No. 21 Illinois runs away in 2nd half to sweep Purdue

  • Jan 21, 2020

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) After watching No. 21 Illinois play an uncharacteristic first half Tuesday night, coach Brad Underwood gave his team some simple instructions.

Then the Fighting Illini reverted to form.

Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Trent Frazier added 21 points and Illinois pulled away in the second half to beat Purdue 79-62.

''I don't know if you can ever count on going 9 of 10 to start the second half, but I thought our guys executed,'' Underwood said. ''All you can ask is for an opposing coach or players to say `You guys played really, really hard and out toughed us.' ''

It's another milestone victory for the resurgent Illini (14-5, 6-2 Big Ten), winners of five straight.

They're off to their best conference start since 2005-06, ended a seven-game losing streak at Mackey Arena and swept the season series with Purdue for the first time since 2008-09.

And after an atypical start to the game, Underwood got his team to follow a more common theme over the final 20 minutes. They outscored Purdue 50-32 in the second half, never giving the Boilermakers a chance.

Nojel Eastern had 14 points and Trevion Williams scored 12 to lead Purdue (10-9, 4-4), which has lost four of five and watched a 15-game winning streak in conference home games end.

''We were struggling to keep them out of the paint,'' said Matt Haarms, who had 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks. ''That was one of the points of emphasis before the game and we just weren't to able to execute it.''''

The Illini swung the momentum quickly, opening the second half with seven straight points to erase a 30-29 halftime lead. Then, after making five straight baskets to make it 49-39 with 13:30 to play, they extended the margin to 60-45 on Giorgi Bezhanishvili's 3-pointer with 8:27 left.

Underwood's defense didn't allow Purdue to get closer than nine again.

''They didn't do anything differently (in the second half), they executed better,'' Purdue coach Matt Painter said. ''Illinois' fight is so much better than ours. They have a great competitive spirit.''

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini pulled off a rare feat by winning a Big Ten road game. And the reason is obvious - defense travels. Illinois came into the game allowing 57.3 points as teams shot just 36.6% from the field and 31.1% on 3s during their previous four wins. They weren't quite as good Tuesday, allowing Purdue to shoot 41.1% from the field and 37.5% on 3s - but they were more than good enough.

Purdue: The Boilermakers keep struggling to score, and it caught up to them again on Tuesday. After scoring only 37 points in the first meeting with Illinois, the Boilermakers couldn't reach the 60-point mark on their home court until the final minute. If coach Matt Painter can't find a solution soon, with the midway point of conference play fast approaching, it could be an even tougher final two months.

STAT SHEET

Illinois: Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and a career high 11 assists. Bezhanishvili had 10 points. ... Cockburn nearly posted a double-double in the first half with nine points and nine rebounds. ... Frazier's streak of turnover-free basketball ended at 193 minutes Tuesday. The guard went nearly 6 1/4 games between turnovers. ... The Illini also snapped a seven-game losing streak at Mackey Arena.

Purdue: Matt Haarms had 10 points and six rebounds. Sasha Stefanovic had nine points. ... The Boilermakers were outrebounded 37-19, giving Illinois an 83-53 advantage in this season's two games. ... The Boilermakers had won six straight home games against ranked opponents at home before Tuesday.

EARLY EXIT

Illinois guard Alan Griffin was ejected with 12:21 left in the first half for a flagrant 2 foul.

A replay review showed Griffin intentionally stomped on Stefanovic's midsection after the Purdue guard had driven to the basket for a layup, bringing a crescendo of boos from the crowd. Stefanovic made one of two free throws for an unusual three-point play.

Underwood wasn't any happier about it than the Purdue fans.

''He apologized to the young man and we don't condone any of that,'' he said. ''That's not part of anything we're trying to do in our program.''

UP NEXT

Illinois hits the road again Saturday when it heads to Michigan.

