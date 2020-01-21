|
20:00
Jumpball received by Texas Tech
19:42
Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:40
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
19:11
+3
|
Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot
0-3
|
18:54
Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke
18:26
Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup
18:25
Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
18:25
Jaire Grayer missed tip-in
18:23
Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
18:24
Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield
18:24
+1
|
Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws
0-4
|
18:24
+1
|
Kevin Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-5
|
18:02
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk, assist by Chris Clarke
2-5
|
17:39
+3
|
Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaire Grayer
2-8
|
17:23
Kyler Edwards missed layup
17:21
Offensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
17:15
+3
|
Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti
5-8
|
16:42
Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:40
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
16:33
Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:31
Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer
16:16
RJ Nembhard missed jump shot
16:14
Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
16:10
Kevin Samuel missed layup
16:08
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
15:52
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot
15:50
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
15:36
Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards
15:36
Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:36
Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:36
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
15:23
+2
|
TJ Holyfield made dunk, assist by Kyler Edwards
7-8
|
14:58
+2
|
PJ Fuller made jump shot
7-10
|
14:35
Davide Moretti missed jump shot
14:33
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
14:26
Desmond Bane missed jump shot
14:24
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
14:19
+2
|
Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Chris Clarke
9-10
|
14:00
Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane
13:49
Shooting foul on Diante Smith
13:49
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
10-10
|
13:49
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-10
|
13:19
Shot clock violation turnover on TCU
12:51
Kyler Edwards missed jump shot
12:49
Offensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
12:37
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot
12:35
Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard
12:26
Traveling violation turnover on PJ Fuller
12:06
+2
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by TJ Holyfield
13-10
|
11:53
Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:51
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
11:48
Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Diante Smith
11:46
+2
|
Diante Smith made layup
13-12
|
11:29
+2
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield
15-12
|
11:11
Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Kyler Edwards
11:05
TJ Holyfield missed layup
11:03
Defensive rebound by Diante Smith
10:53
Bad pass turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by Kyler Edwards
10:52
+3
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke
18-12
|
10:34
+3
|
Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot
18-15
|
10:19
TJ Holyfield missed jump shot
10:17
Defensive rebound by TCU
9:51
Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:49
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
9:21
TJ Holyfield missed jump shot
9:19
Offensive rebound by Avery Benson
9:13
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot, assist by Avery Benson
20-15
|
8:51
Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:49
Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar
8:41
+3
|
Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Benson
23-15
|
8:23
RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:21
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
8:06
Kicked ball violation on TCU
7:53
Kevin McCullar missed layup, blocked by Jaedon LeDee
7:51
Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar
7:40
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:38
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
7:33
Personal foul on Kevin McCullar
7:23
Francisco Farabello missed jump shot
7:21
Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti
7:13
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Clarke
6:56
+2
|
Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello
23-17
|
6:23
Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:21
Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
6:07
RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield
6:05
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
6:03
Traveling violation turnover on Kyler Edwards
5:38
Desmond Bane missed jump shot
5:36
Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
5:25
Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Kevin Samuel
5:20
Lost ball turnover on Francisco Farabello, stolen by Kevin McCullar
5:12
+2
|
Kyler Edwards made dunk
25-17
|
4:57
+2
|
Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by RJ Nembhard
25-19
|
4:30
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:28
Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
4:23
Personal foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.
4:19
Traveling violation turnover on Francisco Farabello
4:07
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup
4:05
Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
3:54
+3
|
Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane
25-22
|
3:42
Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke
3:27
Personal foul on Kevin McCullar
3:23
Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey
3:20
Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey
2:51
Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel
2:51
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
2:51
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-22
|
2:29
PJ Fuller missed jump shot
2:27
Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti
2:15
+3
|
Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards
29-22
|
2:02
RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:00
Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
1:53
+3
|
Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr.
29-25
|
1:41
Personal foul on Desmond Bane
1:31
+2
|
TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards
31-25
|
1:13
Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey
1:13
PJ Fuller missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:13
PJ Fuller missed 2nd of 2 free throws
1:13
Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
1:03
Personal foul on PJ Fuller
45.0
Personal foul on Francisco Farabello
41.0
Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot
39.0
Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel
12.0
+2
|
Diante Smith made jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane
31-27
|
4.0
Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.
2.0
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
End of period
