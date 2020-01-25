|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Rhode Island
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed layup
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed layup
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Jaren English missed jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|
|
19:03
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
|
3-0
|
18:36
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed jump shot
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dominick Welch
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made layup
|
5-0
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Dominick Welch
|
5-2
|
16:55
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed layup
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed layup
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-3
|
16:46
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-4
|
16:32
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Antwan Walker
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Antwan Walker
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
16:02
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cyril Langevine
|
8-4
|
15:55
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
15:49
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made layup
|
8-6
|
15:24
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Fatts Russell
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrese Martin
|
|
14:23
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch
|
8-9
|
14:08
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch
|
8-12
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
|
10-12
|
13:07
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed layup, blocked by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made layup
|
12-12
|
11:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mekhi Long
|
|
11:59
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
11:59
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
11:43
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mekhi Long, stolen by Bobby Planutis
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Fatts Russell
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mekhi Long
|
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-15
|
11:21
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-16
|
11:04
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed layup
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Robert Carpenter
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robert Carpenter
|
|
10:07
|
|
+1
|
Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-16
|
10:07
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyrese Martin
|
|
10:00
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-17
|
10:00
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Welch made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-18
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|
16-18
|
9:23
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antwan Walker
|
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Bobby Planutis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-19
|
9:23
|
|
+1
|
Bobby Planutis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-20
|
8:57
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Jacob Toppin missed jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
7:46
|
|
+3
|
Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
16-23
|
7:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
7:29
|
|
+1
|
Cyril Langevine made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-23
|
7:29
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Justin Winston
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Cyril Langevine missed jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dominick Welch
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Justin Winston
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jacob Toppin
|
|
6:45
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-24
|
6:45
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
6:06
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made jump shot, assist by Justin Winston
|
17-26
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Tyrese Martin
|
19-26
|
5:24
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Toppin made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|
21-26
|
5:10
|
|
+3
|
Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
21-29
|
4:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaren English
|
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-29
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-29
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made jump shot
|
23-31
|
4:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaren English
|
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-31
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-31
|
4:08
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed layup
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
3:48
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Winston
|
25-34
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
|
27-34
|
3:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Winston
|
|
3:27
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Dowtin made free throw
|
28-34
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made jump shot
|
28-36
|
2:45
|
|
+2
|
Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
|
30-36
|
2:26
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Fatts Russell missed jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Mekhi Long made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine
|
32-36
|
1:36
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
1:34
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made dunk
|
32-38
|
1:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
|
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-39
|
1:15
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-40
|
1:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justin Winston
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Mekhi Long missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:06
|
|
+1
|
Mekhi Long made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-40
|
45.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Cyril Langevine
|
|
39.0
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell made layup
|
35-40
|
5.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jeff Dowtin, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|