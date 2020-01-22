ARK
Perry's double-double lifts Missississippi St. past Arkansas

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Reggie Perry had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead Mississippi State to a 77-70 win over Arkansas on Wednesday.

Perry has now scored 20 points or more in five of his last seven games. He also recorded his SEC-leading 11th double-double of the season and his 20th career double-double. DJ Stewart Jr. added 14 points for Mississippi State (12-6 overall, 3-3) while Nick Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr. each had 20 points to lead Arkansas (14-4, 3-3).

''That was a great win over a really good team,'' said Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland. ''It is such a difficult matchup with Arkansas, and their guards play so unselfish. The key for us was taking care of the basketball, only nine turnovers, against a team that forces 17.6 turnovers a game. That was huge for us and we did a good job knocking down our foul shots.''

Perry scored the first five points of the second half as the Bulldogs extended the lead to 35-28. A three-point play by Weatherspoon gave the Bulldogs a 44-36 advantage with 12:41 to go. Mississippi State led by as many as 11 in the second half and never allowed Arkansas to get the deficit under five points.

Mississippi State shot 38.6% from the field, including 50% in the second half. The Bulldogs made 6 of 19 from 3 point territory and made 27 of 31 at the free throw line. Arkansas shot 47.6% from the floor and made just 4 of 20 beyond the arc. The Razorbacks did not make their first free throw until the 2:35 mark of the second half and finished 6 of 11 at the line.

''The whole game was free throws,'' said Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman. ''We have to convert the front end of 1-and-1s, and that's back-to-back games where that was a problem. I thought we played solid defense the whole game.

Musselman added: ''We know we're not a good rebounding team, but we were close enough to win the game. But Mississippi State is a really talented team that is really long. We needed a flawless game to beat a team like that and we didn't get that.''

Mississippi State held a 41-31 advantage on the boards but were outscored 46-24 in the paint. Arkansas had seven turnovers while the Bulldogs turned it over nine times.

''We just realized we were not communicating enough and not playing hard enough on defense,'' said Perry, who was 14 of 15 at the free throw line. ''We needed to help out more, and once we did that we got stops and were patient on offense. We just weren't helping each other out on defense and the help side is a big key to our defense. So we just got back to staying in front of the ball.''

Behind four early points by Perry, Mississippi State jumped out to a 9-3 advantage to open the game. But Arkansas later responded with a 9-0 run and held a 16-11 lead following a Jeantal Cylla 3-pointer.

Both teams traded turns with the lead until Mississippi State used a 9-0 run to grab at 28-22 lead late in the opening half. Mississippi State held a 30-26 halftime lead as the first half featured seven lead changes and three ties.

Mississippi State shot just 30.3% in the first half and made 4 of 11 beyond the arc. The Bulldogs were 6 of 7 at the charity stripe in the opening half, led by Perry's 6 of 6 showing at the line. Arkansas shot 42.9% from the field in the first half and made just 2 of 10 beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs held a 23-17 rebounding advantage in the first half but were outscored 18-6 in the paint.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: After a 3-1 start inside the SEC, Arkansas has now dropped back-to-back road games at Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: After an 0-3 start inside SEC play, the Bulldogs evened their conference record with a 3-0 home stand. Now the Bulldogs will play three of the next four games on the road.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: The Razorbacks host TCU on Saturday as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs hit the road on Saturday and face Oklahoma in Oklahoma City as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

