20:00
Jumpball received by Pacific
19:43
Amari McCray missed layup
19:41
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
19:35
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup
0-2
19:24
Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:22
Defensive rebound by Pierre Crockrell II
19:01
+2
Pierre Crockrell II made layup, assist by Amari McCray
0-4
18:47
Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Jahlil Tripp
18:41
+2
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot
0-6
18:15
Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Broc Finstuen
17:53
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:51
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
17:28
Yoeli Childs missed hook shot, blocked by Amari McCray
17:26
Defensive rebound by Amari McCray
17:18
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup
0-8
17:03
+2
Jake Toolson made layup
2-8
16:35
Pierre Crockrell II missed jump shot
16:33
Offensive rebound by Broc Finstuen
16:22
Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:20
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
16:16
Shooting foul on Amari McCray
16:16
+1
TJ Haws made 1st of 3 free throws
3-8
16:16
+1
TJ Haws made 2nd of 3 free throws
4-8
16:14
+1
TJ Haws made 3rd of 3 free throws
5-8
16:06
Bad pass turnover on Amari McCray
15:50
Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Jahlil Tripp
15:24
+2
James Hampshire made layup, assist by Daniss Jenkins
5-10
15:12
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:10
Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
15:04
Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Daniss Jenkins
14:52
+2
Broc Finstuen made layup, assist by Daniss Jenkins
5-12
14:32
Yoeli Childs missed jump shot
14:30
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
14:18
Broc Finstuen missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:16
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
14:06
+3
Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
8-12
13:35
Pierre Crockrell II missed layup
13:33
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
13:15
+2
Kolby Lee made hook shot
10-12
13:07
Personal foul on Kolby Lee
12:53
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
12:51
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
12:45
+2
Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by TJ Haws
12-12
12:15
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup
12-14
12:06
Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz
12:06
+1
Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
13-14
12:06
Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
12:06
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
11:56
Bad pass turnover on Gary Chivichyan, stolen by Jake Toolson
11:48
+2
Jake Toolson made layup
15-14
11:28
+3
Austin Vereen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gary Chivichyan
15-17
11:15
Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:13
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
10:58
+2
Pierre Crockrell II made jump shot
15-19
10:37
+2
Yoeli Childs made jump shot
17-19
10:37
Shooting foul on Shaquillo Fritz
10:37
+1
Yoeli Childs made free throw
18-19
10:21
+2
Amari McCray made layup, assist by Pierre Crockrell II
18-21
10:07
Connor Harding missed layup
10:05
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Bailey
9:45
Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot
9:43
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
9:40
+3
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
21-21
9:22
Offensive foul on Jeremiah Bailey
9:22
Turnover on Jeremiah Bailey
9:04
+2
Jake Toolson made layup
23-21
8:44
Jeremiah Bailey missed jump shot
8:42
Offensive rebound by Amari McCray
8:44
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
8:41
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
8:39
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
8:39
Flagrant foul on Amari McCray
8:39
+1
Zac Seljaas made 1st of 2 free throws
24-21
8:39
+1
Zac Seljaas made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-21
8:28
+2
Alex Barcello made layup, assist by TJ Haws
27-21
8:13
Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp
8:13
Turnover on Jahlil Tripp
8:03
Shooting foul on Daniss Jenkins
8:03
TJ Haws missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:03
+1
TJ Haws made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-21
7:52
+2
Daniss Jenkins made jump shot
28-23
7:36
Alex Barcello missed jump shot
7:34
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
7:23
Justin Moore missed layup
7:23
Offensive rebound by James Hampshire
7:23
+2
James Hampshire made layup
28-25
7:03
TJ Haws missed layup
7:01
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
6:48
Shooting foul on Connor Harding
6:48
+1
Jahlil Tripp made 1st of 2 free throws
28-26
6:48
+1
Jahlil Tripp made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-27
6:28
Daniss Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:28
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
5:45
Offensive foul on Zac Seljaas
5:45
Turnover on Zac Seljaas
5:29
+2
Jahlil Tripp made layup
28-29
5:07
Jake Toolson missed layup
5:05
Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
4:56
Daniss Jenkins missed layup
4:54
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
4:52
+3
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot
31-29
4:26
Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore
4:16
Out of bounds turnover on Yoeli Childs
3:51
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:49
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
3:36
Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Gary Chivichyan
3:36
Offensive foul on Jahlil Tripp
3:36
Turnover on Jahlil Tripp
3:21
Jake Toolson missed layup
3:19
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
3:11
James Hampshire missed layup
3:09
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
3:01
+2
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by Alex Barcello
33-29
2:44
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot, blocked by Yoeli Childs
2:42
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
2:21
Yoeli Childs missed jump shot
2:19
Defensive rebound by Gary Chivichyan
2:01
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
1:59
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
1:40
Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:38
Defensive rebound by James Hampshire
1:27
Jahlil Tripp missed layup
1:25
Offensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
1:24
Gary Chivichyan missed jump shot
1:22
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
1:09
Offensive foul on Yoeli Childs
1:09
Turnover on Yoeli Childs
1:04
Daniss Jenkins missed jump shot
1:02
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
46.0
Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs
18.0
Personal foul on Alex Barcello
7.0
Gary Chivichyan missed 3-pt. jump shot
5.0
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
