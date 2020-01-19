DRAKE
SILL

No Text

Benson, McGill propel Southern Illinois past Drake 66-49

  • AP
  • Jan 19, 2020

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) Barret Benson and Eric McGill scored 18 points apiece and Southern Illinois cruised to a 66-49 victory over Drake on Sunday.

Benson established a career high in points and added 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for the Salukis (9-10, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference). McGill hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lance Jones pitched in with 12 points and nine boards, while Marcus Domask scored 10.

Sophomore Liam Robbins paced the Bulldogs (13-6, 3-3) with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Anthony Murphy scored 10.

Southern Illinois shot just 41% from the floor and 33% from 3-point range (8 of 24). The Salukis made 16 of 22 free throws (73%). Drake made just 35% overall, 16% from distance (4 of 25) and 64% at the foul line (9 of 14).

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 23
SILL Salukis 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Southern Illinois  
19:31   Barret Benson missed hook shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
19:22 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 2-0
18:51 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 2-3
18:21   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
17:55   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
17:37 +2 Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 4-3
17:21 +2 Barret Benson made jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask 4-5
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Harwin Francois  
16:56   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins  
16:47   D.J. Wilkins missed layup  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
16:24   Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Offensive rebound by Lance Jones  
16:19 +2 Lance Jones made layup 4-7
16:10 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 7-7
15:52   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
15:42   Roman Penn missed hook shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
15:27 +2 Barret Benson made hook shot 7-9
15:10   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
14:54   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
14:43   Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Murphy  
14:34 +2 Barret Benson made hook shot, assist by Eric McGill 7-11
14:20   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Barret Benson  
14:05   Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Anthony Murphy  
13:26   Noah Thomas missed jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
13:05   Barret Benson missed jump shot  
13:03   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
13:02   Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
13:02   Barret Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:02 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
12:50   Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Lance Jones  
12:46   Personal foul on Anthony Murphy  
12:36 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendon Gooch 7-15
12:12   Shooting foul on Brendon Gooch  
12:12 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 8-15
12:12 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-15
11:43   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas  
11:30   Liam Robbins missed jump shot  
11:28   Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis  
11:28   Personal foul on Liam Robbins  
11:15   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
10:53   Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Lance Jones  
10:53   Eric McGill missed layup  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
10:39   Shooting foul on Noah Thomas  
10:39 +1 Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 9-16
10:39   Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Roman Penn  
10:13   Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
10:01 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot 9-18
9:42   Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
9:21 +2 Marcus Domask made jump shot, assist by Trent Brown 9-20
9:07   Shooting foul on Harwin Francois  
9:07   Liam Robbins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:07   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:07   Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
9:05   Shooting foul on Marcus Domask  
9:05   Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:05 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-20
9:05 +1 Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-20
8:35   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Drake  
8:14   Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Eric McGill  
8:09 +3 Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 10-23
7:55   Offensive foul on Liam Robbins  
7:55   Turnover on Liam Robbins  
7:31 +2 Lance Jones made layup, assist by Marcus Domask 10-25
7:20 +2 D.J. Wilkins made layup, assist by Anthony Murphy 12-25
6:56   Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
6:44 +2 D.J. Wilkins made layup, assist by Roman Penn 14-25
6:44   Shooting foul on Harwin Francois  
6:44 +1 D.J. Wilkins made free throw 15-25
6:15   Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
6:00   Anthony Murphy missed layup  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
5:37   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson  
5:10 +3 Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 18-25
4:49   Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic  
4:49 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 18-26
4:49 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-27
4:38   Shooting foul on Eric McGill  
4:38 +1 Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws 19-27
4:38   Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
4:16 +2 Karrington Davis made dunk, assist by Barret Benson 19-29
3:55   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
3:48 +2 Roman Penn made jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 21-29
3:36   Offensive foul on Lance Jones  
3:36   Turnover on Lance Jones  
3:16   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
2:56   Barret Benson missed hook shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
2:37   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
2:24   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
2:24   Trent Brown missed free throw  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
2:05   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
1:53   Roman Penn missed jump shot  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
1:48   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
1:48 +1 Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
1:48 +1 Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-29
1:35 +2 Eric McGill made layup 23-31
1:23   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
1:11   Lance Jones missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Brady Ernst  
38.0   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois  
6.0   Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
0.0   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
DRAKE Bulldogs 26
SILL Salukis 35

