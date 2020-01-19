|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Southern Illinois
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed hook shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
|
2-0
|
18:51
|
|
+3
|
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-3
|
18:21
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
|
4-3
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made jump shot, assist by Marcus Domask
|
4-5
|
17:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Harwin Francois
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Wilkins
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed layup
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup
|
4-7
|
16:10
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
|
7-7
|
15:52
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed hook shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Domask
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made hook shot
|
7-9
|
15:10
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Anthony Murphy
|
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
Barret Benson made hook shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
7-11
|
14:20
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on D.J. Wilkins, stolen by Barret Benson
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Barret Benson, stolen by Anthony Murphy
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:02
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-12
|
12:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Noah Thomas, stolen by Lance Jones
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Murphy
|
|
12:36
|
|
+3
|
Eric McGill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brendon Gooch
|
7-15
|
12:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brendon Gooch
|
|
12:12
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-15
|
12:12
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-15
|
11:43
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Noah Thomas
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Karrington Davis
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Personal foul on Liam Robbins
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Barret Benson
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Lance Jones
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed layup
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Noah Thomas
|
|
10:39
|
|
+1
|
Lance Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-16
|
10:39
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Roman Penn
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
10:01
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made jump shot
|
9-18
|
9:42
|
|
|
Jonah Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask made jump shot, assist by Trent Brown
|
9-20
|
9:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Harwin Francois
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Liam Robbins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Domask
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Murphy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-20
|
8:35
|
|
|
Eric McGill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Drake
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Eric McGill
|
|
8:09
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Domask made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric McGill
|
10-23
|
7:55
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Liam Robbins
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Liam Robbins
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Lance Jones made layup, assist by Marcus Domask
|
10-25
|
7:20
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Wilkins made layup, assist by Anthony Murphy
|
12-25
|
6:56
|
|
|
Harwin Francois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Wilkins made layup, assist by Roman Penn
|
14-25
|
6:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Harwin Francois
|
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Wilkins made free throw
|
15-25
|
6:15
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed layup
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Jackson
|
|
5:10
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Roman Penn
|
18-25
|
4:49
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antonio Pilipovic
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-26
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Barret Benson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-27
|
4:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Eric McGill
|
|
4:38
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Murphy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-27
|
4:38
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric McGill
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Karrington Davis made dunk, assist by Barret Benson
|
19-29
|
3:55
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Murphy
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Roman Penn made jump shot, assist by Anthony Murphy
|
21-29
|
3:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lance Jones
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Lance Jones
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Anthony Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Barret Benson missed hook shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Noah Thomas
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Trent Brown missed free throw
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Barret Benson
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Roman Penn missed jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Liam Robbins
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Barret Benson
|
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-29
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Liam Robbins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-29
|
1:35
|
|
+2
|
Eric McGill made layup
|
23-31
|
1:23
|
|
|
D.J. Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lance Jones
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Lance Jones missed jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brady Ernst
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Garrett Sturtz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Harwin Francois
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Marcus Domask missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Noah Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Southern Illinois
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|