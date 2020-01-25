|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Clemson
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Nwora
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Aamir Simms missed jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Darius Perry made jump shot
|
0-2
|
18:43
|
|
|
John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
18:32
|
|
+3
|
Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora
|
0-5
|
18:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Steven Enoch
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Curran Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:12
|
|
+1
|
Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-5
|
17:49
|
|
+3
|
Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora
|
1-8
|
17:34
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Aamir Simms
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Turnover on Aamir Simms
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed dunk, blocked by Aamir Simms
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Curran Scott
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Tevin Mack made jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp
|
3-8
|
16:50
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack
|
|
16:22
|
|
+3
|
Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III
|
6-8
|
15:47
|
|
+3
|
Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton
|
6-11
|
15:20
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Aamir Simms missed jump shot
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Tevin Mack missed jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Steven Enoch missed jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes
|
|
13:52
|
|
+3
|
John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms
|
9-11
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton
|
9-13
|
13:10
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Al-Amir Dawes
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Malik Williams made layup
|
9-15
|
12:28
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hunter Tyson
|
|
12:15
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson made running Jump Shot
|
9-17
|
12:00
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on John Newman III, stolen by Ryan McMahon
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Louisville
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by Chase Hunter
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by David Johnson
|
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson
|
9-19
|
11:09
|
|
|
Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
10:59
|
|
+3
|
Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson
|
9-22
|
10:32
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made floating jump shot
|
9-24
|
9:59
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chase Hunter
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tevin Mack
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Steven Enoch
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Turnover on Steven Enoch
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Chase Hunter, stolen by Samuell Williamson
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by David Johnson
|
9-26
|
9:14
|
|
|
Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Williams
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp missed floating jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Perry
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed layup
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Johnson
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made dunk
|
9-28
|
8:34
|
|
|
Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
8:21
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson
|
9-31
|
8:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora
|
|
8:08
|
|
+1
|
John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-31
|
8:08
|
|
+1
|
John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-31
|
7:49
|
|
|
Malik Williams missed hook shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack
|
|
7:33
|
|
+2
|
Clyde Trapp made driving layup
|
13-31
|
7:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Turnover on Dwayne Sutton
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Dwayne Sutton made driving layup
|
13-33
|
6:23
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darius Perry
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Darius Perry missed layup
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darius Perry
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:24
|
|
+1
|
Clyde Trapp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-33
|
5:06
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson made dunk, assist by Ryan McMahon
|
14-35
|
4:38
|
|
|
Aamir Simms missed layup
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Nwora
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Curran Scott made jump shot
|
16-35
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
David Johnson made reverse layup
|
16-37
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
John Newman III made jump shot
|
18-37
|
3:26
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Al-Amir Dawes
|
|
3:25
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-38
|
3:25
|
|
|
Jordan Nwora missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
John Newman III missed layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Nwora made alley-oop shot, assist by David Johnson
|
18-40
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Chase Hunter made jump shot
|
20-40
|
2:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chase Hunter
|
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-41
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-42
|
2:14
|
|
+3
|
Chase Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms
|
23-42
|
1:54
|
|
|
Offensive foul on David Johnson
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Turnover on David Johnson
|
|
1:42
|
|
+3
|
Chase Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot
|
26-42
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Samuell Williamson made jump shot
|
26-44
|
1:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tevin Mack
|
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Samuell Williamson made free throw
|
26-45
|
1:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Newman III, stolen by Darius Perry
|
|
56.0
|
|
+2
|
Darius Perry made layup, assist by David Johnson
|
26-47
|
44.0
|
|
|
Chase Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
42.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Samuell Williamson
|
|
13.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Samuell Williamson
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Williams
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|