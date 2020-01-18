KANSAS
TEXAS

Dotson and Azubuike lead No. 6 Kansas over Texas 66-57

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Devon Dotson's left hip looks fine. And that's good news for No. 6 Kansas.

Dotson returned to the lineup after sitting out a game with a hip pointer injury and gave the Jayhawks a big late 3-pointer and free throws down the stretch to lead Kansas over Texas 66-57 on Saturday.

Dotson scored 21 points, including the final seven of the game for the Jayhawks. His long 3-pointer with 2:49 put Kansas ahead by eight and four straight free throws in the final 39 seconds closed out the win.

''If we played without him today, we would not have won,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Dotson played nearly 39 minutes and afterward said he felt good.

''It felt great,'' Dotson said. ''Coming in, there were no restrictions. When I'm out there playing, I have no excuses. I'm getting treatment. It's gonna be fine.''

Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points and a burst from him early in the second half allowed Kansas (14-3, 4-1 Big 12) to take the lead.

Kansas closed the game with a 12-3 run that started with consecutive baskets from Marcus Garrett. The Jayhawks got a big break when Garrett was initially called for a charge, but the foul was quickly reversed. The layup counted, Garrett made the free throw and Jayhawks led 59-54 before Dotson closed it out.

Garrett had a scary moment earlier when he landed hard after an off-balance shot attempt. He stayed on the floor for several minutes and then briefly went to the Kansas locker room. He returned a few minutes later and made the big plays.

''That was a remarkable recovery,'' Self said. ''I think (the fall) scared him more than anything else.''

Dotson's 3-pointer was just the second of the game for Kansas, the best-shooting team in the Big 12 from long range. Kansas attempted only 10, opting instead for Dotson and Garrett to drive or to push the ball inside to Azubuike, who was locked in a battle under the basket with Texas' Jericho Sims.

Sims scored a career-high 20 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 2-3) and tied the game at 54-all. Texas gave him little help from the outside. After averaging 12.5 3-pointers in their previous two games, the Longhorns were just 6 of 20 on Saturday.

''Those two (Sims and Azubuike) canceled each other out,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said. ''''Their guards were the biggest difference in the game.''

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Saturday was the eighth time the Jayhawks made four or fewer 3-pointers and the third time in Big 12 play. Isaiah Moss, who started in Dotson's place against Oklahoma and made six, took and made only one in 32 minutes against the Longhorns.

''Its going to catch up to us,'' Self said. ''We were fortunate today. We've got to be a team that knock (them) down. We're not going to shoot as many at most.''

Texas: The Longhorns let what would've been a big upset get away. A win could have changed a lot for the Longhorns going forward, but instead Texas now has two home losses in its first five Big 12 games. The inconsistency of the 3-point shooting continues to be baffling. In all three Big 12 losses, Texas has made six or fewer from long range.

''This a game you've got to seize, that you've got to grab,'' Smart said.

DEFENSIVE CLAMPDOWN

Texas guard Andrew Jones scored eight consecutive points for Texas in the first half in a 13-1 run that opened an eight-point lead. Jones didn't score again and missed all four of his shots in the second half.

Smart lamented that Texas didn't build a bigger lead. The Jayhawks pulled the game back within six by halftime.

''For it to be six at halftime, that's a good half, but the way that we defended,'' Smart said. ''But if that lead is 10 or 12, that's a big difference.''

FAN SCARE

The game had an extended break in the second half when a fan collapsed behind the Texas bench during a timeout. Emergency officials had to move several chairs off the Texas bench to take her out of the arena across the court on a stretcher.

Texas officials didn't release any further information on the incident or the women's condition.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Kansas State on Tuesday.

Texas plays at No. 12 West Virginia on Monday.

