20:00
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
19:38
Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr.
19:14
Shooting foul on Yuri Collins
19:14
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
0-1
19:14
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-2
18:54
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot, blocked by Luka Brajkovic
18:53
Offensive rebound by Saint Louis
18:45
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed jump shot
18:43
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
18:26
+2
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot
0-4
18:13
Traveling violation turnover on Yuri Collins
17:52
Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Hasahn French
17:50
Offensive rebound by Davidson
17:49
Bad pass turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Jimmy Bell Jr.
17:33
Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:31
Defensive rebound by Bates Jones
17:25
Personal foul on Yuri Collins
17:07
Luka Brajkovic missed hook shot
17:05
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
16:58
Demarius Jacobs missed jump shot
16:56
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
16:28
+2
Bates Jones made floating jump shot
0-6
16:02
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
15:46
Shooting foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
15:46
+1
Kellan Grady made 1st of 2 free throws
0-7
15:46
+1
Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws
0-8
15:30
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
15:28
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
15:19
+3
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
3-8
14:55
Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot
14:53
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
14:33
+3
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
6-8
14:09
Bad pass turnover on Carter Collins, stolen by Tay Weaver
13:54
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
13:52
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
13:33
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:31
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
13:25
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:23
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
13:15
Hasahn French missed jump shot
13:13
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
13:04
+3
Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
6-11
12:46
Bad pass turnover on Hasahn French, stolen by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
12:43
Offensive foul on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
12:43
Turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson
12:20
Shooting foul on Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
12:20
Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws
12:20
Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:20
Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
12:08
Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin
12:00
Personal foul on Javonte Perkins
12:00
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Davidson
11:49
Hasahn French missed layup, blocked by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
11:47
Defensive rebound by Nelson Boachie-Yiadom
11:35
Offensive foul on Mike Jones
11:35
Turnover on Mike Jones
11:07
+3
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tay Weaver
9-11
10:41
+3
Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Collins
9-14
10:22
Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Bates Jones
10:01
+3
Bates Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady
9-17
9:36
Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Hyunjung Lee
9:26
Personal foul on Tay Weaver
9:14
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:12
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
9:00
Hasahn French missed jump shot, blocked by Luka Brajkovic
8:58
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
8:48
Bates Jones missed layup, blocked by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
8:46
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
8:34
+3
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
12-17
8:15
+2
Luka Brajkovic made hook shot
12-19
7:47
+2
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
14-19
7:35
Personal foul on Demarius Jacobs
7:35
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
14-20
7:35
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
14-21
7:13
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:11
Defensive rebound by Carter Collins
6:46
Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:44
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
6:38
Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:36
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
6:29
Javonte Perkins missed layup
6:27
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
6:14
+2
Carter Collins made jump shot, assist by Bates Jones
14-23
5:54
Demarius Jacobs missed layup
5:52
Defensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
5:45
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed floating jump shot
5:43
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
5:22
+2
Javonte Perkins made layup, assist by Hasahn French
16-23
4:59
Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:57
Offensive rebound by Luka Brajkovic
4:57
Personal foul on Hasahn French
4:57
+1
Luka Brajkovic made 1st of 2 free throws
16-24
4:57
Luka Brajkovic missed 2nd of 2 free throws
4:57
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
4:40
Bad pass turnover on Hasahn French
4:22
Luka Brajkovic missed jump shot
4:20
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
4:10
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup
4:08
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
3:57
Offensive foul on Kellan Grady
3:57
Turnover on Kellan Grady
3:33
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:31
Defensive rebound by Hyunjung Lee
3:28
Personal foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.
3:28
Hyunjung Lee missed free throw
3:28
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
3:05
Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:03
Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson
2:48
Kellan Grady missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:46
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
2:22
Jordan Goodwin missed layup
2:20
Offensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
2:15
Javonte Perkins missed layup
2:13
Defensive rebound by Bates Jones
1:57
+3
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady
16-27
1:26
+2
Yuri Collins made driving layup
18-27
1:09
Bates Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:07
Defensive rebound by Madani Diarra
57.0
+2
Jordan Goodwin made driving layup
20-27
39.0
Personal foul on Tay Weaver
39.0
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws
20-28
39.0
+1
Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-29
20.0
Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
18.0
Defensive rebound by Kellan Grady
2.0
Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot
1.0
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|