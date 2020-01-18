|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Pat Spencer made layup
|
2-0
|
19:11
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams
|
2-3
|
18:53
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northwestern
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Pete Nance missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Young
|
|
18:15
|
|
+3
|
Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young
|
5-3
|
18:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ryan Young
|
|
18:04
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-4
|
18:04
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Pete Nance
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robbie Beran
|
|
17:34
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-5
|
17:34
|
|
+1
|
Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-6
|
17:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Ryan Young missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-6
|
16:53
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams
|
6-8
|
16:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
16:11
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-8
|
16:11
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-8
|
15:43
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed hook shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Pat Spencer made layup
|
10-8
|
15:00
|
|
+3
|
Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier
|
10-11
|
14:41
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed jump shot
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
|
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Kipper Nichols made layup, assist by Trent Frazier
|
10-13
|
14:15
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Beran made layup, assist by A.J. Turner
|
12-13
|
13:16
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols
|
12-15
|
13:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alan Griffin
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Northwestern
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young made layup
|
14-15
|
11:44
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed layup
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
|
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Kipper Nichols made layup
|
14-17
|
11:17
|
|
|
Pete Nance missed hook shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ryan Young
|
|
11:09
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young made dunk
|
16-17
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Kipper Nichols made dunk, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
|
16-19
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
A.J. Turner made layup
|
18-19
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Andres Feliz made reverse layup
|
18-21
|
10:05
|
|
+3
|
Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer
|
21-21
|
9:43
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp made jump shot
|
23-21
|
8:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Miller Kopp
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jared Jones
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols
|
|
8:21
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Beran made 1st of 3 free throws
|
24-21
|
8:21
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
8:21
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Beran made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
25-21
|
7:49
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed layup
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jared Jones
|
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
|
25-24
|
6:42
|
|
|
Robbie Beran missed layup
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Trent Frazier
|
25-26
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Beran made layup, assist by Pat Spencer
|
27-26
|
5:50
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Northwestern
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili, stolen by Ryan Young
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
5:16
|
|
+3
|
Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols
|
27-29
|
5:00
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Miller Kopp
|
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
Miller Kopp made layup
|
29-29
|
4:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Pat Spencer
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pete Nance
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Kipper Nichols
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Pete Nance
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
A.J. Turner missed layup
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Pete Nance
|
|
3:25
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-30
|
3:25
|
|
+1
|
Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-31
|
3:16
|
|
+3
|
Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer
|
32-31
|
2:46
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot
|
32-33
|
2:26
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ryan Young
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Turnover on Ryan Young
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
1:35
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
|
32-36
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Jared Jones made layup
|
34-36
|
43.0
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot
|
34-38
|
19.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andres Feliz
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Pat Spencer missed jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|