BYU
SANFRAN

No Text

Shabazz perfect from field with 32 points in Dons' 83-82 win

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Khalil Shabazz made all 10 of his shots from the field, including six 3-pointers, to score a career-high 32 points and rally San Francisco to an 83-82 victory over BYU on Saturday.

The Dons (15-7, 4-3 West Coast Conference) trailed by 14 with just under 16 minutes left then went on a 21-0 run that included 10 points from Shabazz and six from Jamaree Boyea, who finished with a career-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

TJ Haws made a steal and dazzling reverse layup to get the Cougars (15-7, 4-3) within two with just under a minute to go, but two free throws by Shabazz, and two more from Jordan Ratinho held off BYU, which got a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The only shot Shabazz missed was at the free-throw line where he was 6 of 7. The Dons shot 54.5%, including 13 of 25 from the arc (52%).

Haws started his school-record 123rd consecutive game and reached the top 10 in BYU career scoring after finishing with 20 points. Yoeli Childs scored 19 points, Jake Toolson 17 and Alex Barcello 14 for BYU, which made 15 of 27 3-point tries for 56%.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BYU Cougars 45
SANFRAN Dons 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
20:00   Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
19:23   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
19:09   Bad pass turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by TJ Haws  
18:45   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
18:25   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Brigham Young  
18:06   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
18:04   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
17:54 +2 Yoeli Childs made hook shot 2-0
17:40 +3 Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 2-3
17:26 +2 TJ Haws made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs 4-3
17:09 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 4-5
16:53   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
16:37   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
16:26   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
16:20 +2 Kolby Lee made layup, assist by TJ Haws 6-5
16:06   Charles Minlend missed layup  
16:06   Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
16:06   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
16:04   Defensive rebound by TJ Haws  
15:57 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 9-5
15:37   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
15:25   Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
15:18 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 9-7
14:57 +2 Jake Toolson made jump shot 11-7
14:35 +2 Josh Kunen made layup 11-9
14:25   TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
14:18   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
14:16   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
14:11 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 13-9
13:52 +2 Jimbo Lull made layup 13-11
13:38 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson 16-11
13:23 +3 Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 16-14
12:51 +2 Jake Toolson made jump shot 18-14
12:32   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
12:31   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
12:12 +2 Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by Jake Toolson 20-14
11:44   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
11:36   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
11:22 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm 20-17
11:02   Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
10:44   Taavi Jurkatamm missed jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
10:37   Dalton Nixon missed layup  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
10:09 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot 20-20
9:57 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 23-20
9:42   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
9:27   Double dribble turnover on Josh Kunen  
9:07 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding 26-20
8:51 +2 Khalil Shabazz made jump shot 26-22
8:29 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalton Nixon 29-22
7:59 +2 Khalil Shabazz made jump shot 29-24
7:40 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 32-24
7:28   Traveling violation turnover on Dzmitry Ryuny  
7:09   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
6:46   Charles Minlend missed layup  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
6:38 +3 Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 35-24
6:15   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny  
6:08   Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
5:58   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
5:48   Jamaree Bouyea missed layup  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas  
5:37   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Remu Raitanen  
5:22   Personal foul on Zac Seljaas  
5:06   Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas  
5:06 +1 Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws 35-25
5:06 +1 Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-26
4:52 +2 Dalton Nixon made dunk, assist by Yoeli Childs 37-26
4:40 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 37-29
4:20 +3 Dalton Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 40-29
3:58 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup, assist by Charles Minlend 40-31
3:46   Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
3:38   Bad pass turnover on Alex Barcello  
3:25   Personal foul on Jake Toolson  
3:08   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
3:06   Josh Kunen missed layup  
3:04   Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
3:00 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 40-33
2:44   Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
2:32   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
2:13 +2 Charles Minlend made layup 40-35
1:52   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
1:44   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
1:44   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
1:44   Yoeli Childs missed free throw  
1:44   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
1:25   Personal foul on Dalton Nixon  
1:20 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend 40-38
1:11   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
1:11 +1 Alex Barcello made 1st of 2 free throws 41-38
1:11 +1 Alex Barcello made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
52.0   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello  
42.0 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot 45-38
20.0   Bad pass turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Alex Barcello  
1.0   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BYU Cougars 37
SANFRAN Dons 45

