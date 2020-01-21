WAKE
Clemson rallies from 10 points down to top Deacons 71-68

  AP
  • Jan 21, 2020

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Hunter Tyson had a career-high 21 points, including the go-ahead basket, as Clemson rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Wake Forest 71-68 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (10-8, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by 10 points in the opening half and were still behind 47-39 with 15 minutes to go.

But, helped by a five-point possession, Clemson came back to win its seventh straight over Wake Forest.

The Tigers have won four of their past five ACC games after starting 0-3 in league play.

Wake Forest (9-9, 2-6) got within 60-59 as Brandon Childress made three foul shots with 4:09 left. But Tyson followed with 3-pointer to extend Clemson's lead and the Demon Deacons could not respond.

Clemson won despite its leading scorer this season, Aamir Simms, getting just seven points - and going just 7 of 18 from the foul line.

The Tigers made just one of their first 10 free throws before Curran Scott hit a pair and Clyde Trapp (just 2 of 7 from the line) made his last one with 11.4 seconds left for a 68-64 lead. Tyson hit a final foul shot with a second to go for the final margin - and to eclipse his previous high of 20 set this year against Detroit Mercy.

Clemson rallied from 10 points down - in part due to a five-point possession - to tie things at 51-all. On Tevin Mack's outside jumper, Olivier Sarr committed a foul during the shot that gave the ball right back to Clemson and Simms hit a 3-pointer as the Tigers closed from 47-39 behind to trailing by just three.

Simms then cut it to 47-46 with his last basket of the game. Wake Forest stretched it back to 56-51 before Clemson took control for good.

Tyson's inside layup with 5:50 to go gave Clemson the lead for good before Scott drained a 3-pointer for a 60-56 lead as the crowd erupted.

Wake Forest had a chance to tie trailing 67-64 with 11 seconds left, but Ismael Massoud missed a 3-pointer.

Andrien White had a season-high 22 points to lead Wake Forest. Sarr had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Demon Deacons were just 2-of-11 shooting with 12 points the final nine minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons were in position to win two straight ACC games for the first time this season. But they settled for quick, long shots down the stretch. They were just 3 of 16 on 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.

Clemson: The Tigers have found their stride after struggling through much of December. They've defeated the four North Carolina ACC schools (Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest) for the first time in a season since 1995-96.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest takes on reigning national champs Virginia at home on Sunday.

Clemson plays at No. 6 Louisville on Saturday.

1st Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 37
CLEM Tigers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Clemson  
19:44 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 0-3
19:14   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
18:52   Curran Scott missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:34   Olivier Sarr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
18:18   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:10 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot 3-3
17:51   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
17:35 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 6-3
17:11 +3 Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 6-6
16:46   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
16:26 +2 Curran Scott made jump shot 6-8
15:58   Torry Johnson missed jump shot  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
15:56   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
15:55   8-second violation turnover on Wake Forest  
15:33   Al-Amir Dawes missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
15:05 +2 Andrien White made jump shot 8-8
15:05   Shooting foul on Tevin Mack  
15:05 +1 Andrien White made free throw 9-8
14:53 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 9-11
14:35   Andrien White missed jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
14:30 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup 11-11
14:09 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot 11-13
13:48 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 13-13
13:35   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
13:24   Shooting foul on John Newman III  
13:24 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 14-13
13:24 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-13
13:06   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
12:41   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
12:31   Torry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
12:29   Shooting foul on Ody Oguama  
12:29   John Newman III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:29   John Newman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
12:09   Bad pass turnover on Ismael Massoud, stolen by Hunter Tyson  
11:56 +2 Hunter Tyson made jump shot 15-15
11:35   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
11:32   Personal foul on Chase Hunter  
11:13 +3 Ismael Massoud made 3-pt. jump shot 18-15
10:57   Hunter Tyson missed jump shot  
10:55   Offensive rebound by Khavon Moore  
10:48 +2 Khavon Moore made layup 18-17
10:40   Personal foul on Hunter Tyson  
10:20   Shot clock violation turnover on Wake Forest  
10:06   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
10:04   Personal foul on Khavon Moore  
9:46 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot 20-17
9:29   Chase Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
9:12 +2 Andrien White made jump shot 22-17
8:40   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
8:26 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 25-17
7:56   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
7:56   Tevin Mack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:56   Tevin Mack missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
7:38 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 27-17
7:16   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
6:41   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
6:27 +2 Hunter Tyson made layup, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 27-19
6:11   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
5:43   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
5:43   Personal foul on Aamir Simms  
5:43   Isaiah Mucius missed free throw  
5:43   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
5:26 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made jump shot 27-21
5:02 +2 Andrien White made layup 29-21
4:49   Bad pass turnover on Al-Amir Dawes, stolen by Brandon Childress  
4:43 +2 Torry Johnson made jump shot 31-21
4:14 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 31-24
3:54 +2 Ody Oguama made layup 33-24
3:33 +2 Trey Jemison made hook shot 33-26
3:23   Torry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
3:14   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
3:05 +2 Torry Johnson made layup 35-26
2:42   John Newman III missed jump shot  
2:40   Offensive rebound by Trey Jemison  
2:29   Curran Scott missed jump shot, blocked by Ody Oguama  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
2:11   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
2:09   Personal foul on Torry Johnson  
1:48   Shot clock violation turnover on Clemson  
1:44   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Aamir Simms  
1:38 +2 Hunter Tyson made dunk, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 35-28
1:11   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
42.0 +2 Clyde Trapp made jump shot 35-30
35.0   Personal foul on Chase Hunter  
35.0 +1 Andrien White made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
35.0 +1 Andrien White made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-30
22.0   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
5.0   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
5.0 +1 Clyde Trapp made 1st of 2 free throws 37-31
5.0   Clyde Trapp missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
1.0   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 31
CLEM Tigers 40

