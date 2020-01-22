DUQ
Russell scores 23 to lift Rhode Island over Duquesne 77-55

  • Jan 22, 2020

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell had 23 points as Rhode Island routed Duquesne 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Jeff Dowtin had 17 points for Rhode Island (13-5, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Tyrese Martin added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Cyril Langevine had five assists.

Russell, who entered ranked third in the conference at 19.2 points per game, made a 3-pointer in transition to cap Rhode Island's 12-0 run for a 46-41 lead.

Marcus Weathers had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes (15-3, 5-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Michael Hughes, ranked third nationally in blocked shots, had three blocks and Maceo Austin had 10 rebounds. Sincere Carry, who was second on the Dukes in scoring heading into the contest with 11 points per game, was held to three points.

Weathers scored 12 points in the first half as Duquesne led 38-30 at the break. The Dukes' 17 points in the second half was a season low for the team.

1st Half
DUQ Dukes 38
RI Rams 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
19:42   Personal foul on Sincere Carry  
19:31 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 0-2
19:06   Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine  
19:06 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
19:06   Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
18:50   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Tyrese Martin  
18:32   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
18:20 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Weathers 4-2
18:05   Jermaine Harris missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
18:03   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
18:03   Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:03   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
17:43   Michael Hughes missed layup  
17:41   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
17:41 +2 Michael Hughes made layup 6-2
17:41   Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine  
17:41 +1 Michael Hughes made free throw 7-2
17:25   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
17:08   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
16:58   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
16:43   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
16:36   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
16:33   Shooting foul on Fatts Russell  
16:33 +1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 8-2
16:33   Sincere Carry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
16:21 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 8-4
16:00   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
15:50   Bad pass turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
15:29 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 8-6
15:10   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:58   Fatts Russell missed layup  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
14:55   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
14:41   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes  
14:23 +2 Tyrese Martin made layup 8-8
13:51   Maceo Austin missed jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
13:47   Bad pass turnover on Antwan Walker  
13:23   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
13:14 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 8-10
12:56 +2 Baylee Steele made hook shot 10-10
12:43   Personal foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
12:43 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 10-13
12:43   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
12:41 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin 13-13
12:28   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
12:14   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
12:07   Antwan Walker missed layup  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
11:58   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
11:35 +2 Antwan Walker made layup 13-15
11:11 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Marcus Weathers 15-15
10:53   Offensive foul on Antwan Walker  
10:53   Turnover on Antwan Walker  
10:32 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk, assist by Maceo Austin 17-15
10:12   Shooting foul on Sincere Carry  
10:12 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
10:12   Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
9:44   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
9:24   Offensive foul on Maceo Austin  
9:24   Turnover on Maceo Austin  
9:11   Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
8:59   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
8:46   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot  
8:44   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
8:21 +2 Maceo Austin made layup 19-16
8:14   Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long  
8:05 +2 Mekhi Long made layup 19-18
8:00   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Fatts Russell  
7:51 +2 Jeff Dowtin made dunk, assist by Fatts Russell 19-20
7:40   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
7:38   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
7:14   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
7:05   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
6:55   Jeff Dowtin missed layup  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
6:51   Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin  
6:51 +1 Maceo Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 20-20
6:51 +1 Maceo Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
6:31   Jermaine Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
6:07   Lamar Norman Jr. missed layup  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
6:00 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 23-20
5:38 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 23-22
5:17   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
5:05   Fatts Russell missed layup, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
4:49   Maceo Austin missed layup  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
4:35 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup 25-22
4:30   Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Marcus Weathers  
4:22 +2 Marcus Weathers made dunk, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 27-22
4:21   Offensive foul on Jermaine Harris  
4:21   Turnover on Jermaine Harris  
3:55   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Offensive rebound by Austin Rotroff  
3:46 +2 Austin Rotroff made layup 29-22
3:40   Shooting foul on Maceo Austin  
3:39 +1 Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 29-23
3:39 +1 Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-24
3:21   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry  
2:59   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
2:44 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3-pt. jump shot 32-24
2:41   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
2:41 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 32-25
2:41 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-26
2:21 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot 32-28
1:56 +2 Marcus Weathers made jump shot 34-28
1:56   Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin  
1:56 +1 Marcus Weathers made free throw 35-28
1:49   Fatts Russell missed layup  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
1:22   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
1:11 +2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 35-30
48.0 +3 Baylee Steele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 38-30
32.0   Antwan Walker missed jump shot  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Ashton Miller  
1.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Duquesne  

2nd Half
DUQ Dukes 17
RI Rams 47

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot, blocked by Michael Hughes  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Rhode Island  
19:42   Personal foul on Maceo Austin  
19:42   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
19:40 +2 Marcus Weathers made jump shot 40-30
19:40   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
18:45   Personal foul on Jermaine Harris  
18:37   Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Fatts Russell  
18:31 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 40-32
17:58   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Offensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
17:48   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
17:44   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
17:42   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
17:38 +2 Fatts Russell made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 40-34
17:14   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
17:08   Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris  
17:08   Michael Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:08 +1 Michael Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-34
16:53   Personal foul on Sincere Carry  
16:46 +2 Antwan Walker made jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 41-36
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
16:25   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:23 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup 41-38
16:23   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
16:21 +2 Tyrese Martin made jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 41-40
15:18   Michael Hughes missed jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
15:16   Personal foul on Antwan Walker  
15:14   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
15:12   Personal foul on Marcus Weathers  
15:01 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Antwan Walker 41-42
14:45   Sincere Carry missed layup  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Weathers  
14:39 +1 Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 41-43
14:39   Tyrese Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
14:25   Maceo Austin missed jump shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
14:06   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin, stolen by Fatts Russell  
13:52 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 41-46
13:20   Baylee Steele missed jump shot, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
13:00   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
12:58   Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
12:58   Personal foul on Maceo Austin  
12:56   Antwan Walker missed dunk  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
12:50 +2 Sincere Carry made layup 43-46
12:50   Shooting foul on Fatts Russell  
12:50   Sincere Carry missed free throw  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
12:31   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
12:19 +3 Ashton Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 46-46
12:07   Traveling violation turnover on Cyril Langevine  
11:53   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Fatts Russell