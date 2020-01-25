SMU
MEMP

No Text

Davis scores 20, SMU uses late run to upset No. 20 Memphis

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Kendric Davis had 20 points and five assists, Emmanuel Bandoumel added 14 and SMU used a late run to upset No. 20 Memphis 74-70 on Saturday.

Isiaha Mike scored 13 points, all in the second half, and Tyson Jolly finished with 10 as the Mustangs (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) won their third straight.

D.J. Jeffries led Memphis (14-5, 3-3) with 18 points while Precious Achiuwa had 15 points and nine rebounds. The loss was the Tigers' second in a row and fourth in the last six.

The Mustangs, who trailed by as many as 12 points in the second half, finally overtook the Tigers with a 15-2 run, erasing a double-digit deficit for a 71-70 advantage. Memphis failed to score in the final 6 minutes.

The Tigers were able to build the lead to 11 points on several occasions in the first half but could never really stretch it beyond the double-digit advantage. Shooting 50% in the half helped, as did holding down turnovers.

SMU was stymied by 32% shooting from the field and trailed 41-32 at halftime. Davis' 14 points in the first half kept the Mustangs close.

Achiuwa had 13 in the half to lead Memphis.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The first half saw the Mustangs, who shoot almost 47% from the field, struggle from the field at 32%, including 5 of 21 from 3-point range. Still, SMU trailed by only nine at the half. But the closing rally, keyed by Mike's eight points, and free throws by Davis made the difference.

Memphis: The Tigers, which were trounced in their last game, at Tulsa, already had scored more points at halftime than they had in their whole game against the Golden Hurricane. But Memphis, which was favored by 5 1/2 points, couldn't hold a 12-point lead in the second half and the six-minute drought at the end meant another loss for the Tigers.

UP NEXT

SMU: Plays at Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Memphis: Plays at Central Florida on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SMU Mustangs 32
MEMP Tigers 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by SMU  
19:36   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:14   Alex Lomax missed jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
19:03 +2 Kendric Davis made floating jump shot 2-0
18:52 +2 D.J. Jeffries made jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 2-2
18:20 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 4-2
18:01 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 4-5
17:36   Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Lester Quinones  
17:30   Alex Lomax missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
17:23   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
17:15   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
17:06   D.J. Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
16:45   Alex Lomax missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
16:43   Jumpball received by Memphis  
16:39 +2 Precious Achiuwa made jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 4-7
16:39   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
16:39   Precious Achiuwa missed free throw  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
16:27   Turnover on Kendric Davis  
16:17 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 4-10
16:00   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
15:50 +2 Kendric Davis made floating jump shot 6-10
15:38   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
15:38 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 1st of 2 free throws 6-11
15:38 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-12
15:28   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
15:25   Personal foul on Lance Thomas  
15:09   Tyson Jolly missed fade-away jump shot  
15:07   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
14:57   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly  
14:43   Personal foul on CJ White  
14:38   D.J. Jeffries missed turnaround jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
14:11 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 9-12
13:57   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
13:52   Ethan Chargois missed layup  
13:50   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:37 +2 Precious Achiuwa made reverse layup, assist by Damion Baugh 9-14
13:23   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
13:15 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Damion Baugh 9-16
12:48   Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Damion Baugh  
12:29 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot 9-19
11:59   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
11:52   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
11:40   Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
11:17   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
10:48   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
10:40   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
10:33 +2 Feron Hunt made layup 11-19
10:26   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
10:26 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 11-20
10:26   Boogie Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:26   Offensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
10:20 +2 Lester Quinones made layup 11-22
10:07 +3 Charles Smith IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ White 14-22
9:46   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot, blocked by Feron Hunt  
9:44   Defensive rebound by SMU  
9:31   Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Lester Quinones  
9:24   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
9:24 +1 Lester Quinones made 1st of 2 free throws 14-23
9:24 +1 Lester Quinones made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-24
9:03   Isiah Jasey missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
8:55 +2 Isiah Jasey made layup 16-24
8:45 +3 Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lester Quinones 16-27
8:18   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
8:16 +3 Charles Smith IV made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Jasey 19-27
8:02   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
7:57   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
7:45   Bad pass turnover on Charles Smith IV, stolen by Lester Quinones  
7:39 +2 Tyler Harris made layup, assist by Lester Quinones 19-29
7:27   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
7:18   Offensive foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
7:18   Turnover on Malcolm Dandridge  
7:07   Shooting foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
7:07 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws 20-29
7:07   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
6:49   Traveling violation turnover on D.J. Jeffries  
6:35   Traveling violation turnover on Tyson Jolly  
6:21   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
6:20 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Tyler Harris 20-31
5:51   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
5:51 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 21-31
5:51 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-31
5:24   Tyler Harris missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
5:07 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 25-31
4:51 +3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 25-34
4:27   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
4:19 +2 Precious Achiuwa made jump shot 25-36
3:53 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 28-36
3:32 +3 D.J. Jeffries made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh 28-39
3:07   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
2:50   Shooting foul on Precious Achiuwa  
2:48 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
2:48 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-39
2:21   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
2:06   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot, blocked by D.J. Jeffries  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
2:04   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
2:04 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
2:04   Tyson Jolly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:04   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
1:54   Boogie Ellis missed floating jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
1:35   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
1:26   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Offensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
1:21   Lance Thomas missed jump shot  
1:22   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
1:22   Damion Baugh missed free throw  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
57.0   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0   Defensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries  
48.0 +2 Lance Thomas made layup, assist by Damion Baugh 31-41
30.0   Kendric Davis missed layup  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
27.0   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
26.0   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
24.0   Shooting foul on D.J. Jeffries  
24.0   Ethan Chargois missed 1st of 2 free throws  
24.0 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-41
14.0   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
14.0   Lester Quinones missed free throw  
14.0   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
3.0   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SMU Mustangs 42
MEMP Tigers 29

