Bane 23 points as TCU upends No. 18 Texas Tech 65-54

  • AP
  • Jan 21, 2020

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Desmond Bane scored 27 points, Kevin Samuel had 11 points and 11 rebounds and TCU returned home after a miserable week on the road to upset No. 18 Texas Tech 65-54 on Tuesday night.

The Horned Frogs (13-5, 4-2 Big 12) pushed ahead to stay with a 13-2 run to start the second half. Bane had a 3-pointer and layup in the first 74 seconds after halftime, and his one-handed floater off the glass capped that spurt to put them up 40-33 with just over 16 minutes left.

Samuel, the 6-foot-11 sophomore center later had three consecutive baskets for the Frogs, with his dunk starting that stretch for the first double-digit lead. Then came two layups, the latter when after a near turnover he was able to get the putback when the ball rolled on the rim when the shot clock went off before falling through for a 51-38 lead.

Jahmi'us Ramsey had 15 points for Texas Tech (12-6, 3-3), which lost for the first time in its seven meetings as a ranked team against TCU. Terrence Shannon and TJ Holyfield each had 10.

TCU, a 2 1/2-point underdog, has won 14 of its last 19 conference home games, but was coming off losses of 32 points at No. 14 West Virginia and 20 at Oklahoma last week.

The Frogs scored the game's first five points, but Texas Tech pushed to a 23-15 lead on a 3-pointer by Davide Moretti. After a jumper by Bane, the teams then traded turnovers before a dunk by Kyler Edwards, and the Red Raiders still led 31-27 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders never really were able to recover after TCU's opening spurt in the second half despite an always loud and large group of fans encouraging them with chants of ''Raider Power'' that at times were louder than the home fans. They were 0-for-7 on 3-pointers after halftime.

TCU: Bane was 10-of-15 shooting, including 6 of 8 on 3-pointers. When he wasn't making deep shots, he was able to penetrate for layups and short floaters.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday in the only game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge matching two ranked teams. The Red Raiders are 0-4 against the Wildcats, but haven't played them since 1994.

TCU is on the road to play Arkansas on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

1st Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 31
TCU Horned Frogs 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:42   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
19:11 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 0-3
18:54   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke  
18:26   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup  
18:25   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
18:25   Jaire Grayer missed tip-in  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
18:24   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
18:24 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 0-4
18:24 +1 Kevin Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-5
18:02 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk, assist by Chris Clarke 2-5
17:39 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaire Grayer 2-8
17:23   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
17:15 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 5-8
16:42   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:33   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
16:16   RJ Nembhard missed jump shot  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
16:10   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
15:52   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
15:36   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
15:36   Kevin Samuel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:36   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
15:23 +2 TJ Holyfield made dunk, assist by Kyler Edwards 7-8
14:58 +2 PJ Fuller made jump shot 7-10
14:35   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
14:26   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
14:19 +2 Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 9-10
14:00   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane  
13:49   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
13:49 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10-10
13:49 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-10
13:19   Shot clock violation turnover on TCU  
12:51   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
12:49   Offensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:37   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
12:26   Traveling violation turnover on PJ Fuller  
12:06 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by TJ Holyfield 13-10
11:53   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
11:48   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Diante Smith  
11:46 +2 Diante Smith made layup 13-12
11:29 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 15-12
11:11   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
11:05   TJ Holyfield missed layup  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Diante Smith, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
10:52 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 18-12
10:34 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 18-15
10:19   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by TCU  
9:51   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
9:21   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Avery Benson  
9:13 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot, assist by Avery Benson 20-15
8:51   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
8:41 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Benson 23-15
8:23   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
8:06   Kicked ball violation on TCU  
7:53   Kevin McCullar missed layup, blocked by Jaedon LeDee  
7:51   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
7:40   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
7:33   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
7:23   Francisco Farabello missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
7:13   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Clarke  
6:56 +2 Desmond Bane made jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 23-17
6:23   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
6:07   RJ Nembhard missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
6:03   Traveling violation turnover on Kyler Edwards  
5:38   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
5:25   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Kevin Samuel  
5:20   Lost ball turnover on Francisco Farabello, stolen by Kevin McCullar  
5:12 +2 Kyler Edwards made dunk 25-17
4:57 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by RJ Nembhard 25-19
4:30   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
4:23   Personal foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
4:19   Traveling violation turnover on Francisco Farabello  
4:07   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
3:54 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 25-22
3:42   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke  
3:27   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
3:23   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
3:20   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
2:51   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
2:51   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:51 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
2:29   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
2:15 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 29-22
2:02   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
1:53 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 29-25
1:41   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
1:31 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 31-25
1:13   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
1:13   PJ Fuller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:13   PJ Fuller missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
1:03   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
45.0   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
41.0   Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
12.0 +2 Diante Smith made jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 31-27
4.0   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
2.0   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TXTECH Red Raiders 23
TCU Horned Frogs 38

