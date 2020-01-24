WASHST
Siewert leads No. 23 Colorado past Washington State 78-56

  • Jan 24, 2020

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Lucas Siewert and Evan Battey teamed up to hit the boards with a vengeance in the absence of Colorado's top rebounder, Tyler Bey.

Siewert had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Battey added 12 points and 10 boards as No. 23 Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Washington State 78-56 on Thursday night.

D'Shawn Schwartz scored 13 for Colorado (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12), which bounced back from a loss at Arizona last week. The Buffaloes outrebounded the Cougars 45-28 despite playing without Bey, the leading rebounder in the conference, after he injured his right hand in practice this week.

Bey, averaging 9.3 boards per game, was in uniform on the bench with his hand bandaged. Colorado coach Tad Boyle said while Bey could have played, he did not want to risk aggravating the injury.

''We tried to make it through without him and we did. Hopefully, Saturday (against Washington) we'll have him back,'' Boyle said.

It was the first time Bey had missed a game after a string of 75 consecutive starts, and it fell to Siewert, Battey and the rest of the team to pick up the slack.

''We knew Tyler averages nine-plus rebounds a game,'' Siewert said. ''We weren't going to have those tonight, so Coach told me, even Tyler told me, to come out aggressive.''

Colorado held Washington State to 37% shooting from the floor, and the scoring total for Washington State (12-8, 3-4) matched a season low. The Cougars lost to 65-56 to USC earlier this month.

CJ Elleby had 15 points to lead the Cougars. Daron Henson added 13 and Isaac Bonton scored 10 for Washington State, which fell to 0-9 in Boulder.

''We told our team that Colorado is the best home team in the country, and they proved it tonight,'' Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. ''I thought we played pretty darn well considering we were in foul trouble. They tightened up their D late and forced us into some bad shots. They got on the offensive glass and they were just a little too much for us tonight.''

Up by five at halftime, Colorado put together a 12-1 run midway through the second half to pull in front 66-51 with 6:49 remaining - its biggest lead to that point. Siewert and Maddox Daniels each connected on a 3-pointer during the surge.

Jervae Robinson stalled Colorado's momentum by finishing a fast break with a jumper, Washington State's first basket in more than six minutes. But the Buffaloes hustled down the floor and Daniels again connected from 3-point range to quash any hopes of a Cougars comeback.

Siewert had nine points in the first half, helping the Buffaloes take a 38-33 lead.

DOWN THE STRETCH

Washington State pulled to 54-50 on a 3-pointer by Bonton at the 12:12 mark of the second half but that was as close as the Cougars got the rest of the way.

''They went on a really big run to separate it. They were just a little more solid than us down the stretch,'' Elleby said.

DOUBLE-DOUBLES

McKinley Wright IV had 10 points and 10 assists, marking the first time three Colorado players had double-doubles in a game since Dec. 1, 2018, when Siewert, Wright and Bey did it against Colorado State.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State: The Cougars had their best offensive showing of the season last time out in an 89-76 win over Oregon State but struggled to replicate the performance against Colorado's stout defense.

Colorado: The Buffaloes hit the boards on both sides of the floor and finished with a nearly 2-1 advantage in rebounds. Siewert and Battey each had a double-double.

UP NEXT

Washington State: The Cougars seek their first win against Utah on Saturday night at the Huntsman Center, where they are 0-10 since 1969.

Colorado: Hosts Washington on Saturday night.

