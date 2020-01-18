NWEST
No. 24 Illinois hangs on to beat Northwestern 75-71

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

CHAMPAIGN, Ill, (AP) Trent Frazier scored 16 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, to lead No. 24 Illinois to a 75-71 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

Illinois (13-4, 5-2 Big Ten) had five players in double figures. Ayo Dosunmu scored 14 points, Giorgi Bezhanishvili had 13, Kofi Cockburn 12 and Andres Feliz added 10.

Illinois led by four at the half and was up 69-60 with 3:50 remaining. Northwestern went on an 8-2 run capped by A.J. Turner's 3-pointer with 44 seconds left. Dosunmu answered with a jumper 26 seconds later. Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer with 7 seconds remaining to get Northwestern within 73-71. Dosunmu then hit two free throws a second later to seal the game.

Robbie Beran led Northwestern (6-11, 1-6) with 17 points. Kopp had 16 points, Pat Spencer 14 and Ryan Young added 12.

Frazier was 3 of 5 from the field in the first half, all three from beyond the 3-point line, He also hit two free throws and led all scorers with 11 points in the first frame.

Illinois led 38-34 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern has had rough go in the conference, but 0the Wildcats acquitted themselves well in a tough environment against a much taller and athletic Illinois squad.

Illinois did as expected, handling its in-state conference rival despite a well-fought first half.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Things get no easier for the Wildcats, who host No. 17 Maryland on Tuesday.

Illinois: Begins a two-game road trip, first against Purdue on Tuesday before visiting No. 19 Michigan on Jan. 25.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
NWEST Wildcats 34
ILL Fighting Illini 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:45   Traveling violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
19:36 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 2-0
19:11 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 2-3
18:53   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
18:46   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
18:25   Pete Nance missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:15 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 5-3
18:04   Shooting foul on Ryan Young  
18:04 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
18:04   Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
17:46   Bad pass turnover on Pete Nance  
17:34   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
17:34 +1 Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
17:34 +1 Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-6
17:14   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
17:14   Ryan Young missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:14 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-6
16:53   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
16:41   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
16:30 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 6-8
16:11   Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
16:11 +1 Miller Kopp made 1st of 2 free throws 7-8
16:11 +1 Miller Kopp made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-8
15:43   Kipper Nichols missed hook shot  
15:41   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
15:28 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 10-8
15:00 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 10-11
14:41   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
14:39   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
14:33   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
14:23 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup, assist by Trent Frazier 10-13
14:15   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:06   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
13:40 +2 Robbie Beran made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 12-13
13:16 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 12-15
13:03   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
12:56   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
12:29   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
12:13 +2 Ryan Young made layup 14-15
11:44   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
11:41 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup 14-17
11:17   Pete Nance missed hook shot  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
11:09 +2 Ryan Young made dunk 16-17
10:59 +2 Kipper Nichols made dunk, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 16-19
10:32 +2 A.J. Turner made layup 18-19
10:21 +2 Andres Feliz made reverse layup 18-21
10:05 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer 21-21
9:43   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
9:14 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot 23-21
8:56   Personal foul on Miller Kopp  
8:50   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Jared Jones  
8:21   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
8:21 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 3 free throws 24-21
8:21   Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:21 +1 Robbie Beran made 3rd of 3 free throws 25-21
7:49   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
7:39   Robbie Beran missed layup  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
7:17   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
7:16   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
7:14 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 25-24
6:42   Robbie Beran missed layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
6:26 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Trent Frazier 25-26
6:12 +2 Robbie Beran made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 27-26
5:50   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
5:48   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
5:46   Offensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
5:46   Jumpball received by Northwestern  
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili, stolen by Ryan Young  
5:27   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
5:16 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 27-29
5:00   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
4:54   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Miller Kopp  
4:44 +2 Miller Kopp made layup 29-29
4:28   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
4:12   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
3:53   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Kipper Nichols  
3:49   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
3:49   Kipper Nichols missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:49   Kipper Nichols missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:49   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
3:30   A.J. Turner missed layup  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
3:25   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
3:25 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 29-30
3:25 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-31
3:16 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Greer 32-31
2:46 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made jump shot 32-33
2:26   Offensive foul on Ryan Young  
2:26   Turnover on Ryan Young  
2:09   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
1:52   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
1:35 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 32-36
1:14 +2 Jared Jones made layup 34-36
43.0 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot 34-38
19.0   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
4.0   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NWEST Wildcats 37
ILL Fighting Illini 37

Time Team Play Score
19:42 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup 34-40
19:25 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 37-40
18:59 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 37-42
18:41 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 40-42
18:12   Trent Frazier missed floating jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
18:01   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
17:59   Offensive rebound by Pete Nance  
17:41   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
17:41 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 41-42
17:41 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-42
17:17   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
16:58   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
16:38   Pete Nance missed layup  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:32 +2 Trent Frazier made driving layup 42-44
16:17   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
16:14   Robbie Beran missed jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
15:50   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
15:30 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 42-47
15:09   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
14:54 +2 Pat Spencer made jump shot 44-47
14:54   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
14:54 +1 Pat Spencer made free throw 45-47
14:38   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn  
14:25   A.J. Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
14:00 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 45-50
13:44 +2 Jared Jones made jump shot 47-50
13:13   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
12:57 +2 Pat Spencer made turnaround jump shot 49-50
12:27   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Miller Kopp  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
12:14   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
12:06   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
11:46   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
11:43   Personal foul on Ryan Greer  
11:26 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made driving layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 49-52
11:10   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
10:51   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
10:49 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 49-54
10:49   Shooting foul on Miller Kopp  
10:49 +1 Kofi Cockburn made free throw 49-55
10:33 +2 Miller Kopp made running Jump Shot 51-55
10:09   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
9:53   Pete Nance missed layup  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
9:47   Trent Frazier missed layup  
9:45   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
9:41   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
9:35 +2 Miller Kopp made jump shot 53-55
9:02 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 53-58
8:35   Ryan Young missed layup, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
8:33   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
8:33 +2 Ryan Young made dunk 55-58
8:10 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made dunk, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 55-60
7:52 +3 Ryan Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 58-60
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:01   Pat Spencer missed turnaround jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
6:53   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
6:33   Miller Kopp missed turnaround jump shot  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
6:07 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made reverse layup 58-64
5:56   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
5:43   Ryan Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
5:36   Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Pat Spencer  
5:33   Miller Kopp missed layup, blocked by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
5:31   Offensive rebound by Northwestern  
5:28   A.J. Turner missed jump shot  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
5:13 +3 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 58-67
4:54 +2 Pat Spencer made driving layup 60-67
4:36   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Miller Kopp  
4:18   Offensive foul on Miller Kopp  
4:18   Turnover on Miller Kopp  
3:49   Personal foul on A.J. Turner  
3:49 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 60-68
3:49 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-69
3:41 +2 Ryan Young made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 62-69
3:22   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
3:20   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn  
3:16   Shooting foul on Andres Feliz  
3:16 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 63-69
3:16   Pat Spencer missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:16   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
3:01   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
2:59   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
2:47   Pat Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Offensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
2:45