MIAMI
DUKE

No Text

Hurt, No. 8 Duke end 2-game skid by beating Miami 89-59

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Matthew Hurt helped eighth-ranked Duke shoot itself out of a two-game skid.

The freshman scored 15 of his 22 points in a dominating first half to help the Blue Devils beat Miami 89-59 on Tuesday night.

Tre Jones added 16 points for the Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off their first back-to-back losses since February 2018. They were never in any danger in this one, following a 33-point win in the first meeting by turning this one into another blowout by midway through the opening half.

Duke shot 53% for the game and hit 11 of 25 3-pointers, nine of those coming in an opening half that saw the Blue Devils start the game by knocking down open look after open look against Miami's zone.

''This team would be definitely dangerous,'' said Tre Jones, who had 16 points for Duke. ''When everyone's being aggressive like that, looking for their shots, taking them when they're open, we all believe in each other and we all have the confidence.''

Hurt, a 6-foot-9 forward, buried a 3 from the left corner on Duke's first possession then followed with another - in which he pumpfaked Sam Waardenburg off his feet to set up the shot - from the opposite wing on the next possession.

He went on to make 4 of 7 from behind the arc, his sixth game this season with at least three made 3s.

Hurt pointed to all the defensive attention that goes to freshman big man Vernon Carey Jr. inside as a key reason for the Blue Devils getting so many clean looks from outside, while coach Mike Krzyzewski said Hurt has gotten quicker at getting his shot off by being better prepared when the ball comes his way.

''We have a beast in Vernon down low,'' Hurt said. ''You try and double him, we just have to hit open shots so they can play 1-on-1 against Vernon, and he'll probably win that matchup every time.''

Once Hurt got things going, the Blue Devils didn't stop hitting in that opening half.

''Well, our game plan was to pack in the paint and give them 3s,'' Miami coach Jim Larranaga said. ''And I guess we did a good job of that. ... When you score 27 points on 3s in the first half, you know your defense is in trouble.''

Rodney Miller had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Hurricanes (10-8, 2-6) who missed 25 of their first 31 shots as this game got away quickly. Miami came in shooting 45% and ranked in the top 30 nationally of KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency in rankings, but the Hurricanes couldn't hang in against Duke's early onslaught.

Miami shot 30% for the game.

''We missed some golden opportunities early in the game,'' Larranaga said, adding: ''So once we dug ourselves a hole, it was all she wrote.''

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes have lost three straight and five of six, a skid that includes a 95-62 home loss to the Blue Devils on Jan 4. This one wasn't much better.

Duke: The Blue Devils were coming off a loss at Clemson followed by Saturday's home game against now-No. 6 Louisville, but cleaned up some issues from those games. They had a combined 31 turnovers in the two losses, then shot just 37% against the Cardinals while making just 6 of 25 from 3-point range. They surpassed that number long before halftime Tuesday and had just 10 turnovers.

''They really responded to the two losses in a very positive way,'' Krzyzewski said. ''Our practices yesterday were excellent, our team meetings, I think we grew a lot as a team yesterday. It showed today.''

DEFENDING LYKES

Miami leading scorer Chris Lykes struggled again against Duke.

The 5-foot-7 junior came in averaging 16.1 points but missed his first eight shots and didn't score or manage a field goal until early in the second half - by then Miami was down 28 - before finishing with nine points on 3-for-13 shooting.

He had eight points on 2-for-15 shooting in the first meeting.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes visit North Carolina on Saturday.

Duke: The Blue Devils hosts Pittsburgh, led by former Duke player and assistant Jeff Capel, next Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 24
DUKE Blue Devils 48

