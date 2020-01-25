|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by San Francisco
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by TJ Haws
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brigham Young
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made hook shot
|
2-0
|
17:40
|
|
+3
|
Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
|
2-3
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
TJ Haws made layup, assist by Yoeli Childs
|
4-3
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made layup
|
4-5
|
16:53
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Ratinho
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee made layup, assist by TJ Haws
|
6-5
|
16:06
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed layup
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimbo Lull
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Jimbo Lull missed layup
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
|
15:57
|
|
+3
|
Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
9-5
|
15:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kolby Lee
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Josh Kunen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made layup
|
9-7
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Jake Toolson made jump shot
|
11-7
|
14:35
|
|
+2
|
Josh Kunen made layup
|
11-9
|
14:25
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kolby Lee
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made jump shot
|
13-9
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Jimbo Lull made layup
|
13-11
|
13:38
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Toolson
|
16-11
|
13:23
|
|
+3
|
Josh Kunen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamaree Bouyea
|
16-14
|
12:51
|
|
+2
|
Jake Toolson made jump shot
|
18-14
|
12:32
|
|
|
Jordan Ratinho missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Dalton Nixon made layup, assist by Jake Toolson
|
20-14
|
11:44
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Khalil Shabazz
|
|
11:22
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
20-17
|
11:02
|
|
|
Dalton Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm missed jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Dalton Nixon missed layup
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ratinho
|
|
10:09
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-20
|
9:57
|
|
+3
|
Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
|
23-20
|
9:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Josh Kunen
|
|
9:07
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor Harding
|
26-20
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz made jump shot
|
26-22
|
8:29
|
|
+3
|
TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalton Nixon
|
29-22
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Khalil Shabazz made jump shot
|
29-24
|
7:40
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
|
32-24
|
7:28
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed layup
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
|
6:38
|
|
+3
|
Zac Seljaas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs
|
35-24
|
6:15
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dzmitry Ryuny
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Harding
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Jake Toolson missed jump shot
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed layup
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Remu Raitanen
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Zac Seljaas
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-25
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Jimbo Lull made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-26
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Dalton Nixon made dunk, assist by Yoeli Childs
|
37-26
|
4:40
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend
|
37-29
|
4:20
|
|
+3
|
Dalton Nixon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yoeli Childs
|
40-29
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea made layup, assist by Charles Minlend
|
40-31
|
3:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Barcello
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jake Toolson
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Josh Kunen missed layup
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
3:00
|
|
+2
|
Charles Minlend made layup
|
40-33
|
2:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Kunen
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Charles Minlend made layup
|
40-35
|
1:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Kunen
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Yoeli Childs missed free throw
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
|
|
1:20
|
|
+3
|
Khalil Shabazz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charles Minlend
|
40-38
|
1:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Taavi Jurkatamm
|
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Alex Barcello made 1st of 2 free throws
|
41-38
|
1:11
|
|
+1
|
Alex Barcello made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
42-38
|
52.0
|
|
|
Charles Minlend missed jump shot
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
|
42.0
|
|
+3
|
Jake Toolson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
45-38
|
20.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Josh Kunen, stolen by Alex Barcello
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
TJ Haws missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|