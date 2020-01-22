STLOU
Gudmundsson, Grady lead Davidson over Saint Louis 71-59

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 20 points as Davidson beat Saint Louis 71-59 on Wednesday night.

Gudmundsson hit 15 of 16 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds.

Kellan Grady had 18 points and seven rebounds for Davidson (9-9, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luka Brajkovic added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Carter Collins had 10 points.

Saint Louis totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Javonte Perkins tied a season high with 25 points for the Billikens (14-5, 3-3). Tay Weaver added 15 points. Hasahn French had 12 rebounds. Jordan Goodwin had six points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Goodwin, whose 16.0 points per game entering the matchup led the Billikens, was held to only six points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Davidson faces George Mason at home on Saturday. Saint Louis faces Fordham at home on Sunday.

1st Half
STLOU Billikens 20
DAVID Wildcats 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
19:38   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
19:14   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
19:14 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:14 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
18:54   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
18:53   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
18:45   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
18:26 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 0-4
18:13   Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins  
17:52   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hasahn French  
17:50   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
17:49   Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:33   Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
17:25   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
17:07   Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
16:58   Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
16:28 +2 Bates Jones made floating jump shot 0-6
16:02   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
15:46   Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
15:46 +1 Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws 0-7
15:46 +1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-8
15:30   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:19 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 3-8
14:55   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
14:33 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 6-8
14:09   Bad pass turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by Tay Weaver  
13:54   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
13:33   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:25   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:15   Hasahn French missed jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
13:04 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 6-11
12:46   Bad pass turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:43   Offensive foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:43   Turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
12:20   Shooting foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
12:20   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:20   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
12:08   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
12:00   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
12:00   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Davidson  
11:49   Hasahn French missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom  
11:35   Offensive foul on Mike Jones  
11:35   Turnover on Mike Jones  
11:07 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tay Weaver 9-11
10:41 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins 9-14
10:22   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Bates Jones  
10:01 +3 Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 9-17
9:36   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Hyunjung Lee  
9:26   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
9:14   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
9:00   Hasahn French missed jump shot, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
8:48   Bates Jones missed layup, blocked by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
8:34 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 12-17
8:15 +2 Luka Brajkovic made hook shot 12-19
7:47 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 14-19
7:35   Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs  
7:35 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
7:35 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
7:13   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Carter Collins  
6:46   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
6:38   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:29   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
6:14 +2 Carter Collins made jump shot, assist by Bates Jones 14-23
5:54   Demarius Jacobs missed layup  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
5:45   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed floating jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
5:22 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup, assist by Hasahn French 16-23
4:59   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:57   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
4:57   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
4:57 +1 Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws 16-24
4:57   Luka Brajkovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:57   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
4:40   Bad pass turnover on Hasahn French  
4:22   Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
4:10   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
3:57   Offensive foul on Kellan Grady  
3:57   Turnover on Kellan Grady  
3:33   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
3:28   Personal foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
3:28   Hyunjung Lee missed free throw  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
3:05   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
2:48   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
2:22   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
2:20   Offensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
2:15   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
1:57 +3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 16-27
1:26 +2 Yuri Collins made driving layup 18-27
1:09   Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Madani Diarra  
57.0 +2 Jordan Goodwin made driving layup 20-27
39.0   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
39.0 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-28
39.0 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-29
20.0   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18.0   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
2.0   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STLOU Billikens 39
DAVID Wildcats 42

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Traveling violation turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson  
19:25 +2 Javonte Perkins made floating jump shot 22-29
19:01   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
18:42   Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:25   Javonte Perkins missed layup, blocked by Luka Brajkovic  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
18:15 +3 Carter Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom 22-32
17:49 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 25-32
17:25   Bad pass turnover on Kellan Grady, stolen by Hasahn French  
17:18 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 28-32
16:59   Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Yuri Collins  
16:54 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 30-32
16:48 +2 Kellan Grady made driving layup, assist by Luka Brajkovic 30-34
16:32 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 33-34
16:09 +2 Carter Collins made turnaround jump shot 33-36
15:52   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:45   Hasahn French missed layup  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
15:21   Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:14   Shooting foul on Kellan Grady  
15:14 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 34-36
15:14 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-36
14:51   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
14:51 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 35-37
14:51 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-38
14:35   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Bates Jones  
14:15   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Perkins, stolen by Hyunjung Lee  
13:50   Hyunjung Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
13:36   Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee  
13:30   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:25 +2 Hasahn French made dunk 37-38
13:04 +3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyunjung Lee 37-41
12:31   Shooting foul on Hyunjung Lee  
12:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Javonte Perkins  
12:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Bates Jones  
12:31 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 38-41
12:31 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-41
12:05   Kellan Grady missed jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
11:57   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady  
11:39   Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Davidson  
11:31   Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Luka Brajkovic, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
11:28   Personal foul on Luka Brajkovic  
11:10   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
11:06 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk 41-41
10:44 +2 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made layup 41-43
10:44   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
10:44 +1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made free throw 41-44
10:14   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
10:08   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
10:08   Shooting foul on Luka Brajkovic  
10:08   Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:08 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-44
9:53   Luka Brajkovic missed layup  
9:51   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
9:30   Javonte Perkins missed layup  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee  
8:56   Hyunjung Lee missed layup  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic  
8:53 +2 Luka Brajkovic made layup 42-46
8:40   Hasahn French missed jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
8:22   Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Mike Jones  
8:03 +3 Mike Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Brajkovic 42-49
7:43   Shooting foul on Mike Jones  
7:43   Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:43 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-49
7:20   Kellan Grady missed layup  
7:18   Offensive rebound by Mike Jones  
7:16 +2 Mike Jones made dunk 43-51
6:52 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Perkins 46-51
6:31