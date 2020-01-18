RICH
GMASON

No Text

Golden leads Richmond past George Mason 97-87

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Grant Golden scored a season-high 25 points as Richmond defeated George Mason 97-87 on Saturday.

Jacob Gilyard added 20 points and eight assists for the Spiders. Golden hit 10 of 13 shots. Nick Sherod had 19 points for Richmond (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyler Burton added 12 points.

Richmond shot 67%, its best showing since making 69% in a 2008 game.

Javon Greene scored a career-high 39 points and had five steals for the Patriots (12-6, 1-4). AJ Wilson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jordan Miller had 12 points.

Richmond won its second straight game since losing leading scorer Blake Francis (17.6 ppg) because of a fractured sternum. Francis was injured going after a loose ball in a loss to Saint Louis a week ago. He did not play in the Spiders' win over Davidson on Tuesday and it was announced on Thursday that he would miss four to six weeks.

The Spiders have their best record through 18 games since 1987-88 (15-3) and surpassed its win total from 2018-19 (13-20).

Richmond matches up against La Salle at home on Wednesday. George Mason plays UMass at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
RICH Spiders 42
GMASON Patriots 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Mason  
19:38 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 0-2
19:16   Grant Golden missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
19:03 +2 Javon Greene made layup, assist by Greg Calixte 0-4
19:03   Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo  
19:03 +1 Javon Greene made free throw 0-5
18:36 +2 Nathan Cayo made jump shot 2-5
18:12 +2 Greg Calixte made layup 2-7
17:46 +2 Nick Sherod made jump shot 4-7
17:14 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 4-9
16:50 +2 Grant Golden made layup 6-9
16:31   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
16:20   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
16:05 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 6-12
15:41 +2 Andre Gustavson made driving layup, assist by Nathan Cayo 8-12
15:20   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
15:05   Andre Gustavson missed layup  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
14:56   Lost ball turnover on Greg Calixte, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
14:49 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup 10-12
14:27 +2 Javon Greene made driving layup 10-14
14:11   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
13:55   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
13:41   Matt Grace missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
13:24 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 10-17
13:03   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
13:03 +1 Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws 11-17
13:03   Nathan Cayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
12:33 +2 Javon Greene made reverse layup 11-19
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
12:01 +2 Xavier Johnson made driving layup 11-21
11:48   Lost ball turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Javon Greene  
11:33   Josh Oduro missed layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
11:14 +2 Grant Golden made reverse layup 13-21
10:45 +2 Javon Greene made driving layup 13-23
10:32 +2 Jacob Gilyard made jump shot 15-23
9:56   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo  
9:50 +2 Nick Sherod made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 17-23
9:19   Personal foul on Nathan Cayo  
9:16   Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Souleymane Koureissi  
9:03 +2 Jacob Gilyard made driving layup 19-23
8:41   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
8:19   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
8:19   Souleymane Koureissi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:19   Souleymane Koureissi missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:19   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
8:00   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
7:47 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup 21-23
7:13   Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
7:04   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
7:04 +1 Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws 22-23
7:04 +1 Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-23
6:58   Bad pass turnover on Jason Douglas-Stanley, stolen by Tyler Burton  
6:58   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
6:42   Personal foul on Andre Gustavson  
6:32 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot 23-25
6:12 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot 25-25
5:58   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Jacob Gilyard  
5:49 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup 27-25
5:41   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
5:32   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
5:28 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 30-25
5:02   Jason Douglas-Stanley missed jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
4:55   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
4:55 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 32-25
4:41   Personal foul on Jake Wojcik  
4:41 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
4:41   Javon Greene missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
4:27   Personal foul on Greg Calixte  
4:19 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 35-26
4:12   Kicked ball violation on Richmond  
4:07   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene  
3:50   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
3:33 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller 35-29
3:16 +3 Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson 38-29
2:58 +2 AJ Wilson made driving layup, assist by Javon Greene 38-31
2:42   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
2:39   Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard  
2:30 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 38-34
2:08 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot 40-34
2:08   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
2:08   Grant Golden missed free throw  
2:08   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
1:59 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 40-37
1:40   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Sherod  
1:29   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Oduro  
1:22   Lost ball turnover on Jake Wojcik, stolen by Javon Greene  
1:17   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
1:15   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
1:13   AJ Wilson missed layup  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
45.0   Souleymane Koureissi missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Wilson  
43.0   Offensive rebound by Richmond  
41.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Richmond  
14.0   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12.0   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
6.0 +2 Andre Gustavson made layup 42-37
1.0   Shooting foul on Nick Sherod  
1.0 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 3 free throws 42-38
1.0 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-39
1.0   Xavier Johnson missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RICH Spiders 55
GMASON Patriots 48

