Simms, who scored 25 against the Blue Devils, started hot against N.C. State but cooled off after scoring 12 of his team’s first 15 points.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack has recovered from a 1-2 start in the conference to win three of the past four. The return to the starting lineup of C.J. Bryce, sidelined by a concussion in late December, gave the Wolfpack a boost. He missed N.C. State’s ACC losses to Clemson and Virginia Tech. Bryce played 21 minutes off the bench in the Wolfpack’s 80-63 win over Miami on Wednesday and all 40 on Saturday.

TIP-INS

N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly had just three points in seven minutes, but his one basket was critical. With N.C. State leading 56-50 and the shot clock running out in the final minute, Beverly hit a baseline 3-pointer on a feed from Johnson to clinch the victory. … Funderburk, who was 5 of 6 from the floor, had the first double-double of his career (13 points, 11 rebounds). … Clemson’s starting five was a combined 3 of 17 from 3-point range. … Tevin Mack had 12 points for the Tigers, but he needed 13 shots and four free-throw attempts.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers host Wake Forest on Tuesday, marking their fifth game in a row against North Carolina-based conference foes.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have a quick turnaround, playing next at Virginia on Monday night.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
CLEM Tigers 24
NCST Wolfpack 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by NC State  
19:29   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by John Newman III  
19:08   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
18:52 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 0-3
18:33   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
18:09   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
17:49   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
17:30   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
17:22   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:13 +2 Manny Bates made dunk, assist by Devon Daniels 0-5
16:48   John Newman III missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
16:33   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
16:14 +2 Aamir Simms made driving layup 2-5
16:14   Shooting foul on Markell Johnson  
16:14 +1 Aamir Simms made free throw 3-5
15:55   Offensive foul on C.J. Bryce  
15:55   Turnover on C.J. Bryce  
15:35   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
15:16 +2 Aamir Simms made jump shot 5-5
14:48   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
14:30   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
14:30   Hunter Tyson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:30 +1 Hunter Tyson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
14:17   Lost ball turnover on Jericole Hellems, stolen by Hunter Tyson  
14:01 +2 Aamir Simms made reverse layup, assist by John Newman III 8-5
13:48   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
13:34 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 11-5
13:19 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 11-7
13:19   Shooting foul on Curran Scott  
13:19 +1 Devon Daniels made free throw 11-8
12:53 +2 Clyde Trapp made driving layup 13-8
12:52   Shooting foul on Devon Daniels  
12:52   Clyde Trapp missed free throw  
12:52   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
12:43   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Khavon Moore  
12:23   Aamir Simms missed driving layup  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
12:17 +2 Aamir Simms made tip-in 15-8
11:57   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Khavon Moore  
11:39   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
11:20   Curran Scott missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
11:03 +3 Devon Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 15-11
10:35   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
10:33   Personal foul on Trey Jemison  
10:20 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 15-13
10:20   Shooting foul on Khavon Moore  
10:20   D.J. Funderburk missed free throw  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
10:08   Shooting foul on Pat Andree  
10:08 +1 Tevin Mack made 1st of 2 free throws 16-13
10:08   Tevin Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:08   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
9:57   Shooting foul on Tevin Mack  
9:57   Pat Andree missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:57 +1 Pat Andree made 2nd of 3 free throws 16-14
9:57 +1 Pat Andree made 3rd of 3 free throws 16-15
9:31   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
9:09   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
8:55   Offensive foul on Chase Hunter  
8:55   Turnover on Chase Hunter  
8:28 +2 Markell Johnson made driving layup 16-17
8:08   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
8:01 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Devon Daniels 16-19
7:36   Aamir Simms missed fade-away jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
7:05   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
6:52   Tevin Mack missed driving layup  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
6:47 +2 Tevin Mack made dunk 18-19
6:32   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
6:32 +1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 2 free throws 18-20
6:32   C.J. Bryce missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
6:21   Offensive foul on Clyde Trapp  
6:21   Turnover on Clyde Trapp  
6:10   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
6:10 +1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-21
6:10 +1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-22
6:01   Bad pass turnover on Tevin Mack, stolen by Devon Daniels  
5:44   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
5:19 +2 Devon Daniels made turnaround jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 18-24
5:08   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
5:00   Shooting foul on Clyde Trapp  
5:00 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 18-25
5:00 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-26
4:48   Curran Scott missed driving layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
4:46   Offensive rebound by Clemson  
4:42   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
4:42 +1 Curran Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 19-26
4:42   Curran Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
4:26   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
4:26 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 19-27
4:26   D.J. Funderburk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
3:59   Out of bounds turnover on Hunter Tyson  
3:44   Pat Andree missed floating jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
3:41   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
3:41   Khavon Moore missed free throw  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
3:31   Bad pass turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Khavon Moore  
3:22 +2 Trey Jemison made dunk, assist by John Newman III 21-27
3:22   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
3:22   Trey Jemison missed free throw  
3:22   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
3:00 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 21-30
2:35   Personal foul on Pat Andree  
2:35   Hunter Tyson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:35   Hunter Tyson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
2:25   D.J. Funderburk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
2:12   Traveling violation turnover on John Newman III  
1:52   Personal foul on Hunter Tyson  
1:52 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 21-31
1:52 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-32
1:29 +2 John Newman III made jump shot 23-32
1:18 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 23-34
1:01   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
49.0 +2 Devon Daniels made driving layup 23-36
27.0   Personal foul on C.J. Bryce  
27.0   Trey Jemison missed 1st of 2 free throws  
27.0 +1 Trey Jemison made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-36
2.0   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CLEM Tigers 30
NCST Wolfpack 24

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 John Newman III made turnaround jump shot 26-36
19:25   Markell Johnson missed driving layup  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
18:59   Aamir Simms missed hook shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
18:44   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
18:42   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
18:25 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 29-36
18:09   Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels  
17:52   Clyde Trapp missed layup, blocked by Markell Johnson  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
17:48   Clyde Trapp missed layup, blocked by Devon Daniels  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:38 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 29-39
17:16   Traveling violation turnover on John Newman III  
16:57 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 29-41
16:57   Shooting foul on Tevin Mack  
16:57 +1 Markell Johnson made free throw 29-42
16:40   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
16:16   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
16:03   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Devon Daniels  
15:58 +2 Markell Johnson made driving layup, assist by Devon Daniels 29-44
15:32   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
15:15 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 29-47
14:56   Bad pass turnover on Tevin Mack, stolen by Markell Johnson  
14:30   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
14:23 +2 Tevin Mack made layup, assist by Curran Scott 31-47
14:23   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
14:23   Tevin Mack missed free throw  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
14:04   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
13:54   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
13:40   John Newman III missed turnaround jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
13:27   Markell Johnson missed layup, blocked by Al-Amir Dawes  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
13:17 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curran Scott 34-47
12:55   Jericole Hellems missed layup, blocked by John Newman III  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
12:48   Shooting foul on Braxton Beverly  
12:48   John Newman III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:48   John Newman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:48   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
12:31   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
12:20   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
12:08   Offensive foul on Jericole Hellems  
12:08   Turnover on Jericole Hellems  
11:59   Offensive foul on Trey Jemison  
11:59   Turnover on Trey Jemison  
11:38   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Funderburk  
11:25   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
11:16   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Tyson, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
11:02   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
10:58   Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk  
10:43   Traveling violation turnover on John Newman III  
10:24 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 34-49
10:03 +3 Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 37-49
9:47   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
9:33