Carr's late 3-pointer powers Minnesota past Ohio State 62-59

  • AP
  • Jan 23, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Marcus Carr's 3-pointer with three seconds left in the game secured the season's first Big Ten road win for Minnesota and had slumping Ohio State continuing to search for answers.

Carr, who made 3-of-5 from distance, drained the long shot on the possession after Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson missed a wide open 3 to give the Golden Gophers a 62-59 win on Thursday night, their first in Columbus in 15 years.

Carr had 21 points as the Gophers (11-8, 5-4) rallied to stay with the Buckeyes in the second half, tying the game twice in last 1:37.

''It felt great to finally put it all together,'' Carr said. ''We've been tested on the road a lot, we just haven't responded in the right ways. We haven't really been able to finish it down the stretch. Having a chance to do that tonight and seeing my guys really come and especially put it together on the defensive end and for us to be in that position was huge.''

The Gophers have won three out of the last four and had won just once on the road, a neutral site game at Tulsa, Oklahoma, over Oklahoma State on Dec. 21. They beat Ohio State at home on Dec. 15.

''It feels awesome,'' Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. ''It doesn't matter where you play in this league, if you get a win it's cause for celebration and it's a cause for feeling good. We'll feel good tonight then we'll get over it. It's very, very hard to win in this league, and we're getting some quality wins. We've got some great opportunities coming up.''

Ohio State (12-7, 2-6) is going in the other direction. The Buckeyes have lost two in a row and five of the last six since Dec. 29. They climbed up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 before the bottom dropped out. Now the season seems to be circling the drain.

''I think we in some ways took a step forward, but right now we're just not good enough in enough areas to win in this league,'' coach Chris Holtmann said.

Kyle Young led Ohio State with 14 points, including a pair of critical baskets down the stretch. Duane Washington Jr. had 12, CJ Walker had 11, and Wesson had 14 rebounds but only two points. Wesson came into the game as Ohio State's leading scorer but was neutralized by Minnesota's big man Daniel Oturu.

WHERE ARE THE SHOTS?

Shooting looks continue to hurt the Buckeyes, who started the second half 1-for-7 from the floor, shot 37% in the second half and finished at 42% for the game.

Ohio State pulled away for a 37-28 lead at the intermission, with Walker hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer ending the first half. D.J. Carton was 2 for 3 from beyond the arc in the half. Then the Buckeyes went cold for a long stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: A big with for the Gophers, who played hard down the stretch and took advantage of Ohio State miscues, including a dozen turnovers.

Ohio State: The problems continue for the poor-shooting and at times sloppy Buckeyes, although they were in a position to stay in the game when Wesson missed the long bomb with 16 seconds left. That set up Carr's late heroics.

FOOTBALL BUCKEYES FETED

Ohio State brought its football team onto the floor at halftime to recognize 2019 accomplishments, which included a 13-1 finish, victories over Michigan, a Big Ten title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes lost 29-23 in the Fiesta Bowl to Clemson, which went on to lose to LSU in the championship. Coach Ryan Day said he was proud of the team while acknowledging the heartbreaking loss. ''That game out there in Arizona did not sit well with us,'' he told the Value City Arena crowd. ''You have my word we're not going to forget about that game.''

---

UP NEXT:

Minnesota: Hosts Michigan State on Sunday.

Ohio State: At Northwestern on Sunday.

