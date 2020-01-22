ECU
SMU

No Text

SMU drains season-high 15 3s, tops East Carolina 84-64

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

DALLAS (AP) Tyson Jolly scored 17 points and the first of his five 3-pointers kicked off a 10-0 run for the Mustangs as SMU walloped Eastern Carolina 84-64 Wednesday night.

Kendric Davis added 15 points with nine assists and Ethan Chargois posted 12 points as SMU (14-4, 4-2 American Athletic Conference), earned its fifth straight home victory. Isiaha Mike added eight points, five rebounds and six assists.

SMU posted a season-high 15 3-pointers - second most in school history. The Mustangs are 11-1 at Moody Coliseum this season.

Jayden Gardner and Brandon Suggs each scored 18 points for East Carolina (8-111, 2-4), which lost a third straight. Tristen Newton added 15 points with six assists. Gardner led with nine rebounds.

The Mustangs were 55% shooting for the game (29-for-53), owned the boards 37-26 and avenged a Jan. 11 loss to East Carolina, 71-68. SMU faces Memphis on the road on Saturday. East Carolina matches up against Tulane at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
ECU Pirates 26
SMU Mustangs 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by East Carolina  
19:45 +3 Brandon Suggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 3-0
19:18 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 3-3
18:59   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
18:35   Tyson Jolly missed driving layup  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
18:26   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:18 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 3-6
17:47   Brandon Suggs missed jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
17:30   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
17:28   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs  
17:04 +2 Isiah Jasey made hook shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 3-8
16:47   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Offensive rebound by East Carolina  
16:35   Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Suggs  
16:23 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 3-10
16:10   Offensive foul on Jayden Gardner  
16:10   Turnover on Jayden Gardner  
15:56   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:54   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
15:54   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
15:48   Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
15:21   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
14:53   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Tyrie Jackson  
14:46 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson 5-10
14:27 +2 Isiah Jasey made alley-oop shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 5-12
14:08   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
13:48 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 5-15
13:23   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
13:12   Bad pass turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Brandon Suggs  
12:40   Brandon Suggs missed layup, blocked by Isiaha Mike  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
12:40   Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Brandon Suggs  
12:40   Bad pass turnover on Tyrie Jackson, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
12:40   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
12:32 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson 7-15
12:11   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
12:11 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws 7-16
12:11 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-17
11:58   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
11:58   Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:58 +1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-17
11:28   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by SMU  
11:27   Shot clock violation turnover on SMU  
11:13   Offensive foul on Bitumba Baruti  
11:13   Turnover on Bitumba Baruti  
10:50   Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Bitumba Baruti  
10:40 +2 Jayden Gardner made driving layup, assist by Tristen Newton 10-17
10:14   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by SMU  
10:12   Personal foul on J.J. Miles  
9:55   Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois  
9:55   Turnover on Ethan Chargois  
9:39   Jayden Gardner missed layup  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
9:29 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Smith IV 10-20
9:11 +2 Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 12-20
8:46 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 12-23
8:26   Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
8:17   Jayden Gardner missed dunk  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
8:08   Bad pass turnover on CJ White, stolen by Tristen Newton  
8:00 +3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 15-23
7:29 +3 Charles Smith IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois 15-26
7:10 +2 Tristen Newton made driving layup 17-26
6:43 +2 Ethan Chargois made jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt 17-28
6:18 +2 Tristen Newton made fade-away jump shot 19-28
5:49   Jumpball received by SMU  
5:45   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
5:42   Personal foul on J.J. Miles  
5:30 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 19-31
5:13   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
5:04   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson  
4:49   Bitumba Baruti missed fade-away jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
4:31   Personal foul on Charles Coleman  
4:31 +1 Isiah Jasey made 1st of 2 free throws 19-32
4:31   Isiah Jasey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
4:29 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk 19-34
4:09   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
3:50   Brandon Suggs missed floating jump shot  
3:48   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
3:43 +2 Jayden Gardner made dunk 21-34
3:32 +2 Feron Hunt made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 21-36
3:15   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
3:15 +1 Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws 22-36
3:15 +1 Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-36
2:55   Bad pass turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Bitumba Baruti  
2:39   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
2:27   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
2:11   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
1:53   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
1:36 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 23-38
1:15   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:13   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
42.0   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
20.0 +2 Feron Hunt made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendric Davis 23-40
3.0   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
1.0 +3 Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 26-40

