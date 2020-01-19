|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by East Carolina
|
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles
|
2-0
|
19:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
19:05
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-1
|
19:05
|
|
+1
|
Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
18:51
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
18:30
|
|
+3
|
Mika Adams-Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
2-5
|
18:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Charles Coleman
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Tre Scott made layup, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
2-7
|
17:06
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tre Scott
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
16:57
|
|
+2
|
Tyrie Jackson made dunk
|
4-7
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams made dunk, assist by Chris Vogt
|
4-9
|
16:31
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed layup, blocked by Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Tre Scott made jump shot
|
4-11
|
15:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Keith Williams
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaevin Cumberland
|
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-11
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
15:15
|
|
+3
|
Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaevin Cumberland
|
6-14
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Charles Coleman made jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton
|
8-14
|
14:44
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Jayden Gardner
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed layup, blocked by Keith Williams
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Cincinnati
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cincinnati
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tre Scott
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
12:50
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
|
11-14
|
12:26
|
|
+3
|
Zach Harvey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris McNeal
|
11-17
|
12:14
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaume Sorolla
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Jaume Sorolla made layup, assist by Chris McNeal
|
11-19
|
11:46
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made layup
|
13-19
|
11:33
|
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed layup
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on J.J. Miles
|
|
11:12
|
|
+3
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Harvey
|
13-22
|
10:45
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
|
|
10:27
|
|
+2
|
Mamoudou Diarra made layup, assist by Chris Vogt
|
13-24
|
10:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
10:27
|
|
+1
|
Mamoudou Diarra made free throw
|
13-25
|
10:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Harvey
|
|
10:03
|
|
+3
|
Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bitumba Baruti
|
16-25
|
9:54
|
|
|
Chris Vogt missed dunk
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
|
|
9:41
|
|
+3
|
Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Harvey
|
16-28
|
9:12
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson
|
19-28
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Jarron Cumberland made layup
|
19-30
|
8:48
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jumpball received by East Carolina
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot, blocked by Keith Williams
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Keith Williams missed layup, blocked by J.J. Miles
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cincinnati
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed layup
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Keith Williams missed jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Chris Vogt missed jump shot, blocked by Brandon Suggs
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Brandon Suggs
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Brandon Suggs
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Jaevin Cumberland missed layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tristen Newton, stolen by Chris Vogt
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Tristen Newton
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Logan Curtis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jarron Cumberland
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
19-32
|
5:56
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed layup
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Logan Curtis
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-33
|
5:29
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Charles Coleman, stolen by Tre Scott
|
|
5:21
|
|
+2
|
Tre Scott made dunk
|
19-35
|
5:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Vogt
|
|
5:13
|
|
+1
|
Tyrie Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-35
|
5:13
|
|
+1
|
Tyrie Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-35
|
5:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Zach Harvey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed layup
|
|
5:01
|
|
+1
|
Zach Harvey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-36
|
4:40
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed layup
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed layup
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zach Harvey
|
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|
23-36
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Chris Vogt made jump shot, assist by Tre Scott
|
23-38
|
3:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Jarron Cumberland
|
|
3:28
|
|
+2
|
Tre Scott made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland
|
23-40
|
3:16
|
|
|
Charles Coleman missed jump shot
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Keith Williams missed dunk
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
Keith Williams made layup
|
23-42
|
2:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Scott
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Edra Luster
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Miles
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Edra Luster missed jump shot
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made layup
|
25-42
|
1:26
|
|
+1
|
Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-43
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made layup
|
27-43
|
1:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Williams
|
|
1:13
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made free throw
|
28-43
|
57.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Chris McNeal, stolen by Brandon Suggs
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris McNeal
|
|
57.0
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-43
|
57.0
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Suggs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-43
|
46.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Miles James
|
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-44
|
46.0
|
|
+1
|
Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-45
|
42.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jayden Gardner, stolen by Keith Williams
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Tre Scott missed layup
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
24.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith Williams
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Jeremiah Davenport missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|