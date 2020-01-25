UK
No. 15 Kentucky pulls out 76-74 OT win at No. 18 Texas Tech

  • AP
  • Jan 25, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Nick Richards scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, including the game-deciding free throws with 10 seconds left, and No. 15 Kentucky beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74 in the only Big 12/SEC Challenge game Saturday featuring two ranked teams.

Richards scored the first five points in overtime for the Wildcats (15-4), who blew a 10-point lead in second half and went the final six minutes of regulation without a field goal. His last two free throws came after he fouled when Terrence Shannon missed on awkward shot when defended by EJ Montgomery.

Texas Tech (12-7), which had won 54 consecutive non-conference home games since December 2013, had one last possession. But Davide Moretti was stripped by Ashton Hagans when starting a drive in the lane.

Immanuel Quickley had 21 points for the Wildcats, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from halfcourt that put them up 36-34 at halftime.

Kyler Edards had 18 points for the Red Raiders, while Moretti had 15 and Shannon 12.

Eight-time national champion Kentucky never trailed again after five points in the final five seconds of the first half. Tyrese Maxey made a contested one-handed floater before Chris Clarke's deep inbound pass went out of bounds with 1.6 seconds left. Montgomery then inbounded to Quickley, who took one dribble and let go of the shot from the half-court line.

But the Red Raiders, who made it to their first national championship game last year, tied the game with their opening shot of the second half. Moretti twice tied the game late in regulation with free throws, though the 92% shooter missed the first of two from the line with 18 seconds left.

Texas Tech missed another potential go-ahead free throw in overtime after Kevin McCullar was fouled when making a layup that made it 74-all with 31 seconds left in overtime.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats held on for an impressive road win in a raucous sold-out arena. While they blew the 10-point lead, they still improved to 257-7 when taking a lead of at least 10 points in a game in coach John Calipari's 11 seasons.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders hadn't lost a non-conference game at home since LSU, another SEC team, won there Dec. 18, 2013. They had been 34-0 in four seasons under coach Chris Beard. Their 54-game non-conference home winning streak was second to Butler's 58 in a row.

UP NEXT

Kentucky is back home and back in SEC play against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Texas Tech plays the second of three consecutive games against Top 25 teams. The Red Raiders host No. 14 West Virginia on Wednesday night before playing at No. 3 Kansas next Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketbal l and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kentucky  
19:44   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
19:42   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
19:39 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 3-0
19:14   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:12   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
19:00   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
18:50   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
18:46   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
18:38 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 3-2
18:08   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
17:59   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
17:54 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 5-2
17:54   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:54 +1 Tyrese Maxey made free throw 6-2
17:33 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 6-5
17:05   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
16:58 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 8-5
16:34   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
16:20   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
16:02   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
15:54   EJ Montgomery missed dunk  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
15:46 +2 EJ Montgomery made layup 10-5
15:33 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 10-8
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Keion Brooks Jr., stolen by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:11 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made dunk 10-10
14:50   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
14:35   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
14:26   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
14:12   Immanuel Quickley missed layup, blocked by Chris Clarke  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
13:59   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:42   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
13:30   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
13:16   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
13:29 +1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 10-11
13:29 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-12
13:22   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
13:20   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:11   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:06 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 12-12
12:52   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
12:40 +2 Ashton Hagans made dunk 14-12
12:11   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
11:49   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
11:18 +2 Johnny Juzang made jump shot 16-12
11:00   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
10:53 +2 Kyler Edwards made layup 16-14
10:47   Ashton Hagans missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
10:28   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
10:16 +2 Kyler Edwards made jump shot 16-16
9:50   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
9:33   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
9:27 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup 16-18
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
9:08 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup 16-20
9:06   Shooting foul on Johnny Juzang  
9:08   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed free throw  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
8:49   Shooting foul on Avery Benson  
8:49 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 17-20
8:49 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-20
8:35 +2 Davide Moretti made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 18-22
8:09   Offensive foul on Tyrese Maxey  
8:09   Turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
7:56   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
7:52 +2 Immanuel Quickley made dunk 20-22
7:31   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
7:24 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 23-22
6:54   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
6:38 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 25-22
6:27   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
6:24 +2 Davide Moretti made layup 25-24
6:05   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
6:05 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
6:06 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-24
5:45 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 27-26
5:19   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  
5:19   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
4:59 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made layup 27-28
4:34   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
4:16   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
4:05 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 29-28
3:45   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
3:34   Tyrese Maxey missed layup  
3:32   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
3:28 +2 Nick Richards made layup 31-28
3:03   Offensive foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
3:03   Turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
2:47   Immanuel Quickley missed layup, blocked by Russel Tchewa  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
2:37   Avery Benson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
2:26   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
2:07 +2 Russel Tchewa made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 31-30
1:43   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Avery Benson  
1:20 +2 Russel Tchewa made layup, assist by Kyler Edwards 31-32
47.0   Traveling violation turnover on Ashton Hagans  
36.0 +2 Chris Clarke made jump shot 31-34
7.0 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 33-34
2.0   Bad pass turnover on Chris Clarke  
1.0 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by EJ Montgomery 36-34
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 28
TXTECH Red Raiders 30

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Personal foul on Tyrese Maxey  
19:30 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made layup, assist by TJ Holyfield 36-36
19:03   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:04   Nick Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:04 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-36
18:49   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
18:39   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
18:39 +1 EJ Montgomery made 1st of 2 free throws 38-36
18:39 +1 EJ Montgomery made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-36
18:23   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot, blocked by Nick Richards  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:07   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
17:58   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:49 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 42-36
17:28   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
17:28 +1 Kyler Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 42-37
17:28 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-38
17:17 +2 Nate Sestina made jump shot 44-38
17:04   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed dunk  
17:02   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
16:57 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Ashton Hagans 46-38
16:27   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
16:18   Shooting foul on Russel Tchewa  
16:17 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 47-38
16:17 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-38
16:11 +2 Chris Clarke made layup 48-40
15:50   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:48   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
15:39   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:34   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:16 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 50-40
14:55   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
14:39   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
14:29   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
14:29   Chris Clarke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:29 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-41
14:14   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
14:06   Chris Clarke missed layup  
14:04   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
13:58 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup 50-43
13:43   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey  
13:23 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 50-45
12:59 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 52-45
12:44   Russel Tchewa missed layup  
12:44   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
12:44   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
12:39 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 52-47
12:16 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 55-47
11:54   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
11:30   Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Davide Moretti  
11:09   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
11:09   Chris Clarke missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:09 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-48
10:42   Ashton Hagans missed layup, blocked by Kyler Edwards  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
10:13   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
10:11   Personal foul on Johnny Juzang  
10:05 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 55-50
9:41   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
9:32 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 58-50
9:09   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans  
8:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Kentucky  
8:21   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Ashton Hagans, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:02   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Maxey  
8:02   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
7:44   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
7:44   Immanuel Quickley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:44 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-50
7:27   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
7:25   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
7:01   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
6:36   Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley  
6:36 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 3 free throws 59-51
6:36 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 3 free throws 59-52
6:36 +1 Davide Moretti made 3rd of 3 free throws 59-53
6:15 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 61-53
5:46   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Ashton Hagans  
5:46   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Davide Moretti  
5:16   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
5:08