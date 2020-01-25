RI
STBON

No Text

Fatts scores 29 and Rhode Island pushes win streak to 6

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Jeff Dowtin and Jacob Toppin wrapped back-to-back dunks around a steal and Rhode Island held off Saint Bonaventure 81-75 on Saturday, pushing its win streak to six.

Fatts Russell led Rhode Island with 29 points, making five 3-pointers and breaking 20 points in four of his last six games. Tyrese Martin added 14 points and Cyril Langevine 13. Dowtin finished with 11 and Toppin seven. The Rams won on the Bonnie's home court for the first time since 2014.

Nursing a 75-71 lead with 36 seconds left, the Rams (14-5, 6-1 Atlantic 10) gained some breathing room when Toppin dunked, Russell stole the ball from the Bonnies' Kyle Lofton and threw to Dowtin for another dunk that made it 79-71 in a span of eight seconds.

Lofton led Saint Bonaventure (12-8, 4-3) with 15 points while Dominick Welch and Jaren English scored 14 apiece. Justin Winston chipped in 12 and Alejandro Vasquez 11. The Bonnies have dropped their last three.

The Rams scored 18 points off 13 Saint Bonaventure turnovers

Rhode Island faces George Mason on the road on Tuesday. Saint Bonaventure matches up against Fordham on the road on Wednesday.

---

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
RI Rams 35
STBON Bonnies 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
19:34   Cyril Langevine missed layup  
19:32   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
19:30   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
19:11   Jaren English missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
19:03 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 3-0
18:36   Dominick Welch missed jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
18:23   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
17:59   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
17:57   Personal foul on Dominick Welch  
17:37 +2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 5-0
17:17 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 5-2
16:55   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
16:58   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
16:46   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
16:50   Cyril Langevine missed jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
16:46   Shooting foul on Fatts Russell  
16:46 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 5-3
16:46 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
16:32   Offensive foul on Antwan Walker  
16:32   Turnover on Antwan Walker  
16:16   Offensive foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
16:16   Turnover on Amadi Ikpeze  
16:02 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 8-4
15:55   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
15:52   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
15:49 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup 8-6
15:24   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:54   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
14:49   Traveling violation turnover on Fatts Russell  
14:32   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
14:23 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 8-9
14:08   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
13:58 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 8-12
13:27 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 10-12
13:07   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup, blocked by Jeff Dowtin  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
13:05   Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin  
12:45   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
12:31   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
12:25 +2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 12-12
11:59   Shooting foul on Mekhi Long  
11:59 +1 Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
11:59 +1 Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Mekhi Long, stolen by Bobby Planutis  
11:22   Personal foul on Fatts Russell  
11:21   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
11:21 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 12-15
11:21 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-16
11:04   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
10:43   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
10:38   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
10:20   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
10:18   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
10:17   Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Robert Carpenter  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
10:13   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
10:07   Shooting foul on Robert Carpenter  
10:07 +1 Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 13-16
10:07   Tyrese Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
10:00   Personal foul on Tyrese Martin  
10:00 +1 Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
10:00 +1 Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
9:39 +3 Jacob Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 16-18
9:23   Shooting foul on Antwan Walker  
9:23 +1 Bobby Planutis made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
9:23 +1 Bobby Planutis made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-20
8:57   Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine  
8:38   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Rhode Island  
8:14   Jacob Toppin missed jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
7:46 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot 16-23
7:29   Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis  
7:29 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 17-23
7:29   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
7:16   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Winston  
7:01   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
6:58   Cyril Langevine missed jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
6:54   Lost ball turnover on Dominick Welch  
6:46   Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Justin Winston  
6:45   Personal foul on Jacob Toppin  
6:45 +1 Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 17-24
6:45   Justin Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
6:28   Tyrese Martin missed jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
6:06 +2 Dominick Welch made jump shot, assist by Justin Winston 17-26
5:49 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Tyrese Martin 19-26
5:24   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
5:20 +2 Jacob Toppin made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 21-26
5:10 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 21-29
4:55   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
4:55 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
4:55 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-29
4:36 +2 Jaren English made jump shot 23-31
4:19   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
4:19 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 24-31
4:19 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-31
4:08   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
3:48 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Winston 25-34
3:27 +2 Jeff Dowtin made jump shot 27-34
3:27   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
3:27 +1 Jeff Dowtin made free throw 28-34
3:13 +2 Dominick Welch made jump shot 28-36
2:45 +2 Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell 30-36
2:26   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
2:19   Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
2:13   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
2:03 +2 Mekhi Long made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 32-36
1:36   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
1:34   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
1:34 +2 Dominick Welch made dunk 32-38
1:15   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
1:15 +1 Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 32-39
1:15 +1 Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-40
1:06   Personal foul on Justin Winston  
1:06   Mekhi Long missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:06 +1 Mekhi Long made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-40
45.0   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
39.0 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 35-40
5.0   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez  
1.0   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
RI Rams 46
STBON Bonnies 35

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
19:18 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 38-40
18:47   Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
18:37   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
18:37 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 39-40
18:37 +1 Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-40
18:12   Personal foul on Cyril Langevine  
17:56   Jaren English missed jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
17:41 +2 Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine 42-40
17:11 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 42-42
16:57   Lost ball turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Jaren English  
16:52 +2 Kyle Lofton made dunk, assist by Jaren English 42-44
16:33 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine 45-44
16:07   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
15:56   Personal foul on Jaren English  
15:51   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
15:48   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
15:22 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 45-47
15:00   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Antwan Walker  
14:56   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
14:56 +1 Antwan Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 46-47
14:56 +1 Antwan Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-47
14:46   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Cyril Langevine  
14:30 +3 Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 50-47
14:10   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Lofton  
13:52   Shooting foul on Kyle Lofton  
13:52 +1 Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws 51-47
13:52   Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:52   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
13:32 +2 Robert Carpenter made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 51-49
13:18   Antwan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
13:01   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
12:59   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
12:53   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
12:53 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 52-49
12:53 +1 Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-49
12:31   Personal foul on Mekhi Long  
12:19   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Jeff Dowtin  
12:15 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk, assist by Jeff Dowtin 55-49
12:01   Shooting foul on Cyril Langevine  
12:01   Bobby Planutis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:01 +1 Bobby Planutis made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-50
11:39 +2 Fatts Russell made jump shot 57-50
11:25   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
11:24 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made layup 57-52
10:51 +2 Jeff Dowtin made layup 59-52
10:23   Bobby Planutis missed layup  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
10:17   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
10:06 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup 59-54
9:38 +2 Fatts Russell made layup 61-54
9:30 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 61-56
9:16   Offensive foul on Mekhi Long  
9:16   Turnover on Mekhi Long  