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Andrien White made layup 39-31
19:19 +2 Hunter Tyson made layup 39-33
19:08 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Brandon Childress 41-33
18:52 +2 Hunter Tyson made layup, assist by Curran Scott 41-35
18:27   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Curran Scott  
18:16   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
18:09   Olivier Sarr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
17:46 +2 Curran Scott made jump shot 41-37
17:36   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:34   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
17:28 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 43-37
17:02 +2 John Newman III made layup 43-39
17:02   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
17:02   John Newman III missed free throw  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
16:49   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
16:45   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
16:22   John Newman III missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Torry Johnson  
16:10 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot 45-39
15:58   Lost ball turnover on Curran Scott, stolen by Andrien White  
15:46 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot 47-39
15:26   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
15:09   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by John Newman III  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
15:00   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
14:51 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 47-41
14:51   Personal foul on Olivier Sarr  
14:33 +3 Aamir Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Hunter 47-44
14:06   Ismael Massoud missed layup, blocked by Aamir Simms  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
13:52   Clyde Trapp missed layup  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
13:42 +2 Aamir Simms made layup 47-46
13:37   Torry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:35   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
13:27   Lost ball turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by Andrien White  
13:22   Andrien White missed layup, blocked by John Newman III  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Clemson  
13:05   Chase Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
12:40   Shooting foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
12:40 +1 Andrien White made 1st of 2 free throws 48-46
12:40 +1 Andrien White made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-46
12:31   Khavon Moore missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
12:23   Personal foul on Khavon Moore  
12:15   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
11:51 +3 Tevin Mack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 49-49
11:18 +2 Jahcobi Neath made jump shot 51-49
10:55   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
10:41   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by John Newman III  
10:35 +2 John Newman III made layup, assist by Khavon Moore 51-51
10:23 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 54-51
10:02   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
10:00   Commercial timeout called  
9:33   Personal foul on John Newman III  
9:20 +2 Jahcobi Neath made layup 56-51
8:59   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Ody Oguama  
8:41   Ody Oguama missed layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
8:36   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
8:35 +2 John Newman III made layup, assist by Clyde Trapp 56-53
8:17   Personal foul on Clyde Trapp  
8:05   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath  
7:47 +2 Hunter Tyson made layup, assist by Aamir Simms 56-55
7:30   Shooting foul on Hunter Tyson  
7:30   Olivier Sarr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:30   Olivier Sarr missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:30   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
7:09   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
6:54   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
6:53   Personal foul on Andrien White  
6:41   Lost ball turnover on Tevin Mack, stolen by Ismael Massoud  
6:20   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
5:54   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Offensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
5:46 +2 Hunter Tyson made layup 56-57
5:29   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
5:13   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Ismael Massoud  
4:57   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
4:40 +3 Curran Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tevin Mack 56-60
4:09   Shooting foul on Curran Scott  
4:09