20:00
Jumpball received by George Mason
19:48
Javon Greene missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Mitchell
19:46
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
19:22
Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by AJ Wilson
19:15
Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
19:04
Greg Calixte missed jump shot
19:02
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
18:50
Bad pass turnover on C.J. Jackson, stolen by AJ Wilson
18:35
+2
AJ Wilson made layup
0-2
|
18:35
Shooting foul on Samba Diallo
18:35
+1
AJ Wilson made free throw
0-3
|
18:23
Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Jordan Miller
18:16
+2
Javon Greene made layup
0-5
|
17:54
Tre Mitchell missed layup
17:52
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
17:41
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:39
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
17:33
C.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:31
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
17:17
Offensive foul on Javon Greene
17:17
Turnover on Javon Greene
17:03
Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:01
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
16:49
Greg Calixte missed layup
16:47
Defensive rebound by Preston Santos
16:31
Preston Santos missed jump shot
16:29
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
16:10
AJ Wilson missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Mitchell
16:08
Defensive rebound by Preston Santos
15:58
+3
Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
3-5
|
15:41
AJ Wilson missed layup
15:39
Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte
15:27
Javon Greene missed jump shot
15:25
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
15:25
Personal foul on AJ Wilson
15:13
Tre Mitchell missed jump shot
15:11
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
15:03
Jordan Miller missed jump shot, blocked by Dibaji Walker
15:01
Defensive rebound by Sean East II
14:47
Tre Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro
14:45
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
14:36
Xavier Johnson missed jump shot
14:34
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
14:19
Josh Oduro missed jump shot
14:17
Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro
14:08
+2
Josh Oduro made layup
3-7
|
14:03
Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by AJ Wilson
13:56
+2
Jordan Miller made layup
3-9
|
13:33
+2
Tre Mitchell made layup
5-9
|
13:03
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
13:01
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
12:54
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:52
Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
12:25
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:23
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
11:57
Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:55
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
11:45
+2
Josh Oduro made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
5-11
|
11:26
Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Josh Oduro
11:08
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Preston Santos
11:00
+2
Preston Santos made dunk
7-11
|
10:39
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:37
Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro
10:23
Josh Oduro missed jump shot
10:21
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
10:11
Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Dibaji Walker
10:02
Traveling violation turnover on Dibaji Walker
9:50
Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene
9:34
Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:32
Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste
9:18
Keon Clergeot missed layup
9:16
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
9:05
+3
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Calixte
7-14
|
8:40
Samba Diallo missed jump shot
8:38
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
8:22
Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell
8:09
Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:07
Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo
8:00
Shooting foul on Goanar Mar
8:00
Keon Clergeot missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:00
+1
Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-14
|
7:46
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:44
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
7:44
Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell
7:41
Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell
7:29
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:27
Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre
7:19
+3
Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samba Diallo
11-14
|
6:53
+2
Xavier Johnson made layup
11-16
|
6:36
Bad pass turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Javon Greene
6:34
Personal foul on Samba Diallo
6:20
+2
Javon Greene made layup
11-18
|
6:00
+2
Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot
13-18
|
5:35
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
5:33
Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell
5:24
+3
Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot
16-18
|
5:04
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:02
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
4:53
Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by C.J. Jackson
4:49
C.J. Jackson missed layup
4:47
Offensive rebound by Preston Santos
4:36
Shooting foul on Jordan Miller
4:36
+1
C.J. Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
17-18
|
4:36
+1
C.J. Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-18
|
4:23
Offensive foul on AJ Wilson
4:23
Turnover on AJ Wilson
4:11
Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell
4:11
Turnover on Tre Mitchell
3:44
+2
Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Javon Greene
18-20
|
3:14
Keon Clergeot missed layup
3:12
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
3:04
Personal foul on Tre Mitchell
3:04
Josh Oduro missed free throw
3:04
Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
2:41
+3
Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot
21-20
|
2:17
Jordan Miller missed layup
2:15
Offensive rebound by George Mason
2:14
Personal foul on Dibaji Walker
2:14
Javon Greene missed free throw
2:14
Defensive rebound by Massachusetts
1:51
+3
Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Preston Santos
24-20
|
1:39
Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker
1:39
+1
Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
24-21
|
1:39
+1
Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-22
|
1:20
+3
Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot
27-22
|
58.0
+2
Jordan Miller made jump shot
27-24
|
32.0
Djery Baptiste missed jump shot
30.0
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
28.0
Personal foul on Preston Santos
28.0
+1
Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
27-25
|
28.0
+1
Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-26
|
2.0
Shooting foul on Javon Greene
2.0
|
Carl Pierre missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
28-26
|
2.0
|
|
+1
|
Carl Pierre made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
29-26
|
2.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|