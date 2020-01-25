|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by DePaul
|
|
19:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed, stolen by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on LJ Figueroa
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
19:12
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-0
|
19:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Rutherford
|
|
18:58
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems
|
3-3
|
18:32
|
|
|
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
18:08
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made dunk, assist by Jaylen Butz
|
3-5
|
17:44
|
|
|
Josh Roberts missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charlie Moore
|
|
17:43
|
|
+1
|
Mustapha Heron made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-5
|
17:43
|
|
+1
|
Mustapha Heron made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-5
|
17:31
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Roberts
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jaylen Butz
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Turnover on Jaylen Butz
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Rasheem Dunn
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made jump shot
|
5-7
|
16:06
|
|
|
Nick Rutherford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
15:57
|
|
+3
|
Charlie Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romeo Weems
|
5-10
|
15:39
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
8-10
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
8-12
|
15:17
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Nick Rutherford
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
14:17
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie made dunk
|
10-12
|
14:08
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Darious Hall
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
13:56
|
|
+1
|
LJ Figueroa made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
11-12
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made driving layup
|
11-14
|
13:14
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcellus Earlington
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paul Reed
|
|
12:53
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
12:53
|
|
+1
|
Julian Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-14
|
12:36
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
13-16
|
12:13
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Ongenda
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed jump shot
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Rutherford
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed layup
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Moore made layup, assist by Paul Reed
|
13-18
|
11:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Julian Champagnie
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
10:35
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
16-18
|
10:03
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
9:54
|
|
+2
|
Greg Williams Jr. made jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
18-18
|
9:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Nick Ongenda
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Nick Ongenda
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Paul Reed
|
|
8:55
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
21-18
|
8:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mustapha Heron
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nick Rutherford
|
|
8:36
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-19
|
8:36
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Butz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-20
|
8:17
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
24-20
|
8:10
|
|
|
Devin Gage missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Damien Sears
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on LJ Figueroa
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Turnover on LJ Figueroa
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed layup
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Romeo Weems missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Romeo Weems
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mustapha Heron
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Greg Williams Jr., stolen by Jaylen Butz
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Damien Sears
|
|
5:29
|
|
+1
|
Jaylen Butz made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-21
|
5:29
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Moore
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rasheem Dunn
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-22
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-23
|
4:56
|
|
+3
|
Mustapha Heron made 3-pt. jump shot
|
27-23
|
4:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Julian Champagnie
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Romeo Weems
|
|
4:47
|
|
+1
|
Mustapha Heron made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-23
|
4:47
|
|
+1
|
Mustapha Heron made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-23
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Butz made dunk, assist by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
29-25
|
4:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rasheem Dunn
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Jaylen Butz missed free throw
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Caraher
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Mustapha Heron missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylen Butz
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Romeo Weems, stolen by Damien Sears
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Damien Sears made jump shot, assist by David Caraher
|
31-25
|
3:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Damien Sears
|
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-26
|
3:52
|
|
+1
|
Charlie Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-27
|
3:38
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Julian Champagnie
|
|
3:12
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Coleman-Lands made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Charlie Moore
|
31-30
|
2:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Paul Reed made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
31-32
|
2:04
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed layup, blocked by Paul Reed
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Darious Hall missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by DePaul
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Paul Reed
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darious Hall
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Darious Hall made layup, assist by Charlie Moore
|
31-34
|
47.0
|
|
|
David Caraher missed jump shot
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Coleman-Lands
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Paul Reed missed layup, blocked by Julian Champagnie
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
11.0
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa made 3-pt. jump shot
|
34-34
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jumpball received by DePaul
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
DJ Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Sears
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|