Time Team Play Score
19:36 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Jasey 35-41
19:11   Bad pass turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Tyson Jolly  
18:53 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made driving layup 37-41
18:33   Out of bounds turnover on D.J. Jeffries  
18:06   Kicked ball violation on Memphis  
17:47 +2 Isiah Jasey made hook shot 39-41
17:25   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
17:18 +2 D.J. Jeffries made dunk, assist by Lester Quinones 39-43
16:57   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
16:55   Jumpball received by Memphis  
16:32 +3 D.J. Jeffries made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 39-46
16:10 +2 Isiaha Mike made layup, assist by Tyson Jolly 41-46
15:52   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
15:45   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
15:35   D.J. Jeffries missed jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
15:27 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 44-46
14:58   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
14:47 +2 Damion Baugh made driving layup 44-48
14:23   Shooting foul on D.J. Jeffries  
14:23 +1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 45-48
14:23 +1 Ethan Chargois made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-48
13:59 +2 D.J. Jeffries made dunk, assist by Boogie Ellis 46-50
13:39   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
13:21   Tyson Jolly missed layup, blocked by Boogie Ellis  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
13:19 +2 Tyson Jolly made dunk 48-50
12:50 +2 Boogie Ellis made driving layup 48-52
12:25 +3 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Jolly 51-52
11:53   D.J. Jeffries missed jump shot  
11:51   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
11:34   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
11:23   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
11:23 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 1st of 2 free throws 51-53
11:23 +1 D.J. Jeffries made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
11:17   Shooting foul on Tyler Harris  
11:17   Feron Hunt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:17   Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
11:10 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 51-57
10:44 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 53-57
10:20   Alex Lomax missed floating jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by SMU  
10:04   Bad pass turnover on Charles Smith IV, stolen by Lance Thomas  
9:47   Shooting foul on Charles Smith IV  
9:47 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
9:47 +1 Boogie Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
9:27   Out of bounds turnover on CJ White  
9:20 +2 Alex Lomax made driving layup 53-61
9:09   Offensive foul on Ethan Chargois  
9:09   Turnover on Ethan Chargois  
8:59 +2 Alex Lomax made turnaround jump shot 53-63
8:29 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 56-63
7:56 +3 Boogie Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 56-66
7:29   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
7:22   Bad pass turnover on Boogie Ellis  
7:11   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
7:10   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Precious Achiuwa  
7:03 +2 Precious Achiuwa made driving dunk 56-68
6:43 +2 Kendric Davis made layup 58-68
6:43   Shooting foul on Tyler Harris  
6:43 +1 Kendric Davis made free throw 59-68
6:29   Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Kendric Davis  
6:23