1st Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 26
TEXAS Longhorns 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
19:36   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
19:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Kansas  
18:41   Bad pass turnover on Jericho Sims, stolen by Ochai Agbaji  
18:29   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
18:02   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
17:57   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
17:55   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
17:54   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
17:54 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 1-0
17:54 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-0
17:31 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 2-2
17:14 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 4-2
16:59   Bad pass turnover on Kamaka Hepa, stolen by David McCormack  
16:44 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by David McCormack 6-2
16:22 +2 Jericho Sims made jump shot 6-4
15:56   Shooting foul on Jericho Sims  
15:56   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:56 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
15:29   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
15:08 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 7-6
15:08   Shooting foul on Marcus Garrett  
15:08 +1 Matt Coleman III made free throw 7-7
14:51 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 9-7
14:34 +3 Kamaka Hepa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 9-10
14:08   David McCormack missed jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
13:59   Out of bounds turnover on Courtney Ramey  
13:40 +2 Devon Dotson made jump shot 11-10
13:24 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 11-13
13:01   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Kamaka Hepa  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
12:53 +2 Marcus Garrett made jump shot 13-13
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Kamaka Hepa  
12:23   Personal foul on Jase Febres  
12:16 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 15-13
12:00   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
11:37 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 17-13
11:00   Jase Febres missed layup  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Silvio De Sousa  
10:46   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Jase Febres  
10:37 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 17-16
10:13   Double dribble turnover on Isaiah Moss  
9:59   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
9:49 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kai Jones 17-19
9:24   Lost ball turnover on Ochai Agbaji, stolen by Matt Coleman III  
9:18   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Silvio De Sousa  
9:06   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Silvio De Sousa  
9:05   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
8:59   Jumpball received by Kansas  
8:51   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
8:48 +2 Andrew Jones made layup, assist by Jase Febres 17-21
8:35   Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
8:23   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett  
7:43   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
7:20   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
7:20   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:20   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
7:01   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
6:43   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
6:41   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
6:32   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
6:16   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Isaiah Moss  
6:03   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
5:32   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
5:26   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
5:05   Devon Dotson missed layup  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
5:01   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
5:01   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:01 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21
4:33 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 18-23
4:11   Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
3:58 +3 Jase Febres made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 18-26
3:46 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 21-26
3:28   Jericho Sims missed jump shot, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
3:22   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Garrett  
2:57   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
2:49   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
2:49 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 22-26
2:49   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
2:19 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Courtney Ramey 22-28
1:59   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
1:44   Jericho Sims missed layup  
1:42   Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
1:40 +2 Jericho Sims made layup 22-30
1:28   Personal foul on Jase Febres  
1:28 +1 Ochai Agbaji made 1st of 2 free throws 23-30
1:28 +1 Ochai Agbaji made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
1:14   Courtney Ramey missed layup  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
51.0   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
49.0   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
40.0   Christian Braun missed layup, blocked by Kai Jones  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Gerald Liddell  
35.0   Shooting foul on Marcus Garrett  
35.0   Gerald Liddell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
35.0 +1 Gerald Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
9.0 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 26-31
1.0   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Will Baker  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 40
TEXAS Longhorns 26

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Courtney Ramey 26-33
19:20   Devon Dotson missed layup  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
18:58   Courtney Ramey missed layup, blocked by Devon Dotson  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
18:48 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 28-33
18:18   Jericho Sims missed jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
18:16   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
18:16   Bad pass turnover on Jase Febres, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
18:11 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup, assist by Marcus Garrett 30-33
17:48   Bad pass turnover on Courtney Ramey  
17:32   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
17:21   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:02 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 32-33
17:03   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
17:03   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
17:02   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
16:42   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
16:29 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 34-33
16:06   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
15:58 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 36-33
15:30 +2 Jericho Sims made layup, assist by Andrew Jones 36-35
15:30   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
15:30 +1 Jericho Sims made free throw 36-36
15:08 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 38-36
14:44   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
14:36   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims  
14:08   Shooting foul on Ochai Agbaji  
14:08 +1 Jericho Sims made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
14:08   Jericho Sims missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
13:42   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Jericho Sims  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
13:34 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup, assist by Andrew Jones 38-39
13:23   Devon Dotson missed layup  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
13:21 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 40-39
13:22   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
13:22   Devon Dotson missed free throw  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
12:59   Andrew Jones missed jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
12:48   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:35   Offensive foul on Udoka Azubuike  
12:35   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
12:18   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:16   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
11:59   Udoka Azubuike missed layup  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Jase Febres  
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Jase Febres  
11:34   Personal foul on Jericho Sims  
11:23 +2 David McCormack made jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 42-39
11:05   Andrew Jones missed layup  
11:03   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
10:55   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
10:34 +2 Courtney Ramey made layup 42-41
10:13   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by Kamaka Hepa  
10:06 +2 Isaiah Moss made jump shot 44-41
9:46 +2 Gerald Liddell made layup, assist by Courtney Ramey 44-43
9:36 +2 David McCormack made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 46-43
9:14   Bad pass turnover on Will Baker, stolen by Devon Dotson  
9:09 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup, assist by Devon Dotson 48-43
8:52   Personal foul on David McCormack  
8:47 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 48-45
8:32   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
8:28 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 50-45
8:14   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
8:02   Gerald Liddell missed jump shot  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Texas  
7:58   Jase Febres missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
7:37   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Gerald Liddell  
7:31 +2 Gerald Liddell made layup 50-47
7:14   Devon Dotson missed layup  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
7:11   Shooting foul on Gerald Liddell  
7:11 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
7:11 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
6:51 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gerald Liddell 52-50
6:16   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
6:14   Offensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
6:02 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 54-50
5:43 +2 Jericho Sims made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 54-52
5:10