Dosunmu's shot lifts No. 21 Illinois over Michigan 64-62

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Ayo Dosunmu hit a contested jumper from the free throw line with 0.5 seconds remaining to give No. 21 Illinois a 64-62 victory over Michigan on Saturday.

The Illini (15-5, 7-2) moved into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten for the moment, and they extended their winning streak to six with a hard-fought victory over the Wolverines. Michigan (11-8, 2-6) has dropped four in a row and may have lost forward Isaiah Livers again to an injury.

With the score tied at 62, Illinois was able to run the clock down and isolate Dosunmu against Michigan's Zavier Simpson. Although the tenacious Simpson is one of the Big Ten's top defensive players, he is 5 inches shorter than Dosunmu, who was able to shoot over him.

Michigan had one more possession with under a second left, but the Wolverines didn't get a shot off.

Dosunmu finished with 27 points.

Livers returned for Michigan after missing six games with a groin injury, but he left in the second half after appearing to hurt himself again. Livers was fouled during a dunk attempt - the same way he got hurt the first time - and came up holding his groin area. He did go back in at the very end to throw the long inbound pass for the Wolverines after Dosunmu's shot.

Simpson led Michigan with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: It's been quite a run for the Illini, who won in Ann Arbor for the first time since 2010. Illinois was tied with Michigan State for first place entering the game. The Spartans have a chance to pull even again when they play Sunday.

Michigan: The Wolverines shot poorly to start the game and then missed several free throws at the end. They did a lot of other things right - Michigan turned the ball over only twice and contained Illinois on the boards - but this season is in danger of slipping away.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

This is Illinois' highest AP ranking since it was No. 12 in January 2013, and this victory will probably move the Illini up.

UP NEXT

Illinois: The Illini host Minnesota on Thursday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines travel to play Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 34
MICH Wolverines 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
19:40 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 2-0
19:15   Jon Teske missed layup  
19:13   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:06 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 2-2
18:43   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed layup  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
18:27   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
18:21 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
18:00   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:51   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
17:44 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup 4-5
17:14   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
17:14 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
17:14 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
16:57   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
16:43 +2 Jon Teske made layup 4-9
16:28   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
16:17   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
16:06 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 6-9
15:42   Traveling violation turnover on Zavier Simpson  
15:31   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Eli Brooks  
15:26   Personal foul on Da'Monte Williams  
15:16   Eli Brooks missed layup  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
14:51 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot 9-9
14:26   Jon Teske missed layup  
14:24   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:19   Franz Wagner missed layup  
14:17   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
14:09   Bad pass turnover on Trent Frazier  
13:58   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
13:46   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
13:34   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:32   Offensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
13:31   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
13:31   Franz Wagner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:31 +1 Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
13:03 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot 12-10
12:49   Personal foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
12:31   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
12:21 +3 Trent Frazier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 15-10
12:05 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 15-12
11:43   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
11:28   Zavier Simpson missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
11:19   Andres Feliz missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner  
11:17   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
10:58   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Offensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
10:53   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
10:51   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
10:32 +2 Kipper Nichols made jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 17-12
10:02   Austin Davis missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
9:31   Kipper Nichols missed jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
9:22 +2 David DeJulius made jump shot 17-14
9:01   Da'Monte Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
8:45   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
8:28 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 19-14
8:28   Shooting foul on Brandon Johns Jr.  
8:28 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made free throw 20-14
8:15   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
7:58 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 22-14
7:46   Jon Teske missed layup  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Kipper Nichols  
7:27   Personal foul on Eli Brooks  
7:13   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
7:04   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
6:41   Trent Frazier missed layup  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
6:22   Isaiah Livers missed layup  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
6:20   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
6:18   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
6:01   Offensive foul on Trent Frazier  
6:01   Turnover on Trent Frazier  
5:46   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
5:39 +2 Eli Brooks made layup 22-16
5:16 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 24-16
5:01 +2 Jon Teske made layup 24-18
4:43   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
4:42 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws 25-18
4:42   Andres Feliz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
4:27 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup 25-20
3:56 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 27-20
3:46   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
3:46 +1 Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws 27-21
3:46 +1 Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
3:33   Personal foul on Eli Brooks  
3:23 +2 Andres Feliz made jump shot 29-22
3:07 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 29-24
2:46   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
2:46 +1 Kipper Nichols made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
2:46   Kipper Nichols missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
2:30   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
2:30   Jon Teske missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:30 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-25
2:13 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 32-25
1:54 +2 Zavier Simpson made fade-away jump shot 32-27
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
1:25 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 32-29
59.0   Shooting foul on Zavier Simpson  
59.0 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 33-29
59.0 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-29
36.0   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
36.0   Zavier Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
36.0 +1 Zavier Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-30
10.0   Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8.0   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
5.0   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ILL Fighting Illini 30
MICH Wolverines 32

Time Team Play Score
19:46 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 36-30
19:46   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
19:46   Kofi Cockburn missed free throw  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
19:24   Isaiah Livers missed turnaround jump shot  
19:22   Offensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
19:10   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
18:57   Kofi Cockburn missed turnaround jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
18:48 +2 Franz Wagner made driving layup 36-32
18:48   Shooting foul on Kofi Cockburn  
18:48 +1 Franz Wagner made free throw 36-33
18:35   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed floating jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
18:25   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
18:16   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
18:16   Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:16 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-33
18:06 +2 Zavier Simpson made reverse layup 37-35
17:33   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
17:26 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 37-38
17:01 +2 Kofi Cockburn made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Frazier 39-38
16:38   Personal foul on Trent Frazier  
16:37 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 39-40
16:37   Shooting foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
16:37 +1 Franz Wagner made free throw 39-41
16:18 +2 Andres Feliz made floating jump shot, assist by Kofi Cockburn 41-41
16:06 +2 Austin Davis made hook shot 41-43
15:41 +2 Andres Feliz made driving layup 43-43
15:34   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
15:34 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
15:34 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-45
15:12   Andres Feliz missed layup  
15:10   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
15:10   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
15:10 +1 Andres Feliz made 1st of 2 free throws 44-45
15:10 +1 Andres Feliz made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-45
14:53   Brandon Johns Jr. missed floating jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
14:37   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
14:15   Zavier Simpson missed driving layup  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Illinois  
14:13   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Eli Brooks  
13:57   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
13:46 +2 Eli Brooks made jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 45-47
13:25 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot 48-47
13:00   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
12:48   Franz Wagner missed driving layup  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
12:21 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 50-47
12:01   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
11:47 +2 Andres Feliz made running Jump Shot 52-47
11:21   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
11:21 +1 Colin Castleton made 1st of 2 free throws 52-48
11:21   Colin Castleton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:54   Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
10:53   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
10:37   Andres Feliz missed floating jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
10:26   Eli Brooks missed floating jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
10:19   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
10:03 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 52-50
9:43   Traveling violation turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
9:32   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
9:07   Ayo Dosunmu missed driving layup, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
9:00 +2 Zavier Simpson made driving layup, assist by Eli Brooks 52-52
8:41   Kofi Cockburn missed jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
8:33   Bad pass turnover on David DeJulius, stolen by Da'Monte Williams  
8:15 +2 Andres Feliz made floating jump shot 54-52
7:54   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
7:25   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
7:17   Kofi Cockburn missed turnaround jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
7:02 +3 Jon Teske made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 54-55
6:42  