Purdue welcomes Wisconsin in a rare Friday night contest in West Lafayette.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 29
PURDUE Boilermakers 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:45 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 2-0
19:23 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 2-2
18:55 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 5-2
18:35 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 5-4
18:21 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 8-4
17:58   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:35   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
17:11   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
17:11 +1 Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
17:11   Matt Haarms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:44   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:37 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup 10-5
16:15   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
16:06   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Nojel Eastern  
15:57   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:59   Matt Haarms missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:59   Matt Haarms missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
15:35   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
15:33   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
15:31   Kipper Nichols missed layup  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
15:12   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
15:10   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
14:49   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
14:48   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
14:32   Offensive foul on Trevion Williams  
14:32   Turnover on Trevion Williams  
14:12   Lost ball turnover on Da'Monte Williams, stolen by Jahaad Proctor  
13:57   Shooting foul on Jermaine Hamlin  
13:57 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 10-6
13:57 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-7
13:43   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:41   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
13:29   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
13:20   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
13:18   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
13:16 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 12-7
12:47   Trevion Williams missed layup  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
12:41 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 14-7
12:21 +2 Sasha Stefanovic made layup, assist by Trevion Williams 14-9
12:21   Flagrant foul on Alan Griffin  
12:21   Turnover on Alan Griffin  
12:21 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 14-10
12:21   Sasha Stefanovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:12 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 14-12
11:54   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
11:49   Lost ball turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
11:38   Shooting foul on Tevian Jones  
11:38 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 1st of 2 free throws 14-13
11:38 +1 Sasha Stefanovic made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
11:24   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
11:06   Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Sasha Stefanovic  
11:01   Offensive foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
11:01   Turnover on Sasha Stefanovic  
10:42   Kipper Nichols missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
10:26   Jahaad Proctor missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
10:00   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
9:58   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
9:56   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Matt Haarms  
9:27   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
9:22 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 17-14
9:05   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
8:59   Personal foul on Nojel Eastern  
8:48 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 19-14
8:22   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
8:20   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
8:17 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 19-16
7:58   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Purdue  
7:36   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
7:36 +1 Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
7:36 +1 Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-18
7:17 +2 Kipper Nichols made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 21-18
7:17   Personal foul on Trevion Williams  
7:17 +1 Kipper Nichols made free throw 22-18
7:04   Turnover on Isaiah Thompson  
6:55   Offensive foul on Trent Frazier  
6:55   Turnover on Trent Frazier  
6:44   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
6:21   Traveling violation turnover on Kofi Cockburn  
6:14   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
6:09 +1 Matt Haarms made 1st of 2 free throws 22-19
6:09 +1 Matt Haarms made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-20
5:51   Bad pass turnover on Kofi Cockburn, stolen by Aaron Wheeler  
5:37   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Wheeler, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
5:14   Out of bounds turnover on Kipper Nichols  
4:59 +2 Eric Hunter Jr. made layup 22-22
4:39 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 24-22
4:20 +3 Aaron Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Hunter Jr. 24-25
3:43   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
3:23   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
3:00   Matt Haarms missed hook shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
2:30 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot 26-25
2:04   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
1:44   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Eric Hunter Jr.  
1:35 +2 Nojel Eastern made dunk, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 26-27
1:04   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
55.0   Traveling violation turnover on Nojel Eastern  
41.0 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 28-27
41.0   Shooting foul on Aaron Wheeler  
41.0 +1 Kofi Cockburn made free throw 29-27
17.0 +3 Eric Hunter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 29-30
1.0   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILL Fighting Illini 50
PURDUE Boilermakers 32

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Trevion Williams missed jump shot  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
19:37   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Nojel Eastern  
19:32   Nojel Eastern missed layup  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
19:24   Matt Haarms missed layup  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
19:12 +2 Kofi Cockburn made alley-oop shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 31-30
19:12   Shooting foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
19:12 +1 Kofi Cockburn made free throw 32-30
18:58   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
18:49   Trevion Williams missed hook shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
18:24   Personal foul on Matt Haarms  
18:13 +3 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 35-30
17:49   Eric Hunter Jr. missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:41   Shooting foul on Sasha Stefanovic  
17:41 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
17:41 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
17:29 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 37-32
17:12   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
16:52 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 40-32
16:32 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 40-34
16:14 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 42-34
15:49 +3 Matt Haarms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 42-37
15:24   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
15:19 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 45-37
14:57   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:39 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 47-37
14:06 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot, assist by Matt Haarms 47-39
13:33 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 49-39
13:01   Eric Hunter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
12:57   Shot clock violation turnover on Purdue  
12:46   Shooting foul on Evan Boudreaux  
12:46 +1 Trent Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws 50-39
12:46 +1 Trent Frazier made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-39
12:33   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:30   Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
12:26   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
12:26   Trevion Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:26   Trevion Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
12:25   Jumpball received by Illinois  
12:11   Offensive foul on Da'Monte Williams  
12:11   Turnover on Da'Monte Williams  
11:52   Trevion Williams missed layup, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
11:33 +2 Kofi Cockburn made jump shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 53-39
11:12   Sasha Stefanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux  
11:06 +2 Evan Boudreaux made layup 53-41
10:50 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 55-41
10:28   Sasha Stefanovic missed layup  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Trevion Williams  
10:24 +2 Trevion Williams made layup 55-43
10:24   Shooting foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
10:24   Trevion Williams missed free throw  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:10   Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr.  
9:56   3-second violation turnover on Kofi Cockburn  
9:41   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
9:37   Aaron Wheeler missed jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
9:15 +2 Andres Feliz made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 57-43
8:52   Eric Hunter Jr. missed layup  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Matt Haarms  
8:45 +2 Matt Haarms made layup 57-45
8:31 +3 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 60-45
8:07   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
7:52 +2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 60-47
7:23   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler  
6:53   Matt Haarms missed jump shot  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
6:27   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Offensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
6:02   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
5:41   Nojel Eastern missed jump shot, blocked by Kofi Cockburn  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
5:21   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
5:11 +2 Trevion Williams made hook shot, assist by Sasha Stefanovic 60-49
4:46   Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Isaiah Thompson  
4:39 +2 Isaiah Thompson made layup 60-51
4:22 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 62-51
4:05   Isaiah Thompson missed jump shot  
4:03   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
3:45 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 64-51
3:19   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
3:19 +1 Evan Boudreaux made 1st of 2 free throws 64-52
3:19   Evan Boudreaux missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:19