Johnson, No. 11 Louisville earn win at No. 3 Duke 79-73

  • Jan 18, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Saturday night in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase.

Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover, a sequence that all but sealed a grind-it-out win for the Cardinals in the Blue Devils’ famously hostile home arena.

By the end, the Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC) had claimed the only regular-season meeting between the teams and put themselves in a tie with No. 9 Florida State atop the league standings. More impressively, the Cardinals won despite league-leading scorer Jordan Nwora finishing with just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Louisville shot 48% for the game, leading by as many as 15 in the first half and 10 at halftime.

Freshman Cassius Stanley had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (15-3, 5-2), who shot just 37% for the game and made only 6 of 25 3-pointers. The struggles included freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. finishing with just 12 points after sitting a long stretch of the second half with four fouls.

This marquee matchup featured two of the six teams that have been among the revolving door at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll this season. And there was an early bit of spice added when Louisville’s Darius Perry fell to the floor after a miss and tried to get up with Stanley standing and straddling him. That led to Perry and Stanley getting tangled, prompting Duke’s Joey Baker to run over and exchange words with Perry before they were separated. Each received technical fouls.

And in the final minutes, Louisville’s Dwayne Sutton was telling Duke’s “Cameron Crazies” to “Go home” while Nwora motioned to them to make more noise as the Cardinals began their celebration.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals picked the perfect way to close a three-game road swing. They first won at Notre Dame by three, then beat Pittsburgh by five in overtime before going 3-0 with the win at Cameron. They’re now tied with the Seminoles at 6-1 in the ACC, though FSU beat Louisville earlier this season to own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Duke: The Blue Devils had been rolling before stumbling at Clemson on Tuesday to end a nine-game winning streak and suffer their first league loss this season. They’ve now lost consecutive games for the first time since losing to St. John’s and North Carolina in February 2018. One big culprit in this one: Duke finished with 16 turnovers, 10 coming in a mistake-filled first half that staked Louisville to its lead.

UP NEXT

Louisville: The Cardinals host Georgia Tech on Wednesday.

Duke: The Blue Devils host Miami on Tuesday.

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 42
DUKE Blue Devils 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
19:47   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
19:37   Jordan Nwora missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
19:29 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 0-3
19:05   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Duke  
18:49   Jumpball received by Louisville  
18:49   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
18:34 +2 Steven Enoch made layup, assist by Dwayne Sutton 2-3
18:11   Jumpball received by Duke  
18:05 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 2-5
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Darius Perry, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:36   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Jones  
17:21 +3 Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 5-5
16:58   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Steven Enoch  
16:49 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by Lamarr Kimble 7-5
16:39   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Duke  
16:10   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
16:04   Darius Perry missed layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
15:39   Jumpball received by Louisville  
15:39   Lost ball turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Darius Perry  
15:21   Dwayne Sutton missed layup, blocked by Jack White  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
15:10   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
15:03   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Jack White  
15:00   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
15:00 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 7-6
15:00   Cassius Stanley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:43 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup, assist by David Johnson 9-6
14:25   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Jordan Nwora  
14:17 +2 David Johnson made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora 11-6
13:58   Out of bounds turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:42 +2 David Johnson made layup, assist by Ryan McMahon 13-6
13:26   Personal foul on David Johnson  
13:21   Joey Baker missed jump shot, blocked by David Johnson  
13:19   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
13:18 +2 Dwayne Sutton made dunk, assist by David Johnson 15-6
13:18   Official timeout called  
12:47   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
12:45   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
12:40 +2 Malik Williams made layup 17-6
12:35   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
12:26 +2 David Johnson made layup 19-6
12:07 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 19-9
11:49 +2 David Johnson made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora 21-9
11:37   Alex O'Connell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
11:35   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:16 +2 David Johnson made layup 23-9
11:07   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
10:52   Shooting foul on Malik Williams  
10:52   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:52 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-10
10:37   Steven Enoch missed layup  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Samuell Williamson  
10:20 +2 Samuell Williamson made dunk 25-10
10:09   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
10:09   Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton  
10:09   Turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
9:50   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
9:32   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones  
9:27   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Louisville  
9:14   Out of bounds turnover on Lamarr Kimble  
8:54   Shooting foul on Lamarr Kimble  
8:54 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 25-11
8:54 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-12
8:38   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
8:31   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
8:29   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
8:14   Bad pass turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Darius Perry  
8:12   Personal foul on Jack White  
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Joey Baker  
7:41   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
7:35 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk 25-14
7:20   Darius Perry missed layup, blocked by Joey Baker  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
7:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Darius Perry  
7:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Joey Baker  
7:03   Joey Baker missed jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
7:02   Personal foul on Joey Baker  
6:51 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 28-14
6:40   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
6:40 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-15
6:40 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-16
6:20   Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora  
6:20   Turnover on Jordan Nwora  
5:55 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 28-19
5:36   Malik Williams missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
5:34   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
5:35 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-20
5:35 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-21
5:23   David Johnson missed jump shot  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
5:11 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Cassius Stanley 28-23
4:41 +3 David Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 31-23
4:27   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
4:27   Tre Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:27   Tre Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
4:13   Bad pass turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Jack White  
4:01   Cassius Stanley missed dunk, blocked by David Johnson  
3:59   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
3:56   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:44   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
3:44 +1 Malik Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 32-23
3:44   Malik Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
3:27   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
3:20 +2 Matthew Hurt made dunk 32-25
3:06   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
2:58   Malik Williams missed layup  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
2:53   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
2:37   Shooting foul on Jack White  
2:37   Samuell Williamson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:37 +1 Samuell Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-25
2:26 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup 33-27
2:00 +2 Malik Williams made layup 35-27
1:30   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
1:25   Shooting foul on Joey Baker  
1:25 +1 David Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-27
1:25 +1 David Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-27
1:11   Matthew Hurt missed layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Duke  
1:07   Personal foul on Samuell Williamson  
1:07 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 37-28
1:07 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-29
45.0 +2 David Johnson made jump shot 39-29
31.0 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 39-32
2.0 +3 Malik Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 42-32
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 37
DUKE Blue Devils 41

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
19:23   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:16 +2 Tre Jones made layup 42-34
19:00   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:56   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
18:46 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 42-36
18:28   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:25   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
18:25 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
18:25 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
18:16   Bad pass turnover on Darius Perry, stolen by Jack White  
18:08   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
18:04   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:54 +2 Steven Enoch made layup 44-38
17:40 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup 44-40
17:12   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
16:55 +3 Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 47-40
16:35   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
16:27   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
16:18 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup 49-40
16:01 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 49-42
15:44   David Johnson missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
15:35   Bad pass turnover on Jack White, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
15:24   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones  
15:10   Bad pass turnover on Jack White, stolen by David Johnson  
15:04   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by David Johnson  
14:46   Shooting foul on Jack White  
14:46   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:46 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-42
14:32   Tre Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Steven Enoch  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Duke  
14:29   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
14:29 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 50-43
14:29   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:10 +2 Dwayne Sutton made layup 52-43
13:55 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 52-45
13:34   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:34 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 53-45
13:34 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-45
13:16   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14  