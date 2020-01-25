|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by VCU
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mike'L Simms, stolen by Ed Croswell
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by VCU
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Scott Spencer made layup, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
0-2
|
18:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Ayinde Hikim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Issac Vann
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by Mike'L Simms
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Issac Vann missed jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ayinde Hikim
|
|
17:47
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayinde Hikim
|
0-5
|
17:23
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup, assist by Issac Vann
|
2-5
|
16:56
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Saul Phiri
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Ed Croswell
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Ed Croswell missed layup
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Mike'L Simms made layup
|
4-5
|
15:46
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by VCU
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on David Beatty
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Evans
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ed Croswell
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
14:22
|
|
+3
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Issac Vann
|
7-5
|
13:50
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by VCU
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ed Croswell
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
De'Riante Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Corey Douglas missed layup
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hason Ward
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Hason Ward missed layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by VCU
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Beatty
|
|
12:46
|
|
+1
|
KeShawn Curry made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-5
|
12:46
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed layup
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas
|
|
12:12
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Douglas
|
11-5
|
11:51
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Saul Phiri
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isiah Deas
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Christian Ray missed layup, blocked by Corey Douglas
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Corey Douglas
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Isiah Deas missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
11:03
|
|
+3
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Crowfield
|
14-5
|
10:44
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brandon Stone
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Brandon Stone missed layup
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
10:30
|
|
+3
|
Corey Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Crowfield
|
17-5
|
10:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Ayinde Hikim, stolen by KeShawn Curry
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by La Salle
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Douglas
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Sherif Kenney
|
|
9:14
|
|
+3
|
Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-5
|
8:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Flagrant foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-5
|
8:55
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Malik Crowfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
8:14
|
|
+3
|
David Beatty made 3-pt. jump shot
|
21-8
|
7:40
|
|
|
Malik Crowfield missed jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
7:31
|
|
+3
|
Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer
|
21-11
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva made layup
|
23-11
|
7:15
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on La Salle
|
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-11
|
7:15
|
|
+1
|
De'Riante Jenkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-11
|
6:50
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
6:32
|
|
+3
|
Mike'L Simms made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Evans
|
28-11
|
6:12
|
|
+2
|
Sherif Kenney made jump shot
|
28-13
|
6:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
6:12
|
|
+1
|
Sherif Kenney made free throw
|
28-14
|
5:58
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Ray
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Santos-Silva
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Evans, stolen by Saul Phiri
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
David Beatty made dunk, assist by Saul Phiri
|
28-16
|
5:11
|
|
|
Mike'L Simms missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by VCU
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Issac Vann missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Issac Vann
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Sherif Kenney, stolen by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Nah'Shon Hyland made layup, assist by De'Riante Jenkins
|
30-16
|
4:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
David Beatty missed jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Scott Spencer made 3-pt. jump shot
|
30-19
|
3:03
|
|
+3
|
Malik Crowfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nah'Shon Hyland
|
33-19
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Scott Spencer made jump shot, assist by Sherif Kenney
|
33-21
|
2:19
|
|
|
KeShawn Curry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sherif Kenney
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
David Beatty missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Ray
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Scott Spencer missed layup, blocked by Corey Douglas
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Scott Spencer
|
|
1:43
|
|
+3
|
Saul Phiri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Scott Spencer
|
33-24
|
1:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sherif Kenney
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Nah'Shon Hyland missed free throw
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Beatty
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Nah'Shon Hyland
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Sherif Kenney missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by La Salle
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
David Beatty missed layup
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike'L Simms
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva missed layup, blocked by Brandon Stone
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saul Phiri
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Ayinde Hikim
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Santos-Silva, stolen by David Beatty
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Brandon Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by De'Riante Jenkins
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|