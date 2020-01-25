VCU
Santos-Silva scores 16 to lead VCU over La Salle 76-65

  • Jan 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Marcus Santos-Silva registered 16 points and nine rebounds as VCU topped La Salle 76-65 on Saturday.

Nah'Shon Hyland had 15 points for VCU (15-5, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mike'L Simms added 13 points. Issac Vann had 10 points.

David Beatty had 16 points for the Explorers (10-9, 1-6), who have now lost five consecutive games. Scott Spencer added 16 points. Ed Croswell had 11 points.

VCU matches up against Richmond at home on Tuesday. La Salle plays Saint Louis at home on Wednesday.

1st Half
VCU Rams 33
LSALLE Explorers 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by VCU  
19:39   Bad pass turnover on Mike'L Simms, stolen by Ed Croswell  
19:17   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by VCU  
19:15   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
18:59   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
18:52 +2 Scott Spencer made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim 0-2
18:49   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Ayinde Hikim  
18:37   Ayinde Hikim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:33   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:14   Personal foul on Issac Vann  
18:01   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Mike'L Simms  
17:53   Issac Vann missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
17:47 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim 0-5
17:23 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Issac Vann 2-5
16:56   Traveling violation turnover on Saul Phiri  
16:45   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Ed Croswell  
16:27   Ed Croswell missed layup  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
16:19 +2 Mike'L Simms made layup 4-5
15:46   Isiah Deas missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
15:37   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Offensive rebound by VCU  
15:35   Personal foul on David Beatty  
15:29   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
15:21   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
15:01   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
14:44   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
14:22 +3 De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann 7-5
13:50   Sherif Kenney missed jump shot  
13:48   Defensive rebound by VCU  
13:48   Personal foul on Ed Croswell  
13:41   De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
13:19   Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nah'Shon Hyland  
13:17   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
13:04   Corey Douglas missed layup  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Hason Ward  
13:02   Hason Ward missed layup  
13:00   Offensive rebound by VCU  
12:46   Shooting foul on David Beatty  
12:46 +1 KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws 8-5
12:46   KeShawn Curry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
12:20   Isiah Deas missed layup  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
12:12 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Douglas 11-5
11:51   Bad pass turnover on Saul Phiri  
11:36   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas  
11:26   Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Corey Douglas  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
11:21   Shooting foul on Corey Douglas  
11:21   Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:21   Isiah Deas missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
11:03 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Crowfield 14-5
10:44   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Offensive rebound by Brandon Stone  
10:30   Brandon Stone missed layup  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland  
10:30 +3 Corey Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Crowfield 17-5
10:17   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by KeShawn Curry  
9:45   Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:45   Defensive rebound by La Salle  
9:45   Personal foul on Corey Douglas  
9:24   Traveling violation turnover on Sherif Kenney  
9:14 +3 Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot 20-5
8:57   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:55   Flagrant foul on Sherif Kenney  
8:55 +1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 21-5
8:55   Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:38   Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
8:14 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 21-8
7:40   Malik Crowfield missed jump shot  
7:38   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
7:31 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer 21-11
7:18 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup 23-11
7:15   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on La Salle  
7:15 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 24-11
7:15 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-11
6:50   Scott Spencer missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:32 +3 Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans 28-11
6:12 +2 Sherif Kenney made jump shot 28-13
6:12   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:12 +1 Sherif Kenney made free throw 28-14
5:58   Marcus Santos-Silva missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Ray  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
5:45   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
5:32   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Saul Phiri  
5:20 +2 David Beatty made dunk, assist by Saul Phiri 28-16
5:11   Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by VCU  
4:57   Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
4:48   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Issac Vann  
4:29   Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins  
4:23 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins 30-16
4:09   Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
3:44   Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins  
3:42   David Beatty missed jump shot  
3:40   Offensive rebound by David Beatty  
3:33 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot 30-19
3:03 +3 Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 33-19
2:43 +2 Scott Spencer made jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 33-21
2:19   KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
2:01   David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
1:52   Scott Spencer missed layup, blocked by Corey Douglas  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
1:43 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer 33-24
1:29   Personal foul on Sherif Kenney  
1:29   Nah'Shon Hyland missed free throw  
1:29   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
1:14   Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland  
1:14   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:14   Sherif Kenney missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:14   Offensive rebound by La Salle  
1:00   David Beatty missed layup  
58.0   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
45.0   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup, blocked by Brandon Stone  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
41.0   Offensive foul on Ayinde Hikim  
41.0   Turnover on Ayinde Hikim  
29.0   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by David Beatty  
3.0   Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
VCU Rams 43
LSALLE Explorers 41

