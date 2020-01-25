ND
Wilkes scores 19 points, No. 5 Florida St. beats Notre Dame

  • Jan 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Wyatt Wilkes scored 19 points and No. 5 Florida State held off Notre Dame 85-84 Saturday night for its 10th straight victory.

Wilkes drilled 5 of 6 from 3-point range and the Seminoles (17-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) made 12 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Florida State missed its last nine shots from the floor and Notre Dame (11-8, 2-6) nearly took advantage. The Fighting Irish had a few chances in the final moments, including Rex Pflueger's desperation 3-pointer that fell short at the buzzer.

Trent Forrest and RaiQuan Gray each scored 13 points for Florida State, which has also won 10 consecutive home games.

Prentiss Hubb scored 24 points, hitting 5 of 11 3-pointers, and John Mooney had 16 points for Notre Dame. Mooney pulled down just four rebounds, halting his streak of double-doubles at 12 games.

Notre Dame shot 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the free-throw line.

Florida State's Balsa Koprivica returned after missing four games due to injury. The freshman center had six points and six rebounds in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish used just seven players and didn't have the depth to keep up with the Seminoles, who had a 40-12 bench scoring advantage.

Florida State: The Seminoles had a 23-11 rebounding edge early, including eight offensive boards that led to 10 second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Hosts Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Florida State: Plays at Virginia on Tuesday.

1st Half
ND Fighting Irish 37
FSU Seminoles 47

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
19:34 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 3-0
19:10   Bad pass turnover on Devin Vassell  
18:59   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:49 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 3-2
18:36 +3 John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 6-2
18:13   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
18:06   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:06 +1 John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 7-2
18:06 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-2
17:53   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker  
17:28 +2 John Mooney made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger 10-2
17:15   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
17:11   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
17:11 +1 Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws 10-3
17:11 +1 Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-4
16:48   Juwan Durham missed hook shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by John Mooney  
16:34 +2 Juwan Durham made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs 12-4
16:34   Shooting foul on Malik Osborne  
16:34 +1 Juwan Durham made free throw 13-4
16:19   Bad pass turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
16:13   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
16:01   Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
15:53 +2 T.J. Gibbs made layup 15-4
15:37   M.J. Walker missed layup  
15:35   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
15:28 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made layup 15-6
15:16   Offensive foul on Juwan Durham  
15:16   Turnover on Juwan Durham  
15:00   Wyatt Wilkes missed layup  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
14:42   Wyatt Wilkes missed jump shot  
14:40   Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
14:40   Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski  
14:40 +1 Wyatt Wilkes made 1st of 2 free throws 15-7
14:40 +1 Wyatt Wilkes made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-8
14:17   T.J. Gibbs missed layup  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Rayquan Evans  
13:42 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 18-8
13:31 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 18-11
13:19   Nate Laszewski missed layup  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:14   Offensive foul on Rayquan Evans  
13:14   Turnover on Rayquan Evans  
13:03   Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
12:53 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 18-14
12:31   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
12:26   Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes  
12:25   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Anthony Polite  
12:19 +2 Devin Vassell made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest 18-16
11:57   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
11:42 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 18-19
11:23   Personal foul on Balsa Koprivica  
11:23   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Trent Forrest  
11:21   Clear path foul on T.J. Gibbs  
11:21 +1 Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws 18-20
11:21 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21
11:05 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Balsa Koprivica 18-24
10:54   Bad pass turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Trent Forrest  
10:49 +2 Trent Forrest made dunk 18-26
10:28 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin 21-26
10:24   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
10:15 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 24-26
10:05 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 24-29
9:40   T.J. Gibbs missed layup  
9:38   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
9:28   Trent Forrest missed layup  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
9:10   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
9:07 +2 Balsa Koprivica made tip-in 24-31
8:40   Shooting foul on Trent Forrest  
8:40   Dane Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:40 +1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
8:28   Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb  
8:15   Balsa Koprivica missed layup  
8:13   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
8:13   Balsa Koprivica missed layup  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
8:11   Shooting foul on T.J. Gibbs  
8:11 +1 Balsa Koprivica made 1st of 2 free throws 25-32
8:11 +1 Balsa Koprivica made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-33
7:54   Prentiss Hubb missed layup  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
7:44 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 25-35
7:27   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
7:14   Nathanael Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
7:05   Personal foul on Rayquan Evans  
7:05 +1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 26-35
7:05   Dane Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
6:52   Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by John Mooney  
6:47   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
6:41   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
6:24   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
5:54 +2 T.J. Gibbs made layup 28-35
5:32 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 28-37
5:11   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
5:02   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
5:02   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
4:43   Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
4:43 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 29-37
4:43 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
4:33   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
4:10   Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica  
4:09   John Mooney missed 1st of 3 free throws  
4:09 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-37
4:09 +1 John Mooney made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-37
3:48 +2 Devin Vassell made fade-away jump shot 32-39
3:22   John Mooney missed layup  
3:20   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
3:17 +2 John Mooney made layup 34-39
2:56 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite 34-42
2:39   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
2:30 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell 34-45
2:08   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
1:53 +2 M.J. Walker made floating jump shot 34-47
1:22   Personal foul on Anthony Polite  
1:22 +1 Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 35-47
1:22 +1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-47
55.0   Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham  
53.0   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
51.0   Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger  
39.0   Wyatt Wilkes missed fade-away jump shot  
37.0   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
14.0   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
14.0   Juwan Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14.0 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-47
2.0   Trent Forrest missed layup  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ND Fighting Irish 47
FSU Seminoles 38

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker  
19:27 +2 John Mooney made jump shot 39-47
19:27   Lost ball turnover on Devin Vassell, stolen by John Mooney  
19:27 +3 Rex Pflueger made 3-pt. jump shot 42-47
18:39   Malik Osborne missed jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
18:34   Lost ball turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Trent Forrest  
18:21 +2 Devin Vassell made jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 42-49
18:09   Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray  
18:09 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws 43-49
18:09 +1 T.J. Gibbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
17:56   Devin Vassell missed layup  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
17:46   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
17:37 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 44-51
17:16   Traveling violation turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
16:59   Traveling violation turnover on Malik Osborne  
16:31   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
16:22 +2 Raiquan Gray made layup 44-53
16:05   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
15:57   Trent Forrest missed layup  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
15:43   John Mooney missed jump shot  
15:41   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
15:41   Personal foul on Malik Osborne  
15:41   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Devin Vassell  
15:37   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
15:27 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 44-56
15:03   Traveling violation turnover on Rex Pflueger  
14:49   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
14:40 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup 46-56
14:26   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
14:18 +2 Wyatt Wilkes made fade-away jump shot 46-58
14:02   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
13:53 +2 Rayquan Evans made layup 46-60
13:38   Prentiss Hubb missed layup  
13:36   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
13:35   Shooting foul on Rayquan Evans  
13:37 +1 Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 47-60
13:37 +1 Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-60
13:22 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest 48-62
13:07 +2 T.J. Gibbs made layup 50-62
12:57   Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
12:57   Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak  
12:39 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 53-62
12:16 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 53-65
12:03   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
11:58   Juwan Durham missed layup  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
11:51 +2 Rex Pflueger made dunk 55-65
11:37 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 55-68
11:21 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot 57-68
