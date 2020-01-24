|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Santa Clara
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
2-0
|
19:10
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trey Wertz
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Turnover on Trey Wertz
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Trey Wertz
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
DJ Mitchell made jump shot
|
2-2
|
18:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
18:40
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman made 1st of 2 free throws
|
3-2
|
18:40
|
|
+1
|
Sedrick Altman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-2
|
17:52
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Williams
|
4-5
|
17:31
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-5
|
17:20
|
|
|
Offensive foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Turnover on DJ Mitchell
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trey Wertz
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed layup
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keshawn Justice
|
|
16:46
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Keshawn Justice
|
7-7
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Skylar Chavez
|
9-7
|
16:18
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Skylar Chavez, stolen by Tahj Eaddy
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed layup, blocked by Sedrick Altman
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
15:43
|
|
+3
|
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice
|
9-10
|
15:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
15:23
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-10
|
15:23
|
|
+1
|
Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-10
|
15:13
|
|
+3
|
Josip Vrankic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tahj Eaddy
|
11-13
|
14:39
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Pepperdine
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DJ Mitchell
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Kameron Edwards
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Williams
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Keshawn Justice, stolen by Kameron Edwards
|
|
14:07
|
|
+3
|
Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards
|
14-13
|
13:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Colbey Ross
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Turnover on Tahj Eaddy
|
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Kameron Edwards made layup, assist by Colbey Ross
|
16-13
|
12:58
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed layup
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
12:52
|
|
+3
|
Kameron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
19-13
|
12:40
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed layup
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Juan Ducasse
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Williams
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kameron Edwards
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Darryl Polk Jr., stolen by Juan Ducasse
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trey Wertz, stolen by Colbey Ross
|
|
11:23
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
22-13
|
11:05
|
|
+3
|
Tahj Eaddy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josip Vrankic
|
22-16
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Skylar Chavez made jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards
|
24-16
|
10:25
|
|
|
Juan Ducasse missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colbey Ross
|
|
10:14
|
|
+3
|
Skylar Chavez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kameron Edwards
|
27-16
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
|
27-18
|
10:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kameron Edwards
|
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made free throw
|
27-19
|
9:48
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed layup
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tahj Eaddy, stolen by Kameron Edwards
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Pepperdine
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Offensive foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Turnover on DJ Mitchell
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Turnover on Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sedrick Altman, stolen by Trey Wertz
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Skylar Chavez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sedrick Altman
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman missed layup, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Skylar Chavez
|
|
6:58
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross made 3-pt. jump shot
|
30-19
|
6:41
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
|
30-21
|
6:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Skylar Chavez
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed free throw
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
6:25
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross made layup
|
32-21
|
6:07
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup, blocked by Kessler Edwards
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trey Wertz
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
5:30
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Colbey Ross
|
35-21
|
5:15
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed layup
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josip Vrankic
|
|
5:12
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup
|
35-23
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Polk Jr. made jump shot
|
37-23
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic made layup, assist by Trey Wertz
|
37-25
|
4:39
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Trey Wertz made layup
|
37-27
|
4:13
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Trey Wertz
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wertz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-28
|
4:07
|
|
|
Trey Wertz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kessler Edwards
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Colbey Ross
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josip Vrankic, stolen by Colbey Ross
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kameron Edwards
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic missed jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jalen Williams
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DJ Mitchell
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
2:31
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako made jump shot, assist by Keshawn Justice
|
37-30
|
2:20
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kessler Edwards
|
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
37-31
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-32
|
1:53
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice made jump shot
|
37-34
|
1:05
|
|
|
Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaden Bediako, stolen by Victor Ohia Obioha
|
|
56.0
|
|
+2
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made layup, assist by Darryl Polk Jr.
|
39-34
|
56.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaden Bediako
|
|
56.0
|
|
+1
|
Victor Ohia Obioha made free throw
|
40-34
|
41.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Josip Vrankic
|
|
15.0
|
|
|
Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Jalen Williams missed jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako missed layup
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Santa Clara
|