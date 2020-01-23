RUT
No. 19 Iowa holds off No. 24 Rutgers, 85-80

  • Jan 23, 2020

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Steve Pikiell thought his team did a good job on Iowa center Luka Garza.

Then the Rutgers coach looked at the box score.

Garza had 28 points and 13 rebounds as No. 19 Iowa held on in the closing seconds to beat No. 24 Rutgers 85-80 on Wednesday night.

''That tells you what kind of tier he's on,'' Pikiell said.

''I don't know if he's elevating his game,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. ''He's just dominant every night. You look at him, and you're like, `Well, I'm not surprised, 28 and 13.''

Garza, the Big Ten's leading scorer, had his 11th double-double of the season. He came into the game averaging 22.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.

All of this, Garza said, is ''fun.''

''You can control what you can control,'' he said. ''You can't control the numbers or anything like that. But you can control your effort.''

''He's relentless,'' Pikiell said. ''He's a problem for a lot of people. This league is filled with a lot of good guys, and he's right at the top of the list.''

''Obviously, he creates a lot of confidence,'' McCaffery said. ''You throw it in there, he's going to get to the free-throw line, or he's going to get a bucket. And defensively, he's really in a good place.''

Connor McCaffery hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds, his only points of the night, to close out the win for the Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten), who led by nine points three times in the second half before Rutgers (14-5, 5-3) rallied.

The Scarlet Knights scored seven points in a 22-second span to take a 77-76 lead, a stretch that included back-to-back turnovers by the Hawkeyes. But CJ Fredrick gave Iowa the lead back on a layup with 2:16 to go. Joe Wieskamp's 3-pointer 37 seconds later put the Hawkeyes ahead 81-77.

''We certainly had the opportunity to hang our heads,'' McCaffery said. ''We did not do that. We kept fighting. We executed on offense to perfection, and then we got key stops.

''No one was quitting on each other,'' Garza said.

Wieskamp had 18 points, Joe Toussaint scored 14 and Ryan Kriener had 11 for the Hawkeyes. Toussaint also had seven rebounds.

Rutgers came into the game leading the Big Ten in scoring defense at 58.7 points per game. Iowa's total was the most the Scarlet Knights have surrendered this season.

''It's understanding that you have to be able to play through that physicality without losing your composure,'' McCaffery said. ''I thought that's what we did in order to get 85 points against this team, a very good defensive team, as impressive a team defensively as I've seen on film.''

Ron Harper Jr. had a career-high 29 points for Rutgers. His previous best was 27 against the Hawkeyes last season. Akwasi Yeboah had 17 points and Myles Johnson added 10.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights came in having won eight of their last nine games, but dropped into a four-way tie for third place.

Iowa: It was the fourth consecutive win for the Hawkeyes, who moved into a tie for third place in the league with Rutgers, Maryland and Wisconsin. It was also Iowa's eighth consecutive home win. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a three-game homestand.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights, ranked for the first time since 1979, should stay in the AP Top 25, especially with a win on Saturday against Nebraska.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes should move up. They don't play until the next rankings come out.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights play host to Nebraska on Saturday.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes play their third consecutive home game, facing Wisconsin on Monday.