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
19:34   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
19:26 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 0-3
19:03   Lost ball turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic  
19:03 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot 0-6
18:28   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
18:21   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
18:04   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:00 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup 2-6
17:52 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 2-9
17:25 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup, assist by Sam Waardenburg 4-9
17:05   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
16:47   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
16:33 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Cassius Stanley 4-11
16:18   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:15 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 6-11
15:48 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 6-14
15:30   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
15:21   Tre Jones missed layup  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
14:55   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
14:23   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
14:03   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
14:01   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:57   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
13:49   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
13:34   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
13:16   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
13:09 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 6-16
12:42   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
12:34   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
12:25   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
12:17   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
12:12 +3 Jack White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 6-19
11:58   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
11:56   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
11:32 +3 Joey Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 6-22
11:17   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:03   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
11:01   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
10:57 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup 6-24
10:47 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 9-24
10:20   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
10:18   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly  
9:45   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Kameron McGusty  
9:32   Lost ball turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
9:27   Shooting foul on Harlond Beverly  
9:27   Matthew Hurt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:27 +1 Matthew Hurt made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-25
9:13   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
9:02   Anthony Walker missed layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Joey Baker  
9:11 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup 9-27
9:00   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wong  
9:00 +1 Matthew Hurt made free throw 9-28
8:41   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
8:33   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
8:27   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jack White  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
8:06   Shooting foul on Jordan Goldwire  
8:06   Isaiah Wong missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:06 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-28
7:47   Lost ball turnover on Alex O'Connell, stolen by Isaiah Wong  
7:46   Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley  
7:46 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 11-28
7:46 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-28
7:29   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
7:07   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
7:00   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
6:51   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
6:50 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 12-30
6:16 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot, assist by Kameron McGusty 14-30
6:05   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
5:55 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 14-33
5:26 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup, assist by Sam Waardenburg 16-33
5:11 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Stanley 16-36
4:51   Chris Lykes missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Duke  
4:49 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 16-38
4:49   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
4:29 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made free throw 16-39
4:19   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
4:07   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
3:55   Out of bounds turnover on Kameron McGusty  
3:44   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
3:35   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
3:28 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup, assist by Tre Jones 16-41
3:28   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
3:23 +1 Javin DeLaurier made free throw 16-42
3:12   Chris Lykes missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
3:02 +3 Joey Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 16-45
2:54   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
2:49 +2 Anthony Walker made layup 18-45
2:33   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
2:33   Lost ball turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Sam Waardenburg  
2:17   Sam Waardenburg missed layup, blocked by Jack White  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
2:07   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
2:00   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
1:54   Traveling violation turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic  
1:36 +2 Jack White made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 18-47
1:17 +2 Kameron McGusty made layup 20-47
51.0   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley  
38.0 +2 Kameron McGusty made jump shot 22-47
18.0   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Offensive rebound by Joey Baker  
12.0   Joey Baker missed layup  
10.0   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10.0   Shooting foul on Kameron McGusty  
10.0 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 22-48
10.0   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
8.0   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
5.0   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
2.0 +2 Dejan Vasiljevic made jump shot 24-48
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MIAMI Hurricanes 35
DUKE Blue Devils 41

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Shooting foul on Chris Lykes  
19:43 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 24-49
19:43 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-50
19:16   Kameron McGusty missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:03   Shooting foul on Anthony Walker  
19:03 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 24-51
19:03 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-52
18:50   Chris Lykes missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
18:48   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
18:44   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:44 +1 Anthony Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 25-52
18:44 +1 Anthony Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-52
18:31 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup 26-54
18:05   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Duke  
17:50   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
17:38 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 28-54
17:30   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
17:18 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 31-54
16:50   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup, blocked by Anthony Walker  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
16:43 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup 31-56
16:34   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
16:29   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones  
16:15   Chris Lykes missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
16:03 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 31-58
15:39   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
15:23   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
15:18 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup 31-60
14:50 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot 34-60
14:35   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Chris Lykes  
14:29 +2 Chris Lykes made layup 36-60
14:13   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
14:11   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
13:51   Shooting foul on Jack White  
13:51 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 37-60
13:51 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-60
13:35 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 38-62
13:16   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:14   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
13:03   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
12:47   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
12:36   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
12:35   Out of bounds turnover on Dejan Vasiljevic  
12:22 +3 Joey Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 38-65
11:56   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
11:47 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 40-65
11:21   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
11:21 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 40-66
11:21   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
10:59   Dejan Vasiljevic missed hook shot  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.