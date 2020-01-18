|
20:00
Jumpball received by Arizona State
19:56
+2
Rob Edwards made layup, assist by Remy Martin
0-2
19:27
Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
19:25
Offensive rebound by Riley Battin
|
19:02
Shot clock violation turnover on Utah
|
18:48
Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
18:46
Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence
|
18:43
+2
Kimani Lawrence made layup
0-4
18:24
Timmy Allen missed jump shot
|
18:22
Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|
18:06
Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
18:04
Defensive rebound by Utah
|
17:49
Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
17:47
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
17:42
Remy Martin missed layup
|
17:40
Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones
|
17:34
+2
Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones
2-4
17:17
+2
Remy Martin made jump shot
2-6
17:00
Timmy Allen missed layup
|
16:58
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
16:51
Offensive foul on Remy Martin
|
16:51
Turnover on Remy Martin
|
16:29
+2
Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Both Gach
4-6
16:09
+2
Remy Martin made layup
4-8
15:53
Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
15:51
Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards
|
15:38
Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Timmy Allen
|
15:32
Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
15:30
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
15:21
Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
15:19
Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones
|
15:09
Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
15:07
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
14:57
+3
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin
4-11
14:38
Riley Battin missed layup, blocked by Romello White
|
14:36
Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson
|
14:37
+2
Branden Carlson made layup
6-11
14:37
Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry
|
14:37
+1
Branden Carlson made free throw
7-11
14:14
Romello White missed layup
|
14:12
Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen
|
14:08
Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry
|
14:06
Offensive rebound by Utah
|
13:49
Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones
|
13:27
+2
Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot
7-13
13:10
+2
Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Branden Carlson
9-13
13:00
Shooting foul on Branden Carlson
|
13:00
+1
Taeshon Cherry made 1st of 2 free throws
9-14
13:00
Taeshon Cherry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13:00
Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson
|
12:48
Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry
|
12:48
+1
Alfonso Plummer made 1st of 3 free throws
10-14
12:48
Alfonso Plummer missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
12:48
+1
Alfonso Plummer made 3rd of 3 free throws
11-14
12:30
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot
|
12:28
Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen
|
12:04
Personal foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
11:59
Out of bounds turnover on Timmy Allen
|
11:42
+3
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr.
11-17
11:16
+3
Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen
14-17
10:52
Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen
|
10:45
Personal foul on Both Gach
|
10:35
Remy Martin missed jump shot
|
10:33
Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune
|
10:27
Both Gach missed layup, blocked by Mickey Mitchell
|
10:25
Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
10:17
Remy Martin missed layup
|
10:15
Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell
|
10:12
Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
9:54
Timmy Allen missed layup
|
9:52
Defensive rebound by Elias Valtonen
|
9:42
Elias Valtonen missed jump shot
|
9:40
Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham
|
9:35
+2
Jalen Graham made layup
14-19
9:09
Alfonso Plummer missed jump shot
|
9:07
Defensive rebound by Arizona State
|
8:46
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Graham
|
8:37
Lost ball turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Remy Martin
|
8:31
+2
Remy Martin made dunk
14-21
8:17
Bad pass turnover on Both Gach
|
8:03
Jalen Graham missed layup
|
8:01
Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham
|
7:59
Jalen Graham missed layup
|
7:58
Offensive rebound by Arizona State
|
7:41
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup
|
7:39
Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham
|
7:33
+2
Jalen Graham made layup
14-23
7:03
Bad pass turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Mickey Mitchell
|
7:03
Mickey Mitchell missed layup
|
7:03
Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones
|
7:20
Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Jalen Graham
|
7:03
Offensive rebound by Utah
|
7:03
Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
7:01
Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen
|
6:50
Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Alonzo Verge Jr.
|
6:48
Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell
|
6:41
Remy Martin missed jump shot
|
6:39
Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones
|
6:20
+2
Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Rylan Jones
16-23
5:47
Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot
|
5:46
Defensive rebound by Utah
|
5:46
Personal foul on Jalen Graham
|
5:30
Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:28
Defensive rebound by Romello White
|
5:22
Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:20
Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen
|
5:08
Timmy Allen missed jump shot
|
5:06
Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen
|
4:59
+2
Timmy Allen made jump shot, assist by Riley Battin
18-23
4:39
Remy Martin missed jump shot
|
4:37
Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley
|
4:30
Shooting foul on Romello White
|
4:30
Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
4:11
+2
Romello White made layup
18-25
4:30
+1
Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-25
4:11
+2
Romello White made layup
19-27
3:59
Timmy Allen missed layup
|
3:57
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
3:53
Personal foul on Rylan Jones
|
3:43
Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
3:41
Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen
|
3:22
Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence
|
3:22
+1
Rylan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
20-27
3:22
+1
Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-27
3:03
Shooting foul on Branden Carlson
|
3:03
+1
Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws
21-26
3:03
Romello White missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
3:03
Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen
|
2:54
+2
Timmy Allen made layup
23-26
2:27
Kimani Lawrence missed jump shot, blocked by Branden Carlson
|
2:25
Offensive rebound by Arizona State
|
2:25
Personal foul on Rylan Jones
|
2:21
Remy Martin missed jump shot
|
2:19
Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen
|
2:09
Timmy Allen missed jump shot
|
2:07
Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry
|
1:58
Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Both Gach
|
1:42
Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen
|
1:26
Traveling violation turnover on Elias Valtonen
|
1:17
Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Elias Valtonen
|
55.0
+3
Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr.
23-29
35.0
Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
33.0
Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson
|
10.0
Shot clock violation turnover on Utah
|
0.0
End of period
