Hall leads Loyola Chicago to 62-50 win over Illinois State

  • AP
  • Jan 19, 2020

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) Tate Hall scored 17 points and added five rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead Loyola Chicago to a 62-50 victory over Illinois State on Sunday.

Hall made 6 of 11 shots, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Ramblers (13-6, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Keith Clemons hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Zach Copeland sank 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and scored 17 to pace the Redbirds (6-12, 1-5), but he had seven of Illinois State's 22 turnovers. Dedric Boyd added 15 points before fouling out.

Loyola Chicago shot 46.5% from the floor and 47% from distance (9 of 19). Illinois State shot 37% overall, 34% from distance (11 of 32) and made just 1 of 4 free throws.

---

1st Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 28
ILLST Redbirds 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
19:48 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 0-3
19:32   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
19:03   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
19:01   Personal foul on Keith Fisher III  
18:45   Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
18:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
17:58   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
17:56   Offensive rebound by Illinois State  
17:44   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
17:37   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Keith Clemons  
17:18   Lucas Williamson missed layup  
17:16   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
17:09   Offensive foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
17:09   Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye  
16:53   Traveling violation turnover on Tate Hall  
16:47   Offensive foul on Zach Copeland  
16:47   Turnover on Zach Copeland  
16:32   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by DJ Horne  
16:22   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
16:12 +2 Keith Clemons made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy 2-3
15:44   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
15:42   Personal foul on Rey Idowu  
15:24 +2 Jalon Pipkins made alley-oop shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy 4-3
15:04   Bad pass turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Jalon Pipkins  
15:04   Traveling violation turnover on Lucas Williamson  
14:26 +2 Dedric Boyd made layup 4-5
14:05   Jumpball received by Illinois State  
14:05   Lost ball turnover on Jalon Pipkins, stolen by Antonio Reeves  
13:47   Bad pass turnover on Dedric Boyd, stolen by Jalon Pipkins  
13:42 +2 Tate Hall made layup 6-5
13:42   Shooting foul on Matt Chastain  
13:42 +1 Tate Hall made free throw 7-5
13:19 +2 Jaycee Hillsman made layup 7-7
13:19   Shooting foul on Paxson Wojcik  
13:19   Jaycee Hillsman missed free throw  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
13:02   Jalon Pipkins missed layup  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on Rey Idowu, stolen by Tate Hall  
12:36 +2 Tate Hall made layup 9-7
12:26   Rey Idowu missed jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
11:57   Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
11:43 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Chastain 9-10
11:21 +3 Paxson Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy 12-10
11:00   Traveling violation turnover on Rey Idowu  
10:42   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
10:28   Antonio Reeves missed jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
10:19   Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
10:05   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
9:59   Out of bounds turnover on Marquise Kennedy  
9:31 +3 DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 12-13
9:13   Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland  
9:09   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
8:51 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup 12-15
8:30 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak 15-15
8:12   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne  
7:58   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Keith Fisher III  
7:45   Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson  
7:45 +1 Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws 15-16
7:45   Keith Fisher III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
7:26   Offensive foul on Cameron Krutwig  
7:26   Turnover on Cameron Krutwig  
7:15 +2 Dedric Boyd made layup 15-18
6:51 +3 Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 18-18
6:36   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
6:18   Traveling violation turnover on Marquise Kennedy  
6:09   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
5:50   Personal foul on Dedric Boyd  
5:50 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
5:50 +1 Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
5:31   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
5:20 +3 Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Reeves 20-21
4:58   Traveling violation turnover on Marquise Kennedy  
4:49   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
4:39   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
4:24 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dedric Boyd 20-24
3:54 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 23-24
3:36   DJ Horne missed jump shot  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins  
3:21 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot, assist by Tate Hall 25-24
3:06   Personal foul on Tate Hall  
2:53   Keith Fisher III missed layup  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
2:45   Matt Chastain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43   Offensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
2:39   Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
2:37   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
2:07   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
2:05   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
1:59   Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland  
1:50   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
1:50   Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:50 +1 Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-24
1:38   Lost ball turnover on Matt Chastain, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
1:32   Lucas Williamson missed layup, blocked by DJ Horne  
1:30   Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy  
1:27   Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Matt Chastain  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu  
1:14   Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago  
1:14   Lost ball turnover on Matt Chastain, stolen by Paxson Wojcik  
40.0   Lost ball turnover on Paxson Wojcik, stolen by Zach Copeland  
36.0   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
33.0 +2 Paxson Wojcik made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson 28-24
17.0   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Marquise Kennedy  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI Ramblers 34
ILLST Redbirds 26

