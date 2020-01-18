LOYMRY
SANFRAN

No Text

Minlend carries San Francisco past Loyola Marymount 61-53

  • Jan 18, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Charles Minlend registered 19 points, Jordan Ratinho set the career 3-point record and San Francisco topped Loyola Marymount 61-53 on Saturday.

Ratinho, who scored eight points, hit his only 3 of the game with 12 1/3 minutes left to break at tie with Ali Thomas (1997-00). More importantly Ratinho's 237th triple capped a little 5-0 spurt that gave the Dons the lead for good at 36-32.

Jamaree Bouyea added 10 points for San Francisco (14-6, 3-2 West Coast Conference) and Taavi Jurkatamm added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Eli Scott scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lions (7-12, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. It was Scott's 11th career double-double.

1st Half
LOYMRY Lions 28
SANFRAN Dons 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
19:33 +2 Eli Scott made layup 2-0
19:07 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen 2-3
18:30 +3 Eli Scott made 3-pt. jump shot 5-3
18:20 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen 5-6
17:55   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Offensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos  
19:28   Personal foul on Jimbo Lull  
19:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
17:05   Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
19:28   Traveling violation turnover on Eli Scott  
19:28   Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Parker Dortch  
19:28 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott 7-6
19:28   Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Jordan Bell  
19:28   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
19:26   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
19:24 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 7-8
19:24   Offensive foul on Keli Leaupepe  
19:24   Turnover on Keli Leaupepe  
14:59   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
14:17   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
14:15 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ratinho 7-11
14:15 +2 Eli Scott made layup 9-11
14:15   Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull  
14:15   Turnover on Jimbo Lull  
14:15   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
14:15   Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
14:13   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
14:11   Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
14:11 +3 Reilly Seebold made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keli Leaupepe 12-11
14:11   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
14:11   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
11:22   Jordan Bell missed layup  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
11:06   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
10:52 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz 12-14
10:32 +3 Ivan Alipiev made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 15-14
10:03   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Reilly Seebold  
9:50   Reilly Seebold missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
9:32   Offensive foul on Charles Minlend  
9:32   Turnover on Charles Minlend  
9:15 +3 Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Alipiev 18-14
8:51   Lost ball turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm, stolen by Jordan Bell  
8:40   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
8:28   Personal foul on Charles Minlend  
8:19   Offensive foul on Erik Johansson  
8:19   Turnover on Erik Johansson  
8:04   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
7:56   Taavi Jurkatamm missed layup  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
7:39 +2 Jordan Bell made layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev 20-14
7:12   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Eli Scott  
6:55   Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny  
6:55 +1 Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 2 free throws 21-14
6:55 +1 Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-14
6:42 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Josh Kunen 22-16
6:13   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
6:11   Personal foul on Jordan Bell  
6:00   Jimbo Lull missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
5:33   Eli Scott missed layup  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell  
5:24 +2 Eli Scott made layup 24-16
5:19   Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount  
5:04   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
4:50   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
4:20   Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
4:15 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 24-18
3:48   Keli Leaupepe missed layup  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
3:44   Keli Leaupepe missed layup  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
3:35   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Parker Dortch  
3:09 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot 26-18
3:03   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Jordan Bell  
3:03   Offensive foul on Jordan Bell  
3:03   Turnover on Jordan Bell  
2:36   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
2:14   Eli Scott missed layup  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
2:08   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
1:42 +3 Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen 26-21
1:15 +2 Ivan Alipiev made jump shot 28-21
57.0   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Parker Dortch  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
44.0   Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
37.0 +2 Remu Raitanen made layup, assist by Charles Minlend 28-23
37.0   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
37.0 +1 Remu Raitanen made free throw 28-24
25.0   Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
25.0   Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
25.0   Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
3.0 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 28-26

2nd Half
LOYMRY Lions 25
SANFRAN Dons 35

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson  
19:28   Parker Dortch missed layup  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
19:18   Lost ball turnover on Josh Kunen  
19:01   Traveling violation turnover on Reilly Seebold  
18:47 +3 Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimbo Lull 28-29
18:17   Eli Scott missed layup  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
18:04   Eli Scott missed layup  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
17:56   Eli Scott missed layup  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Eli Scott  
17:42   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
17:27   Traveling violation turnover on Erik Johansson  
17:02 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made dunk 28-31
16:29 +2 Eli Scott made layup 30-31
16:13   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Ratinho  
15:46   Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
15:29   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe  
15:27   Personal foul on Charles Minlend  
15:20 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup 32-31
15:01   Shooting foul on Eli Scott  
14:59 +1 Charles Minlend made 1st of 2 free throws 32-32
14:59   Charles Minlend missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
14:34   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
14:23   Personal foul on Keli Leaupepe  
14:16   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
13:56   Keli Leaupepe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:46   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
13:46 +1 Taavi Jurkatamm made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
13:46   Taavi Jurkatamm missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
13:25   Ivan Alipiev missed layup  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
13:15   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
12:50   Jonathan Dos Anjos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
12:43 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 32-36
12:08   Jonathan Dos Anjos missed dunk  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
12:06   Personal foul on Jonathan Dos Anjos  
11:43   Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Ivan Alipiev  
11:23   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
11:12 +2 Eli Scott made jump shot 34-36
10:47 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 34-39
10:16   Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
10:03   Khalil Shabazz missed layup  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
9:41   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
9:24 +2 Jordan Bell made jump shot 36-39
9:05 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot 36-42
8:51   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm  
8:49   Offensive rebound by Loyola Marymount  
8:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount  
8:10 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Khalil Shabazz 36-44
7:57   Personal foul on Remu Raitanen  
7:44 +2 Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott 38-44
7:21 +2 Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Charles Minlend 38-46
6:53   Keli Leaupepe missed jump shot, blocked by Jimbo Lull  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
6:29 +2 Charles Minlend made jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen 38-48
6:09   Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
5:46   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
5:33 +3 Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell 41-48
5:23   Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe  
5:23   Jordan Ratinho missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:23 +1 Jordan Ratinho made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-49
5:00 +2 Eli Scott made layup 43-49
4:37 +2 Jordan Ratinho made layup, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 43-51
4:16 +2 Ivan Alipiev made layup, assist by Eli Scott 45-51
3:48   Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Offensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
3:28   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:26   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
3:16   Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Offensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
3:10 +2 Parker Dortch made layup 47-51
2:43 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 47-53
2:43   Shooting foul on Erik Johansson  
2:43 +1 Charles Minlend made free throw 47-54
2:35   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
2:25   Parker Dortch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Parker Dortch  
2:19 +2 Parker Dortch made layup 49-54
2:05 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 49-56
2:05   Personal foul on Erik Johansson  
2:05   Charles Minlend missed free throw  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
1:44   Shot clock violation turnover on San Francisco  
1:31   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Eli Scott  
1:20   Eli Scott missed layup, blocked by Taavi Jurkatamm  
1:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
1:01   Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot  
59.0   Defensive rebound by Eli Scott  
50.0   Reilly Seebold missed 3-pt. jump shot  
48.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
39.0   Personal foul on Reilly Seebold  
39.0 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 1st of 2 free throws 49-57
39.0 +1 Jamaree Bouyea made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-58
25.0   Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
25.0 +1 Eli Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 50-58
25.0 +1 Eli Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-58
17.0   Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev  
17.0 +1 Jordan Ratinho made 1st of 2 free throws 51-59
17.0