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diante Smith 31-30
19:19   Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
19:11   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
18:54   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Desmond Bane  
18:43 +2 Desmond Bane made finger-roll layup, assist by Diante Smith 31-32
18:11 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 33-32
18:03   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
18:03 +1 Edric Dennis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-33
18:03   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:41   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:13   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
17:11 +3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Samuel 33-36
17:11   Turnover on Chris Clarke  
16:49 +2 Diante Smith made driving layup 33-38
16:39   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
16:30   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
16:15 +2 Desmond Bane made layup, assist by Kevin Samuel 33-40
15:41   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
15:33   Offensive foul on RJ Nembhard  
15:33   Turnover on RJ Nembhard  
15:14   Personal foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
15:01 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 35-40
14:36 +2 Diante Smith made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 35-42
14:03   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Desmond Bane  
13:44   Desmond Bane missed floating jump shot  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Diante Smith  
13:24   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard  
13:13   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
13:13   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:13 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-42
13:05   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
12:56 +2 PJ Fuller made layup, assist by Kevin Samuel 36-44
12:55   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
12:55 +1 PJ Fuller made free throw 36-45
12:43   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed floating jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
12:25   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
12:15   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
11:48   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
11:48   Traveling violation turnover on Francisco Farabello  
11:26   Kyler Edwards missed turnaround jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
11:19   Lost ball turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
10:58 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by Jaire Grayer 36-47
10:57   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
10:58   Kevin Samuel missed free throw  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
10:39 +2 TJ Holyfield made reverse layup 38-47
10:22   PJ Fuller missed layup  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
10:16 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk 38-49
10:02   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
9:41   RJ Nembhard missed turnaround jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:34   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
9:16 +2 Kevin Samuel made hook shot 38-51
8:52   Personal foul on Jaedon LeDee  
8:50 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 40-51
8:25   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
8:20 +2 Jaire Grayer made dunk 40-53
8:20   Shooting foul on Clarence Nadolny  
8:20   Jaire Grayer missed free throw  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Clarence Nadolny  
8:01   Lost ball turnover on Clarence Nadolny, stolen by PJ Fuller  
7:38 +2 Desmond Bane made floating jump shot 40-55
7:22 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 42-55
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Kyler Edwards  
7:13   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
6:44   Traveling violation turnover on Desmond Bane  
6:35 +2 TJ Holyfield made dunk, assist by Kyler Edwards 44-55
5:59   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
5:52   Out of bounds turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
5:33   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Chris Clarke  
5:27   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Diante Smith  
5:25   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
5:17 +2 TJ Holyfield made dunk 46-55
4:58   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
4:51   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
4:41 +2 Kyler Edwards made finger-roll layup 48-55
4:11   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
4:11 +1 Francisco Farabello made 1st of 2 free throws 48-56
4:11 +1 Francisco Farabello made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-57
4:00   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr., stolen by Kevin Samuel  
