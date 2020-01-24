BYU
UOP

No Text

Toolson, Childs lead BYU past Pacific 74-60

  • AP
  • Jan 24, 2020

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP)

Jake Toolson scored a career-high 28 points with six 3-pointers and Yoeli Childs returned from injury to add 26 points and nine rebounds in a 74-60 victory over Pacific on Thursday night.

The Cougars (15-6, 4-2 West Coast Conference) used a 21-0 run over more than six minutes of the second half to take a 72-53 lead with 3:40 remaining. Toolson scored 14 points during the run, including four 3-pointers - three back-to-back.

Toolson finished 10-of-15 shooting, making 6 of 8 3-point attempts.

Childs, who served a NCAA-mandated, nine-game suspension to start the season, was sidelined for four games with an injury to his right index finger before returning to shoot 11 of 20 in the win over Pacific.

Jahil Tripp scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers (15-7, 3-3).

Childs and Toolson had nine points each to send BYU to a 33-29 halftime lead.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BYU Cougars 33
UOP Tigers 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pacific  
19:43   Amari McCray missed layup  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
19:35 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 0-2
19:24   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II  
19:01 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made layup, assist by Amari McCray 0-4
18:47   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
18:41 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 0-6
18:15   Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Broc Finstuen  
17:53   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
17:28   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot, blocked by Amari McCray  
17:26   Defensive rebound by Amari McCray  
17:18 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 0-8
17:03 +2 Jake Toolson made layup 2-8
16:35   Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot  
16:33   Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
16:22   Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
16:16   Shooting foul on Amari McCray  
16:16 +1 TJ Haws made 1st of 3 free throws 3-8
16:16 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 3 free throws 4-8
16:14 +1 TJ Haws made 3rd of 3 free throws 5-8
16:06   Bad pass turnover on Amari McCray  
15:50   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
15:24 +2 James Hampshire made layup, assist by Daniss Jenkins 5-10
15:12   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
15:04   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Daniss Jenkins  
14:52 +2 Broc Finstuen made layup, assist by Daniss Jenkins 5-12
14:32   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
14:18   Broc Finstuen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
14:06 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 8-12
13:35   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
13:33   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
13:15 +2 Kolby Lee made hook shot 10-12
13:07   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
12:53   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
12:45 +2 Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by TJ Haws 12-12
12:15 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 12-14
12:06   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
12:06 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
12:06   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
11:56   Bad pass turnover on Gary Chivichyan, stolen by Jake Toolson  
11:48 +2 Jake Toolson made layup 15-14
11:28 +3 Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Chivichyan 15-17
11:15   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
10:58 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 15-19
10:37 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 17-19
10:37   Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
10:37 +1 Yoeli Childs made free throw 18-19
10:21 +2 Amari McCray made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II 18-21
10:07   Connor Harding missed layup  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey  
9:45   Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
9:40 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 21-21
9:22   Offensive foul on Jeremiah Bailey  
9:22   Turnover on Jeremiah Bailey  
9:04 +2 Jake Toolson made layup 23-21
8:44   Jeremiah Bailey missed jump shot  
8:42   Offensive rebound by Amari McCray  
8:44   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
8:41   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
8:39   Flagrant foul on Amari McCray  
8:39 +1 Zac Seljaas made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
8:39 +1 Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-21
8:28 +2 Alex Barcello made layup, assist by TJ Haws 27-21
8:13   Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp  
8:13   Turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
8:03   Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins  
8:03   TJ Haws missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:03 +1 TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-21
7:52 +2 Daniss Jenkins made jump shot 28-23
7:36   Alex Barcello missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
7:23   Justin Moore missed layup  
7:23   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
7:23 +2 James Hampshire made layup 28-25
7:03   TJ Haws missed layup  
7:01   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
6:48   Shooting foul on Connor Harding  
6:48 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
6:48 +1 Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-27
6:28   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
5:45   Offensive foul on Zac Seljaas  
5:45   Turnover on Zac Seljaas  
5:29 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 28-29
5:07   Jake Toolson missed layup  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
4:56   Daniss Jenkins missed layup  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
4:52 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 31-29
4:26   Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore  
4:16   Out of bounds turnover on Yoeli Childs  
3:51   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
3:36   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Gary Chivichyan  
3:36   Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp  
3:36   Turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
3:21   Jake Toolson missed layup  
3:19   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
3:11   James Hampshire missed layup  
3:09   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
3:01 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Alex Barcello 33-29
2:44   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot, blocked by Yoeli Childs  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
2:21   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan  
2:01   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
1:40   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:38   Defensive rebound by James Hampshire  
1:27   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
1:25   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
1:24   Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
1:09   Offensive foul on Yoeli Childs  
1:09   Turnover on Yoeli Childs  
1:04   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
46.0   Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs  
18.0   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
7.0   Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  

2nd Half
BYU Cougars 41
UOP Tigers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:34 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 35-29
19:08 +2 Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot 35-31
18:53 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 37-31
18:21   James Hampshire missed layup  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
18:02   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:54   Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Broc Finstuen  
17:54   Pierre Crockrell II missed layup  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
17:54 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 40-31
17:31   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
17:29   Offensive rebound by James Hampshire  
17:26 +2 James Hampshire made layup 40-33
17:14   Personal foul on James Hampshire  
17:08   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan  
16:46 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made dunk, assist by Justin Moore 40-35
16:36   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Jahlil Tripp  
16:31 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 40-37
16:31   Shooting foul on Kolby Lee  
16:31 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 40-38
16:15   Yoeli Childs missed hook shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
16:00   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
15:47 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk 42-38
15:30   Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
15:23 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 42-40
15:23   Shooting foul on Yoeli Childs  
15:23 +1 Jahlil Tripp made free throw 42-41
15:04   Jake Toolson missed hook shot  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:58 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 44-41
14:35   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
14:33   Offensive rebound by Shaquillo Fritz  
14:29 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made layup 44-43
14:11 +2 Jake Toolson made layup 46-43
13:49   Bad pass turnover on Shaquillo Fritz, stolen by Jake Toolson  
13:34   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
13:23 +2 Jahlil Tripp made layup 46-45
13:11 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 49-45
12:44   Justin Moore missed layup  
12:42   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
12:33 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 51-45
12:09 +2 Shaquillo Fritz made layup, assist by Justin Moore 51-47
11:49   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Austin Vereen  
11:46   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
11:27 +3 Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahlil Tripp 51-50
11:06   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:04   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
10:41 +3 Jeremiah Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 51-53
10:11   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
9:58   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
9:45 +2 TJ Haws made layup 53-53
9:22   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
9:08   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
9:01   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
9:01   Jake Toolson missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:01 +1 Jake Toolson made 2nd of 3 free throws 54-53
9:01 +1 Jake Toolson made 3rd of 3 free throws 55-53
8:34   Lost ball turnover on Pierre Crockrell II  
8:29 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 58-53
8:03   Offensive foul on James Hampshire  
8:03   Turnover on James Hampshire  
7:52 +2 Yoeli Childs made layup 60-53
7:14   Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp  
7:14   Turnover on Jahlil Tripp  
7:14   Yoeli Childs missed layup  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp  
6:47   Jeremiah Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
6:27   Personal foul on Shaquillo Fritz  
6:18 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 63-53
5:59   Jahlil Tripp missed layup  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
5:46 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 66-53
5:17   Austin Vereen missed jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
5:06 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 69-53
4:36   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
4:28 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by Jake Toolson 71-53
4:04   Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
3:40   Shooting foul on James Hampshire  
3:40 +1 Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws 72-53
3:40   Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:40  