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
19:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by Alex Barcello  
19:03   Alex Barcello missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend  
18:43   Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
18:32   Kolby Lee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen  
18:11   Jordan Ratinho missed jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
17:55 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 47-38
17:29   Josh Kunen missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
17:12   Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho  
17:12 +1 Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-38
17:12 +1 Jake Toolson made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-38
16:57   Personal foul on Kolby Lee  
16:44 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 49-40
16:29 +2 Jake Toolson made layup 51-40
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Khalil Shabazz  
15:55 +3 Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 54-40
15:32 +2 Charles Minlend made layup, assist by Jimbo Lull 54-42
15:21   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
15:16 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 54-44
14:56   Personal foul on Josh Kunen  
14:37   Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
14:31 +2 Khalil Shabazz made layup 54-46
14:16   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
14:04 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot 54-49
13:41   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
13:39   Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee  
13:29   Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Jimbo Lull  
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Charles Minlend, stolen by TJ Haws  
13:14   Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz  
12:55   Jake Toolson missed jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by San Francisco  
12:31   Charles Minlend missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon  
12:20   Lost ball turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Khalil Shabazz  
12:20   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on TJ Haws  
12:20 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 2 free throws 54-50
12:20 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-51
12:06   Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Dalton Nixon  
12:03   Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea  
11:51   Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
11:44 +3 Remu Raitanen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 54-54
11:21   Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm  
10:58 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 54-56
10:29   Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson  
10:06 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 54-59
9:35   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
9:23   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea  
9:01 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 54-61
8:31 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 57-61
8:12   Lost ball turnover on Khalil Shabazz, stolen by TJ Haws  
8:07 +2 TJ Haws made jump shot 59-61
7:42 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea 59-64
7:24   Yoeli Childs missed jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
7:08 +3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot 59-67
6:52   Jake Toolson missed layup, blocked by Jordan Ratinho  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho  
6:43 +3 Jordan Ratinho made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalil Shabazz 59-70
6:28   TJ Haws missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
6:04   Shooting foul on Alex Barcello  
6:04 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 1st of 3 free throws 59-71
6:04 +1 Khalil Shabazz made 2nd of 3 free throws 59-72
6:04   Khalil Shabazz missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
6:04   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
5:53 +2 Yoeli Childs made dunk, assist by TJ Haws 61-72
5:32   Taavi Jurkatamm missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
5:22   Jumpball received by San Francisco  
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Jamaree Bouyea  
4:56   Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
4:41   Jake Toolson missed layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
4:14   Remu Raitanen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs  
3:55 +2 TJ Haws made layup 63-72
3:55   Shooting foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
3:55 +1 TJ Haws made free throw 64-72
3:42   Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Connor Harding  
3:31   Jake Toolson missed layup, blocked by Jamaree Bouyea  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz  
3:26 +2 Khalil Shabazz made jump shot 64-74
3:16 +3 Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws 67-74
2:50 +3 Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot 67-77
2:38 +3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 70-77
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Khalil Shabazz, stolen by Yoeli Childs  
2:22 +3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs 73-77
1:57   Personal foul on Alex Barcello  
1:47 +2 Jamaree Bouyea made layup 73-79
1:32 +2 Yoeli Childs made jump shot 75-79
1:32   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Ratinho, stolen by TJ Haws  
1:32 +2 TJ Haws made layup 77-79
29.0   Jimbo Lull missed layup  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson  
17.0   Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm  
17.0   Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17.0   Defensive rebound by Remu Raitanen  
16.0