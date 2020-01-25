TCU
Arkansas ends 2-game skid, bolsters resume with win over TCU

  • Jan 25, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Mason Jones scored 20 points and Desi Sills added 18 to lead Arkansas to a 78-67 win over TCU in a Big 12/SEC Challenge game on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (15-4) led for the final 35 minutes of the game, though TCU didn't trail by double digits until late in the second half. Sills' 11 points in the first half helped open the lead and Jones, the team's leading scorer on the season, had all but one of his 20 in the second half to help keep it.

''Thought it was our best game of the year on both sides of the ball,'' Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. ''Tonight, we said the only way we were going to win was to play with incredible energy. I don't think anyone who came into the arena tonight would say anything different.''

TCU (13-6) committed 13 turnovers in the first half, leading to nine Arkansas points and a 33-29 lead for the Razorbacks at halftime. Arkansas also stifled the Horned Frogs' leading scorer Desmond Bane, who averaged 17.2 points entering Saturday, by limiting him to just eight points.

''The turnovers. The turnovers killed us,'' TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. ''I can't even keep track of the travel calls. We had three carries called. We had two three-second calls. That is a first for me.''

Arkansas made 6 of 9 from 3-point range despite missing Isaiah Joe, who ranked ninth in the nation in 3-point field goals (67), with knee inflammation.

The Horned Frogs were led by Kevin Samuel, who scored 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed 18 rebounds. The rest of the TCU roster shot just 15 of 38 for 39%.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. gave Arkansas a third scorer in double figures, tying Jones with 20.

BIG PICTURE

TCU was coming off a win against No. 18 Texas Tech, but has now lost three of its last four.

Arkansas bolstered its NCAA Tournament resume with its third nonconference win over a Power Five team this season. The Razorbacks also beat Indiana and Georgia Tech before their conference season began.

MISSING JOE

Joe entered Saturday as the sixth leading scorer in the SEC and his absence altered the starting lineup. Sills came off the bench for the first time this season as Jalen Harris, who was a starter last year, rejoined the starting lineup for the first time since then. Musselman said there was no timetable for Joe's return.

THIRD TIME NO CHARM

Musselman hasn't lost three games in a row in his college coaching career, dating back to 2015-16. Arkansas had dropped consecutive games to Kentucky and Mississippi State before beating TCU.

UP NEXT

TCU is back to Big 12 play Wednesday when it hosts Texas.

Arkansas will host South Carolina on Wednesday in its return to conference play in the SEC.

1st Half
TCU Horned Frogs 29
ARK Razorbacks 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arkansas  
19:44   Traveling violation turnover on Reggie Chaney  
19:20   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
19:15 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 2-0
19:01   Reggie Chaney missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
18:51 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 4-0
18:36   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
18:21 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desi Sills 4-3
17:49 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 6-3
17:20 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 6-6
17:06   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Desi Sills  
17:01   Desi Sills missed layup  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
16:56 +2 Jalen Harris made layup 6-8
16:50   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Adrio Bailey  
16:44   Lost ball turnover on Adrio Bailey, stolen by RJ Nembhard  
16:35   Discontinue dribble turnover on RJ Nembhard  
16:18   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
16:04   Francisco Farabello missed layup  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:53 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 8-8
15:42 +2 Adrio Bailey made jump shot 8-10
15:27   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
15:10   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:00 +3 Diante Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 11-10
14:31   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
14:19   Bad pass turnover on Desi Sills  
13:54   Double dribble turnover on Francisco Farabello  
13:50   Offensive foul on Jalen Harris  
13:50   Turnover on Jalen Harris  
13:38   Traveling violation turnover on PJ Fuller  
13:14   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
13:12   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
13:07   Offensive foul on Jaedon LeDee  
13:07   Turnover on Jaedon LeDee  
12:54   Shooting foul on Desmond Bane  
12:54 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 11-11
12:54   Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
12:33   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Jeantal Cylla  
12:19   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
12:07 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 11-14
11:50   Personal foul on Mason Jones  
11:45   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
11:43 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup 13-14
11:43   Shooting foul on Jeantal Cylla  
11:43 +1 Kevin Samuel made free throw 14-14
11:28   Traveling violation turnover on Desi Sills  
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
11:10 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made dunk 14-16
10:42   3-second violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
10:26   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by Reggie Chaney  
10:16   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
10:10   Shooting foul on Mason Jones  
10:10   RJ Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:10 +1 RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-16
9:39 +2 Desi Sills made layup 15-18
9:06   Bad pass turnover on RJ Nembhard  
8:54   Traveling violation turnover on Jeantal Cylla  
8:46   Desmond Bane missed layup  
8:39   Offensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
8:37 +2 Jaire Grayer made dunk 17-18
8:29   Reggie Chaney missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Jeantal Cylla  
8:19   Reggie Chaney missed dunk  
8:17   Defensive rebound by TCU  
8:03   PJ Fuller missed layup, blocked by Jeantal Cylla  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
7:45   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
7:30   Jeantal Cylla missed jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
7:06   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
6:46 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jeantal Cylla 17-20
6:24   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
6:20   Offensive rebound by TCU  
6:09   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Adrio Bailey  
6:07   Offensive rebound by TCU  
5:59   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt Jr.  
5:53 +2 Desi Sills made layup, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 17-22
5:30   Offensive foul on RJ Nembhard  
5:30   Turnover on RJ Nembhard  
5:05 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 17-24
4:52   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
4:52 +1 Diante Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 18-24
4:52 +1 Diante Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-24
4:40 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup 19-26
4:17 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by Diante Smith 21-26
4:05   Offensive foul on Jalen Harris  
4:05   Turnover on Jalen Harris  
3:47   Edric Dennis Jr. missed jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Desi Sills  
3:35 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 21-28
3:10 +2 Edric Dennis Jr. made layup 23-28
2:53   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot, blocked by Kevin Samuel  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
2:46   Shooting foul on Diante Smith  
2:46 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 23-29
2:46 +1 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-30
2:30 +3 Jaire Grayer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 26-30
2:11   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
2:11 +1 Desi Sills made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
2:11   Desi Sills missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
1:58 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 26-33
1:32   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Jeantal Cylla  
1:05   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
1:02   Personal foul on Ethan Henderson  
1:03 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 27-33
1:03   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Jeantal Cylla  
43.0   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Whitt Jr., stolen by PJ Fuller  
37.0 +2 Kevin Samuel made layup, assist by RJ Nembhard 29-33
6.0   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
8.0   Ethan Henderson missed free throw  
8.0   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
4.0   Traveling violation turnover on RJ Nembhard  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jeantal Cylla  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jaire Grayer  
0.0   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Arkansas  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TCU Horned Frogs 38
ARK Razorbacks 45

