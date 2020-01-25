|
20:00
Jumpball received by Notre Dame
19:34
+3
Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs
3-0
19:10
Bad pass turnover on Devin Vassell
18:59
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:57
Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
18:49
+2
Raiquan Gray made layup
3-2
18:36
+3
John Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs
6-2
18:13
Devin Vassell missed jump shot
18:11
Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger
18:06
Shooting foul on Raiquan Gray
18:06
+1
John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws
7-2
18:06
+1
John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws
8-2
17:53
Bad pass turnover on M.J. Walker
17:28
+2
John Mooney made layup, assist by Rex Pflueger
10-2
17:15
M.J. Walker missed jump shot
17:13
Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell
17:11
Shooting foul on Juwan Durham
17:11
+1
Devin Vassell made 1st of 2 free throws
10-3
17:11
+1
Devin Vassell made 2nd of 2 free throws
10-4
16:48
Juwan Durham missed hook shot
16:46
Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
16:41
Lost ball turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by John Mooney
16:34
+2
Juwan Durham made layup, assist by T.J. Gibbs
12-4
16:34
Shooting foul on Malik Osborne
16:34
+1
Juwan Durham made free throw
13-4
16:19
Bad pass turnover on Malik Osborne, stolen by Prentiss Hubb
16:13
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:11
Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
16:01
Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:59
Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb
15:53
+2
T.J. Gibbs made layup
15-4
15:37
M.J. Walker missed layup
15:35
Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
15:28
+2
Dominik Olejniczak made layup
15-6
15:16
Offensive foul on Juwan Durham
15:16
Turnover on Juwan Durham
15:00
Wyatt Wilkes missed layup
14:58
Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
14:42
Wyatt Wilkes missed jump shot
14:40
Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
14:40
Shooting foul on Nate Laszewski
14:40
+1
Wyatt Wilkes made 1st of 2 free throws
15-7
14:40
+1
Wyatt Wilkes made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-8
14:17
T.J. Gibbs missed layup
14:15
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
13:57
Bad pass turnover on Rayquan Evans
13:42
+3
Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger
18-8
13:31
+3
Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite
18-11
13:19
Nate Laszewski missed layup
13:17
Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
13:14
Offensive foul on Rayquan Evans
13:14
Turnover on Rayquan Evans
13:03
Dane Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:01
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
12:53
+3
Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell
18-14
12:31
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:29
Offensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
12:26
Personal foul on Wyatt Wilkes
12:25
Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Anthony Polite
12:19
+2
Devin Vassell made alley-oop shot, assist by Trent Forrest
18-16
11:57
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:55
Defensive rebound by Florida State
11:42
+3
Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
18-19
11:23
Personal foul on Balsa Koprivica
11:23
Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Trent Forrest
11:21
Clear path foul on T.J. Gibbs
11:21
+1
Trent Forrest made 1st of 2 free throws
18-20
11:21
+1
Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-21
11:05
+3
Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Balsa Koprivica
18-24
10:54
Bad pass turnover on John Mooney, stolen by Trent Forrest
10:49
+2
Trent Forrest made dunk
18-26
10:28
+3
T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dane Goodwin
21-26
10:24
Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest
10:15
+3
Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot
24-26
10:05
+3
Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite
24-29
9:40
T.J. Gibbs missed layup
9:38
Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
9:28
Trent Forrest missed layup
9:26
Offensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
9:10
Devin Vassell missed jump shot
9:08
Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
9:07
+2
Balsa Koprivica made tip-in
24-31
8:40
Shooting foul on Trent Forrest
8:40
Dane Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:40
+1
Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-31
8:28
Personal foul on Prentiss Hubb
8:15
Balsa Koprivica missed layup
8:13
Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
8:13
Balsa Koprivica missed layup
8:11
Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
8:11
Shooting foul on T.J. Gibbs
8:11
+1
Balsa Koprivica made 1st of 2 free throws
25-32
8:11
+1
Balsa Koprivica made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-33
7:54
Prentiss Hubb missed layup
7:52
Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
7:44
+2
Trent Forrest made layup
25-35
7:27
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:25
Defensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
7:14
Nathanael Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:12
Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs
7:05
Personal foul on Rayquan Evans
7:05
+1
Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
26-35
7:05
Dane Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:05
Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
6:52
Bad pass turnover on Raiquan Gray, stolen by John Mooney
6:47
Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:45
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
6:41
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:39
Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
6:24
Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot
6:22
Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin
5:54
+2
T.J. Gibbs made layup
28-35
5:32
+2
Trent Forrest made jump shot
28-37
5:11
T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot
5:09
Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
5:02
Offensive foul on Dominik Olejniczak
5:02
Turnover on Dominik Olejniczak
4:43
Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak
4:43
+1
Juwan Durham made 1st of 2 free throws
29-37
4:43
+1
Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-37
4:33
Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:31
Defensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs
4:10
Shooting foul on Balsa Koprivica
4:09
John Mooney missed 1st of 3 free throws
4:09
+1
John Mooney made 2nd of 3 free throws
31-37
4:09
+1
John Mooney made 3rd of 3 free throws
32-37
3:48
+2
Devin Vassell made fade-away jump shot
32-39
3:22
John Mooney missed layup
3:20
Offensive rebound by John Mooney
3:17
+2
John Mooney made layup
|
34-39
|
2:56
|
|
+3
|
Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Polite
|
34-42
|
2:39
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|
|
2:30
|
|
+3
|
Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devin Vassell
|
34-45
|
2:08
|
|
|
T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|
|
1:53
|
|
+2
|
M.J. Walker made floating jump shot
|
34-47
|
1:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Polite
|
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
35-47
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
36-47
|
55.0
|
|
|
Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by Juwan Durham
|
|
53.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger
|
|
51.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rex Pflueger
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
Juwan Durham missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14.0
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-47
|
2.0
|
|
|
Trent Forrest missed layup
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|