1st Half
WASHST Cougars 33
COLO Buffaloes 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Evan Battey, stolen by CJ Elleby  
19:21   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
19:14 +2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 0-2
18:59 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 3-2
18:42   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
18:32 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 5-2
18:10   D'Shawn Schwartz missed layup  
18:08   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
18:02 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 5-5
17:43 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 7-5
17:18   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jeff Pollard  
16:45   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
16:42   Traveling violation turnover on Shane Gatling  
16:27   Lost ball turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Evan Battey  
16:18   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
16:09   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Jervae Robinson  
16:01 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervae Robinson 10-5
15:53   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
15:43 +2 Dallas Walton made hook shot, assist by Daylen Kountz 10-7
15:23   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
15:15   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
15:07   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
15:07 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 10-8
15:07 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-9
14:51   Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby  
14:32   Bad pass turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by DJ Rodman  
14:27   DJ Rodman missed layup  
14:25   Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
14:15 +2 CJ Elleby made tip-in 12-9
14:04 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 12-11
13:57   CJ Elleby missed layup  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
13:57   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
13:31   Evan Battey missed layup  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
13:11 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 15-11
12:55   Bad pass turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Noah Williams  
12:50   Noah Williams missed layup  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
12:43 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 15-14
12:16 +2 Jervae Robinson made jump shot 17-14
11:53   Daylen Kountz missed jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
11:32   Noah Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
11:06 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 17-16
10:49   Jeff Pollard missed jump shot, blocked by Evan Battey  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
10:33   Aljaz Kunc missed jump shot  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
10:14   Shooting foul on CJ Elleby  
10:14 +1 Evan Battey made 1st of 2 free throws 17-17
10:14 +1 Evan Battey made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
9:59   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
9:41 +2 Lucas Siewert made jump shot, assist by Maddox Daniels 17-20
9:22   Daron Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
9:16   Personal foul on Daron Henson  
9:11   Lost ball turnover on Shane Gatling, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
9:11   Personal foul on Eli Parquet  
8:56 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 19-20
8:44   Lucas Siewert missed layup  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
8:36 +3 Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljaz Kunc 22-20
8:36   Shooting foul on Jervae Robinson  
8:36 +1 Eli Parquet made 1st of 3 free throws 22-21
8:36   Eli Parquet missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
8:36 +1 Eli Parquet made 3rd of 3 free throws 22-22
8:06 +2 Daron Henson made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 24-22
7:54   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Daron Henson  
7:36   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
7:21   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
7:10 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daylen Kountz 24-25
6:46   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Daylen Kountz  
6:40   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
6:30   Aljaz Kunc missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
6:11   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
6:04 +2 Daron Henson made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 26-25
5:33   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
5:18   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
5:13   Shooting foul on Aljaz Kunc  
5:13 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
5:14   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:14   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
4:51   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
4:33   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
4:26 +2 Dallas Walton made jump shot 26-28
4:08   Backcourt turnover on Jervae Robinson  
3:57   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
3:55   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
3:50   Traveling violation turnover on Daylen Kountz  
3:41   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Dallas Walton  
3:13 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 26-31
2:46   Personal foul on Lucas Siewert  
2:42 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 28-31
2:25   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by CJ Elleby  
2:21   Bad pass turnover on CJ Elleby  
2:05 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 28-33
1:45   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Lucas Siewert  
1:39 +2 Evan Battey made layup, assist by McKinley Wright IV 28-35
1:16 +2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 30-35
59.0   Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard  
59.0 +1 Lucas Siewert made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
59.0   Lucas Siewert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
59.0   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
41.0   Jeff Pollard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
12.0   Lost ball turnover on Maddox Daniels, stolen by Aljaz Kunc  
6.0 +2 Noah Williams made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 32-36
6.0   Shooting foul on Alexander Strating  
6.0 +1 Noah Williams made free throw 33-36
1.0   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
1.0 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 1st of 2 free throws 33-37
1.0 +1 McKinley Wright IV made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-38
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WASHST Cougars 23
COLO Buffaloes 40

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Personal foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
19:37   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
19:24   Noah Williams missed layup  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
19:24   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:22   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
19:06   Shane Gatling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
18:57   Evan Battey missed dunk  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
18:35 +2 Isaac Bonton made driving layup 35-38
18:07 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 35-40
17:50   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup, blocked by McKinley Wright IV  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
17:35   Shooting foul on Shane Gatling  
17:35 +1 Jervae Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-40
17:35   Jervae Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Noah Williams  
17:16   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Evan Battey  
17:00 +2 McKinley Wright IV made driving layup, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 36-42
16:41   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
16:32 +3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 36-45
16:24   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Williams  
16:06   Lucas Siewert missed driving layup  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
16:00 +2 Evan Battey made dunk 36-47
15:52 +3 CJ Elleby made 3-pt. jump shot 39-47
15:26   Shane Gatling missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
15:15 +2 CJ Elleby made fade-away jump shot 41-47
14:55   McKinley Wright IV missed floating jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
14:46   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
14:39   D'Shawn Schwartz missed driving layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
14:35   Personal foul on Jervae Robinson  
14:26 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot, assist by D'Shawn Schwartz 41-49
14:10 +3 Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 44-49
13:55   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
13:40 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot 44-51
13:25   Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV  
13:09   Noah Williams missed jump shot  
13:05   Offensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
12:57 +3 Daron Henson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 47-51
12:32 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 47-54
12:12 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Noah Williams 50-54
11:52   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Evan Battey  
11:49   Personal foul on Isaac Bonton  
11:45 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 50-56
11:21   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup  
11:19   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
11:12 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 50-59
10:55   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
10:54 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 51-59
10:56   CJ Elleby missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
10:42   Traveling violation turnover on Evan Battey  
10:22   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
10:09   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
10:01   Maddox Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:59   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
9:45   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Daylen Kountz  
9:40   Daylen Kountz missed driving layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Colorado  
9:37   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
9:36 +3 Maddox Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 51-62
9:06   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
8:49 +2 Daylen Kountz made jump shot 51-64
8:24   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Daylen Kountz  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Noah Williams  
8:02   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
8:01   Personal foul on Maddox Daniels  
7:56   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot, blocked by McKinley Wright IV  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Maddox Daniels  
7:37   Lucas Siewert missed hook shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jeff Pollard  
7:17   Isaac Bonton missed driving layup  
