Figueroa lifts St. John's over DePaul 79-66

  • Jan 25, 2020

CHICAGO (AP) LJ Figueroa scored a career-high 28 points as St. John's topped DePaul 79-66 on Saturday. Mustapha Heron added 20 points for the Red Storm.

Rasheem Dunn had 13 points and eight rebounds for St. John's (13-8, 2-6 Big East Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Julian Champagnie added 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Charlie Moore had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (13-7, 1-6). Paul Reed added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Coleman-Lands had 15 points.

The Red Storm improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons this season. St. John's defeated DePaul 74-67 on Jan. 11. St. John's plays Villanova at home on Tuesday. DePaul faces Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday.

1st Half
STJOHN Red Storm 34
DEPAUL Blue Demons 34

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by DePaul  
19:55   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Rasheem Dunn  
19:49   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
19:22   Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa  
19:22   Jaylen Butz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:22   Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:22   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
19:12 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
19:02   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
18:58 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 3-3
18:32   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
18:22   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
18:16   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
18:08 +2 Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Jaylen Butz 3-5
17:44   Josh Roberts missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
17:42   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
17:43   Shooting foul on Charlie Moore  
17:43 +1 Mustapha Heron made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
17:43 +1 Mustapha Heron made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
17:31   Charlie Moore missed jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts  
17:18   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
17:06   Offensive foul on Jaylen Butz  
17:06   Turnover on Jaylen Butz  
16:43   Traveling violation turnover on Rasheem Dunn  
16:33 +2 Paul Reed made jump shot 5-7
16:06   Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
15:57 +3 Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems 5-10
15:39 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 8-10
15:28 +2 Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 8-12
15:17   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
15:09   Bad pass turnover on Nick Rutherford  
14:45   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
14:42   Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie  
14:39   Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
14:17 +2 Julian Champagnie made dunk 10-12
14:08   Darious Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
14:04   Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands  
13:56   Shooting foul on Darious Hall  
13:56   LJ Figueroa missed 1st of 3 free throws  
13:56   LJ Figueroa missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
13:56 +1 LJ Figueroa made 3rd of 3 free throws 11-12
13:35 +2 Charlie Moore made driving layup 11-14
13:14   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
13:06   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington  
12:53   Shooting foul on Paul Reed  
12:53 +1 Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 12-14
12:53 +1 Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-14
12:36 +2 Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 13-16
12:13   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
12:07   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
11:59   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57   Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda  
11:49   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford  
11:40   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
11:30 +2 Charlie Moore made layup, assist by Paul Reed 13-18
11:23   Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems  
10:42   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
10:35 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 16-18
10:03   Paul Reed missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
9:54 +2 Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 18-18
9:39   Offensive foul on Nick Ongenda  
9:39   Turnover on Nick Ongenda  
9:18   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
8:58   Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed  
8:55 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 21-18
8:46   Personal foul on Mustapha Heron  
8:36   Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford  
8:36 +1 Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws 21-19
8:36 +1 Jaylen Butz made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-20
8:17 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 24-20
8:10   Devin Gage missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
7:59   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Damien Sears  
7:41   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by DePaul  
7:18   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
6:49   Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa  
6:49   Turnover on LJ Figueroa  
6:27   Paul Reed missed layup  
6:25   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
6:22   Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
6:17   Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
6:01   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
5:50   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron  
5:36   Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Jaylen Butz  
5:29   Shooting foul on Damien Sears  
5:29 +1 Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
5:29   Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
5:15   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore  
5:06   Shooting foul on Rasheem Dunn  
5:06 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
5:06 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
4:56 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot 27-23
4:47   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Julian Champagnie  
4:47   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
4:47 +1 Mustapha Heron made 1st of 2 free throws 28-23
4:47 +1 Mustapha Heron made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-23
4:36 +2 Jaylen Butz made dunk, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 29-25
4:35   Shooting foul on Rasheem Dunn  
4:35   Jaylen Butz missed free throw  
4:35   Defensive rebound by David Caraher  
4:27   Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz  
4:08   Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Damien Sears  
4:02 +2 Damien Sears made jump shot, assist by David Caraher 31-25
3:52   Personal foul on Damien Sears  
3:52 +1 Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 31-26
3:52 +1 Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-27
3:38   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:36   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
3:27   Traveling violation turnover on Julian Champagnie  
3:12 +3 Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore 31-30
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Greg Williams Jr.  
2:29 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 31-32
2:04   Julian Champagnie missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
2:02   Darious Hall missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
2:00   Offensive rebound by DePaul  
1:54   Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed  
1:24   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Darious Hall  
1:15 +2 Darious Hall made layup, assist by Charlie Moore 31-34
47.0   David Caraher missed jump shot  
45.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands  
39.0   Paul Reed missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie  
37.0   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
11.0 +3 LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot 34-34
1.0   Jumpball received by DePaul  
1.0   DJ Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOHN Red Storm 45
DEPAUL Blue Demons 32

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Offensive foul on Josh Roberts  
19:53   Turnover on Josh Roberts  
19:25   Charlie Moore missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Roberts  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
19:14 +3 Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 37-34
18:46 +2 Paul Reed made layup, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands 37-36
18:20   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
18:11   Shooting foul on Josh Roberts  
18:11   Paul Reed missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:11 +1 Paul Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
17:43   Shot clock violation turnover on St. John's  
17:37   Romeo Weems missed layup  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
17:31   Paul Reed missed layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
17:31   Nick Rutherford missed layup, blocked by Romeo Weems  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Paul Reed  
17:19   Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:19   Offensive rebound by Paul Reed  
17:19   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
17:19 +1 Paul Reed made 1st of 2 free throws 37-38
17:19   Paul Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
17:17 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 39-38
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Mustapha Heron  
16:53   Turnover on Nick Rutherford  
16:38   Offensive foul on Jaylen Butz  
16:38   Turnover on Jaylen Butz  
16:10   Rasheem Dunn missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems  
16:05   Romeo Weems missed layup, blocked by Mustapha Heron  
16:03   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
16:00 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa 41-38
15:43   Shooting foul on Julian Champagnie  
15:43   Jaylen Butz missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:43   Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:43   Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
15:17   Personal foul on Romeo Weems  
15:08 +3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 44-38
15:02   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
14:46   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Reed  
14:29