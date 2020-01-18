|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by George Mason
|
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:16
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene made layup, assist by Greg Calixte
|
0-4
|
19:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nathan Cayo
|
|
19:03
|
|
+1
|
Javon Greene made free throw
|
0-5
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo made jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Greg Calixte made layup
|
2-7
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Nick Sherod made jump shot
|
4-7
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made layup
|
4-9
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup
|
6-9
|
16:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
16:05
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
|
6-12
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson made driving layup, assist by Nathan Cayo
|
8-12
|
15:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Andre Gustavson
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson missed layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Greg Calixte, stolen by Andre Gustavson
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson made layup
|
10-12
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene made driving layup
|
10-14
|
14:11
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Sherod
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Matt Grace missed jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
|
|
13:24
|
|
+3
|
AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
|
10-17
|
13:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Greg Calixte
|
|
13:03
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-17
|
13:03
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene made reverse layup
|
11-19
|
12:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Grant Golden, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson made driving layup
|
11-21
|
11:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Javon Greene
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Josh Oduro missed layup
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made reverse layup
|
13-21
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene made driving layup
|
13-23
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard made jump shot
|
15-23
|
9:56
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed layup
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo
|
|
9:50
|
|
+2
|
Nick Sherod made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
17-23
|
9:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nathan Cayo
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Souleymane Koureissi
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard made driving layup
|
19-23
|
8:41
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Greg Calixte
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Andre Gustavson
|
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard made layup
|
21-23
|
7:13
|
|
|
Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on AJ Wilson
|
|
7:04
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-23
|
7:04
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-23
|
6:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jason Douglas-Stanley, stolen by Tyler Burton
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andre Gustavson
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made jump shot
|
23-25
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made hook shot
|
25-25
|
5:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Jacob Gilyard
|
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard made layup
|
27-25
|
5:41
|
|
|
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Goanar Mar
|
|
5:28
|
|
+3
|
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
30-25
|
5:02
|
|
|
Jason Douglas-Stanley missed jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Grant Golden
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made layup, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
32-25
|
4:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Wojcik
|
|
4:41
|
|
+1
|
Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-26
|
4:41
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Burton
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Greg Calixte
|
|
4:19
|
|
+3
|
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|
35-26
|
4:12
|
|
|
Kicked ball violation on Richmond
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Miller
|
35-29
|
3:16
|
|
+3
|
Nick Sherod made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gustavson
|
38-29
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made driving layup, assist by Javon Greene
|
38-31
|
2:42
|
|
|
Tyler Burton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard
|
|
2:30
|
|
+3
|
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
38-34
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden made hook shot
|
40-34
|
2:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Oduro
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Grant Golden missed free throw
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
1:59
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
|
40-37
|
1:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Nick Sherod
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josh Oduro
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jake Wojcik, stolen by Javon Greene
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed layup
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richmond
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Wilson
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Richmond
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Richmond
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Richmond
|
|
6.0
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson made layup
|
42-37
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Sherod
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson made 1st of 3 free throws
|
42-38
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
42-39
|
1.0
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|