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:49   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
19:39 +3 Mason Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Whitt Jr. 29-36
19:20   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup  
19:18   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Samuel, stolen by Mason Jones  
19:04 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made layup 29-38
18:53 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 32-38
18:32   Jimmy Whitt Jr. missed jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard  
18:15 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 35-38
17:55 +2 Mason Jones made jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 35-40
17:30   Shooting foul on Reggie Chaney  
17:30 +1 RJ Nembhard made 1st of 2 free throws 36-40
17:30 +1 RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-40
17:21 +2 Reggie Chaney made dunk, assist by Jalen Harris 37-42
17:09   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
17:07   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
17:01 +2 Reggie Chaney made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 37-44
16:40   Kevin Samuel missed layup  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Adrio Bailey  
16:09 +2 Reggie Chaney made reverse layup, assist by Mason Jones 37-46
16:00 +2 Edric Dennis Jr. made layup 39-46
15:34   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:06   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
15:06 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 40-46
15:06   Kevin Samuel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
14:44   Mason Jones missed jump shot  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
14:37   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
14:32 +2 Adrio Bailey made layup, assist by Mason Jones 40-48
14:32   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
14:32 +1 Adrio Bailey made free throw 40-49
14:12   Offensive foul on Jaedon LeDee  
14:12   Turnover on Jaedon LeDee  
14:01   Traveling violation turnover on Mason Jones  
13:43 +3 Diante Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 43-49
13:19   Bad pass turnover on Reggie Chaney, stolen by Jaedon LeDee  
13:00   Offensive foul on Desmond Bane  
13:00   Turnover on Desmond Bane  
12:44   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
12:27 +2 Desi Sills made floating jump shot 43-51
12:09   Shooting foul on Desi Sills  
12:09   RJ Nembhard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:09 +1 RJ Nembhard made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-51
12:00   Adrio Bailey missed jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Diante Smith  
11:41   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
11:35 +2 Jaedon LeDee made dunk 46-51
11:24   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
11:06   Personal foul on Diante Smith  
10:58   Mason Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by TCU  
10:36   Offensive foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
10:36   Turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
10:12   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on TCU  
10:12 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 46-52
10:12 +1 Mason Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-53
10:02   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Mason Jones  
9:59   Personal foul on PJ Fuller  
9:59 +1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 46-54
9:59   Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
9:40   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
9:36   Shooting foul on Adrio Bailey  
9:36 +1 Kevin Samuel made 1st of 2 free throws 47-54
9:36 +1 Kevin Samuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-54
9:16 +2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 48-56
9:01   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Mason Jones  
8:54 +3 Desi Sills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mason Jones 48-59
8:29   3-second violation turnover on Kevin Samuel  
8:21 +2 Mason Jones made driving layup 48-61
8:01   Kicked ball violation on Arkansas  
7:58   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
7:52 +2 Desi Sills made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 48-63
