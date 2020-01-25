|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Illinois
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
|
2-0
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed layup
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jon Teske
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Zavier Simpson made layup
|
2-2
|
18:43
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
18:21
|
|
+3
|
Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-5
|
18:00
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup
|
4-5
|
17:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn
|
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-6
|
17:14
|
|
+1
|
Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
4-7
|
16:57
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Jon Teske made layup
|
4-9
|
16:28
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn missed layup
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Trent Frazier made jump shot
|
6-9
|
15:42
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Zavier Simpson
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Eli Brooks
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed layup
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
14:51
|
|
+3
|
Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot
|
9-9
|
14:26
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed layup
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed layup
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trent Frazier
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed layup
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trent Frazier
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:31
|
|
+1
|
Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-10
|
13:03
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot
|
12-10
|
12:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
12:21
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
|
15-10
|
12:05
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner made layup
|
15-12
|
11:43
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David DeJulius
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jon Teske
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Kipper Nichols made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
|
17-12
|
10:02
|
|
|
Austin Davis missed jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed jump shot
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David DeJulius
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
David DeJulius made jump shot
|
17-14
|
9:01
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made layup
|
19-14
|
8:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu made free throw
|
20-14
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
|
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
|
22-14
|
7:46
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed layup
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eli Brooks
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Trent Frazier missed layup
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Teske
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jon Teske
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Trent Frazier
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Turnover on Trent Frazier
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Eli Brooks made layup
|
22-16
|
5:16
|
|
+2
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
|
24-16
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Jon Teske made layup
|
24-18
|
4:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers
|
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-18
|
4:42
|
|
|
Andres Feliz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers made layup
|
25-20
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made layup
|
27-20
|
3:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols
|
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-21
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-22
|
3:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Eli Brooks
|
|
3:23
|
|
+2
|
Andres Feliz made jump shot
|
29-22
|
3:07
|
|
+2
|
Zavier Simpson made layup
|
29-24
|
2:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Franz Wagner
|
|
2:46
|
|
+1
|
Kipper Nichols made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-24
|
2:46
|
|
|
Kipper Nichols missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-25
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Ayo Dosunmu made layup
|
32-25
|
1:54
|
|
+2
|
Zavier Simpson made fade-away jump shot
|
32-27
|
1:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Zavier Simpson made layup
|
32-29
|
59.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Zavier Simpson
|
|
59.0
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-29
|
59.0
|
|
+1
|
Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-29
|
36.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
36.0
|
|
+1
|
Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-30
|
10.0
|
|
|
Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Illinois
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|