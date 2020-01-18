UTAH
ARIZST

Arizona State pulls away to beat Utah 83-64

  • Jan 18, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Rob Edwards scored 24 points, Remy Martin added 20 and Arizona State pulled away to beat Utah 83-64 Saturday night.

The Sun Devils (11-7, 2-3 Pac-12) were roughed up in a physical loss to No. 20 Colorado on Thursday and had to fight through a stop-and-start game against the Utes.

Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak was ejected after being hit with consecutive technical fouls and Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was also T'd up in a tense second half.

The Sun Devils survived the rugged game, building a 14-point lead early in the second half, withstanding a run by Utah and stretching the lead late for a much-needed win.

Utah (10-7, 1-4) continued to struggle offensively in the finale of a tough six-game stretch, shooting 6 of 24 from 3-point range.

Timmy Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Utes, who have lost four straight and five of six.

Utah was overrun by Arizona in the first half Thursday night in Tucson, falling into a 24-point halftime hole before losing 93-77.

The Utes struggled from the perimeter in that game and couldn't get much of anything to fall the first half against the Sun Devils.

Struggling against Arizona State's pressure man defense, Utah took numerous difficult shots, several late in the shot clock. The Utes had a scoreless drought of nearly five minutes, shot 8 of 28 from the floor and were 1 for 10 from the 3-point arc.

The good news: they were only down 29-23 at halftime.

The Sun Devils were nearly as disjointed on offense, shooting 12 of 32. Edwards had 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

The flow didn't improve much in the second half.

Edwards hit his fourth 3-pointer during a 7-0 run that stretched Arizona State's lead to 39-25. Utah answered, holding the Sun Devils without a field goal for more than five minutes to pull within five.

Arizona State came right back, using a 7-0 run to go up 56-40 with eight minutes left and pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

The young Utes had some good moments during the nonconference season - the big one a win over then-No. 6 Kentucky - but have found the Pac-12 to be a much tougher road.

Arizona State bounced back from its loss to Colorado behind scrappy defense and the Edwards-Martin duo.

UP NEXT

Utah hosts Washington on Thursday.

Arizona State plays at Arizona next Saturday.

1st Half
UTAH Utes 23
ARIZST Sun Devils 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona State  
19:56 +2 Rob Edwards made layup, assist by Remy Martin 0-2
19:27   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:25   Offensive rebound by Riley Battin  
19:02   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
18:48   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
18:43 +2 Kimani Lawrence made layup 0-4
18:24   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
18:22   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
18:06   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Utah  
17:49   Timmy Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
17:42   Remy Martin missed layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
17:34 +2 Branden Carlson made jump shot, assist by Rylan Jones 2-4
17:17 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 2-6
17:00   Timmy Allen missed layup  
16:58   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
16:51   Offensive foul on Remy Martin  
16:51   Turnover on Remy Martin  
16:29 +2 Timmy Allen made layup, assist by Both Gach 4-6
16:09 +2 Remy Martin made layup 4-8
15:53   Riley Battin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
15:38   Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Timmy Allen  
15:32   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
15:21   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
15:09   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
14:57 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 4-11
14:38   Riley Battin missed layup, blocked by Romello White  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
14:37 +2 Branden Carlson made layup 6-11
14:37   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
14:37 +1 Branden Carlson made free throw 7-11
14:14   Romello White missed layup  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
14:08   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Utah  
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones  
13:27 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made jump shot 7-13
13:10 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Branden Carlson 9-13
13:00   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
13:00 +1 Taeshon Cherry made 1st of 2 free throws 9-14
13:00   Taeshon Cherry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
12:48   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
12:48 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 1st of 3 free throws 10-14
12:48   Alfonso Plummer missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
12:48 +1 Alfonso Plummer made 3rd of 3 free throws 11-14
12:30   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
12:04   Personal foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:59   Out of bounds turnover on Timmy Allen  
11:42 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 11-17
11:16 +3 Alfonso Plummer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mikael Jantunen 14-17
10:52   Personal foul on Mikael Jantunen  
10:45   Personal foul on Both Gach  
10:35   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Lahat Thioune  
10:27   Both Gach missed layup, blocked by Mickey Mitchell  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:17   Remy Martin missed layup  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
10:12   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
9:54   Timmy Allen missed layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Elias Valtonen  
9:42   Elias Valtonen missed jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
9:35 +2 Jalen Graham made layup 14-19
9:09   Alfonso Plummer missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
8:46   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Graham  
8:37   Lost ball turnover on Branden Carlson, stolen by Remy Martin  
8:31 +2 Remy Martin made dunk 14-21
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Both Gach  
8:03   Jalen Graham missed layup  
8:01   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
7:59   Jalen Graham missed layup  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
7:41   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup  
7:39   Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham  
7:33 +2 Jalen Graham made layup 14-23
7:03   Bad pass turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
7:03   Mickey Mitchell missed layup  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
7:20   Timmy Allen missed layup, blocked by Jalen Graham  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Utah  
7:03   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
6:50   Rylan Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
6:41   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Rylan Jones  
6:20 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 16-23
5:47   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Utah  
5:46   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
5:30   Jaxon Brenchley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
5:22   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
5:08   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
4:59 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot, assist by Riley Battin 18-23
4:39   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Brenchley  
4:30   Shooting foul on Romello White  
4:30   Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:11 +2 Romello White made layup 18-25
4:30 +1 Timmy Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-25
4:11 +2 Romello White made layup 19-27
3:59   Timmy Allen missed layup  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
3:53   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
3:43   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
3:22   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
3:22 +1 Rylan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
3:22 +1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-27
3:03   Shooting foul on Branden Carlson  
3:03 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 21-26
3:03   Romello White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
2:54 +2 Timmy Allen made layup 23-26
2:27   Kimani Lawrence missed jump shot, blocked by Branden Carlson  
2:25   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
2:25   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
2:21   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
2:09   Timmy Allen missed jump shot  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
1:58   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Both Gach  
1:42   Traveling violation turnover on Timmy Allen  
1:26   Traveling violation turnover on Elias Valtonen  
1:17   Lost ball turnover on Both Gach, stolen by Elias Valtonen  
55.0 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 23-29
35.0   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
10.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAH Utes 41
ARIZST Sun Devils 54

