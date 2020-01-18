TCU
Manek lights it up in Oklahoma's 83-63 win over TCU

  • AP
  • Jan 18, 2020

Brady Manek made his home in the corner.

Oklahoma's junior forward found plenty of opportunities for his favorite shot - the corner 3-pointer - on Saturday against TCU and took advantage.

Manek scored a career-high 31 points to help the Sooners to an 83-63 home win over the Horned Frogs.

Coming off a disappointing shooting performance in Tuesday's loss to Kansas, in which Manek shot just 4 of 16 from the floor and 2 of 9 from behind the 3-point line, the Sooners made it a priority to find Manek open looks by moving aggressively to the basket to collapse the defense and free him up on the perimeter.

The result was a career-high seven 3-pointers on nine attempts. All seven of Manek's 3-pointers were assisted.

''We had better ball movement today than what we have had,'' Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. ''Our guys did a good job of breaking down the defense with the dribble drive and kicking it out to our shooters. We did better making the extra pass. When you do (that) good things happen for you offensively.''

With his final two points - a pair of free throws in the final minute with the game well in hand - Manek became the 46th Sooners player to reach the 1,000-point career mark and set his career high in scoring, besting the 29 points he scored earlier this season.

''It's really cool,'' Manek said of joining the 1,000-point club. ''Growing up as a fan of the Sooners and OU, I remember coming to the games with my family and watching some of the players who were legendary. ''I've had a lot of catch-and-shoot opportunities and without (my teammates), this couldn't happen.''

Manek's performance left TCU coach Jamie Dixon shaking his head.

''It's amazing that we gave him that many open looks, but to his credit he knocked them down,'' Dixon said. ''He trails and spots up, we just didn't do a good job of finding him.''

While Manek came out firing from behind the arc, TCU struggled to get much going from distance, especially from the start.

The Horned Frogs missed their first 10 3-point tries and were just 1 of 16 from behind the line in the first half. TCU shot just 22.2 percent from behind the arc, attempting 36 3-pointers. It was the Horned Frogs' worst shooting percent from distance in a Big 12 game since March 3, 2018 at Texas Tech.

Dixon was pleased at the job his offense did creating shots.

''Best ball movement we've had,'' Dixon said. ''Our guys did a much better job of breaking down the defense with the drive and kicking it. I thought we did better tonight with making the extra pass.

''When you do that good things happen.''

But, more often than not, they didn't against the Sooners. While Dixon was pleased with ball movement, there wasn't much else he was happy with as the Horned Frogs lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

''We got what we deserved,'' Dixon said. ''When you're a step slow defensively, you're a step slow on offense and that's why we had a 20-point ballgame tonight.''

Desmond Bane led TCU with 12 points, but was just 5 of 14 from the floor and 2 of 10 from behind the arc.

Austin Reaves scored 14 points for the Sooners and Kristian Doolittle added 11.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs' shooting struggles figure to be an aberration, having shot less than 23% from beyond the 3-point line after coming into the game second in the conference in 3-point shooting.

Oklahoma: The Sooners improved to 3-2 in Big 12 play while knocking off a team ahead of them in the conference standings. The win was much-needed for Oklahoma, as the game was sandwiched between last week's loss to No. 6 Kansas and Monday's showdown with No. 2 Baylor.

STAT LINES

Oklahoma had 20 assists, its most in a Big 12 game since Jan. 3, 2018 when the Sooners had 24 against Oklahoma State. Trae Young, now in the top five in the NBA in assists, had 10 assists in that game. In Saturday's game, Jamal Bieniemy had a season-high seven assists.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts No. 23 Texas Tech on Tuesday. The Horned Frogs are 5-22 against ranked opponents under Jamie Dixon.

Oklahoma travels to No. 2 Baylor on Monday. The Sooners haven't won in Waco since 2016, a year Oklahoma made the Final Four. Baylor swept the Sooners last season.