Time Team Play Score
19:55   Personal foul on Nathan Cayo  
19:34 +2 Javon Greene made jump shot 42-41
19:20   Andre Gustavson missed layup  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
19:16 +2 Tyler Burton made tip-in 44-41
18:53   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Grant Golden  
18:53   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
18:53   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
18:39   Grant Golden missed layup  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
18:12 +2 Javon Greene made layup 44-43
18:02 +2 Tyler Burton made jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 46-43
18:01   Shooting foul on Andre Gustavson  
18:01 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 46-44
18:01 +1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-45
17:59   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
17:59 +1 Grant Golden made 1st of 2 free throws 47-45
17:59 +1 Grant Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-45
17:48 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk, assist by Xavier Johnson 48-47
17:31   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
17:31 +1 Nick Sherod made 1st of 2 free throws 49-47
17:31 +1 Nick Sherod made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-47
17:13   Personal foul on Nick Sherod  
16:55 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson 50-50
16:32 +3 Tyler Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Grace 53-50
16:09   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
15:54 +3 Tyler Burton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Grace 56-50
15:29   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
15:21   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
15:10   Shooting foul on Matt Grace  
15:10 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 56-51
15:10   AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton  
14:50 +2 Grant Golden made hook shot 58-51
14:32 +2 Greg Calixte made layup, assist by Javon Greene 58-53
14:10 +2 Nick Sherod made floating jump shot 60-53
13:52   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
13:44   Lost ball turnover on Greg Calixte, stolen by Andre Gustavson  
13:37   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
13:37 +1 Andre Gustavson made 1st of 2 free throws 61-53
13:37 +1 Andre Gustavson made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-53
13:20 +2 Javon Greene made floating jump shot 62-55
13:01 +2 Jacob Gilyard made driving layup 64-55
12:43   Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Andre Gustavson  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik  
12:28   Lost ball turnover on Andre Gustavson, stolen by Javon Greene  
12:15   Shooting foul on Jake Wojcik  
12:15 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 64-56
12:15 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-57
11:54   Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden  
11:47 +2 Javon Greene made driving layup 64-59
11:36   Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
11:18   Jordan Miller missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Burton  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
10:59   Grant Golden missed hook shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
10:45   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Jake Wojcik  
10:29 +2 Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard 66-59
10:00   Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Grant Golden  
9:46   Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley  
9:31   AJ Wilson missed jump shot, blocked by Grant Golden  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod  
9:10 +2 Grant Golden made fade-away jump shot 68-59
8:47   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
8:45   Goanar Mar missed layup, blocked by Souleymane Koureissi  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
8:41   Shooting foul on Souleymane Koureissi  
8:41 +1 Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws 68-60
8:41   Goanar Mar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Richmond  
8:32   Traveling violation turnover on Andre Gustavson  
8:21 +2 Javon Greene made jump shot 68-62
8:09   Lost ball turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Goanar Mar  
8:02 +2 Javon Greene made layup 68-64
7:44 +2 Jacob Gilyard made layup 70-64
7:18 +2 Xavier Johnson made driving layup 70-66
6:57   Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
6:37   Javon Greene missed layup, blocked by Nathan Cayo  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard  
6:30   Shooting foul on Goanar Mar  
6:30 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 71-66
6:30 +1 Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws 72-66
6:19   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson  
6:15   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
6:15