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Offensive foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
19:48   Turnover on Jaycee Hillsman  
19:26   Bad pass turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman  
19:06   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
18:57   Personal foul on Jaycee Hillsman  
18:43 +2 Aher Uguak made layup 30-24
18:29   Matt Chastain missed jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
18:07   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
17:55   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
17:22   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
17:12   Offensive foul on Keith Fisher III  
17:12   Turnover on Keith Fisher III  
16:58   Bad pass turnover on Cameron Krutwig, stolen by Dedric Boyd  
16:32   Dedric Boyd missed jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
16:19 +2 Cameron Krutwig made hook shot 32-24
16:00   Zach Copeland missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
15:33   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot, blocked by Abdou Ndiaye  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
15:15   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
14:46 +2 Tate Hall made jump shot 34-24
14:31 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Chastain 34-27
14:13   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Antonio Reeves  
13:59   Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Matt Chastain  
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Matt Chastain, stolen by Lucas Williamson  
13:32   Marquise Kennedy missed layup  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye  
13:23 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Reeves 34-30
13:05 +2 Franklin Agunanne made layup, assist by Tate Hall 36-30
12:48   Personal foul on Franklin Agunanne  
12:41 +2 Zach Copeland made layup 36-32
12:19 +3 Jalon Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak 39-32
12:06   Lost ball turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Aher Uguak  
12:01   Shooting foul on Abdou Ndiaye  
12:01 +1 Jalon Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 40-32
12:01 +1 Jalon Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-32
11:37 +3 Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 41-35
11:12 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons 44-35
10:59   Personal foul on Keith Clemons  
10:46   Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Jalon Pipkins  
10:43   Shooting foul on Dedric Boyd  
10:43 +1 Jalon Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 45-35
10:43 +1 Jalon Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-35
10:18   Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Aher Uguak, stolen by Jaycee Hillsman  
9:42 +3 Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 46-38
9:25 +3 Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 49-38
9:08 +2 Keith Fisher III made layup, assist by Ricky Torres 49-40
9:08   Shooting foul on Cameron Krutwig  
9:08   Keith Fisher III missed free throw  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Tate Hall  
8:52   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
8:46   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Ricky Torres  
8:37   Offensive foul on Dedric Boyd  
8:37   Turnover on Dedric Boyd  
8:17   Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Dedric Boyd  
8:15   Personal foul on Aher Uguak  
7:54 +3 Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Torres 49-43
7:28 +3 Lucas Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 52-43
7:11   Matt Chastain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak  
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Matt Chastain  
6:32   Lost ball turnover on DJ Horne, stolen by Aher Uguak  
6:28   Shooting foul on Dedric Boyd  
6:28 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 53-43
6:28   Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
6:14 +3 Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot 53-46
5:48 +3 Aher Uguak made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Krutwig 56-46
5:34   DJ Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
5:20   Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Keith Fisher III  
5:00   Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson  
4:29   Lost ball turnover on Tate Hall, stolen by Keith Fisher III  
4:23   Lost ball turnover on Matt Chastain, stolen by Tate Hall  
4:19   Flagrant foul on Keith Fisher III  
4:19 +1 Aher Uguak made 1st of 2 free throws 57-46
4:19   Aher Uguak missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:02   Cameron Krutwig missed hook shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman  
3:39   Keith Fisher III missed jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig  
3:15 +2 Cameron Krutwig made jump shot 59-46
3:15   Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III  
3:15 +1 Cameron Krutwig made free throw 60-46
3:01   Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne  
2:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago  
2:11 +2 Abdou Ndiaye made jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman 60-48