1st Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 43
IOWA Hawkeyes 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
19:30 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
19:08   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:40 +2 Myles Johnson made layup, assist by Caleb McConnell 5-0
18:33   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
18:29 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 5-3
17:51   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
17:49   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
17:45   Montez Mathis missed layup  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:45 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 5-5
17:27   Montez Mathis missed jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
17:21   Traveling violation turnover on Joe Wieskamp  
17:10 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Johnson 8-5
16:54 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 8-8
16:23 +2 Myles Johnson made layup, assist by Caleb McConnell 10-8
16:11 +2 Luka Garza made layup 10-10
15:54   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
15:45   Bad pass turnover on CJ Fredrick, stolen by Myles Johnson  
15:37 +2 Montez Mathis made layup 12-10
15:21   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
15:08   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
15:05   Shooting foul on Luka Garza  
15:05 +1 Montez Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws 13-10
15:05 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-10
14:48   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
14:46 +2 Luka Garza made layup 14-12
14:46   Shooting foul on Shaq Carter  
14:46   Luka Garza missed free throw  
14:46   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
14:31   Traveling violation turnover on Shaq Carter  
14:03 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by CJ Fredrick 14-14
13:43   Traveling violation turnover on Shaq Carter  
13:32   Joe Toussaint missed jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
13:05   Mamadou Doucoure missed jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
12:52 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 14-17
12:20   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
12:10 +3 Ryan Kriener made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 14-20
11:46 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made jump shot 16-20
11:27   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Kriener, stolen by Myles Johnson  
11:11 +2 Myles Johnson made hook shot, assist by Geo Baker 18-20
10:56   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
10:37   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
10:14   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
10:07   Bad pass turnover on Paul Mulcahy  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Connor McCaffery, stolen by Myles Johnson  
9:53 +2 Jacob Young made layup 20-20
9:41   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
9:33   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
9:31   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
9:20 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Ryan Kriener 20-22
9:06 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made jump shot 22-22
8:50 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot 22-24
8:35   Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
8:23 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn 22-26
8:08 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb McConnell 25-26
7:56   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
7:27 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup 27-26
7:14 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn 27-28
7:14   Shooting foul on Caleb McConnell  
7:14   Luka Garza missed free throw  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
7:00   Traveling violation turnover on Cordell Pemsl  
6:35 +3 Caleb McConnell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montez Mathis 30-28
6:11   Bad pass turnover on Cordell Pemsl  
5:53 +2 Shaq Carter made hook shot 32-28
5:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Iowa  
5:00 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 35-28
4:53   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint  
4:31   Jumpball received by Iowa  
4:31   Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Luka Garza  
4:12   Connor McCaffery missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:10   Offensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
4:05 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 35-30
3:41   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
3:19 +3 Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 35-33
3:00   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
2:56   Out of bounds turnover on Caleb McConnell  
2:28   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
2:19   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
2:02   Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery  
2:02   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:02 +1 Myles Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-33
1:35   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
1:35   Joe Toussaint missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:35 +1 Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
1:18 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Johnson 39-34
55.0 +2 Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 39-36
41.0 +2 Caleb McConnell made layup, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 41-36
26.0 +2 Ryan Kriener made hook shot 41-38
1.0 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Caleb McConnell 43-38
0.0   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Iowa  

2nd Half
RUT Scarlet Knights 37
IOWA Hawkeyes 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00 +1 Caleb McConnell made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
20:00   Caleb McConnell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:50 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made dunk, assist by Myles Johnson 46-38
19:45   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
19:45   Offensive foul on Connor McCaffery  
19:45   Turnover on Connor McCaffery  
19:33   Akwasi Yeboah missed layup  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
19:19 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 46-41
19:04   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
18:50   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
18:42   Kicked ball violation on Rutgers  
18:39 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 46-43
18:18   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:11   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
18:04   Joe Toussaint missed layup  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:59   Luka Garza missed layup  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Ryan Kriener  
17:55   Ryan Kriener missed tip-in  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
17:55   Shooting foul on Joe Toussaint  
17:55   Montez Mathis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:55   Montez Mathis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
17:45 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup 46-45
17:45   Shooting foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
17:45 +1 Joe Wieskamp made free throw 46-46
17:17 +2 Montez Mathis made layup, assist by Caleb McConnell 48-46
17:07 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Ryan Kriener 48-48
17:07   Shooting foul on Caleb McConnell  
17:07   Luka Garza missed free throw  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
16:55   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:53 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup 50-48
16:53   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
16:53 +1 Ron Harper Jr. made free throw 51-48
16:46   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
16:39   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
16:25   Bad pass turnover on Ryan Kriener, stolen by Paul Mulcahy  
16:16   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
16:06 +3 Ryan Kriener made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 51-51
15:47   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young, stolen by Joe Toussaint  
15:41 +2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 51-53
15:20 +2 Shaq Carter made layup, assist by Paul Mulcahy 53-53
14:58 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 53-55
14:39 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made jump shot 55-55
14:29   Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
14:27   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
14:27 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 55-56
14:27 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-57
14:00   Paul Mulcahy missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
13:52 +2 Joe Wieskamp made layup 55-59
13:52   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
13:52 +1 Joe Wieskamp made free throw 55-60
13:41 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup, assist by Paul Mulcahy 57-60
13:20   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Offensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
13:10   CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
13:08   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
13:08 +1 Luka Garza made 1st of 2 free throws 57-61
13:08 +1 Luka Garza made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-62
12:45   Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn  
12:41   Traveling violation turnover on Jacob Young  
12:20 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 57-65
12:06   Personal foul on Joe Wieskamp  
11:56   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Joe Wieskamp  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
11:48   Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
11:41 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made layup, assist by Myles Johnson 59-65
11:32 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn 59-67
11:32   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
11:07   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
11:05   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
11:01   Montez Mathis missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
10:42   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
10:32   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
10:25 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 59-69
9:57   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
9:50   Offensive foul on Bakari Evelyn  
9:50   Turnover on Bakari Evelyn  
9:24 +2 Geo Baker made layup 61-69
8:57   Joe Toussaint missed layup