KSTATE
BAMA

No Text

Lewis sends Alabama past Kansas St. in 77-74 win

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. played for Kansas State coach Bruce Weber last summer in Greece on the gold medal-winning USA U19 team. On Saturday night, Weber's team was on the receiving end of a Lewis scoring outburst.

Lewis scored 26 points and Alabama earned another win for the SEC in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, beating Kansas State 77-74.

''He's an unbelievable downhill driver,'' Weber said about Lewis. ''He really shot the ball well from when he has those open 3s, and he made a couple of big daggers today.''

A 14-0 Alabama run in the second half extended the lead to 16 for the Crimson Tide, but the Wildcats responded with a 15-2 run that eventually cut the deficit to one.

Lewis made back-to-back baskets on the next two Alabama possessions, and Alabama never relinquished the lead.

''When a team makes a run like that, you just figure out ways as a point guard to try to stop the bleed,'' Lewis said. ''Get a bucket and try to get a stop and get more buckets.''

The Crimson Tide was in unfamiliar territory in the first half after their recent success during a three-game winning streak.

During the win streak, the Crimson Tide only trailed for a total of 3:49 overall. Kansas State scored on the first possession of the game and led for more than 15 minutes in the first half.

Alabama had a mini 6-0 run to take their first lead at 31-30, but the Wildcats took a 37-36 lead into halftime.

Kansas State controlled the boards throughout the game and finished with 22 offensive rebounds compared to three for the Crimson Tide.

''Our offensive rebounding that we gave up was disastrous and really could cost us the game, so we gotta get that cleaned up,'' Alabama coach Nate Oats said.

All five starters for Alabama finished in double figures including Alex Reese, Jaden Shackelford and John Petty Jr. scoring 11 points and Herbert Jones 10.

Junior guard Cartier Diarra led the Wildcats with 17 points. Senior forward Makol Mawien added 13 points and 12 rebounds, including seven offensive boards.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats out-rebounded Alabama 45-33, a team that was tied for fifth in the country in rebounding coming in.

Alabama: Alabama moves to 3-1 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 challenge and has now won four games in a row and eight straight at home.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Alabama travels to conference leader LSU on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
KSTATE Wildcats 37
BAMA Crimson Tide 36

