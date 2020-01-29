PITT
DUKE

Coach K remembers Kobe, berates fans as Duke beats Pitt

  • Jan 29, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) It was a topsy-turvy night for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the ninth-ranked Blue Devils' 79-67 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, a game that included tributes to Kobe Bryant and an outburst by Coach K at his own Cameron Crazies.

Krzyzewski admonished the Duke students at halftime after he objected to their playful chant toward Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel, a former Blue Devil player and assistant coach. After the game, Krzyzewski apologized to the students because he misunderstood them, while still wishing aloud they had found something else to yell.

Before the game, Krzyzewski stood stoically as Bryant, who along with his daughter was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California, was honored with 24.8 seconds of silence in honor of the two jersey numbers he wore for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Late in the first half, Duke students began chanting ''Come sit with me'' to Capel. At halftime, as the players left the floor, Krzyzewski walked over to the student section and scolded the fans, saying of Capel: ''He's one of us.''

Krzyzewski apologized later, but said he'd prefer they not chant at the coach on the opposite bench during a hard-fought game.

''It was a mistake on my part, but I'd rather make a mistake in protection of my guy,'' Krzyzewski said. ''I went at the end of the half and said, `Look, he's our guy.' And that's said. So I apologize. Let's think of a different cheer.''

Capel said he didn't know what the students were saying. He said guard Au'Diese Toney, who led all scorers with 27 points, played his best game at Pitt. Capel was pleased with the way the Panthers (13-8, 4-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) competed and handled Duke's pressure defense.

After trailing 60-42 early in the second half, Pittsburgh rallied to cut the deficit to three points.

''I'm proud of that, but it's not good enough,'' Capel said. ''I want our program to get to a point where we're not satisfied with being close.''

Duke (17-3, 7-2) bounced back after the Panthers made it close, scoring 11 of the final 13 points. Tre Jones scored 14 points and added eight assists with no turnovers, and Jordan Goldwire contributed 13 points, making all of his career-high three 3-pointers in the first half.

The Blue Devils made 7 of 14 3-point attempts in the opening half, and then made enough plays at the end.

''Knowing the score and the clock, being smart with our possessions, every single one of those at the end of the game is going to matter at the end of the game,'' Jones said. ''We can't throw any of those away. Just trying to get the best shot, every single possession.''

Krzyzewski's day concluded with emotional words about Bryant, who was one of the leaders of the U.S. Olympic teams that Krzyzewski coached to gold medals in 2008 and 2012. Krzyzewski reminisced about how Bryant would call his granddaughters ''Princess'' and kiss their hands.

''The last couple of days have been really emotional,'' Krzyzewski said. ''Look, Kobe was one of my players. I coached him on three teams. He was my leader. We had special moments, private and public. He was amazing with my grandkids.

''And for the other people involved, too, are you kidding me? Horrific. So very tragic.''

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers are scrappy and athletic and present challenges for opponents with their defense. Pitt can take pride in the way it competed in Capel's homecoming.

Duke: The Blue Devils' accuracy from 3-point range in the first half was the most welcome development of the night. An intense man-to-man defense and the low-post scoring skills of Carey should give Duke a chance to win just about every game. If the rest of the cast can score from the perimeter, the Blue Devils can take their game to another level.

TIP-INS

Before tipoff, players for Duke and Pitt honored Bryant when they warmed up in T-shirts with purple and gold numerals 8 on the front and 24 on the back. Bryant and Duke alumnus and former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan, who died Friday, were honored before the game. ... Toney and Justin Champagnie, who scored 13 points, both played the full 40 minutes for Pitt. ... Carey played a season-high 36 minutes, and Goldwire played 35. ... Six players made 3-pointers for Duke.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Hosts Miami on Sunday.

Duke: Visits Syracuse on Saturday to start a three-game road swing.

