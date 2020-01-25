CLEM
LVILLE

No Text

No. 6 Louisville rolls Clemson 80-62 for 6th straight win

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Darius Perry set career highs with 19 points and five 3-pointers, and No. 6 Louisville rolled over Clemson 80-62 Saturday for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Cardinals (17-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) pulled away with a 20-0 first-half run and shot 66% before halftime. Louisville hit 10 of 21 from long range for the game, including Perry's two 3s before the big spurt ended in a 31-9 lead. That advantage held easily even as Louisville shot 28% in the second half.

Perry finished 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 6 from deep to surpass his previous high of 17 points last reached against Vermont on Nov. 16, 2018. The junior point guard also had five rebounds.

Freshman Samuell Williamson scored 14 points off the bench, Steven Enoch had 11 points with seven rebounds, and Jordan Nwora scored 10 points as Louisville avoided becoming the Tigers' latest upset victim. Clemson (10-9, 4-5) had won four of five, including victories at North Carolina and over then-No. 3 Duke.

Clyde Trapp had 11 points for the Tigers, who shot just 34.4% and were outrebounded 41-29. They made 11 of a season-high 38 3-point attempts.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers missed seven consecutive shots during the frustrating 18-0 run and struggled to keep pace from there. The Cardinals' 47 points were the most in a half by a Clemson opponent this season, surpassing the 39 posted by North Carolina two weeks ago.

Louisville: The Cardinals broke out of their month-long pattern of struggling to close out opponents at home with an energetic effort in all phases. Perry's perimeter shooting was a welcome surprise and provided a good start offensively before others joined in from beyond the arc. They dominated the Tigers in nearly every other category, which hadn't been easy for Louisville this month.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville's lopsided victory could provide a boost into the top five.

UP NEXT

Clemson hosts Syracuse on Tuesday night.

Louisville visits Boston College on Wednesday night.

---

1st Half
CLEM Tigers 26
LVILLE Cardinals 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Clemson  
19:46   Aamir Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
19:35   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Nwora  
19:12   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:03 +2 Darius Perry made jump shot 0-2
18:43   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
18:32 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 0-5
18:12   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
18:12   Curran Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:12 +1 Curran Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-5
17:49 +3 Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 1-8
17:34   Offensive foul on Aamir Simms  
17:34   Turnover on Aamir Simms  
17:11   Steven Enoch missed dunk, blocked by Aamir Simms  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Curran Scott  
17:08   Personal foul on Lamarr Kimble  
17:05 +2 Tevin Mack made jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 3-8
16:50   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
16:22 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Newman III 6-8
15:47 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 6-11
15:20   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
14:58   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
14:32   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
14:13   Tevin Mack missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
14:01   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Al-Amir Dawes  
13:52 +3 John Newman III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 9-11
13:35 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by Dwayne Sutton 9-13
13:10   Traveling violation turnover on Al-Amir Dawes  
12:54   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
12:48 +2 Malik Williams made layup 9-15
12:28   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
12:26   Personal foul on Hunter Tyson  
12:15 +2 Samuell Williamson made running Jump Shot 9-17
12:00   Bad pass turnover on John Newman III, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
11:50   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Jumpball received by Louisville  
11:50   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by Chase Hunter  
11:26   Bad pass turnover on Clyde Trapp, stolen by David Johnson  
11:25 +2 Malik Williams made layup, assist by David Johnson 9-19
11:09   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
10:59 +3 Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 9-22
10:32   Hunter Tyson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
10:20 +2 David Johnson made floating jump shot 9-24
9:59   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
9:46   Personal foul on Chase Hunter  
9:46   Personal foul on Tevin Mack  
9:45   Offensive foul on Steven Enoch  
9:45   Turnover on Steven Enoch  
9:37   Lost ball turnover on Chase Hunter, stolen by Samuell Williamson  
9:29 +2 Jordan Nwora made dunk, assist by David Johnson 9-26
9:14   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
9:04   Personal foul on Malik Williams  
8:58   Clyde Trapp missed floating jump shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
8:51   Jordan Nwora missed layup  
8:49   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
8:44 +2 David Johnson made dunk 9-28
8:34   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
8:21 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 9-31
8:08   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
8:08 +1 John Newman III made 1st of 2 free throws 10-31
8:08 +1 John Newman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-31
7:49   Malik Williams missed hook shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
7:33 +2 Clyde Trapp made driving layup 13-31
7:08   Offensive foul on Dwayne Sutton  
7:08   Turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
6:57   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
6:32 +2 Dwayne Sutton made driving layup 13-33
6:23   Clyde Trapp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
6:11   Darius Perry missed jump shot  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Clyde Trapp  
6:00   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
5:53   Darius Perry missed layup  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
5:24   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
5:24   Clyde Trapp missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:24 +1 Clyde Trapp made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-33
5:06 +2 Samuell Williamson made dunk, assist by Ryan McMahon 14-35
4:38   Aamir Simms missed layup  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
4:36   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Nwora  
4:33 +2 Curran Scott made jump shot 16-35
4:13 +2 David Johnson made reverse layup 16-37
3:54 +2 John Newman III made jump shot 18-37
3:26   Shooting foul on Al-Amir Dawes  
3:25 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 18-38
3:25   Jordan Nwora missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
3:05   John Newman III missed layup  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
2:56 +2 Jordan Nwora made alley-oop shot, assist by David Johnson 18-40
2:40 +2 Chase Hunter made jump shot 20-40
2:22   Shooting foul on Chase Hunter  
2:22 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 20-41
2:22 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-42
2:14 +3 Chase Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 23-42
1:54   Offensive foul on David Johnson  
1:54   Turnover on David Johnson  
1:42 +3 Chase Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot 26-42
1:15 +2 Samuell Williamson made jump shot 26-44
1:16   Shooting foul on Tevin Mack  
1:16 +1 Samuell Williamson made free throw 26-45
1:01   Lost ball turnover on John Newman III, stolen by Darius Perry  
56.0 +2 Darius Perry made layup, assist by David Johnson 26-47
44.0   Chase Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
13.0   Offensive foul on Samuell Williamson  
13.0   Turnover on Samuell Williamson  
1.0   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CLEM Tigers 36
LVILLE Cardinals 33