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Issac Vann made jump shot 35-24
19:28   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms  
19:10   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by David Beatty  
18:50   Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva  
18:50   Ed Croswell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:50   Ed Croswell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas  
18:37 +3 Issac Vann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans 38-24
18:13 +3 Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Beatty 38-27
17:55   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
17:40 +3 David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot 38-30
17:29   Issac Vann missed layup, blocked by Scott Spencer  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Scott Spencer  
17:20 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim 38-32
17:03   De'Riante Jenkins missed layup  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim  
16:56 +2 David Beatty made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim 38-34
16:31 +2 Marcus Evans made layup, assist by Issac Vann 40-34
16:06 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by David Beatty 40-36
15:54   Personal foul on Ayinde Hikim  
15:49 +2 Issac Vann made layup 42-36
15:29 +2 Ed Croswell made layup, assist by David Beatty 42-38
15:09 +2 Issac Vann made jump shot 44-38
14:44   Bad pass turnover on Saul Phiri, stolen by Issac Vann  
14:22   Marcus Evans missed jump shot  
14:20   Offensive rebound by VCU  
14:08   Bad pass turnover on Nah'Shon Hyland, stolen by Sherif Kenney  
14:00   Personal foul on Marcus Evans  
13:59   Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by KeShawn Curry  
13:48 +2 KeShawn Curry made jump shot 46-38
13:40   Ed Croswell missed layup  
13:38   Offensive rebound by Ed Croswell  
13:33 +2 Ed Croswell made layup 46-40
13:25   Nah'Shon Hyland missed layup  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
13:18   Sherif Kenney missed layup  
13:16   Offensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
13:16   Shooting foul on Marcus Evans  
13:16   Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:16 +1 Sherif Kenney made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-41
13:03   Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Christian Ray  
12:50 +2 Saul Phiri made layup 46-43
12:28 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 48-43
12:11   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Sherif Kenney  
12:09   Offensive foul on Sherif Kenney  
12:09   Turnover on Sherif Kenney  
11:55 +3 Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Crowfield 51-43
11:28 +2 Ayinde Hikim made jump shot 51-45
11:13 +2 Hason Ward made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 53-45
10:33   Christian Ray missed layup  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Hason Ward  
10:14 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland made layup 55-45
10:14   Shooting foul on Saul Phiri  
10:14 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland made free throw 56-45
9:48 +3 Ayinde Hikim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney 56-48
9:17   Shooting foul on Sherif Kenney  
9:17 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws 57-48
9:17 +1 De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-48
8:58   Ed Croswell missed layup  
8:56   Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins  
8:39 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland 60-48
8:23   Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
8:10   Marcus Evans missed jump shot  
8:08   Offensive rebound by VCU  
7:47   Marcus Evans missed jump shot, blocked by Scott Spencer  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Marcus Evans  
7:47   Marcus Santos-Silva missed jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri  
7:31   Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Offensive rebound by Christian Ray  
7:21 +3 Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiah Deas 60-51
7:05   Issac Vann missed layup  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva  
6:55 +2 Marcus Santos-Silva made dunk 62-51
6:42   Ayinde Hikim missed jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Issac Vann  