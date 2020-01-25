MARQET
BUTLER

Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) When No. 13 Butler needed scoring punch Friday night, Kamar Baldwin came up with a flurry.

He delivered the knockout punch, too.

The senior guard scored the Bulldogs' final nine points of regulation, erasing a six-point deficit in the final 2 1/2 minutes, then added 10 more in overtime as Butler rallied for a remarkable 89-85 victory over Marquette.

''We just hang together like we're going to get the job done, just encourage one another to fight through it,'' Baldwin said.

Things easily could have gone the other way for the Bulldogs (16-4, 4-3 Big East). They had two injured teammates out and were staring at the possibility of a fourth consecutive loss with Markus Howard, the nation's leading scorer, lined up against Baldwin.

Instead, Baldwin put his head down and made play after play, finishing with 31 points and eight rebounds - both matching season highs - as well as five assists.

And that wasn't even the most impressive part.

''Markus Howard is really good, other guys in this league are really good and he's as good as any of them,'' Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. ''He made some big shots, but I thought defensively was as big as anything.''

Howard scored 18 points in the first half when Marquette took a 39-35 lead.

But with Baldwin and Henry Baddley taking turns defending Howard in the second half, Howard only had eight points in the final 25 minutes, finishing with 26 points.

''They made incredible winning plays,'' coach Steve Wojciechowski said after Marquette's three-game winning streak ended. ''They have a really connected group and a really good player in Kamar Baldwin, who, at the end of the game, we didn't have answers for.''

Marquette seemed to be in control when it opened up a 51-42 lead with 13:41 left in regulation and still appeared to be in good shape when it led 68-62 with 2:36 to go.

But Baldwin scored the next nine to give Butler a 71-68 lead. Koby McEwen's 3-pointer tied it with 2.9 seconds left. After Baldwin's errant 3 at the buzzer, he didn't miss many more.

Baldwin scored nine of Butler's first 11 points in overtime and eventually closed it out at the free throw line.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: There's no doubt the Golden Eagles can score. And Howard makes them one of the nation's most dangerous teams. But when Marquette's supporting cast contributes, as it did Friday, everyone is better. They just couldn't close this one out.

Butler: The Bulldogs haven't played particularly well defensively over the past four games. But when they had to buckle down and play in the second half, they were ferocious. And that was the difference between winning and losing with their top defender, Aaron Thompson, out with a left wrist injury.

STAT PACK

Marquette: Sacar Anim had a season-high 22 points, Brendan Bailey had 14 points, and McEwen finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. ... Howard, Anim and Bailey each made four 3s. ... Theo John finished with seven blocks, one short of his career high. ... Howard needs eight points to become the 72nd player in Division I history to top the 2,500-point mark, joining his brother, Jordan in the exclusive club.

Butler: Aaron Thompson's streak of 84 consecutive starts ended after he injured his left wrist in Tuesday's loss at Villanova. ... Jordan Tucker started in place of Thompson and had seven points and five rebounds. ... Sean McDermott had 16 points and nine rebound, while Baddley scored a career-high 10 points. ... The Bulldogs also played without backup forward Christian David, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee Tuesday

BIG BLUNDER

After all the twists and turns of Friday's game, Wojciechowski blamed himself for the loss.

The reason: With the score tied at 68, Baldwin grabbed a defensive rebound with 26 seconds left, dribbled up the court and was fouled six seconds later. Baldwin made the first to give Butler the lead before missing the second.

But Wojciechowski thought the Golden Eagles trailed by two.

''The last time I looked at the scoreboard, it was a two-point game so I screwed up,'' he said. ''I made a mistake. There was some confusion on the bench and I have to be better than confusion and I wasn't and that's fully on me.''

UP NEXT

Marquette: makes the second stop on its road trip at Xavier on Wednesday.

Butler: visits Georgetown on Tuesday.