---

1st Half
MINN Golden Gophers 28
OHIOST Buckeyes 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
19:43   Kyle Young missed layup  
19:41   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
19:40 +2 Kyle Young made dunk 0-2
19:40   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
19:40   Kyle Young missed free throw  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
19:16 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot 3-2
18:51   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
18:34 +2 Andre Wesson made turnaround jump shot 3-4
18:15   Marcus Carr missed floating jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
17:56   Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker  
17:31 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made floating jump shot 5-4
17:13   Kyle Young missed layup  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
17:08   Kaleb Wesson missed layup, blocked by Alihan Demir  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
16:55   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
16:38   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
16:38 +1 Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
16:38   Kyle Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
16:17 +2 Alihan Demir made driving layup 7-5
15:58   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
15:53 +2 Andre Wesson made hook shot 7-7
15:39   Personal foul on Duane Washington Jr.  
15:35   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
15:29   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
15:03 +2 Alihan Demir made dunk, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 9-7
14:44   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
14:42   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
14:22   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
14:15 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarvis Omersa 12-7
13:54 +3 D.J. Carton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Young 12-10
13:44   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
13:41 +2 Tre' Williams made driving layup 14-10
13:41   Shooting foul on Andre Wesson  
13:41 +1 Tre' Williams made free throw 15-10
13:26   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
13:14   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
13:00   Personal foul on Alihan Demir  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on D.J. Carton, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
12:40   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:38   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
12:26   Traveling violation turnover on CJ Walker  
12:11   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
11:52   Shooting foul on Jarvis Omersa  
11:52 +1 E.J. Liddell made 1st of 2 free throws 15-11
11:52 +1 E.J. Liddell made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-12
11:28   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
11:07   Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr.  
10:49   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
10:40 +2 CJ Walker made driving layup 15-14
10:17   Payton Willis missed floating jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
10:07   Offensive foul on E.J. Liddell  
10:07   Turnover on E.J. Liddell  
9:43   Personal foul on Andre Wesson  
9:31   Payton Willis missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
9:14 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made driving layup 15-16
9:00 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 17-16
8:36 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luther Muhammad 17-19
8:20   Marcus Carr missed layup  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
8:19   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
8:19 +1 Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
8:19 +1 Kyle Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
7:58 +2 Isaiah Ihnen made layup, assist by Daniel Oturu 19-21
7:41   Luther Muhammad missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
7:31 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot 22-21
7:10   D.J. Carton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
7:01 +2 Luther Muhammad made driving layup 22-23
6:45   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by D.J. Carton  
6:26   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Offensive rebound by Kyle Young  
6:23   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
6:23 +1 Kyle Young made 1st of 2 free throws 22-24
6:23   Kyle Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
6:01   Shooting foul on D.J. Carton  
6:01   Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:01 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-24
5:45   Kaleb Wesson missed hook shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
5:37   Shooting foul on CJ Walker  
5:37   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:37   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
5:07 +3 CJ Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 23-27
4:55   Personal foul on Kyle Young  
4:55   Marcus Carr missed free throw  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
4:36   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
4:36 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 23-28
4:36   CJ Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
4:23   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by D.J. Carton  
3:51   E.J. Liddell missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Ihnen  
3:32   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by D.J. Carton  
3:07   Personal foul on Daniel Oturu  
3:07 +1 D.J. Carton made 1st of 2 free throws 23-29
3:07 +1 D.J. Carton made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-30
2:51   Personal foul on E.J. Liddell  
2:51 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
2:51 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-30
2:32 +3 D.J. Carton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kaleb Wesson 25-33
2:25   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
2:00   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
2:00 +1 Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws 25-34
2:00 +1 Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-35
1:38   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
1:17   Kaleb Wesson missed hook shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
1:02   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
44.0   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Carton  
17.0 +3 Gabe Kalscheur made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 28-35
1.0 +2 CJ Walker made jump shot, assist by D.J. Carton 28-37
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MINN Golden Gophers 34
OHIOST Buckeyes 22

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
19:02   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
18:59 +2 Kaleb Wesson made layup 28-39
18:33 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alihan Demir 31-39
18:08   Kaleb Wesson missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
17:51   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
17:37   CJ Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
17:17 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk, assist by Marcus Carr 33-39
17:01   Luther Muhammad missed layup  
16:59   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
16:48 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made reverse layup 35-39
16:15   Kyle Young missed hook shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
16:05   Shooting foul on Luther Muhammad  
16:05   Marcus Carr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:05 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-39
15:43   Kaleb Wesson missed layup  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Wesson, stolen by Daniel Oturu  
15:28   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
15:20   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
15:20 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 36-40
15:20   CJ Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:05   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur  
14:37   Flagrant foul on Kaleb Wesson  
14:37   Turnover on Kaleb Wesson  
14:37   Official timeout called  
14:37   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:16 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 39-40
14:07   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
14:00   Tre' Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
13:48   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
13:35   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:33   Defensive rebound by CJ Walker  
13:11 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made jump shot 39-42
12:59   Offensive foul on Marcus Carr  
12:59   Turnover on Marcus Carr  
12:38   D.J. Carton missed jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:32 +2 Payton Willis made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 41-42
12:09 +2 Kyle Young made hook shot, assist by Andre Wesson 41-44
11:55   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
11:35   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Kyle Young  
11:12   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
11:07 +2 Andre Wesson made driving layup 41-46
10:47 +2 Alihan Demir made hook shot 43-46
10:28 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made floating jump shot 43-48
10:12   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Ohio State  
9:57   Bad pass turnover on Andre Wesson  
9:34 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot 45-48
9:14   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
8:53   Payton Willis missed layup, blocked by D.J. Carton  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
8:27   Andre Wesson missed turnaround jump shot  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
8:13   Daniel Oturu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
8:10   Shooting foul on CJ Walker  
8:10 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 46-48
8:10 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-48
7:58   Bad pass turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Marcus Carr  
7:51 +2 Marcus Carr made driving layup 49-48
7:24 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 49-51
6:48 +2 Daniel Oturu made running Jump Shot 51-51
6:33   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
6:21   Kaleb Wesson missed turnaround jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
6:06   Lost ball turnover on Jarvis Omersa, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
6:00 +2 CJ Walker made layup, assist by Luther Muhammad 51-53
5:26   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