Time Team Play Score
19:39   Aamir Simms missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
19:19   Steven Enoch missed hook shot, blocked by Aamir Simms  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
19:08 +3 Curran Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 29-47
18:48   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by John Newman III  
18:45   John Newman III missed layup, blocked by Jordan Nwora  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
18:38   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
18:38   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:38 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-48
18:19   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
18:08   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack  
17:46   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
17:25 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 29-51
17:07   Curran Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
16:51 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 29-54
16:23   Tevin Mack missed layup  
16:21   Offensive rebound by Aamir Simms  
16:21 +2 Aamir Simms made tip-in 31-54
16:08 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Enoch 31-57
15:53   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
15:40   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
15:40 +1 Clyde Trapp made 1st of 2 free throws 32-57
15:40 +1 Clyde Trapp made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-57
15:30   Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Sutton  
15:20   Chase Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:15   Personal foul on Chase Hunter  
14:46 +2 Samuell Williamson made floating jump shot 33-59
14:25 +3 Clyde Trapp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 36-59
14:07   Lost ball turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
13:57 +3 Hunter Tyson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Clyde Trapp 39-59
13:31   Lost ball turnover on Malik Williams, stolen by Clyde Trapp  
13:12   Traveling violation turnover on Trey Jemison  
12:58   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
12:45   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Malik Williams  
12:35   Flagrant foul on John Newman III  
12:35   Malik Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:35 +1 Malik Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-60
12:22   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
11:59 +2 Al-Amir Dawes made layup 41-60
11:40   Malik Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
11:33   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:31   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
11:31   Personal foul on Trey Jemison  
11:20 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samuell Williamson 41-63
11:10   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
11:09   Bad pass turnover on Alex Hemenway, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
11:08   Personal foul on Alex Hemenway  
10:47   Steven Enoch missed layup  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Hunter Tyson  
10:26 +3 Al-Amir Dawes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aamir Simms 44-63
10:08   Dwayne Sutton missed jump shot  
10:06   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
10:05   Shooting foul on Aamir Simms  
10:05 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 1st of 2 free throws 44-64
10:05 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-65
9:49 +3 Alex Hemenway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al-Amir Dawes 47-65
9:34   Personal foul on John Newman III  
9:34 +1 Samuell Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 47-66
9:34 +1 Samuell Williamson made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-67
9:19   John Newman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
9:08   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
9:06   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
9:04   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
8:52   Al-Amir Dawes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
8:34   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by John Newman III  
8:22   Tevin Mack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
7:53   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51