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
19:35 +3 Xavier Sneed made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Sloan 3-0
19:16 +2 Alex Reese made layup 3-2
18:57   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
18:48   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:29   Makol Mawien missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
18:23   Herbert Jones missed layup, blocked by Montavious Murphy  
18:21   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
18:16   Alex Reese missed layup  
18:14   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
17:56 +3 Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaJuan Gordon 6-2
17:33   Herbert Jones missed layup  
17:31   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
17:26   Montavious Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
17:12 +3 Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 6-5
16:51 +2 David Sloan made layup, assist by Makol Mawien 8-5
16:27 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 8-8
16:27   Personal foul on John Petty Jr.  
16:08   Montavious Murphy missed jump shot  
16:06   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
16:04 +2 DaJuan Gordon made dunk 10-8
15:47   John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
15:20   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
15:18   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
15:16 +2 DaJuan Gordon made dunk 12-8
15:16 +3 Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 12-11
14:45   Personal foul on Makol Mawien  
14:33   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
14:33   Herbert Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:33 +1 Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-12
14:21   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
14:19   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
14:06   David Sloan missed jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Alabama  
13:56   Personal foul on David Sloan  
13:56   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
13:32 +3 Montavious Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 15-12
13:21 +3 John Petty Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 15-15
13:02 +2 Montavious Murphy made layup, assist by Xavier Sneed 17-15
12:51   Shooting foul on Cartier Diarra  
12:51 +1 James Bolden made 1st of 3 free throws 17-16
12:51 +1 James Bolden made 2nd of 3 free throws 17-17
12:51 +1 James Bolden made 3rd of 3 free throws 17-18
12:39 +3 Cartier Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaJuan Gordon 20-18
12:13   Personal foul on Xavier Sneed  
12:09   Offensive foul on Jaden Shackelford  
12:09   Turnover on Jaden Shackelford  
11:56   Levi Stockard III missed jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by James Bolden  
11:43   Jaylen Forbes missed layup  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Galin Smith  
11:41   Shooting foul on Montavious Murphy  
11:41   Galin Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41 +1 Galin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-19
11:41 +1 Galin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-19
11:25 +2 DaJuan Gordon made layup, assist by Cartier Diarra 22-19
11:01 +2 Galin Smith made layup, assist by James Bolden 22-21
10:43   Personal foul on James Bolden  
10:30   Shooting foul on Galin Smith  
10:30 +1 Mike McGuirl made 1st of 2 free throws 23-21
10:30   Mike McGuirl missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:30   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
10:25   Jumpball received by Alabama  
10:25   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by James Bolden  
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Herbert Jones, stolen by Cartier Diarra  
10:08   Cartier Diarra missed layup, blocked by John Petty Jr.  
10:06   Offensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
10:04 +2 Xavier Sneed made dunk 25-21
9:56   Jumpball received by Kansas State  
9:56   Lost ball turnover on James Bolden, stolen by DaJuan Gordon  
9:40   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.  
9:31   Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr.  
9:11   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
9:09   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
9:03   DaJuan Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
8:59   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
8:59 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
8:59 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-23
8:42   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
8:31   Personal foul on Mike McGuirl  
8:31   John Petty Jr. missed free throw  
8:31   Defensive rebound by DaJuan Gordon  
8:09   Makol Mawien missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Alabama  
7:58   Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Offensive rebound by Alabama  
7:36   David Sloan missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
7:23   Personal foul on David Sloan  
7:23 +1 John Petty Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 25-24
7:23 +1 John Petty Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
7:08 +2 Cartier Diarra made jump shot 27-25
6:49   Traveling violation turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
6:35   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Sneed, stolen by Javian Davis  
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Jaden Shackelford  
6:22 +3 Mike McGuirl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DaJuan Gordon 30-25
6:08   Jumpball received by Alabama  
5:57   Alex Reese missed layup  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
5:46   Cartier Diarra missed layup  
5:44   Offensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
5:34   Offensive foul on Xavier Sneed  
5:34   Turnover on Xavier Sneed  
5:20   Traveling violation turnover on Alex Reese  
5:01   DaJuan Gordon missed layup  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
4:55   Personal foul on Cartier Diarra  
4:55 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-26
4:55 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-27
4:44   Lost ball turnover on Mike McGuirl, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
4:40 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made dunk, assist by John Petty Jr. 30-29
4:16   Makol Mawien missed jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
4:05 +2 Herbert Jones made layup 30-31
3:42   Lost ball turnover on DaJuan Gordon, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
3:33   Herbert Jones missed layup, blocked by Makol Mawien  
3:31   Defensive rebound by David Sloan  
3:27   Shooting foul on James Bolden  
3:27 +1 David Sloan made 1st of 2 free throws 31-31
3:27 +1 David Sloan made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-31
3:19   Bad pass turnover on Herbert Jones  
2:57   Shooting foul on Herbert Jones  
2:57 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 33-31
2:57   Makol Mawien missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
2:52   Offensive foul on Herbert Jones  
2:52   Turnover on Herbert Jones  
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
2:34   Shooting foul on David Sloan  
2:34 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-32
2:34 +1 Kira Lewis Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
2:18   Levi Stockard III missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese  
2:16   Defensive rebound by Alex Reese  
2:08   Shooting foul on DaJuan Gordon  
2:08   John Petty Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:08 +1 John Petty Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
2:08 +1 John Petty Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-34
1:55   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
1:47   Personal foul on Galin Smith  
1:47 +1 Makol Mawien made 1st of 2 free throws 34-34
1:47 +1 Makol Mawien made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-34
1:26 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 35-36
1:08   Mike McGuirl missed layup  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
56.0   Lost ball turnover on Makol Mawien, stolen by John Petty Jr.  
45.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jaden Shackelford  
30.0 +2 Levi Stockard III made jump shot, assist by Cartier Diarra 37-36
6.0   Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  

2nd Half
KSTATE Wildcats 37
BAMA Crimson Tide 41

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Kira Lewis Jr.  
19:25 +3 Alex Reese made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr. 37-39
19:02   Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Herbert Jones  
18:52   Personal foul on DaJuan Gordon  
18:50   Out of bounds turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.  
18:38   Xavier Sneed missed jump shot  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
18:25   Mike McGuirl missed jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
18:10 +2 Alex Reese made dunk, assist by Jaden Shackelford 37-41
17:54   Personal foul on Herbert Jones  
17:49   Cartier Diarra missed jump shot, blocked by Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Xavier Sneed  
17:34   Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.  
17:33 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made layup 37-43
17:18   Shooting foul on John Petty Jr.  
17:18 +1 David Sloan made 1st of 2 free throws 38-43
17:18   David Sloan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Makol Mawien  
17:01   Montavious Murphy missed jump shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
16:53   Montavious Murphy missed layup  
16:51   Offensive rebound by Mike McGuirl  
16:49   Shooting foul on Kira Lewis Jr.  
16:49 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 3 free throws 39-43
16:49   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
16:49 +1 Xavier Sneed made 3rd of 3 free throws 40-43
16:32 +2 John Petty Jr. made jump shot 40-45
16:15   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Kansas State  
16:14   Personal foul on John Petty Jr.  
16:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on John Petty Jr.  
16:13 +1 Xavier Sneed made 1st of 2 free throws 41-45
16:13   Xavier Sneed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:08   Mike McGuirl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Galin Smith  
15:57   Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy  
15:49 +2 Montavious Murphy made layup 43-45
15:34 +2 Kira Lewis Jr. made jump shot 43-47
15:14   Montavious Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford  
15:12