MARYCA
PEPPER

Ford leads Saint Mary's over Pepperdine 78-69

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 26 points and made three assists, Malik Fitts added 18 points with seven rebounds and Saint Mary's beat Pepperdine 78-69 on Saturday.

The Gaels (16-4, 3-2 West Coast Conference) shot 53% from long distance (9 of 17) and 52% percent overall (29 of 56).

Tanner Krebbs scored 17 points and Alex Ducas added 10.

Colbey Ross grabbed seven rebounds, made six assists and scored 24 points for Pepperdine (9-10, 2-3), which shot 20% (4 of 20) from beyond the arc. Kameron Edwards scored 17 points with nine rebounds and Skylar Chavez had 10 points.

Saint Mary's faces San Francisco at home on Thursday. Pepperdine faces Santa Clara on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MARYCA Gaels 43
PEPPER Waves 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Mary's  
19:40 +2 Malik Fitts made layup 2-0
19:24 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 2-2
18:57 +2 Tanner Krebs made fade-away jump shot 4-2
18:43   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
18:18   Malik Fitts missed hook shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
18:06 +2 Colbey Ross made turnaround jump shot 4-4
17:45 +2 Alex Ducas made driving layup 6-4
17:30   Traveling violation turnover on Skylar Chavez  
17:10 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu 9-4
16:50   Kameron Edwards missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
16:44 +2 Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford 11-4
16:44   Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards  
16:44 +1 Dan Fotu made free throw 12-4
16:28   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:26   Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez  
16:12   Personal foul on Tanner Krebs  
15:56 +2 Sedrick Altman made jump shot 12-6
15:35 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Ducas 15-6
15:21 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 15-9
14:49 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 17-9
14:38   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
14:07   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
14:04   Personal foul on Alex Ducas  
13:46   Skylar Chavez missed jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
13:35   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.  
13:26 +2 Darryl Polk Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 17-11
13:11 +3 Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu 20-11
12:48   Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
12:42 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 23-11
12:24 +3 Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 23-14
12:07   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Skylar Chavez  
11:58   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
11:36   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
11:29   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
11:21 +2 Malik Fitts made driving layup 25-14
11:02   Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
10:41 +2 Tanner Krebs made jump shot 27-14
10:15   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas  
9:53 +3 Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tanner Krebs 30-14
9:42   Commercial timeout called  
9:00   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
8:51 +3 Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot 30-19
8:33   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
8:16 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 33-19
7:56   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
7:43   Alex Ducas missed layup  
7:41   Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
7:30   Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
7:17   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
7:14   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
7:00 +3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 36-19
6:44   Shooting foul on Alex Ducas  
6:44 +1 Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws 36-20
6:44 +1 Sedrick Altman made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-21
6:14 +2 Jordan Ford made jump shot 38-21
6:00   Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:56   Personal foul on Jordan Ford  
5:49 +2 Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr. 38-23
5:31   Offensive foul on Kyle Bowen  
5:31   Turnover on Kyle Bowen  
5:19   Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Jordan Ford  
5:00   Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
5:00   Dan Fotu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:00 +1 Dan Fotu made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-23
4:46 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards 39-25
4:21   Shooting foul on Darryl Polk Jr.  
4:21 +1 Dan Fotu made 1st of 2 free throws 40-25
4:21   Dan Fotu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
4:04 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot 40-27
3:36   Jordan Ford missed reverse layup, blocked by Kameron Edwards  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
3:25   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
3:25 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 40-28
3:25 +1 Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-29
2:54   Jordan Ford missed fade-away jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman  
2:24   Sedrick Altman missed jump shot  
2:22   Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
2:21 +2 Kessler Edwards made tip-in 40-31
2:10   Personal foul on Skylar Chavez  
2:01   Offensive foul on Dan Fotu  
2:01   Turnover on Dan Fotu  
1:45 +2 Colbey Ross made layup 40-33
1:45   Shooting foul on Tanner Krebs  
1:45   Colbey Ross missed free throw  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
1:24   Malik Fitts missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
1:14 +2 Kameron Edwards made layup 40-35
1:00 +3 Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Bowen 43-35
45.0   Colbey Ross missed jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
24.0   Kyle Bowen missed layup, blocked by Sedrick Altman  
22.0   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
1.0   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARYCA Gaels 35
PEPPER Waves 34

Time Team Play Score
19:53 +2 Colbey Ross made layup, assist by Sedrick Altman 43-37
19:34 +2 Alex Ducas made driving layup 45-37
19:15 +2 Colbey Ross made floating jump shot 45-39
18:51   Alex Ducas missed jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
18:48   Personal foul on Alex Ducas  
18:38 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 45-41
18:07 +2 Malik Fitts made running Jump Shot 47-41
17:51   Colbey Ross missed layup  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
17:30   Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
17:10 +2 Skylar Chavez made driving layup 47-43
16:34   Dan Fotu missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
16:11 +2 Colbey Ross made floating jump shot 47-45
15:40 +2 Tanner Krebs made driving layup 49-45
15:15   Offensive foul on Kessler Edwards  
15:15   Turnover on Kessler Edwards  
14:53   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
14:46 +3 Jordan Ford made 3-pt. jump shot 52-45
14:33 +2 Colbey Ross made driving layup 52-47
14:06   Dan Fotu missed hook shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards  
13:56   Out of bounds turnover on Colbey Ross  
13:37 +2 Jordan Ford made running Jump Shot 54-47
13:35   Shooting foul on Sedrick Altman  
13:35 +1 Jordan Ford made free throw 55-47
13:20   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
12:52 +2 Malik Fitts made hook shot 57-47
12:33   Colbey Ross missed layup, blocked by Tanner Krebs  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford  
12:24   Jordan Ford missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
12:19 +2 Tanner Krebs made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse 59-47
12:14   Commercial timeout called  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
11:44   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
11:26 +2 Jordan Ford made driving layup 61-47
11:09   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by Malik Fitts  
11:04   Shooting foul on Darryl Polk Jr.  
11:04   Malik Fitts missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:04 +1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-47
10:53   Shooting foul on Malik Fitts  
10:53 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 62-48
10:53 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-49
10:28   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu  
10:25   Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha  
10:13 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot 64-49
9:58 +2 Kameron Edwards made reverse layup, assist by Colbey Ross 64-51
9:29   Dan Fotu missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
9:21   Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse  
9:03   Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
8:47   Shooting foul on Dan Fotu  
8:47   Kameron Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:47 +1 Kameron Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-52
8:28 +2 Tommy Kuhse made hook shot 66-52
8:18   Traveling violation turnover on Kameron Edwards  
7:50   Offensive foul on Malik Fitts  
7:50   Turnover on Malik Fitts  
7:36   Personal foul on Dan Fotu  
7:27   Kameron Edwards missed layup, blocked by Kyle Bowen  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts  
7:00 +2 Jordan Ford made floating jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse 68-52
6:45   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
6:34   Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen  
6:11   Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Pepperdine  
5:50 +2 Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Sedrick Altman 68-54
5:28   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
5:19   Malik Fitts missed jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
5:12 +3 Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross 68-57
4:43   Tanner Krebs missed turnaround jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
4:42   Personal foul on Kyle Bowen  
4:17 +2 Colbey Ross made jump shot 68-59
3:55 +2 Jordan Ford made driving layup 70-59
3:43   Colbey Ross missed driving layup  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
3:22   Offensive foul on Jordan Ford  
3:22   Turnover on Jordan Ford  
3:10   Lost ball turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Jordan Ford  
3:02   Personal foul on Sedrick Altman  
2:43   Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross  
2:34   Colbey Ross missed driving layup  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's  
2:11   Offensive foul on Tommy Kuhse  
2:11   Turnover on Tommy Kuhse  
2:02   Personal foul on Tommy Kuhse  
2:02 +1 Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 70-60
2:02   Kessler Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs  
1:32   Jordan Ford missed jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards  
1:26   Shooting foul on Tommy Kuhse  
1:26 +1 Kameron Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 70-61
1:26