1st Half
TCU Horned Frogs 26
OKLA Sooners 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by TCU  
19:45   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
19:19   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Offensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
19:06   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
18:35 +2 Desmond Bane made floating jump shot 2-0
18:00 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. fade-away jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 2-3
17:41   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
17:30 +2 Brady Manek made driving layup, assist by Austin Reaves 2-5
17:30   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
17:30   Brady Manek missed free throw  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
17:17 +2 RJ Nembhard made fade-away jump shot 4-5
16:59   Brady Manek missed reverse layup, blocked by Jaire Grayer  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
16:47   Kevin Samuel missed hook shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
16:39   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
16:23 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup, assist by De'Vion Harmon 4-7
16:23   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
16:23 +1 Kristian Doolittle made free throw 4-8
16:01   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by De'Vion Harmon  
15:51 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 4-11
15:34   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by De'Vion Harmon  
15:23   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
15:13   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Samuel, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
14:56   Brady Manek missed driving layup  
14:54   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
14:44   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
14:40 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk 6-11
14:19   Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
14:11   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
13:55   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
13:43 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot 8-11
13:30   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
13:21   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
13:19   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
12:54   Offensive foul on Victor Iwuakor  
12:54   Turnover on Victor Iwuakor  
12:43   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
12:28   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
12:28 +1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 8-12
12:28   Austin Reaves missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
12:06   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
11:48 +2 Brady Manek made layup, assist by Jalen Hill 8-14
11:28   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
11:08   Diante Smith missed driving layup, blocked by Jalen Hill  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill  
10:42 +2 Kur Kuath made jump shot, assist by De'Vion Harmon 8-16
10:14 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Francisco Farabello 10-16
9:56 +3 De'Vion Harmon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 10-19
9:38 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 12-19
9:08   De'Vion Harmon missed driving layup  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
8:41 +2 Desmond Bane made floating jump shot 14-19
8:28 +2 Jalen Hill made driving layup 14-21
8:09   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
8:07   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
7:54   Brady Manek missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
7:38 +2 Jaedon LeDee made turnaround jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 16-21
7:17   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
7:03   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
6:35   Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
6:35   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:35 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
6:13   Austin Reaves missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
6:07   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
5:58 +2 Austin Reaves made driving layup 17-23
5:42 +2 PJ Fuller made jump shot 19-23
5:28 +2 Kristian Doolittle made driving layup 19-25
5:02   Traveling violation turnover on PJ Fuller  
4:46   Austin Reaves missed floating jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
4:44   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
4:44 +1 Brady Manek made 1st of 2 free throws 19-26
4:45 +1 Brady Manek made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-27
4:26 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RJ Nembhard 22-27
4:12   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
4:12 +1 De'Vion Harmon made 1st of 2 free throws 22-28
4:12 +1 De'Vion Harmon made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-29
3:54   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
3:35   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
3:28   Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle  
3:20   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
3:04 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kristian Doolittle 22-32
2:50   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
2:30 +2 Austin Reaves made jump shot 22-34
2:30   Shooting foul on RJ Nembhard  
2:30 +1 Austin Reaves made free throw 22-35
2:02   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle  
1:52   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
1:42   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
1:38   Shooting foul on De'Vion Harmon  
1:38 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 23-35
1:38 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-35
1:15   Out of bounds turnover on De'Vion Harmon  
55.0   Offensive foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
55.0   Turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
40.0 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 24-38
13.0 +2 RJ Nembhard made jump shot 26-38
4.0   De'Vion Harmon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TCU Horned Frogs 37
OKLA Sooners 45

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Austin Reaves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Brady Manek  
19:37   Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Edric Dennis Jr.  
19:13   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:11   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
19:09 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk 28-38
18:52 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 28-41
18:37   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Kristian Doolittle  
18:28   Kristian Doolittle missed turnaround jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:15 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by Desmond Bane 30-41
18:00 +3 Jamal Bieniemy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Reaves 30-44
17:44   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
17:27 +2 Kristian Doolittle made jump shot 30-46
17:09   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Brady Manek  
16:55 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 30-49
16:43 +2 RJ Nembhard made dunk, assist by PJ Fuller 32-49
16:32   Personal foul on RJ Nembhard  
16:25 +2 Kristian Doolittle made layup, assist by Austin Reaves 32-51
13:03   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Jamal Bieniemy  
12:54 +2 Austin Reaves made jump shot 32-53
12:35 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 35-53
12:16   Austin Reaves missed floating jump shot  
12:14   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
12:05   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Austin Reaves  
12:05   Out of bounds turnover on Austin Reaves  
15:05   Offensive foul on Jaire Grayer  
15:05   Turnover on Jaire Grayer  
14:50   Jalen Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Francisco Farabello  
14:18   Jaire Grayer missed floating jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
13:49   Brady Manek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
13:35   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
13:18   De'Vion Harmon missed fade-away jump shot  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
13:15   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
13:10   De'Vion Harmon missed driving layup  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Victor Iwuakor  
13:04 +2 Victor Iwuakor made dunk 35-55
12:38   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
12:36   Shooting foul on Jamal Bieniemy  
12:36 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 36-55
12:36 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-55
12:24 +3 Brady Manek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Hill 37-58
11:55   RJ Nembhard missed floating jump shot  
11:53   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
11:52   Kevin Samuel missed dunk  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
11:48   Jaire Grayer missed dunk, blocked by Brady Manek  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Alondes Williams  
11:38   Shooting foul on Desmond Bane  
11:42   Alondes Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:42 +1 Alondes Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-59
11:30   RJ Nembhard missed driving layup, blocked by Kur Kuath  
11:28   Offensive rebound by TCU  
11:29   Personal foul on Jalen Hill  
11:12 +3 Francisco Farabello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 40-59
10:56 +2 Kur Kuath made alley-oop shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 40-61
10:39   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by TCU  
10:22   Kevin Samuel missed hook shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma  
10:04   Shooting foul on RJ Nembhard  
10:04 +1 Alondes Williams made 1st of 3 free throws 40-62
10:04 +1 Alondes Williams made 2nd of 3 free throws 40-63
10:04 +1 Alondes Williams made 3rd of 3 free throws 40-64
9:49 +3 Diante Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 43-64
9:28   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Bieniemy, stolen by Diante Smith  
9:24 +2 Diante Smith made driving layup 45-64
9:24   Shooting foul on Alondes Williams  
9:24   Diante Smith missed free throw  
9:24   Defensive rebound by Kur Kuath  
8:52   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma  
8:41   Kevin Samuel missed alley-oop shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Brady Manek  
8:32 +2 De'Vion Harmon made driving layup 45-66
8:00 +3 Diante Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 48-66
7:34 +2 Jalen Hill made reverse layup, assist by Kristian Doolittle 48-68
7:07 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 51-68
6:36   Lost ball turnover on Brady Manek, stolen by Edric Dennis Jr.  
6:29   Out of bounds turnover on PJ Fuller  
6:11   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Doolittle, stolen by Desmond Bane  
6:03   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Austin Reaves  
5:50 +2 Brady Manek made floating jump shot, assist by Jamal Bieniemy 51-70
5:19   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
5:16   Shooting foul on Brady Manek  
5:16   Diante Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws