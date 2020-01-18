UK
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky could have wilted after coach John Calipari was ejected in the second half.

They had another idea.

Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, and the 10th-ranked Wildcats held off Arkansas for a 73-66 victory Saturday.

Kentucky (13-4, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) had five players score in double figures. Ashton Hagans had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Immanuel Quickley finished with 13 points and 10 boards.

Mason Jones scored 19 points for Arkansas (14-3, 3-2), which has dropped nine straight in the series. Jimmy Whitt Jr. added 14 points.

The game was tied at 44 with 8:19 left when Calipari became upset after forward EJ Montgomery was whistled for an offensive foul for an illegal screen. He received two technical fouls as the sellout crowd at Bud Walton Arena cheered wildly.

''I think it happened so fast we couldn't really react to it,'' assistant coach Kenny Payne said when asked about getting between Calipari and the officials. ''Unfortunate for me especially, sitting there having to coach the game in the end in a critical point in the game where it's turning in their favor. But these kids are resilient.''

Jones then made three free throws to give the Razorbacks their first lead since the opening minutes. But the Wildcats stepped up their defensive effort and put together a 17-2 run.

Quickley made a 3-pointer and Keion Brooks Jr. scored to make it 61-49 with 2:44 left.

''It's an execution game (at that point),'' Payne said. ''The last thing they're expecting us to do is rebound and push the ball up the court. Well, that's what we did. By doing that, we got a couple layups, we got a wide-open 3 and it opened the game up for us and gave us a cushion.''

Arkansas shot just 33.3% (19 for 57) from the field. Isaiah Joe went 3 for 11 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points.

''I thought their defense during the scoring drought, they went zone and kept the lane compact. I thought we forced some shots,'' Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. ''I thought in the second half we settled in a lot better up until that scoring drought. But look, this one hurts.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky was coming off an 81-78 loss at South Carolina on Wednesday night. It likely will drop a few spots when the next poll comes out.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Led by Richards, the Wildcats showed off their balance. Tyrese Maxey had 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting, and Brooks finished with 10 points and seven boards.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks played just seven players, and the lack of depth hurt in the second half. They were outrebounded 47-29 for the game.

UP NEXT

Kentucky hosts Georgia on Tuesday.

Arkansas visits Mississippi State on Wednesday.

---

1st Half
UK Wildcats 36
ARK Razorbacks 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:44   Lost ball turnover on EJ Montgomery, stolen by Adrio Bailey  
19:23   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
19:12   Ashton Hagans missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
19:03   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tyrese Maxey  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:55 +3 Ashton Hagans made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
18:36 +2 Mason Jones made layup 3-2
18:20   Bad pass turnover on Nick Richards, stolen by Mason Jones  
18:05 +3 Adrio Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desi Sills 3-5
17:39 +2 Nick Richards made hook shot, assist by EJ Montgomery 5-5
17:21 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot 5-8
16:50   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
16:45   Immanuel Quickley missed layup  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
16:42 +2 Immanuel Quickley made layup 7-8
16:22 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adrio Bailey 7-11
15:52 +3 Ashton Hagans made 3-pt. jump shot 10-11
15:29   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
15:29 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 10-12
15:29   Desi Sills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
15:14   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:02   Traveling violation turnover on Nick Richards  
14:55   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
14:40 +2 Nick Richards made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 12-12
14:14   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
13:58   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
13:57   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
13:30   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
13:19 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 15-12
13:05   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
13:05 +1 Adrio Bailey made 1st of 2 free throws 15-13
13:05   Adrio Bailey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:50   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
12:48   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:42 +2 Johnny Juzang made jump shot 17-13
12:26   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Nate Sestina  
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Keion Brooks Jr., stolen by Adrio Bailey  
12:01   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
11:38   Nate Sestina missed hook shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
11:19 +2 Mason Jones made layup 17-15
11:03   Keion Brooks Jr. missed layup  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
10:33   Desi Sills missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
10:28   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
10:28   Ashton Hagans missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:28 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-15
10:14   Mason Jones missed layup  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
10:12   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
9:42   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris  
9:36   Ashton Hagans missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
9:36 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 20-15
9:16   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Joe, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
9:11 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 22-15
8:57   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
8:45   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
8:40 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 22-18
8:12 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Tyrese Maxey 24-18
7:55 +2 Mason Jones made layup 24-20
7:33   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
7:11   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
6:58   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
6:39   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
6:35   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
6:15   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Chaney  
6:04 +2 Nick Richards made layup, assist by Ashton Hagans 26-20
5:43   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
5:27 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Sestina 29-20
5:11   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
5:11 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 29-21
5:11   Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
4:54   Nick Richards missed jump shot, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
4:44   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
4:34   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
4:14   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
4:14   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
3:47 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adrio Bailey 29-24
3:15   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
3:13   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
3:09   Lost ball turnover on Nick Richards, stolen by Mason Jones  
2:45   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
2:26 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 31-24
2:11 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 31-27
2:11   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
2:11   Adrio Bailey missed free throw  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
1:51   Nate Sestina missed jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
1:40   Adrio Bailey missed layup  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
1:20   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
1:19   Bad pass turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Adrio Bailey  
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.  
53.0   Johnny Juzang missed jump shot  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
47.0 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup 33-27
37.0   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
37.0   Mason Jones missed free throw  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
17.0   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
17.0 +1 Keion Brooks Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 34-27
17.0   Keion Brooks Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14.0   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
14.0   Personal foul on Desi Sills  
7.0   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
4.0   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
4.0   Immanuel Quickley missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4.0 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-27
4.0 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-27
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 37
ARK Razorbacks 39

Time Team Play Score
19:25   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
18:58   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:50 +2 Nick Richards made hook shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 38-27
18:29   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones, stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
18:17   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
18:10   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
18:12   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
18:04   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
18:04   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
17:37   Ashton Hagans missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
17:25 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 38-29
17:06   Lost ball turnover on Nate Sestina  
16:38   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:36   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
16:36 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 38-30
16:36 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-31
16:23   Johnny Juzang missed jump shot  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
16:05 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 40-31
15:57   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
15:36   Jalen Harris missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Mason Jones  
15:27   Shooting foul on Ashton Hagans  
15:27   Mason Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:27 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-32
15:09   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
15:08   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
15:00   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
15:00 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 40-33
15:00 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-34
14:42 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made layup, assist by Immanuel Quickley 42-34
14:26   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
14:26   Turnover on Mason Jones  
13:59   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
13:49   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
13:25   Bad pass turnover on Keion Brooks Jr.  
13:11   Isaiah Joe missed layup  
13:09   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
13:05   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
12:58   Mason Jones missed layup, blocked by EJ Montgomery  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:39   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
12:33   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
12:27   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
12:17   Desi Sills missed layup, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:52   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
11:41 +2 Mason Jones made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 42-36
11:41   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:41 +1 Mason Jones made free throw 42-37
11:26