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
19:38   Offensive foul on Both Gach  
19:38   Turnover on Both Gach  
19:25   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards, stolen by Timmy Allen  
18:55   Both Gach missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
18:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Utah  
18:29 +3 Taeshon Cherry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 23-32
18:14 +2 Timmy Allen made jump shot, assist by Both Gach 25-32
17:57 +3 Rob Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 25-35
17:39   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
17:38   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Kimani Lawrence  
17:29 +2 Taeshon Cherry made dunk, assist by Kimani Lawrence 25-37
17:18   Branden Carlson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
16:55 +2 Remy Martin made layup 25-39
16:33   Lost ball turnover on Rylan Jones  
16:11   Kimani Lawrence missed jump shot, blocked by Branden Carlson  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Alfonso Plummer  
15:42 +2 Mikael Jantunen made layup, assist by Rylan Jones 27-39
15:39   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Arizona State  
15:39   Turnover on Arizona State  
15:39   Rylan Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:39 +1 Rylan Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-39
15:22   Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Timmy Allen  
15:16   Shooting foul on Kimani Lawrence  
15:16   Timmy Allen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:16   Timmy Allen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
15:07   Bad pass turnover on Romello White, stolen by Timmy Allen  
14:59   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
14:40 +2 Branden Carlson made dunk, assist by Mikael Jantunen 30-39
14:23   Personal foul on Rylan Jones  
14:15   Offensive foul on Mickey Mitchell  
14:15   Turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
14:02   Lost ball turnover on Mikael Jantunen  
13:41   Shooting foul on Timmy Allen  
13:41   Rob Edwards missed 1st of 3 free throws  
13:41 +1 Rob Edwards made 2nd of 3 free throws 30-40
13:41 +1 Rob Edwards made 3rd of 3 free throws 30-41
13:27 +2 Alfonso Plummer made jump shot, assist by Timmy Allen 32-41
13:00   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
13:00   Elias Valtonen missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:00   Elias Valtonen missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Branden Carlson  
12:40   Personal foul on Mickey Mitchell  
12:38   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Mikael Jantunen  
12:27   Branden Carlson missed jump shot  
12:25   Offensive rebound by Utah  
12:25   Personal foul on Elias Valtonen  
12:25 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 1st of 2 free throws 33-41
12:25 +1 Mikael Jantunen made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-41
12:11   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Timmy Allen  
11:59 +2 Alfonso Plummer made layup 36-41
11:41 +3 Taeshon Cherry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Remy Martin 36-44
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Rylan Jones, stolen by Kimani Lawrence  
11:13 +2 Remy Martin made layup 36-46
10:54   Alfonso Plummer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:46   Offensive foul on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:46   Turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
10:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Arizona State  
10:46 +1 Rylan Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 37-46
10:46   Rylan Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:46   Offensive rebound by Utah  
10:34   Bad pass turnover on Riley Battin, stolen by Kimani Lawrence  
10:25 +2 Remy Martin made layup 37-48
10:25   Shooting foul on Mikael Jantunen  
10:25 +1 Remy Martin made free throw 37-49