1st Half
PITT Panthers 34
DUKE Blue Devils 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:45   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
19:29 +2 Eric Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 2-0
18:58 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made jump shot 2-2
18:35   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
18:26   Eric Hamilton missed layup, blocked by Matthew Hurt  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
18:12   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
18:04   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Jones  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
18:04   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
17:49   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:48   Jordan Goldwire missed layup, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
17:38   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:22 +3 Vernon Carey Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 2-5
16:55   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
16:46   Shooting foul on Au'Diese Toney  
16:46 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 2-6
16:46 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-7
16:28   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Jack White  
16:22 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 2-9
16:07   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
16:05   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
15:44   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Terrell Brown  
15:37 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 5-9
15:22   Joey Baker missed layup  
15:20   Defensive rebound by Terrell Brown  
15:15 +2 Terrell Brown made layup 7-9
14:53   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
14:40   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:26   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
14:03   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:56   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
13:39   Personal foul on Joey Baker  
13:23 +2 Terrell Brown made dunk, assist by Au'Diese Toney 9-9
13:00   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
13:00   Matthew Hurt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:00   Matthew Hurt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:00   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
12:56   Alex O'Connell missed dunk  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
12:54   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
12:30 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Murphy 12-9
12:06   Personal foul on Terrell Brown  
11:57 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Matthew Hurt 12-11
11:57   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
11:57   Vernon Carey Jr. missed free throw  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
11:57   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
11:38   Au'Diese Toney missed layup, blocked by Cassius Stanley  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
11:31   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Eric Hamilton, stolen by Tre Jones  
11:11   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
11:09 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 12-13
11:09   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
11:11   Vernon Carey Jr. missed free throw  
11:11   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
10:51   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
10:42 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 14-13
10:37 +2 Matthew Hurt made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 14-15
10:13   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
10:02   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:41   Justin Champagnie missed dunk  
9:39   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
9:35 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 16-15
9:16 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 16-18
8:55   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
8:49   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
8:35 +2 Tre Jones made layup 16-20
8:33   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Pittsburgh  
8:33 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
8:33 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
8:06 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 18-22
7:52   Offensive foul on Cassius Stanley  
7:52   Turnover on Cassius Stanley  
7:39   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
7:39 +1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 19-22
7:39 +1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-22
7:16   Joey Baker missed jump shot  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
7:10   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
7:08   Offensive rebound by Duke  
7:06 +2 Joey Baker made jump shot 20-24
6:46   Offensive foul on Trey McGowens  
6:46   Turnover on Trey McGowens  
6:40   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
6:27   Shooting foul on Jordan Goldwire  
6:27 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-24
6:27   Xavier Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
6:14   Bad pass turnover on Jack White, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
6:10   Traveling violation turnover on Trey McGowens  
5:59 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot 21-27
5:38   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Duke  
5:19 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jack White 21-30
4:59   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson  
4:47 +2 Tre Jones made jump shot 21-32
4:27   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
4:18   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
4:16   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
4:15 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup 23-32
3:51 +3 Jack White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 23-35
3:31   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
3:31 +1 Justin Champagnie made 1st of 2 free throws 24-35
3:31 +1 Justin Champagnie made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-35
3:05 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Matthew Hurt 25-37
2:46 +2 Au'Diese Toney made dunk, assist by Trey McGowens 27-37
2:46   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
2:46 +1 Au'Diese Toney made free throw 28-37
2:37   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
2:23   Trey McGowens missed hook shot  
2:21   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
2:14 +3 Jack White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 28-40
1:47   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:21   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
1:13   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
1:11   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
1:06 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 30-40
49.0 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joey Baker 30-43
38.0   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
38.0 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-43
38.0 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-43
17.0 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 32-45
2.0 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 34-45
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PITT Panthers 33
DUKE Blue Devils 34

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +3 Matthew Hurt made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 34-48
19:13   Bad pass turnover on Justin Champagnie  
19:12   Matthew Hurt missed layup  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
18:45 +2 Au'Diese Toney made jump shot 36-48
18:21   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:19   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:16 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 36-50
18:03   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
17:53   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
17:46   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
17:34   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
17:23 +2 Tre Jones made layup 36-52
17:23   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
17:23 +1 Tre Jones made free throw 36-53
17:09 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 38-53
16:41 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Vernon Carey Jr. 38-55
16:23 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup 40-55
15:55 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 40-57
15:47 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 42-57
15:29   Tre Jones missed layup  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
15:23 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk 42-59
14:59   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Duke  
15:00   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
14:53   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
14:29   Shot clock violation turnover on Duke  
14:06   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Champagnie  
13:46   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:41   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
13:42 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 42-60
13:42   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:42   Offensive rebound by Jack White  
13:42   Lost ball turnover on Jack White, stolen by Ryan Murphy  
13:42 +2 Au'Diese Toney made dunk 44-60
13:36   Shooting foul on Tre Jones  
13:36 +1 Au'Diese Toney made free throw 45-60
13:25 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan Goldwire 45-62
13:03   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
13:01   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
13:01 +1 Eric Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 46-62
13:01 +1 Eric Hamilton made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-62
12:36   Jack White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
12:14 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 50-62
11:46 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 50-64
11:28 +2 Justin Champagnie made dunk, assist by Trey McGowens 52-64
11:03   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
10:51   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Jack White  
10:16   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:06 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 52-66
9:46   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:46 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made 1st of 2 free throws 53-66
9:46 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-66
9:33   Traveling violation turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:16 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 56-66
8:49   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot