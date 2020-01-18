|
20:00
Jumpball received by Saint Mary's
19:40
+2
Malik Fitts made layup
2-0
19:24
+2
Colbey Ross made jump shot
2-2
18:57
+2
Tanner Krebs made fade-away jump shot
4-2
18:43
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
18:41
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
18:18
Malik Fitts missed hook shot
18:16
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
18:06
+2
Colbey Ross made turnaround jump shot
4-4
17:45
+2
Alex Ducas made driving layup
6-4
17:30
Traveling violation turnover on Skylar Chavez
17:10
+3
Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu
9-4
16:50
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot
16:48
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
16:44
+2
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford
11-4
16:44
Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards
16:44
+1
Dan Fotu made free throw
12-4
16:28
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:26
Offensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
16:12
Personal foul on Tanner Krebs
15:56
+2
Sedrick Altman made jump shot
12-6
15:35
+3
Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Ducas
15-6
15:21
+3
Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
15-9
14:49
+2
Jordan Ford made floating jump shot
17-9
14:38
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:36
Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas
14:07
Malik Fitts missed jump shot
14:05
Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
14:04
Personal foul on Alex Ducas
13:46
Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
13:44
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
13:35
Jordan Ford missed jump shot
13:33
Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
13:26
+2
Darryl Polk Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
17-11
13:11
+3
Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dan Fotu
20-11
12:48
Kessler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:46
Defensive rebound by Dan Fotu
12:42
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford
23-11
12:24
+3
Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
23-14
12:07
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ford, stolen by Skylar Chavez
11:58
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:56
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
11:36
Jordan Ford missed jump shot
11:34
Offensive rebound by Dan Fotu
11:29
Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:27
Offensive rebound by Malik Fitts
11:21
+2
Malik Fitts made driving layup
25-14
11:02
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:00
Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs
10:41
+2
Tanner Krebs made jump shot
27-14
10:15
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
10:13
Defensive rebound by Alex Ducas
9:53
+3
Alex Ducas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tanner Krebs
30-14
9:42
Commercial timeout called
9:00
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:58
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
8:51
+3
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
30-19
8:33
Personal foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
8:16
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tommy Kuhse
33-19
7:56
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
7:54
Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
7:43
Alex Ducas missed layup
7:41
Offensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
7:30
Tommy Kuhse missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:28
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
7:17
Darryl Polk Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:15
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
7:14
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
7:00
+3
Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford
36-19
6:44
Shooting foul on Alex Ducas
6:44
+1
Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws
36-20
6:44
+1
Sedrick Altman made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-21
6:14
+2
Jordan Ford made jump shot
38-21
6:00
Sedrick Altman missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:57
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
5:56
Personal foul on Jordan Ford
5:49
+2
Victor Ohia Obioha made jump shot, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
38-23
5:31
Offensive foul on Kyle Bowen
5:31
Turnover on Kyle Bowen
5:19
Lost ball turnover on Kameron Edwards, stolen by Jordan Ford
5:00
Shooting foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
5:00
Dan Fotu missed 1st of 2 free throws
5:00
+1
Dan Fotu made 2nd of 2 free throws
39-23
4:46
+2
Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards
39-25
4:21
Shooting foul on Darryl Polk Jr.
4:21
+1
Dan Fotu made 1st of 2 free throws
40-25
4:21
Dan Fotu missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:21
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
4:04
+2
Skylar Chavez made jump shot
40-27
3:36
Jordan Ford missed reverse layup, blocked by Kameron Edwards
3:34
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
3:25
Shooting foul on Dan Fotu
3:25
+1
Kessler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
40-28
3:25
+1
Kessler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
40-29
2:54
Jordan Ford missed fade-away jump shot
2:52
Defensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
2:24
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
2:22
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
2:21
+2
Kessler Edwards made tip-in
40-31
2:10
Personal foul on Skylar Chavez
2:01
Offensive foul on Dan Fotu
2:01
Turnover on Dan Fotu
1:45
+2
Colbey Ross made layup
40-33
1:45
Shooting foul on Tanner Krebs
1:45
Colbey Ross missed free throw
1:45
Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
1:24
Malik Fitts missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards
1:22
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
1:14
+2
Kameron Edwards made layup
40-35
1:00
+3
Tanner Krebs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Bowen
43-35
45.0
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
43.0
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
24.0
Kyle Bowen missed layup, blocked by Sedrick Altman
22.0
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
1.0
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's
0.0
End of period