1st Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 39
BUTLER Bulldogs 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Marquette  
19:31   Koby McEwen missed jump shot  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
19:10 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
18:47   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:32   Bad pass turnover on Koby McEwen  
18:11   Sean McDermott missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
17:54 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 5-0
17:31   Out of bounds turnover on Bryce Golden  
17:17   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Offensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
17:10 +2 Sacar Anim made layup 7-0
16:58 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 7-2
16:44 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 10-2
16:28 +3 Bryce Golden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 10-5
16:11   Markus Howard missed layup, blocked by Bryce Golden  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
15:48   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
15:40   Brendan Bailey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
15:30   Jordan Tucker missed layup  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
15:22   Sacar Anim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
15:14 +2 Theo John made layup 12-5
14:51 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 12-8
14:31   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Offensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
14:28   Offensive foul on Koby McEwen  
14:28   Turnover on Koby McEwen  
14:05   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
14:05 +1 Derrik Smits made 1st of 2 free throws 12-9
14:05 +1 Derrik Smits made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-10
13:39   Lost ball turnover on Jayce Johnson, stolen by Sean McDermott  
13:32 +2 Jordan Tucker made jump shot 12-12
13:17 +3 Jamal Cain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 15-12
12:49 +2 Bryce Nze made layup 15-14
12:30 +2 Koby McEwen made layup 17-14
12:02   Derrik Smits missed jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
11:46   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Offensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
11:29   Offensive foul on Jayce Johnson  
11:29   Turnover on Jayce Johnson  
11:01   Offensive foul on Bryce Nze  
11:01   Turnover on Bryce Nze  
10:46   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Cain, stolen by Bryce Nze  
10:40   Shooting foul on Markus Howard  
10:40 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 17-15
10:40 +1 Bryce Nze made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-16
10:22   Theo John missed jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
10:15   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
9:55   Personal foul on Derrik Smits  
9:52   Brendan Bailey missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
9:33 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalif Battle 17-19
9:13   Koby McEwen missed layup, blocked by Henry Baddley  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
9:08   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
8:48 +2 Sean McDermott made layup, assist by Bryce Golden 17-21
8:35   Shooting foul on Khalif Battle  
8:35   Sacar Anim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:35 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21
8:08   Bryce Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
7:46   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
7:26   Shooting foul on Koby McEwen  
7:26 +1 Henry Baddley made 1st of 2 free throws 18-22
7:26   Henry Baddley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
7:16   Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker  
7:16   Sacar Anim missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:16 +1 Sacar Anim made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-22
6:54   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
6:45 +2 Sacar Anim made layup, assist by Markus Howard 21-22
6:33   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
6:15 +2 Markus Howard made jump shot 23-22
5:58 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Bryce Golden 23-24
5:58   Shooting foul on Theo John  
5:58 +1 Bryce Nze made free throw 23-25
5:42   Traveling violation turnover on Brendan Bailey  
5:32   Lost ball turnover on Khalif Battle, stolen by Jamal Cain  
5:25   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
5:11   Kamar Baldwin missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
5:05   Shooting foul on Khalif Battle  
5:05 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 24-25
5:05 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
4:59   Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey  
4:59   Bryce Golden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:59 +1 Bryce Golden made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-26
4:46 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 28-26
4:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Butler  
3:56 +2 Markus Howard made layup 30-26
3:31   Offensive foul on Bryce Golden  
3:31   Turnover on Bryce Golden  
3:14   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
3:09 +2 Henry Baddley made jump shot 30-28
2:49   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
2:31   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
2:25   Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin  
2:25 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 31-28
2:25 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-28
2:02 +2 Henry Baddley made dunk, assist by Derrik Smits 32-30
1:43 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot 35-30
1:22 +3 Sean McDermott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 35-33
1:10 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markus Howard 38-33
53.0   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
51.0   Offensive rebound by Derrik Smits  
49.0 +2 Derrik Smits made layup 38-35
43.0   Backcourt turnover on Markus Howard  
31.0   Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Markus Howard  
1.0   Shooting foul on Henry Baddley  
1.0 +1 Markus Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 39-35
1.0   Markus Howard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MARQET Golden Eagles 32
BUTLER Bulldogs 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Butler  
20:00   Markus Howard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
20:00 +1 Markus Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-35
19:47   Bryce Nze missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
19:29 +3 Brendan Bailey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sacar Anim 43-35
19:07   Bryce Golden missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
18:50   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
18:41   Kamar Baldwin missed layup  
18:39   Offensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
18:41   Shooting foul on Sacar Anim  
18:41 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 43-36
18:41 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-37
18:27 +3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 46-37
18:08   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
17:56 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 46-39
17:36   Koby McEwen missed layup  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Butler  
17:24   Bryce Nze missed layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
17:04   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
16:44   Personal foul on Koby McEwen  
16:32   Personal foul on Brendan Bailey  
16:21 +2 Bryce Golden made dunk, assist by Kamar Baldwin 46-41
16:21   Shooting foul on Brendan Bailey  
16:22 +1 Bryce Golden made free throw 46-42
15:57   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Kamar Baldwin  
15:50   Kamar Baldwin missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Sacar Anim  
15:44 +2 Markus Howard made layup, assist by Sacar Anim 48-42
15:33   Jordan Tucker missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Markus Howard  
15:25   Bad pass turnover on Sacar Anim, stolen by Henry Baddley  
15:09   Kamar Baldwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
14:59   Kamar Baldwin missed layup, blocked by Theo John  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Theo John  
14:46   Sacar Anim missed layup  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Jamal Cain  
14:38   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
14:28   Bad pass turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Theo John  
14:12   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
14:12   Theo John missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:12 +1 Theo John made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-42
14:02   Derrik Smits missed layup  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
13:46 +2 Jamal Cain made layup, assist by Markus Howard 51-42
13:30 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrik Smits 51-45
13:05   Markus Howard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
12:52   Offensive foul on Khalif Battle  
12:52   Turnover on Khalif Battle  
12:41   Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Khalif Battle  
12:24   Derrik Smits missed jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
12:19   Personal foul on Markus Howard  
12:01   Derrik Smits missed layup  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Jayce Johnson  
11:42   Sacar Anim missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
11:35   Khalif Battle missed layup, blocked by Jamal Cain  
11:33   Defensive rebound by Koby McEwen  
11:22   Traveling violation turnover on Koby McEwen  
11:03   Shooting foul on Jayce Johnson  
11:03 +1 Derrik Smits made 1st of 2 free throws 51-46
11:03 +1 Derrik Smits made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-47
10:46   Theo John missed hook shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
10:33 +3 Khalif Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 51-50
10:15   Koby McEwen missed layup  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Khalif Battle  
10:06   Henry Baddley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Brendan Bailey  
9:45 +3 Markus Howard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Koby McEwen 54-50
9:25 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 54-52
9:06   Markus Howard missed jump shot  
9:03   Offensive rebound by Marquette  
9:03   Personal foul on Khalif Battle  
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Henry Baddley  
8:43   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Marquette  
8:41   Personal foul on Jordan Tucker  
8:15   Koby McEwen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Theo John  
8:09