Time Team Play Score
19:37 +3 Roman Penn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Liam Robbins 26-31
19:17   Barret Benson missed hook shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
19:06   Traveling violation turnover on Roman Penn  
18:52   Jumpball received by Southern Illinois  
18:38   Lance Jones missed layup  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
18:15   Liam Robbins missed hook shot  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Drake  
18:01 +2 Liam Robbins made dunk, assist by Garrett Sturtz 28-31
17:36   Shooting foul on Liam Robbins  
17:36 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
17:36 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-33
17:19   Liam Robbins missed layup  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
16:59   3-second violation turnover on Barret Benson  
16:42 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Roman Penn 30-33
16:16   Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Liam Robbins  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Southern Illinois  
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Lance Jones, stolen by Garrett Sturtz  
16:02   D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
15:45   Shooting foul on Garrett Sturtz  
15:45 +1 Marcus Domask made 1st of 2 free throws 30-34
15:45 +1 Marcus Domask made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-35
15:26   Offensive foul on Anthony Murphy  
15:26   Turnover on Anthony Murphy  
14:58 +2 Lance Jones made jump shot, assist by Eric McGill 30-37
14:42   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Pilipovic  
14:29   Barret Benson missed layup, blocked by Antonio Pilipovic  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Barret Benson  
14:23   Barret Benson missed layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz  
14:14 +2 Noah Thomas made jump shot 32-37
13:53   Shooting foul on Roman Penn  
13:53 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 32-38
13:53 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39
13:42   Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
13:33 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot 32-42
13:16   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
13:00 +3 Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 32-45
12:44   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Eric McGill  
12:32 +2 Lance Jones made layup 32-47
12:32   Shooting foul on Jonah Jackson  
12:32   Lance Jones missed free throw  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy  
12:16   Out of bounds turnover on Jonah Jackson  
11:52 +2 Barret Benson made dunk, assist by Marcus Domask 32-49
11:42   Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Lance Jones  
11:35 +2 Barret Benson made layup, assist by Lance Jones 32-51
11:22   Bad pass turnover on Jonah Jackson, stolen by Eric McGill  
11:16   Personal foul on Noah Thomas  
10:59 +3 Barret Benson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lance Jones 32-54
10:42 +2 Liam Robbins made jump shot, assist by Noah Thomas 34-54
10:41   Shooting foul on Barret Benson  
10:41 +1 Liam Robbins made free throw 35-54
10:19   Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
10:11   Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
9:58   Lost ball turnover on Garrett Sturtz, stolen by Marcus Domask  
9:49   Lance Jones missed layup, blocked by Samm Jones  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Samm Jones  
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Liam Robbins, stolen by Eric McGill  
9:35   Shooting foul on Anthony Murphy  
9:35 +1 Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-55
9:35 +1 Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-56
9:10   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Barret Benson  
8:59   Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson  
8:36   Antonio Pilipovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
8:04 +3 Karrington Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barret Benson 35-59
7:49   Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask  
7:18   Personal foul on Roman Penn  
7:18 +1 Eric McGill made 1st of 2 free throws 35-60
7:18 +1 Eric McGill made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-61
6:52 +2 Anthony Murphy made layup, assist by Noah Thomas 37-61
6:28   Kicked ball violation on Drake  
6:14   Marcus Domask missed layup  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins  
6:02 +2 Liam Robbins made hook shot, assist by Anthony Murphy 39-61
5:31   Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Samm Jones  
5:17   Liam Robbins missed layup  
5:15