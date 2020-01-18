|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount
|
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
2-0
|
19:07
|
|
+3
|
Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen
|
2-3
|
18:30
|
|
+3
|
Eli Scott made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-3
|
18:20
|
|
+3
|
Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Kunen
|
5-6
|
17:55
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jonathan Dos Anjos
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola Marymount
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Eli Scott
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Parker Dortch
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Keli Leaupepe made layup, assist by Eli Scott
|
7-6
|
19:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by Jordan Bell
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Charles Minlend made layup
|
7-8
|
19:24
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Turnover on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
14:15
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ratinho
|
7-11
|
14:15
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
9-11
|
14:15
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jimbo Lull
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Turnover on Jimbo Lull
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
14:11
|
|
+3
|
Reilly Seebold made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keli Leaupepe
|
12-11
|
14:11
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed layup
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
10:52
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz
|
12-14
|
10:32
|
|
+3
|
Ivan Alipiev made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bell
|
15-14
|
10:03
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reilly Seebold
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Reilly Seebold missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Charles Minlend
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Charles Minlend
|
|
9:15
|
|
+3
|
Erik Johansson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ivan Alipiev
|
18-14
|
8:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Taavi Jurkatamm, stolen by Jordan Bell
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Erik Johansson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charles Minlend
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Erik Johansson
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Erik Johansson
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm missed layup
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made layup, assist by Ivan Alipiev
|
20-14
|
7:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Eli Scott
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
6:55
|
|
+1
|
Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-14
|
6:55
|
|
+1
|
Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-14
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Josh Kunen
|
22-16
|
6:13
|
|
|
Ivan Alipiev missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Eli Scott made layup
|
24-16
|
5:19
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola Marymount
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jordan Bell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Erik Johansson, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made layup
|
24-18
|
3:48
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed layup
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keli Leaupepe
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Keli Leaupepe missed layup
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Parker Dortch
|
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell made jump shot
|
26-18
|
3:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Jordan Bell
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Bell
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Bell
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Parker Dortch
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev
|
|
1:42
|
|
+3
|
Charles Minlend made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remu Raitanen
|
26-21
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Ivan Alipiev made jump shot
|
28-21
|
57.0
|
|
|
Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Parker Dortch
|
|
55.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Scott
|
|
44.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Eli Scott, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
37.0
|
|
+2
|
Remu Raitanen made layup, assist by Charles Minlend
|
28-23
|
37.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keli Leaupepe
|
|
37.0
|
|
+1
|
Remu Raitanen made free throw
|
28-24
|
25.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Eli Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen
|
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made dunk, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
|
28-26