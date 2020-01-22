|
20:00
Jumpball received by Duquesne
19:42
Personal foul on Sincere Carry
19:31
+2
|
Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
0-2
|
19:06
Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine
|
19:06
+1
|
Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws
1-2
|
19:06
Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws
19:06
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
18:50
Tyrese Martin missed layup
18:48
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
18:40
Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Tyrese Martin
18:32
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:30
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
18:20
+3
|
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers
4-2
|
18:05
Jermaine Harris missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes
18:03
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
18:03
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
18:03
Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws
18:03
Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws
18:03
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
17:43
Michael Hughes missed layup
17:41
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
17:41
+2
|
Michael Hughes made layup
6-2
|
17:41
Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine
17:41
+1
|
Michael Hughes made free throw
7-2
|
17:25
Jeff Dowtin missed layup
17:23
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
17:08
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:06
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
16:58
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
16:56
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
16:43
Marcus Weathers missed layup
16:41
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
16:36
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:34
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
16:33
Shooting foul on Fatts Russell
16:33
+1
|
Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws
8-2
|
16:33
Sincere Carry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:33
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
16:21
+2
|
Fatts Russell made layup
8-4
|
16:00
Personal foul on Jermaine Harris
15:50
Bad pass turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin
15:29
+2
|
Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
8-6
|
15:10
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:08
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
14:58
Fatts Russell missed layup
14:56
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
14:55
Jumpball received by Duquesne
14:41
Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes
14:23
+2
|
Tyrese Martin made layup
8-8
|
13:51
Maceo Austin missed jump shot
13:49
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
13:47
Bad pass turnover on Antwan Walker
13:23
Michael Hughes missed jump shot
13:21
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
13:14
+2
|
Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
8-10
|
12:56
+2
|
Baylee Steele made hook shot
10-10
|
12:43
Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin
12:43
+3
|
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
10-13
|
12:43
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:41
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
12:41
+3
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin
13-13
|
12:28
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
12:26
Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell
12:14
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
12:12
Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker
12:07
Antwan Walker missed layup
12:05
Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin
11:58
Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin
11:35
+2
|
Antwan Walker made layup
13-15
|
11:11
+2
|
Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers
15-15
|
10:53
Offensive foul on Antwan Walker
10:53
Turnover on Antwan Walker
10:32
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made dunk, assist by Maceo Austin
17-15
|
10:12
Shooting foul on Sincere Carry
10:12
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
17-16
|
10:12
Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:12
Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes
9:44
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:42
Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin
9:24
Offensive foul on Maceo Austin
9:24
Turnover on Maceo Austin
9:11
Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:09
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
8:59
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:57
Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin
8:46
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot
8:44
Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin
8:21
+2
|
Maceo Austin made layup
19-16
|
8:14
Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:12
Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long
8:05
+2
|
Mekhi Long made layup
19-18
|
8:00
Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Fatts Russell
7:51
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made dunk, assist by Fatts Russell
19-20
|
7:40
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot
7:38
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
7:38
Personal foul on Michael Hughes
7:14
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
7:12
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
7:05
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:03
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
6:55
Jeff Dowtin missed layup
6:53
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
6:51
Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin
6:51
+1
|
Maceo Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
20-20
|
6:51
+1
|
Maceo Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-20
|
6:31
Jermaine Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:07
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
6:07
Lamar Norman Jr. missed layup
6:05
Offensive rebound by Duquesne
6:00
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made layup
23-20
|
5:38
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
23-22
|
5:17
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:15
Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
5:05
Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Marcus Weathers
5:03
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
4:49
Maceo Austin missed layup
4:47
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
4:35
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made layup
25-22
|
4:30
Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Marcus Weathers
4:22
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made dunk, assist by Lamar Norman Jr.
27-22
|
4:21
Offensive foul on Jermaine Harris
4:21
Turnover on Jermaine Harris
3:55
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:53
Offensive rebound by Austin Rotroff
3:46
+2
|
Austin Rotroff made layup
29-22
|
3:40
Shooting foul on Maceo Austin
3:39
+1
|
Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
29-23
|
3:39
+1
|
Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
29-24
|
3:21
Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry
2:59
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
2:57
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
2:44
+3
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot
32-24
|
2:41
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin
2:41
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
32-25
|
2:41
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
32-26
|
2:21
+2
|
Tyrese Martin made jump shot
32-28
|
1:56
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made jump shot
34-28
|
1:56
Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin
1:56
+1
|
Marcus Weathers made free throw
35-28
|
1:49
Fatts Russell missed layup
1:47
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
1:22
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
1:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
|
|
1:11
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made layup
|
35-30
|
48.0
|
|
+3
|
Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
|
38-30
|
32.0
|
|
|
Antwan Walker missed jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Duquesne
|