2nd Half
ECU Pirates 38
SMU Mustangs 44

Time Team Play Score
19:38 +2 Brandon Suggs made jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner 28-40
19:13   Isiah Jasey missed alley-oop shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:05   Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
19:01   Jayden Gardner missed jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Tremont Robinson-White  
19:00   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
18:52   Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:40   Isiah Jasey missed hook shot  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
18:37   Shooting foul on Charles Coleman  
18:37   Isiah Jasey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:37 +1 Isiah Jasey made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-41
18:37 +1 Isiah Jasey made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-41
18:21 +2 Jayden Gardner made running Jump Shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson 30-41
18:21   Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey  
18:21 +1 Jayden Gardner made free throw 31-41
18:20   Personal foul on Tremont Robinson-White  
18:06   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis  
17:55   Tremont Robinson-White missed driving layup, blocked by Isiah Jasey  
17:54   Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
17:48   Bitumba Baruti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
17:39   Isiaha Mike missed driving layup  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
17:37   Bad pass turnover on Isiah Jasey, stolen by Tremont Robinson-White  
17:31 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 33-41
17:02   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
16:58   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
16:41   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
16:23 +2 Tristen Newton made fade-away jump shot 35-41
15:56 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Isiaha Mike 35-43
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Tremont Robinson-White  
15:27   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
15:25 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk 35-45
15:02   Jayden Gardner missed fade-away jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
14:40 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 35-47
14:40   Shooting foul on Tristen Newton  
14:40 +1 Kendric Davis made free throw 35-48
14:24   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Miles, stolen by Ethan Chargois  
14:08   Tyson Jolly missed turnaround jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
14:00   J.J. Miles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
13:41 +2 Feron Hunt made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendric Davis 35-50
13:41   Flagrant foul on J.J. Miles  
13:41   Feron Hunt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:41 +1 Feron Hunt made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-51
13:34   Bad pass turnover on CJ White  
13:04 +2 Bitumba Baruti made layup, assist by Tristen Newton 37-51
12:47 +3 CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois 37-54
12:21   Charles Coleman missed hook shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
12:12   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs  
12:02 +2 Brandon Suggs made driving layup 39-54
11:39   Personal foul on Tristen Newton  
11:35   Shooting foul on Brandon Suggs  
11:35 +1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 39-55
11:35 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-56
11:26   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
11:06 +2 Tristen Newton made floating jump shot 41-56
10:48   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton  
10:41 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 44-56
10:27 +3 Ethan Chargois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White 44-59
10:08 +3 J.J. Miles made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tristen Newton 47-59
9:56   Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner  
9:56   Kendric Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:56 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-60
9:44   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
9:44 +1 Brandon Suggs made 1st of 2 free throws 48-60
9:44   Brandon Suggs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
9:17   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner  
9:06   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Suggs  
8:41 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 48-63
8:26 +2 Jayden Gardner made turnaround jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles 50-63
7:57 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 50-66
7:46   Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by SMU  
7:28 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 50-68
7:06   J.J. Miles missed jump shot  
7:04   Offensive rebound by Charles Coleman  
7:04   Personal foul on Tyson Jolly  
7:04   Charles Coleman missed free throw  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
6:32   Shot clock violation turnover on SMU  
6:22   Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot  
6:20   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
6:01 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 50-71
5:39 +2 Jayden Gardner made hook shot, assist by Brandon Suggs 52-71
5:14 +2 Kendric Davis made driving layup 52-73
5:07 +2 Jayden Gardner made layup, assist by Tristen Newton 54-73
4:42   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Tristen Newton  
4:38 +2 Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Tristen Newton 56-73
4:21 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 56-76
4:01   Bad pass turnover on Bitumba Baruti  
3:32 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 56-79
3:10