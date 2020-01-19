|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois State
|
|
19:48
|
|
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
|
0-3
|
19:32
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Keith Fisher III
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois State
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Keith Clemons
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed layup
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Turnover on Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Tate Hall
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Zach Copeland
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Turnover on Zach Copeland
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DJ Horne
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Keith Clemons made layup, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
2-3
|
15:44
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rey Idowu
|
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Jalon Pipkins made alley-oop shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
4-3
|
15:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Antonio Reeves, stolen by Jalon Pipkins
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Lucas Williamson
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Dedric Boyd made layup
|
4-5
|
14:05
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois State
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jalon Pipkins, stolen by Antonio Reeves
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dedric Boyd, stolen by Jalon Pipkins
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup
|
6-5
|
13:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matt Chastain
|
|
13:42
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall made free throw
|
7-5
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
Jaycee Hillsman made layup
|
7-7
|
13:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paxson Wojcik
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Jaycee Hillsman missed free throw
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rey Idowu, stolen by Tate Hall
|
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Tate Hall made layup
|
9-7
|
12:26
|
|
|
Rey Idowu missed jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tate Hall
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Jalon Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
11:43
|
|
+3
|
Jaycee Hillsman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Chastain
|
9-10
|
11:21
|
|
+3
|
Paxson Wojcik made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marquise Kennedy
|
12-10
|
11:00
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Rey Idowu
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed layup
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lucas Williamson
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig missed jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaycee Hillsman
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
9:31
|
|
+3
|
DJ Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaycee Hillsman
|
12-13
|
9:13
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zach Copeland
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tate Hall
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Keith Fisher III made layup
|
12-15
|
8:30
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aher Uguak
|
15-15
|
8:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on DJ Horne
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lucas Williamson, stolen by Keith Fisher III
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lucas Williamson
|
|
7:45
|
|
+1
|
Keith Fisher III made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-16
|
7:45
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aher Uguak
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Turnover on Cameron Krutwig
|
|
7:15
|
|
+2
|
Dedric Boyd made layup
|
15-18
|
6:51
|
|
+3
|
Keith Clemons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tate Hall
|
18-18
|
6:36
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Krutwig
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dedric Boyd
|
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Marquise Kennedy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-18
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
Marquise Kennedy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-18
|
5:31
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Dedric Boyd made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Antonio Reeves
|
20-21
|
4:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marquise Kennedy
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Keith Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abdou Ndiaye
|
|
4:24
|
|
+3
|
Zach Copeland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dedric Boyd
|
20-24
|
3:54
|
|
+3
|
Tate Hall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Clemons
|
23-24
|
3:36
|
|
|
DJ Horne missed jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalon Pipkins
|
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig made jump shot, assist by Tate Hall
|
25-24
|
3:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tate Hall
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Keith Fisher III missed layup
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Matt Chastain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antonio Reeves
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Keith Fisher III
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Zach Copeland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed layup
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Loyola-Chicago
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Zach Copeland
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Keith Fisher III
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Tate Hall missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Tate Hall made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-24
|
1:38
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matt Chastain, stolen by Lucas Williamson
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson missed layup, blocked by DJ Horne
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy missed layup, blocked by Matt Chastain
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rey Idowu
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Loyola-Chicago
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matt Chastain, stolen by Paxson Wojcik
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Paxson Wojcik, stolen by Zach Copeland
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
33.0
|
|
+2
|
Paxson Wojcik made layup, assist by Lucas Williamson
|
28-24
|
17.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zach Copeland, stolen by Marquise Kennedy
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|