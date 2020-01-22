UMASS
Greene scores 32 points as George Mason defeats UMass 73-63

  • AP
  • Jan 22, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Javon Greene had 32 points as George Mason defeated UMass 73-63 on Wednesday night.

Greene, who averages 14.8 points per game, made 13 of 16 free throws and the Patriots were 24 for 29 from the foul line.

Xavier Johnson had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists for George Mason (13-6, 2-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Oduro added 11 points and AJ Wilson grabbed 12 rebounds. The Patriots had a 45-32 advantage on the boards and outscored UMass 30-18 in the paint.

Carl Pierre had 23 points for the Minutemen (7-12, 1-5), who have lost four in a row. Tre Mitchell added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

George Mason matches up against Davidson on the road on Saturday. UMass plays Duquesne at home on Saturday.

1st Half
UMASS Minutemen 29
GMASON Patriots 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Mason  
19:48   Javon Greene missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
19:22   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by AJ Wilson  
19:15   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
19:04   Greg Calixte missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
18:50   Bad pass turnover on C.J. Jackson, stolen by AJ Wilson  
18:35 +2 AJ Wilson made layup 0-2
18:35   Shooting foul on Samba Diallo  
18:35 +1 AJ Wilson made free throw 0-3
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mitchell, stolen by Jordan Miller  
18:16 +2 Javon Greene made layup 0-5
17:54   Tre Mitchell missed layup  
17:52   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
17:41   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
17:33   C.J. Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
17:17   Offensive foul on Javon Greene  
17:17   Turnover on Javon Greene  
17:03   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
16:49   Greg Calixte missed layup  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
16:31   Preston Santos missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
16:10   AJ Wilson missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Mitchell  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Preston Santos  
15:58 +3 Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 3-5
15:41   AJ Wilson missed layup  
15:39   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
15:27   Javon Greene missed jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
15:25   Personal foul on AJ Wilson  
15:13   Tre Mitchell missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
15:03   Jordan Miller missed jump shot, blocked by Dibaji Walker  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
14:47   Tre Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
14:36   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
14:34   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
14:19   Josh Oduro missed jump shot  
14:17   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
14:08 +2 Josh Oduro made layup 3-7
14:03   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by AJ Wilson  
13:56 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 3-9
13:33 +2 Tre Mitchell made layup 5-9
13:03   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
12:54   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
12:25   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
11:57   Dibaji Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
11:45 +2 Josh Oduro made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 5-11
11:26   Bad pass turnover on Sean East II, stolen by Josh Oduro  
11:08   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Preston Santos  
11:00 +2 Preston Santos made dunk 7-11
10:39   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
10:23   Josh Oduro missed jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
10:11   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson, stolen by Dibaji Walker  
10:02   Traveling violation turnover on Dibaji Walker  
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene  
9:34   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
9:18   Keon Clergeot missed layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
9:05 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Calixte 7-14
8:40   Samba Diallo missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
8:22   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
8:09   Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
8:00   Shooting foul on Goanar Mar  
8:00   Keon Clergeot missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:00 +1 Keon Clergeot made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-14
7:46   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:44   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
7:44   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
7:41   Personal foul on Kolton Mitchell  
7:29   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
7:19 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samba Diallo 11-14
6:53 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 11-16
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Samba Diallo, stolen by Javon Greene  
6:34   Personal foul on Samba Diallo  
6:20 +2 Javon Greene made layup 11-18
6:00 +2 Tre Mitchell made jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot 13-18
5:35   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
5:24 +3 Tre Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot 16-18
5:04   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
4:53   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by C.J. Jackson  
4:49   C.J. Jackson missed layup  
4:47   Offensive rebound by Preston Santos  
4:36   Shooting foul on Jordan Miller  
4:36 +1 C.J. Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 17-18
4:36 +1 C.J. Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
4:23   Offensive foul on AJ Wilson  
4:23   Turnover on AJ Wilson  
4:11   Offensive foul on Tre Mitchell  
4:11   Turnover on Tre Mitchell  
3:44 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Javon Greene 18-20
3:14   Keon Clergeot missed layup  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
3:04   Personal foul on Tre Mitchell  
3:04   Josh Oduro missed free throw  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Dibaji Walker  
2:41 +3 Preston Santos made 3-pt. jump shot 21-20
2:17   Jordan Miller missed layup  
2:15   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
2:14   Personal foul on Dibaji Walker  
2:14   Javon Greene missed free throw  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
1:51 +3 Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Preston Santos 24-20
1:39   Shooting foul on Dibaji Walker  
1:39 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
1:39 +1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
1:20 +3 Sean East II made 3-pt. jump shot 27-22
58.0 +2 Jordan Miller made jump shot 27-24
32.0   Djery Baptiste missed jump shot  
30.0   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
28.0   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
28.0 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 27-25
28.0 +1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-26
2.0   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
2.0   Carl Pierre missed 1st of 3 free throws  
2.0 +1 Carl Pierre made 2nd of 3 free throws 28-26
2.0 +1 Carl Pierre made 3rd of 3 free throws 29-26
2.0   30-second timeout called  

2nd Half
UMASS Minutemen 34
GMASON Patriots 47

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 29-28
19:48   Shooting foul on Tre Mitchell  
19:48 +1 Xavier Johnson made free throw 29-29
19:25   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
19:15   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
18:57   Personal foul on Javon Greene  
18:44   Keon Clergeot missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
18:17   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
18:03 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot 32-29
17:39   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
17:27   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Defensive rebound by Samba Diallo  
17:16   Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
17:05 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup, assist by AJ Wilson 32-31
16:50 +2 Carl Pierre made jump shot, assist by Keon Clergeot 34-31
16:18   Greg Calixte missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
16:04   Keon Clergeot missed layup  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
15:56   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 37-31
15:29   Personal foul on Preston Santos  
15:18   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Massachusetts  
15:08   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
14:45   Sean East II missed jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
14:43   Personal foul on Sean East II  
14:31   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Djery Baptiste  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Carl Pierre  
14:24   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
14:23   Samba Diallo missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Massachusetts  
14:19   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:17   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
13:58   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Sean East II  
13:38 +3 Carl Pierre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 40-31
13:27   AJ Wilson missed layup, blocked by Djery Baptiste  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Djery Baptiste  
13:10   Sean East II missed layup  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
13:02   Shooting foul on Carl Pierre  
13:02 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 40-32
13:02 +1 Javon Greene made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-33
12:34   Sean East II missed jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
12:22 +2 AJ Wilson made dunk 40-35
11:58   Traveling violation turnover on Tre Mitchell  
11:49   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Carl Pierre  
11:44   Carl Pierre missed layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Jason Douglas-Stanley  
11:32   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Tre Mitchell  
11:21   Sean East II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
11:11   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
11:05 +2 Javon Greene made layup 40-37
10:49 +2 Keon Clergeot made layup 42-37
10:49   Shooting foul on Jason Douglas-Stanley  
10:49   Keon Clergeot missed free throw  
10:49   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
10:36 +3 Jason Douglas-Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by AJ Wilson 42-40
10:17   Tre Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
10:04 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 42-43
9:41   Bad pass turnover on Carl Pierre, stolen by Jason Douglas-Stanley  
9:29   Personal foul on Keon Clergeot  
9:24   AJ Wilson missed layup  
9:22