1st Half
ARK Razorbacks 26
MISSST Bulldogs 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Mississippi State  
19:32   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Offensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
19:20   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
19:18   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
19:01   Bad pass turnover on Mason Jones  
18:43 +3 Nick Weatherspoon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry 0-3
18:19   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Joe  
17:55   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
17:38 +3 Isaiah Joe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 3-3
17:22   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
17:16 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Reggie Perry 3-5
17:16   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
17:16   Robert Woodard II missed free throw  
17:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
17:10   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
17:00   Nick Weatherspoon missed layup  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
16:52   Abdul Ado missed layup, blocked by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
16:47   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed layup  
16:45   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
16:43   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed layup  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
16:40   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
16:27   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Joe, stolen by Robert Woodard II  
16:16 +2 Reggie Perry made jump shot 3-7
15:55   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:53   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
15:45 +2 Reggie Perry made jump shot 3-9
15:27   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
15:17   Reggie Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
14:59 +2 Adrio Bailey made jump shot, assist by Desi Sills 5-9
14:35   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
14:33   Personal foul on Abdul Ado  
14:17   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
14:02   Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by Isaiah Joe  
13:47   Isaiah Joe missed layup  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
13:38   Tyson Carter missed layup  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
13:22   Personal foul on Isaiah Joe  
13:22   Robert Woodard II missed layup, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
13:13 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 7-9
13:06   Shooting foul on Robert Woodard II  
12:56   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed free throw  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
12:49   Bad pass turnover on Iverson Molinar  
12:32   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
12:24 +2 Iverson Molinar made jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 7-11
12:08 +2 Jeantal Cylla made layup, assist by Mason Jones 9-11
11:47   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Jeantal Cylla  
11:33 +2 Mason Jones made layup 11-11
11:14   Lost ball turnover on Abdul Ado, stolen by Reggie Chaney  
11:01   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
10:50   Tyson Carter missed jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Mississippi State  
10:41   Reggie Perry missed jump shot, blocked by Reggie Chaney  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
10:11 +2 Reggie Chaney made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Joe 13-11
9:46   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
9:38 +3 Jeantal Cylla made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 16-11
9:25 +3 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 16-14
9:08   Personal foul on Nick Weatherspoon  
8:59   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
8:50   Reggie Chaney missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
8:44 +3 Tyson Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 16-17
8:23   Offensive foul on Mason Jones  
8:23   Turnover on Mason Jones  
8:05   Tyson Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Jeantal Cylla  
7:53   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
7:44   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed layup  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
7:35   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
7:07   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
6:40 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 18-17
6:16   Personal foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
6:14   Personal foul on Jeantal Cylla  
6:02   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
6:02 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 18-18
6:02 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-19
5:50 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup 20-19
5:17   Shot clock violation turnover on Mississippi State  
5:09   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
4:51 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 22-19
4:30   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
4:05   Lost ball turnover on Adrio Bailey, stolen by Tyson Carter  
3:55   Tyson Carter missed layup  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
3:48 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk 22-21
3:36   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
3:26   Iverson Molinar missed jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
3:13   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
2:54 +3 Iverson Molinar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 22-24
2:34   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
2:02   Tyson Carter missed layup  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
1:55 +2 Abdul Ado made dunk 22-26
1:33   Adrio Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:31   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
1:13   Personal foul on Adrio Bailey  
1:11 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 22-27
1:11 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
56.0 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Jeantal Cylla 24-28
36.0   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
36.0 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
36.0 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-30
24.0 +2 Reggie Chaney made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Harris 26-30
0.0   Nick Weatherspoon missed jump shot, blocked by Jalen Harris  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARK Razorbacks 44
MISSST Bulldogs 47

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Desi Sills missed layup  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
19:33 +2 Reggie Perry made layup 26-32
19:18 +2 Mason Jones made layup 28-32
18:45   Reggie Perry missed layup  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:45   Shooting foul on Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
18:45 +1 Reggie Perry made 1st of 2 free throws 28-33
18:45 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-34
18:33   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
18:23   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed dunk  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
18:21   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
18:21   Reggie Perry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:21 +1 Reggie Perry made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
17:59 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 30-35
17:43   Robert Woodard II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
17:33 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Joe 33-35
17:04   Reggie Perry missed jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Arkansas  
16:43   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Reggie Perry  
16:41   Defensive rebound by D.J. Stewart Jr.  
16:38   Shooting foul on Jeantal Cylla  
16:38   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:38 +1 D.J. Stewart Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-36
16:22   Desi Sills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Abdul Ado  
16:13 +2 Reggie Perry made layup, assist by Nick Weatherspoon 33-38
16:13   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
16:13 +1 Reggie Perry made free throw 33-39
15:57   Shooting foul on Reggie Perry  
15:57   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:57   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II  
15:34 +2 Robert Woodard II made jump shot, assist by Tyson Carter 33-41
15:05   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
14:45   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
14:35 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 36-41
14:18 +2 Nick Weatherspoon made layup 36-43
14:18   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
14:18 +1 Nick Weatherspoon made free throw 36-44
14:11   Isaiah Joe missed jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Tyson Carter  
14:05   Nick Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
13:56   Personal foul on Robert Woodard II  
13:33   Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr.  
13:31   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
13:21   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Stewart Jr., stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
13:14 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 38-44
12:42   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Perry  
12:22   Personal foul on Tyson Carter  
12:16   Personal foul on Iverson Molinar  
12:05 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 40-44
11:44   Tyson Carter missed layup  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
11:39 +2 Reggie Perry made dunk 40-46
11:27 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 42-46
11:00 +3 Iverson Molinar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Woodard II 42-49
10:32 +2 Isaiah Joe made layup 44-49
10:02   Robert Woodard II missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
9:56   Isaiah Joe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Reggie Perry  
9:42   Personal foul on Reggie Chaney  
9:34   Iverson Molinar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Joe  
9:27 +2 Jalen Harris made dunk, assist by Isaiah Joe 46-49
9:03 +2 Tyson Carter made layup 46-51
8:51   Personal foul on Iverson Molinar  
8:42   Mason Jones missed jump shot, blocked by Reggie Perry  
8:40   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
8:31 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup, assist by Desi Sills 48-51
8:19   D.J. Stewart Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Nick Weatherspoon  
