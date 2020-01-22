|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by East Carolina
|
|
19:45
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Suggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
|
3-0
|
19:18
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike
|
3-3
|
18:59
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed driving layup
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Coleman
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
18:18
|
|
+3
|
Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
3-6
|
17:47
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Suggs
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Brandon Suggs
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey made hook shot, assist by Isiaha Mike
|
3-8
|
16:47
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by East Carolina
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Brandon Suggs
|
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis made driving layup
|
3-10
|
16:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jayden Gardner
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Jayden Gardner
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed floating jump shot
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
14:46
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson
|
5-10
|
14:27
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey made alley-oop shot, assist by Isiaha Mike
|
5-12
|
14:08
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
13:48
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
5-15
|
13:23
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Brandon Suggs
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed layup, blocked by Isiaha Mike
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Brandon Suggs
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tyrie Jackson, stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Suggs made layup, assist by Tyrie Jackson
|
7-15
|
12:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tristen Newton
|
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-16
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-17
|
11:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-17
|
11:28
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by SMU
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on SMU
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Turnover on Bitumba Baruti
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made driving layup, assist by Tristen Newton
|
10-17
|
10:14
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by SMU
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Turnover on Ethan Chargois
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed layup
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
9:29
|
|
+3
|
CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Smith IV
|
10-20
|
9:11
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made jump shot, assist by Tyrie Jackson
|
12-20
|
8:46
|
|
+3
|
CJ White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly
|
12-23
|
8:26
|
|
|
Tyrie Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner missed dunk
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on CJ White, stolen by Tristen Newton
|
|
8:00
|
|
+3
|
Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.J. Miles
|
15-23
|
7:29
|
|
+3
|
Charles Smith IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois
|
15-26
|
7:10
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made driving layup
|
17-26
|
6:43
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois made jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt
|
17-28
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Tristen Newton made fade-away jump shot
|
19-28
|
5:49
|
|
|
Jumpball received by SMU
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on J.J. Miles
|
|
5:30
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
19-31
|
5:13
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyrie Jackson
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charles Coleman
|
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Jasey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-32
|
4:31
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
|
|
4:29
|
|
+2
|
Isiaha Mike made dunk
|
19-34
|
4:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kendric Davis
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jayden Gardner
|
|
3:43
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Gardner made dunk
|
21-34
|
3:32
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
21-36
|
3:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly
|
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-36
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Tristen Newton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-36
|
2:55
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Bitumba Baruti
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Bitumba Baruti missed jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Tristen Newton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
|
|
1:36
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis made driving layup
|
23-38
|
1:15
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kendric Davis
|
|
20.0
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt made alley-oop shot, assist by Kendric Davis
|
23-40
|
3.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isiaha Mike
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Tremont Robinson-White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayden Gardner
|
26-40