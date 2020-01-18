|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Marquette
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
19:32
|
|
+3
|
Omer Yurtseven made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
0-3
|
18:58
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
18:42
|
|
+3
|
Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen
|
3-3
|
18:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Sacar Anim
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jagan Mosely
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Mac McClung
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Theo John
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquette
|
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Markus Howard made jump shot
|
5-3
|
17:04
|
|
|
Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mac McClung
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made alley-oop shot, assist by Mac McClung
|
5-5
|
16:22
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
|
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Sacar Anim made layup
|
7-5
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot, blocked by Brendan Bailey
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Markus Howard
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Turnover on Markus Howard
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Omer Yurtseven missed jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
7-7
|
14:53
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made dunk, assist by Terrell Allen
|
7-9
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Jayce Johnson made layup
|
9-9
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Jamorko Pickett made layup, assist by Omer Yurtseven
|
9-11
|
13:37
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mac McClung
|
|
13:29
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung made layup
|
9-13
|
13:08
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen
|
12-13
|
12:40
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
12:20
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen
|
15-13
|
12:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Sacar Anim
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed layup
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Brendan Bailey made dunk
|
17-13
|
11:29
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquette
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Theo John made layup, assist by Koby McEwen
|
19-13
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab made jump shot
|
19-15
|
10:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Qudus Wahab
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marquette
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahvon Blair
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Qudus Wahab
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Markus Howard missed layup
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Personal foul on Symir Torrence
|
|
9:03
|
|
+3
|
Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
|
19-18
|
8:43
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Theo John
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marquette
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Marquette
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Theo John
|
|
8:01
|
|
+1
|
Omer Yurtseven made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-19
|
8:01
|
|
+1
|
Omer Yurtseven made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-20
|
7:42
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen
|
22-20
|
7:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jayce Johnson
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Jayce Johnson missed layup
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jamorko Pickett
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Jamorko Pickett
|
|
6:33
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard
|
25-20
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Jagan Mosely made layup
|
25-22
|
6:07
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jayce Johnson
|
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Omer Yurtseven made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mac McClung
|
25-25
|
5:23
|
|
+3
|
Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot
|
28-25
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Allen made jump shot
|
28-27
|
5:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Markus Howard
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Terrell Allen missed free throw
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mac McClung
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung made floating jump shot
|
28-29
|
4:11
|
|
+3
|
Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendan Bailey
|
31-29
|
3:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Brendan Bailey
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed layup
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayce Johnson
|
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Jayce Johnson made dunk
|
33-29
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung made layup
|
33-31
|
2:49
|
|
+3
|
Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen
|
36-31
|
2:31
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mac McClung
|
|
2:20
|
|
+2
|
Sacar Anim made layup
|
38-31
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Qudus Wahab made jump shot
|
38-33
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Jayce Johnson made layup
|
40-33
|
1:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey
|
|
1:27
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-34
|
1:27
|
|
|
Mac McClung missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen
|
|
1:11
|
|
+2
|
Brendan Bailey made floating jump shot
|
42-34
|
51.0
|
|
+2
|
Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|
42-36
|
21.0
|
|
|
Koby McEwen missed layup
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mac McClung
|